Green New Deal for Zimbabwe? Funding the Transition
Zimbabwe, like the rest of the developing world, faces a looming economic and environmental meltdown propelled by a combination of a credit-fuelled financial crisis; accelerating climate change and the looming peak in the extractive industries particularly coal mining and electricity generation from fossil fuels. Policy makers are on record setting new production targets in these industries. In my previous article published in this newspaper a fortnight ago, I urged the government to stop funding new coal projects. All ideas have their moments. Some of them are pivotal. The trouble is knowing when those pivotal tipping points arrive. The rest of the world is now focusing on developing green energy avert the accelerating climate change, Zimbabwe cannot miss this opportunity – especially as the country steps into a ‘new dispensation under the newly elected government led by His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa. As much as the government is making frantic efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) under the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, there must be equal efforts to direct such investments towards developing infrastructure for a green energy. The government must start to strategically fund the infrastructure for greener, smarter and cleaner energy to reap the attendant benefits.
Evidence from other countries have shown that it is possible to subsidise the national energy grid through renewable energies of solar and wind. Germany being the most outstanding example. Locally, authorities must be commended for the piloting of ‘smart energy’ in traffic lights systems – noticeably in the city of Gweru, Harare (Airport road) where traffic lights are powered by solar energy. The efforts must now be rolled out to a larger scale. Many traffic casualities have occurred particularly in high volume traffic roads due to failure of traffic lights caused by power cuts. Government and local authorities are urged consider powering all traffic lights with solar.
It is a fact that transition to low carbon cannot be achieved fast enough to avoid dangerous climate change without massive direct government investment. It is unfortunate that the Gwanda Solar project could not see the light of day due to corruption and greedy by some few individuals at the expense of the country’s progress but that was a move in the right direction. However, all hope should not be lost due to one failed project – rather it must be taken as a learning curve. For starters, why should government sub-contract such a high priority project? In my view, the government of Zimbabwe not only has the technical capacity but also the resource capacity to run the Gwanda Solar project and many other related projects. With high levels of unemployment of university and college graduates, these are projects which the government should be employing young people to run even on a short term basis.
Funding renewable energy has been shunned for high capital demands. However, in recent years economists have argued that the cost of Solar renewable energy generation has been declining dramatically for more than a decade, and the decline is predicted to continue. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Health Organization (WHO) further point out that, the health costs of just local pollution from fossil fuels include 3-4 million annual premature deaths from outdoor air pollution, as well as extensive morbidity.
On the other hand, ending fossil fuel subsidies and properly taxing carbon emissions would actually provide a large fiscal surplus for consumers, most equitably if the tax proceeds were returned to citizens on an equal per capita basis as a ‘fee and dividend’â-âperhaps the most politically acceptable form of carbon pricing, which benefits the poor who use least energy on average.
And of course these measures would accelerate the ongoing transition from fossil energy to green energy. Combining all the savings from abolishing fossil fuel subsidies, reducing health costs of pollution, increasing energy efficiency, taxing carbon emissions, and gradually phasing out the world’s huge current investment and production expenditure on fossil fuels of around $5 trillion (globally) annually would not only generate major local health benefits in the medium term, but also provide a financial surplus more than sufficient to fund the transition. So in funding the transition to green energy, government should not only consider the immediate capital demand (quantifiable costs), but also the avoidable costs (qualitative benefits accruing) in return.
However, much of the benefit will be delayed, so much new investment is urgently needed to speed up transition and ensure that the majority of lower income consumers do not suffer initial losses, and this could be accomplished by the ‘Green New Deal’ discussed below. The additional and incalculable benefits of averting dangerous climate change represent the ultimate bonus of survival in the long run.
Expanding government expenditure when resources are under utilized in recession, or as currently, when most economies are far from full employment and suffer from extensive underemployment and low participation in the labor force, typically generates a larger increase in output than the initial expenditure the ‘Keynesian multiplier’. In the end, the extra expenditure more than pays for itself.
Direct public investment in a Green New Deal thus enables the urgent goal of a low carbon economy being achieved sooner and limits the risk of irreversible climate change, while increasing growth and employment on the way. A progressive Zimbabwe cannot miss this opportunity.
The Green New Deal will rekindle a vital sense of purpose, restoring public trust and refocusing the use of capital on public priorities and sustainability. In this way it can also help deliver a wide range of social benefits that can greatly improve quality of life in the future. The Green New Deal includes policies and novel funding mechanisms that will reduce emissions contributing to climate change and allow us to cope better with the coming energy shortages caused by peak oil. It consists of two main strands. Firstly, it entails a structural transformation of the regulation of national and international financial systems, and major changes to taxation systems. And, second, a sustained programme to invest in and deploy energy conservation and renewable energies, coupled with effective demand management. This huge transformational programme must be designed to substantially reduce the use of fossil fuels while in the process tackling the unemployment and decline in demand caused by the credit crunch.
The Ultimate Lowdown On Foreign National Mortgages
Foreign national investors see the U.S. real estate landscape filled with investment opportunities, and two factors have given this sector its indomitable strength. First of these factors is that the U.S. real estate market is making a strong recovery while the second one is related to the global market’s volatility including the effects of Greece’s debt crisis and China’s unpredictable stock market.
These factors have led different investors to take stock of the real estate market in the U.S. even with seemingly modest yields. This influx of foreign investors has amassed over the past couple of years, and it represents significant percentages of commercial transactions happened in different domestic metropolitan markets. Now this is how you, the foreign national investor, will prepare yourself to get foreign national mortgages.
Preparation
- Borrowers will present the complete borrowing structure in the beginning; this structure will tell the lender about the parities involved within the transaction.
- For tax-specific purposes, lenders will allow only foreign national buyers to hold the real estate.
- Borrowers will ensure that the lender know who all the borrowing entities are; the details should be clear.
- Lenders will need a short narrative or resume of every foreign national inclined to be a borrowing party. Lenders are always interested in knowing the occupation, background and experience of borrowers in native and international commercial realty sectors. If international assets are pledged, lenders will even require a net-worth statement of borrowers.
- Mortgage lenders demand a source of funding – its origin and existing flow – from the borrowers. Remember that lenders are always sensitive to any illegal activities, such as money laundering, attached to a borrower’s funding source. Because of this, some lenders may even demand credit checks and background reports from a borrower.
- Finally, borrowers will find a foreign national mortgage lender that has the experience in closing such transactions easily and quickly.
These steps come in the preparation phase; follow each step of this phase properly for securing a foreign national loan at the best rates. Every leading lender will always focus on closing the process of securing a foreign national mortgage with the least amount of time. Before picking a lending institute, it is advisable to have a few rounds of meeting with the team.
Once the borrowers are satisfied with the terms and conditions put by the lending party and vice versa, the deal is closed. As a borrower, it will be your right and responsibility to never ignore the fine prints of the contract.
Learning Forex Trading Online is the First Step to Financial Prosperity and Independence
The Foreign Exchange Markets (Forex or FX) are creating wealthy new investors daily from every country on earth. There is a tried and true formula that many of these novice traders utilized to accumulate there great riches. The initial procedure they carry out was to enroll in a currency course and learn Forex trading online. After all, education is the key to success in most endeavors one undertakes, why would investing in the FX markets be any different?
If you start thinking about it, and this is exactly how I became so interested in the markets, there are only two ways a currency can go. It can go up or down. I am no mathematical genus. But, that makes fifty percent in my book. So, if you have a fifty percent chance of being correct about an investment if you know nothing about what you’re doing. What do your odds increase too if you actually have a good grasp of the concepts of the currency markets?
That was the exact question that I had to answer for myself and once I answered it my life changed forever. No longer was I forced to go to a job I hated just for a pay check. I now could enjoy financial independence and all the luxuries and rewards that come with it. Think about if for yourself, if you throw darts at a board to select a trade each day you would be correct fifty percent of the time. If you are right fifty percent of the time automatically that means you are breaking even before you even start.
If you are breaking even and you know nothing, what happens when you learn Forex trading and your percentage of being correct jumps to sixty percent, seventy percent or even eighty percent? I am going to tell you, you become very rich very quickly. These were all the thoughts that went through my head when I took the plunge and decided nothing was going to stand in my way.
After I made up my mind I was not going to let anything stop me, I started to learn Forex trading online. During my research I discovered there are a multitude of currency training courses and classes available that I could enroll in. I really did not care what it was going to cost; most of the courses are so inexpensive anyway, what does it really matter? All I cared about was getting my percentage of being correct above fifty percent; I knew I would make money then. And if I could ever hit seventy or eighty percent, forget about it, I would be wealthy. On a monthly basis I know average about seventy-four percent of being correct for the past few years. Do you what to know what being right seventy-four percent of the time in the currency markets buys you? Anything you want is the answer!
Dynasty Trusts Good For Economy and Democracy
A well-designed and well-managed dynasty trust is an engine of economic growth and stability, protects its beneficiaries from the vagaries and tyrannies of corporate and governmental managers, and enables the freedom of critical thought and honest conduct that is the essence of a republic.
Dynasty trusts can take many forms, but a common characteristic is that trust assets accumulate and are used for the benefit of trust beneficiaries free of estate taxes and free of generation-skipping transfer taxes for many generations, or even perpetually.
In an article published in the New York Times in July, 2010, Ray D. Madoff, a law professor at Boston College, warned that an increasing use of so-called dynasty trusts would create an American aristocracy. Americans prefer meritocracy over aristocracy, Madoff wrote, and he then proceeded to repeat some of the usual jargon-filled arguments against trusts without considering their societal benefits.
If Prof. Madoff intended to imply that the United States today is a meritocracy, then meritocracy must be a system that rewards its members based on their ability to extract wealth out of the economy, regardless of the social, moral and economic costs of their activities. It seems present-day meritocrats, the experts, are adept at pursuing recognition, superiority and money, but fall short on performing meritorious work. The pay of public school teachers is typically based on the number of college credits they accumulate, not on teaching performance. The dependence of professional politicians on donations and perquisites is well documented. The subservience of journalism and scholarship to prevailing popular thought and commercial considerations is an accepted, unfortunate fact. For example, legislators, government regulators and private-sector employees involved in deep-water oil drilling and the failed investment banking industry seemingly achieved professional success and were paid well, but caused great damage. After September 2001, politicians, academics, clergy and journalists failed to analyze critically the U.S. government’s policies and actions regarding passage of the Patriot Act, the occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan, the secret rendition of kidnapped prisoners, and the war against Islamic militants. But, they were well paid for their complacency and complicity. For decades, politicians, scholars, and journalists have shamelessly failed to debate openly the plausible idea that U.S. support of tyrannical regimes (e.g., Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia) in the Middle East and U.S. support of the Zionist Israeli regime (which, as history shows, expelled native Arabs from Palestine in 1948, destroyed their homes, and expropriated their land) might be the real causes of aggression against the U.S. Instead of speaking, writing and acting for the public good, the pundits and puppets of conventional wisdom perpetrate myths that the U.S. is under attack because of the American way of life and Western ideals of liberty. Accordingly, the actions and omissions of the failed class of corporate-funded politicians and intellectuals-for-hire undermine the national security of the U.S. and the personal safety and liberty of its citizens. Yet, corporate and governmental paymasters regularly reward the unworthy conduct mentioned here with big paychecks and thereby maintain the compliance and conformity of the meritocrats. The dynamic of parasitic, subservient, mercenary behavior being rewarded with economic success might represent social Darwinism, but it takes the merit out of meritocracy.
A proliferation of dynasty trusts would enable an increasing number of citizens to act morally and responsibly because they would have an independent source of material support. One can only guess how many otherwise honest and intelligent people fail to act according to their conscience, or worse, act contrary to their values, because they fear retaliation from an employer or from a wealthy sponsor. Most people today have to earn a living, that is, they are not financially independent, and the more educated and specialized they become, the fewer job choices they have. For example, a climate researcher working in a government agency has very limited options to work in his field. If he is fired by his bureaucratic superior for publishing a politically unwelcome report, then he might soon be gathering shopping carts at the local supermarket parking lot and unable to support his family. The same is true, to a greater or less extent, for engineers, teachers, journalists, and just about everyone else who is an employee or who depends on public or private good will for his sustenance.
Of course, lots of good, honest work is being performed in society, but too little is done that actually challenges the vested interests of the selfish and profit-driven.
One could argue that many of the people who truthfully challenge self-serving myths and corrupt practices are supported directly or indirectly by independent sources of wealth. For example, the independent journalists and authors who succeed in exposing lies and corruption are often the benefactors of a few, enlightened wealthy individuals and their charitable foundations. They earn sponsorship through their merits, and arguably therefore are meritocrats. But, their financial support comes from privately accumulated and privately controlled wealth, not from taxes or popular commercial interests. In other words, a dynasty trust itself can be an independent source of funds for supporting important societal work that would never receive funding from the conventional establishment.
Consider how much more vibrant and truthful our public discourse would be, and how much more efficient and responsible our governments would be, if people could speak and act without needing to worry about being fired from their jobs and losing their material livelihood. More dynasty trusts would mean more people being insulated to at least some extent against the purely mercenary rules of economic Darwinism. Of course, dynasty trusts are no guarantee of moral, truthful, responsible behavior. On the other hand, the current circumstances in which corporate wealth and populist myths influence personal and professional decision-making make inefficient and corrupt social behavior inevitable.
Many of the so-called founding fathers of the American republic inherited wealth and were arguably aristocrats. Aristocracy literally means rule by the best, not rule by the few (oligarchy) or rule by the mean and corrupted. A proliferation of dynasty trusts could indeed lead to creation of a privileged class, that is, a class of individuals who have the privilege of not being yoked to an economy that is increasingly centralized, mercenary and subject to decision-making based on maximizing profit or perpetrating lies and myths. As a practical matter, hard work and ingenuity alone are seldom enough to guarantee the livelihood of an individual and his family. The material existence of workers at all levels of society is increasingly subject to the arbitrary will of a manager who thereby wields an inordinate amount of power over the actions of the worker. But, the beneficiary of a dynasty trust is able to resist the will of a manager (or client or political lobbyist or commercial sponsor or spin doctor) because he is not totally economically dependent on him.
Variants of dynasty trusts include a life insurance policy. Because the insurance company lobby is so influential in national and state legislatures, life insurance proceeds in an irrevocable life insurance dynasty trust are exempt from income and estate taxes. Thus, the combination of a life insurance policy owned by an irrevocable life insurance dynasty trust can provide tax-free growth of assets, payment of insurance proceeds to the trust free of estate taxes, and increased financial sovereignty for generations.
The logic of the recent NY Times article seems to be that it is better for society as a whole if custodians of wealth are forced to squander it within two generations, rather than protect it, preserve it and make it grow indefinitely. A common complaint of economists is that publicly-held corporations focus on quarterly or annual financial results, rather than on long-term business growth. Closely-held and family businesses, on the other hand, are valued (at least in principle) for their ability to make business decisions that enhance long-term business viability. As a practical matter, however, unless a private business is held in a trust, it generally disappears, either because of division among heirs or because estate and generation-skipping transfer taxes compel its sale. A dynasty trust provides a vehicle for accumulating and preserving wealth in an increasingly centrally-managed economy controlled by large corporations, government (national and local) monopolies and popular myths. Although inheritance taxes are not paid by a dynasty trust, a trust-owned business must pay income taxes on business and investment income. There is no free tax ride for trust-owned enterprises. A trust, however, provides the long-term stability and continuity necessary for building a business culture based on honesty, service, quality and tradition.
Critics of dynasty trusts raise some legitimate concerns. One is that an individual who does not absolutely need a particular job for his survival will be prone to insubordination in the workplace. A related concern is that beneficiaries of dynasty trusts will cease contributing to society because they no longer need work to survive. An additional concern alluded to above is that dynasty trusts could create a privileged class of aristocrats that uses an unfair advantage to rule the less privileged. The hard facts of reality completely outweigh or negate these concerns, which will be addressed in detail in a future article. Let this article end here, however, with the idea that a society filled with subservient, economically beholden sycophants having no financial sovereignty is a greater danger to the republic than the risk of an economically privileged aristocracy. A general benefit of dynasty trusts for all of society is the financial independence of trust beneficiaries from the tyranny of increasingly centralized economic control and manipulated public opinion, which independence enables freedom of expression and honest, virtuous behavior in a morally corruptible body politic.
Copyright 2010 – Thomas Swenson
