News
Greitens believes he stands out from the field in Republican Senate primary
Over the next six days, we will hear from the leading Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt. We are airing these interviews in alphabetical order, so we start with Eric Greitens. The former Missouri governor resigned in 2018 over accusations of blackmail, bondage, and sexual assault. He’s attempting a political comeback in 2022 but faces new allegations from his ex-wife. Greitens says he will win the Republican primary and be Missouri’s next senator. He believes he’s beset on all sides from Black Lives Matter protesters, to Antifa, the Satanic Temple, members of his own party, and the news media. Greitens says he wants voters to look into their hearts and help him take back the Republican Party but local school boards as well.
News
Lawmakers want to decrease unemployment benefits for Missourians
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri could soon reduce the number of unemployment checks a person receives, meaning laid-off workers could have five fewer weeks to find a job.
Missouri’s unemployment benefit system is already tied to the unemployment rate. Missourians can receive more benefits when unemployment is higher and fewer when the rate is low. The minimum number of benefits under current state law is 13 weeks, but the House approved to reduce it to eight weeks.
The state’s unemployment rate for March was 3.6%. Under the plan passed by representatives, those filing for unemployment would only receive payments for nine weeks. That’s four weeks less than what’s under current law.
“The phrase for years is good help is hard to find and talking to a lot of our employers, both the private and public sector over the last year or so, the new phrase is nay help is hard to find,” Rep. J. Eggleston said (R-Maysville) said.
Eggleston said he filed the bill to help Missouri business because there are tons of job openings but not enough people to fill them.
“I think there are jobs available now with the low unemployment rate really in every sector,” Eggleston said. “I haven’t seen this be unique to particular sectors of the job market. It’s pretty ubiquitous.”
The state pays up to $320 weekly for unemployment, but accord to the Missouri Department of Labor, the average amount is $273.
“Unemployment rates are not equal across the state,” Rep. Jerome Barnes (D-Kansas City) said. “This bill is a bill that takes the benefits away from our workers for no fault of their own. What’s happening over in Joplin is not the same as Kansas City, St. Louis or Springfield.”
According to the state’s labor department, the unemployment rate differs from county to county. In January, when the Missouri’s unemployment rate was 3.8%, Taney County’s, south of Springfield was 10.5%.
- St. Louis City: 5.4%
- Jackson County: 4.5%
- St. Louis County: 4.1%
- Jasper County: 3.4%
- Greene County: 3.2%
“We’ve had many people who have come in and we’ve offered them a job and there’s no enthusiasm and there’s a no show,” Rep. Craig Fishel (R-Springfield) said.
Fishel, a contractor himself, said he’s struggling to find workers but wants to see more accountability in the system for those searching for work to remain in the benefits program.
“I have lived that for the last eight months,” Fishel said. “Lots of phone calls, lots of appointments and mostly all no shows.”
Under current law, a person receiving unemployment benefits will be paid for 20 weeks if the state’s rate is 9% or higher. Each time the percent drops half a percent, the benefit are shorten by a week, down to 13 weeks if the unemployment rate is less than 6%.
The new bill, which was approved by representatives Thursday 94-41 changes the plan to range from 13 to 20 weeks to 20 to 8 weeks, creating short pay periods for rates lower than 6%. It also adds a tier for each half-percent increase in the unemployment rate.
House Bill 1860
- 20 weeks of benefits if the unemployment rate is higher than 9%
- 15 weeks if the rate is between 6.5% and 7%
- 13 weeks if the rate is between 5.5% and 6%
- 10 weeks if the rate is higher than 4% but less than 4.5%
- 9 weeks if the rate is higher than 3.5% but no more than 4%
- 8 weeks if the rate is at or below 3%
“Right now, I think we are probably safe putting your legislation in place but tomorrow, as we do fill up those gaps, where are we going to be?,” Rep. Doug Clemens (D-St. Ann)asked Eggleston on the floor. “Most people are 10 weeks out of work before they can find a job.”
More than six other states index their unemployment including Kansas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
“We would have the lowest benefits in the country,” Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said. “We’re already about there, this makes us significantly worse. Instead we just want to keep kicking people while they’re down and now kick them harder and make it harder to get back up.”
Rep. Emily Weber (D-Kansas City) told other members about her time being unemployed, explaining how the process can take months.
“It’s not just you go and apply for job and you get the job the next day or are right there,” Weber said. “You have to go through a process. I really hope that none of you experience being laid off from a job or having your children experience being laid off especially during some hard times.”
According to the Missouri’s Economic Research and Information Center, the last time the state had an unemployment rate above 9% was at the start of the pandemic.
The bill is now waiting to be taken up by the Senate, with only four weeks left in session. If approved and sent to the governor’s desk, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
News
EXPLAINER: Alex Jones files for bankruptcy protection
By PAUL J. WEBER and DAVE COLLINS
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alex Jones’ company Infowars has filed for bankruptcy protection after the conspiracy theorist lost defamation lawsuits over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax.
Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas and told his listeners Monday he was “totally maxed out” financially. He urged his audience to contribute money or buy products off his Infowars website.
Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets as juries later this year are set to determine how much he should pay in damages.
Here’s what to know:
WHAT DOES ALEX JONES CLAIM?
Infowars told the bankruptcy court it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.
Two other companies with ties to Jones, Prison Planet TV and IW Health, also filed for bankruptcy.
An attorney for did not return messages seeking comment but Jones has addressed the bankruptcy in recent days on his show. He has been banned from major social media platforms for hate speech and abusive behavior.
“We have less than $3 million cash and we need that money to buy future product to be able to operate,” Jones said.
WHAT IS JONES FACING?
Jury selection had been set to begin next week in Austin in a trial to determine how much Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims. He faces similar trials in Connecticut later this year.
The plaintiffs in those cases have said they were subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because he promoted the hoax conspiracy that crisis actors faked the shooting in an effort by the federal government to take away guns and restrict firearms.
Jones has since conceded that the shooting did happen.
“Alex Jones is just delaying the inevitable: a public trial in which he will be held accountable for his profit-driven campaign of lies against the Sandy Hook families who have brought this lawsuit,” said Christopher Mattei, who represents the families in a Connecticut lawsuit against Jones.
Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, died in the Newtown school shooting, said he did not immediately know how the bankruptcy would affect his defamation lawsuit against Jones in Texas,
“It is what it is,” Heslin said. “We’ll see where it all goes. He’s tried everything to avoid everything.”
WHAT ARE JONES’ FINANCES?
A separate lawsuit earlier this month accused Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets. An attorney for Jones has called the allegation “ridiculous.”
Last month, Jones was fined $75,000 for failing to appear for a deposition in a defamation case but a judge last week ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually showed up.
The bankruptcy court filings claim that Jones has paid $10 million in legal fees. He claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but attorneys for Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.
Court records show that Jones’ Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and survival gear, made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018.
“He’s going to come under far more scrutiny under a bankruptcy court than in state court,” said Sid Scheinberg, a bankruptcy attorney with Godwin Bowman in Dallas, which is not involved in the Jones case.
WHAT AFFECT WILL THIS HAVE ON THE SANDY HOOK CASES?
Filing for Chapter 11 puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.
It is not the first time a bankruptcy filing has affected a lawsuit filed by the Sandy Hook families. While suing gun maker Remington, which manufactured the AR-15-style rifle used in the school shooting, the company filed for bankruptcy twice. In the second case filed in 2020, Remington’s assets were eventually sold off to other companies.
The 2020 bankruptcy delayed proceedings for a year in the Connecticut lawsuit, which sought damages against Remington for how it marketed its rifles. In February, the families of nine victims of the school shooting announced they had agreed to settle the case for $73 million.
___
Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.
News
Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in doubleheader Tuesday
The Mets will wait another day to face off against the San Francisco Giants.
Monday’s game, the first of the four-game set, has been postponed because of rain, the team announced three hours before the previously scheduled first pitch.
The game will be made up as Tuesday in a single-admission doubleheader, which will start at 3:10 p.m. Gates will open at 2:10 p.m.
The second game will begin about 30-40 minutes after the first ends.
Tylor Megill was slated to start Monday’s game, but the Mets have not confirmed yet whether he or another pitcher will get the other start on Tuesday. Max Scherzer is still expected to make his regular turn through the rotation in one game of the double header.
The news was slightly surprising for at least some of the players, who were already carrying on with their normal pre-game routines.
Some had already finished showering and were enjoying some down time in the clubhouse before heading out for what would have been pregame warmups.
Pete Alonso played a very spirited game of table tennis with Luis Guillorme, showing off his power arm and even pivoting his foot the same way he does when he’s at the plate.
Francisco Lindor, had his feet up at his locker, fielding questions from the occasional reporter.
Jeff McNeil overheard the news about Monday’s game postponement from one of the Mets’ staff, who only briefly mentioned there wouldn’t be a game.
McNeil shot up from his seat and comically responded, “What? You can’t just say that and walk away.”
Outside, the Citi Field grounds crew replaced the coverings on the batting circle and on the mound as gray skies foretold the rain storm set to start between 7 and 8 p.m. and last through the night.
Some of the players from both teams still ventured out to the field to do some light sprints, play catch and get some work in the bullpen.
The remaining Mets players ventured back in the clubhouse after the tarp was slowly rolled out. The lingering Giants players and coaches hung around the third base line chatting while the wooden planks were secured over the tarp.
EDUARDO ENJOYING IT
Eduardo Escobar got his first taste of playing for the Mets at Citi Field, and it went down easy.
“I love it here,” Escobar said before Monday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants was postponed. “These people are really good people, good teammates. That’s the most important thing.”
Escobar, like the rest of the team, was greeted by ravenous Mets fans on Friday’s home opener. He got more of it again through the weekend.
In the first three games of this homestand, he’s contributed one run, a double and an RBI over the three hits he’s made against the Diamondbacks. He’s struck out three times and walked once over his 13 plate appearances against Arizona.
That double — which came during Sunday’s 5-0 win — actually ended up giving Escobar an additional base to take, after the throw to second to try to stop him there soared to the warning track behind third base. It also gave him a team-high five doubles on the season.
His slash line entering the Mets’ four-game series with the Giants sat at .258/.425/.484 with a .909 OPS.
But Escobar, much like the rest of these Amazin’s, is all about getting the Mets to glory and making sure he can be around every step of the way there.
“I want to be healthy all year, help the team win. It’s always that simple for me,” he said. “I didn’t come here to do something personal, I’m doing everything for my team, for my teammates. And if you stay healthy, you have more chances to help on the field.”
So far, Escobar and the Mets are on the right track.
Entering Monday, the Mets (7-3) were one of three teams with seven wins in the bucket – the other two were the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (who played the Atlanta Braves Monday night).
The looming series with the Giants could serve as an early litmus test for how the Mets stack up against some other heavy hitters in the National League.
The Giants went 107-55 last season, and despite being widely projected to revert to mediocrity this year, are out to another hot start.
The Mets, who finished last season an abysmal 77-85, also lost all but one game in six meetings with the Giants in 2021.
These Mets, so far, seem like they will be better, with an upgraded pitching staff and an offense that doesn’t leave runners in scoring position as routinely as their previous team did.
But these next four games could tell us just how much better they actually are.
()
Greitens believes he stands out from the field in Republican Senate primary
Lawmakers want to decrease unemployment benefits for Missourians
Avoid The Next Financial Storm That Will Affect Most American People Very Soon
EXPLAINER: Alex Jones files for bankruptcy protection
Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in doubleheader Tuesday
Ethereum Transaction Fees Near Six-Month Low Amid Declining Prices
10-year-old Andover boy identified in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis apartment
Tax Savings Investments – Small Savings
STL Manufacturing and Distribution Career Fair set for April 21
Dane Mizutani: Timberwolves believe they’re better than the Grizzlies. They’re right.
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail