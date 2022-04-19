Finance
Happy Money – The Science of Smarter Spending by Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton – Book Review
Books abound on how to make more money and manage it to maximize your return on investment (ROI).
Rising professors and researchers, Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton, present a new approach to money; focusing on how to increase your happiness from the money you spend. They champion five principles, based on international research, to help you achieve that goal, in their new book, “Happy Money: The Science of Smarter Spending.”
They found that worldwide, surprisingly, income has little influence on whether people smile, laugh, and experience daily enjoyment. Dunn and Norton also describe how businesses and organizations that apply the principles can benefit their employees, stakeholders, community; and ultimately profits.
Following are the Happy Money principles:
Buy Experiences. Experiences bring people together, promoting social connection; and provide memorable stories you’ll enjoy retelling for years to come. They’re also linked to your identity, or who you want to become; and provide unique opportunities, eluding easy comparison with other available options.
Individuals who prioritize experiential purchases are seen as open-minded, intelligent, and outgoing. Compare major and mundane purchases and you’ll find people are more apt to experience buyer’s remorse from material goods. The length of an experience has little impact on the pleasure people remember deriving from it.
Make It a Treat. “Knowing that something won’t last forever can make us appreciate it more,” say Dunn and Norton. “Recognizing that an end is near holds a key to happiness, helping us turn readily available comforts back to treats.”
London is the most popular international travel destination whose landmarks include Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. Native Londoners report seeing more landmarks in other cities, than viewed in their hometown. When a pleasurable activity is readily available, we may never experience it, thereby missing out on a relatively inexpensive source of happiness.
Companies often practice making certain items available for limited time frames, making them feel like treats. Think Disney’s limited re-release dates for its classic movies; and McDonald’s McRib sandwich, added on fall menus to create nostalgia for summer barbecues.
Buy Time. “Time and money are frequently interchangeable.” Thinking about time instead of money often inspires people to engage in activities that promote well being, like socializing and volunteering. Time and money promote different mindsets. Focusing on time tends to hone in on the sense of self. Money thoughts promote a cold, rational manner.
Most people would benefit from time changes in:
- Commuting. The U.S. Census Bureau says Americans spend more than two weeks a year commuting. Taking a job with an hour-long commute each way equates to the unhappiness of not having a job at all.
- Television. Americans spend an average of two months a year watching TV.
- Socializing. People experience the most positive moods daily when spending time with friends and family, especially children.
Pay Now, Consume Later. “Due to the power of now, people overvalue the present, making it difficult to appreciate the potential benefits of delay.”
Credit cards anesthetize against the immediate pain of paying and promote a kind of detachment that makes even savvy individuals more apt to part with their money. Researchers asked subjects to estimate their monthly credit card bill. Everyone underestimated the amount by at least 30 percent.
When consumption is viewed in the future, it’s easier to see the more abstract advantage of experiences, whereas focusing on the immediate future promotes feasibility. The authors describe people who prepay for things, including monthly mail order cosmetics subscriptions. Experiencing their arrival without paying then feels like “Christmas every month.”
Invest in Others. “New research shows that spending even small amounts of money on others can make a difference for own happiness,” say Dunn and Norton.
To maximize your giving experience, practice these three tips:
- Make It a Choice. Feeling cornered by family, friends, and coworkers to give to charity, or purchase fundraising items can diminish the joy of giving. The best charitable appeals encourage people to give without making them feel they have to comply.
- Make a Connection. People experience more happiness from spending money on strong ties (i.e. immediate family and close friends), than weak ties (friend of a friend).
- Make an Impact. People who report donating money to charity feel wealthier than those who don’t. When donors witness the impact of their contributions, they’re more likely to give.
Dunn and Norton suggest you consider the five principles collectively instead of individually; and find ways to apply as many principles as possible into a single purchase.
The authors “zoom out” beyond individual, business, and organizational purchasing; and discuss governmental spending. They cite governmental trends to measure and promote the well being of its citizens.
The best way governments can facilitate citizens’ ability to spend their money in happier ways is to ensure that all citizens have some disposable income initially.
Dunn and Norton underscore the growing divide in the U.S. regarding the wealthy and the poor; and say countries with large disparities between the rich and poor have higher divorce rates, longer commutes, and weaker social safety nets.
Read “Happy Money” and develop a kaleidoscopic view of the power of cash beyond numbers and investments.
Finance
Avoid The Next Financial Storm That Will Affect Most American People Very Soon
My greatest fear along with most Americans would be if we will outlive our money during retirement or if we will have enough money to retire on at all. As long as our government lives on separate terms than the people they govern I foresee millions of Americans suffering from financial strife later on down the road. Most Americans truly think that Social Security is going to be enough to get them through their twilight years. I personally think that Social Security will not be around from most of us and if you are depending on Social Security to support you during your twilight years, you will find out that it will not be enough. Social Security was only created to subsidize your investments, retirement plans, and/or savings. It was not created to act as a retirement plan.
Since I have had the luxury of being affiliated with the banking industry for over 30 years now I have seen thousands of saving accounts of senior citizens that had less than $10,000 in them. I spoke in Northern California back in 2004 where I mentioned that the many jobs that kids and young teenagers use to occupy would no longer exist due to senior citizens not having the money to retire. I was laughed off the stage by 6000 people. Who’s laughing now!. There are no longer paperboy jobs for kids due to the senior citizens now occupying those jobs. I also stated that most of the fast food jobs along with Walgreens and CVS jobs would no longer be occupied by high school teens and they would be replaced by senior citizens, just take a look around and tell me it is not happening right in front of your eyes. People are no longer laughing. I also told people at that seminar that I foresee tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the next 10 to 20 years.
You might want to take notice of thousands of people taking up residence under freeway ramps all over the nation. They are living in tents and bathing in fast food restaurants bathrooms. This is happening in the greatest nation on earth. You can keep looking the other way but very soon you will not have any other place to look. If the government does not do something very soon, all that you know will come to an abrupt end.
Finance
Tax Savings Investments – Small Savings
Tax Planning is often considered to be an annual activity, where at the end of a financial year, you plan your taxes and make investments to avail tax saving benefits. But, this is not how it should be done; Tax Planning is an ongoing process, which covers varied aspects especially related to different Investment options, which are not only an ideal way to avail Tax benefits but are earn profits for the same. Therefore, one should look at Taxation Planning not only as a way to reduce your tax liability but also as a means that could significantly contribute to your financial growth and prosperity.
Strategic Tax Planning
The changing norms and provisions related to taxation process be it personal, corporate or any other type, has made Taxation of the most cumbersome topics of discussion. However, irrespective of the fact that you like it or not, but you can’t ignore it. There are number of tools and factors, using which you can efficiently plan and strategize your tax saving investments to earn you maximum benefits.
Best Tax Planning Tools
There are no two doubts about the fact that Public Provident Fund remains the unbeaten leader in the tax saving options. However, there has been gradual development of other tools which opens new avenues of financial benefits to the investor, diversifying the investment options along with reducing your tax liability. Some of the prominent ones are listed below:
Public Provident Fund
PPF is an all-time favorite, because of the investment undertaken in this is eligible for deduction under the 1,00,000 limit of Section 80C, as well as on maturity, you pay absolutely no tax. The amount invested in this scheme is returned without any interest.
· Minimum & Maximum Investment range
* 500 pa and 70,000 pa respectively
· Yield rate:
* 8% pa
· Liquidity
* Investor can make withdrawal in the seventh financial year
Insurance
One can avail tax rebates under Income Tax Act, by investing in life insurance saving schemes for government owned Life Insurance Corporation of India and even other private insurance companies like Bajaj Allianz, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential and more.
Post Office Deposits
Post offices in India also offer you varied savings schemes and options for short term ranging from 1 to 5 year time frame. What makes these investment schemes even more appealing is their eligibility for tax benefits under Section 80C of IT Act. Some of the common post office based tax benefits tools are listed below:
· Post Office Time Deposits
· Post Office Recurring Deposits
· Post Office Monthly Income Scheme [Post office MIS]
· National Savings Certificates [NSC]
· National Savings Scheme [NSS]
· Kisan Vikas Patra – [KVP]
· Public Provident Funds [PPF]
Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)
ELSS is a relatively new tool, which is emerged as one of the most lucrative tax saving tool recently. Although there is an element of risk involved in these, ELSS investments are popular not only because of its effectiveness in controlling tax liability but also for tax free assured returns which it offers.
Other Alternatives
Apart from the above mentioned tools, some of the other not so prominent tax saving investment options eligible to earn tax rebates under Income Tax Act, are listed below:
· Tuition Fees including admission fees or college fees paid for Full-time education of any two children of the assesse (Any Development fees or donation or payment of similar nature shall not be eligible for deduction).
· Life insurance premium payments
· Contributions to Employees Provident Fund (EPF) / GPF
· Public Provident Fund (maximum ` 70,000 in a year)
· National Saving Certificates including accrued interest. [NSC]
· Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP)
· Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)
· Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)
· National Pension Scheme (NPS)
· Infrastructure Bonds issued by Institutions/ Banks such as IDBI, ICICI, REC, PFC etc.
· Interest accrued in respect of NSC VIII issue
· 5-Year fixed deposits with banks and Post Office
· Repayment of Housing Loan (Principal)
Therefore, managing tax and planning is not a cumber some exercise, if you know all these basic tax saving tools and their respective advantages. In fact the same can earn you significant gains if you are willing to invest little time in the same.
Finance
A Way To Payday Loans Consolidation Help
When you find yourself in over your head with too many debts, there is no need to despair. There is a way to payday loans consolidation help and rise above the situation.
What Getting A Payday Cash Loan Means?
Payday loans are easy to take. All you need to do is to fill out an online form and prove that you have a steady employment. You have instant cash transferred to your account within a matter of two to three hours.
With no strings attached, this becomes a very easy solution when you urgently need instant hard cash and you cannot wait till your next paycheck. This is well and good as long as you have the capacity to pay off the loan as it has a high interest rate due to the very nature of the payment. At the end of the month, you do not have enough cash left over from your normal monthly expenditures to fulfill your debt. You take out another loan to pay the debt, and the cycle continues till you realize that your debts have mounted.
Then comes the harassing phone calls and scary debt collection agents who do not care about if you are in a position to repay your loans.
Before you reach this stage, you need to take assistance of the payday loans consolidation help agency. You can get rid of multiple payday loan debts. You will only have one obligation and that too at a considerably lower interest rate than the cash loan.
What Debt Consolidation Agencies Can Do?
These agencies can payday loans consolidation help by first assigning a credit counselor who can analyze the situation quickly and efficiently. He will go through all the circumstances. He will make you understand the impact of getting too many loans without having enough means to pay them back. He will then help in consolidating them and the agency will pay them off.
Once all your debts are repaid, you are only indebted to this one agency. They will provide you with a much lower interest rate and give you enough time to repay this amount. You can go for either an unsecured debt consolidation or a secured debt consolidation.
In an unsecured debt consolidation, there is no collateral attached. Therefore, the interest rate is slightly higher but well below what the payday loan creditors would demand.
In a secured loan debt consolidation, you place collateral such as your house against the loan. The interest rate here comes down because there is reduced risk when you are putting your house on the line. Of course, if you do not pay your debt, you will be losing your house.
Conclusion
Taking too many loans will disrupt your future plans and you will eventually be filing for bankruptcy if you do not act quickly. Agencies that payday loans consolidation help genuinely want to assist and payoff your loans. They will support and counsel you to make the right choices and get the financial reins of your life back into your hands.
Happy Money – The Science of Smarter Spending by Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton – Book Review
Greitens believes he stands out from the field in Republican Senate primary
Lawmakers want to decrease unemployment benefits for Missourians
Avoid The Next Financial Storm That Will Affect Most American People Very Soon
EXPLAINER: Alex Jones files for bankruptcy protection
Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in doubleheader Tuesday
Ethereum Transaction Fees Near Six-Month Low Amid Declining Prices
10-year-old Andover boy identified in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis apartment
Tax Savings Investments – Small Savings
STL Manufacturing and Distribution Career Fair set for April 21
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail