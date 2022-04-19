Finance
How And Where To Buy Life Insurance
The life insurance premiums may start off from a couple of pence per day based on the level of coverage you need. Aside from this, it also depends upon what may happen to you down the road. If you have been looking for a good life insurance policy, we suggest that you don’t go for the first offer that some company sends to you. It’s always a great idea to shop around. Read on to know more about it.
How Much Does It Cost?
As said earlier, the cost of life insurance is based on the level of coverage you need. In other words, it depends upon the amount that you want to get paid on your death. The amount you will pay will also be dependent upon the likelihood of your death. Given below are a few factors that will increase or decrease the insurance premiums you will pay each month:
- Your age
- Your marital status
- Your hobbies
- Your habit of smoking
- Your health
- Your job
If you are over the age of 50, for instance, you will be paying a higher amount for the cover. In this case, your insurance provider will get in touch with your general physician in order to get more medical information about your health.
The level of coverage that you will rely on the following factors:
- Your debts
- Your mortgage or rent
- Your dependents
- Your income or take home pay
How Much Cover Do You Need?
Given below are 3 steps that can help you figure out the level of cover you need:
1. Your debts and expenses:
First of all, you need to add up your expenses that you need to get covered by the insurance and your debts and total mortgage, such as personal loans, and so on.
2. Type of cover
Your next step is to figure out the type of coverage you already have. If you have a job, your package may involve a death-in-service payment, which is a lump sum payment.
3. Figure out the Coverage That You Need
Once you have got the two figures, you should remove the cover you already have from the amount needed by your dependents. Now, this is the amount of cover that you will go for. As an alternative, you can multiply your 12-month income by 10 or 5.
Tips to get quotes from different providers
If you want to get the best quote, we suggest that you get quotes from multiple insurance providers. Given below are some providers that you may want to consider:
- Banks
- Credit card companies
- Specialist brokers
- Major supermarkets
- Comparison sites
- Mortgage providers
- Financial advisors
So, these are some steps that you should follow when looking for a life insurance policy for you. Actually, what you need to do is consider these factors prior to choosing a policy. After all, this decision will have a great impact on the future of your family in case you pass away.
Finance
Reverse Mortgages – What Does the Term Principal Limit Mean?
When explaining a reverse mortgage to a senior homeowner, one of the most important terms a reverse mortgage loan officer will discuss is the “Principal Limit.”
What is the Principal Limit and why is it important?
The Principal Limit (PL) is the gross amount of money the lender is willing to lend to the borrower of a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage or HECM reverse mortgage, based on a formula derived from Congressional legislation and implemented by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and using the following three criteria:
- The lower of the Maximum Claim Limit or the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) appraised value of the home;
- The age of the youngest borrower (must be 62 or older);
- The current expected interest rate (based on the current 10 year London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR rate, plus a stated margin for the adjustable rate HECM and based on the current fixed interest rate for the fixed rate reverse mortgage).
The three listed criteria affect the PL in the following ways:
- The higher the value of the home (up to the maximum claim limit of $625,500) the higher the amount of the PL will be;
- The older the youngest borrower (age is always based on the youngest borrower’s age, not a blending of multiple borrowers’ ages) the higher the amount of the PL will be;
- And, conversely, the higher the current expected interest rate, the lower the amount of the PL will be.
The reason potential borrowers should become familiar with the term Principal Limit and what it means is because it is from this cash figure that all fees and set asides will be subtracted in order to arrive at the maximum cash or loan proceeds available to the borrower.
Congress Plans to Lower the Principal Limit
Congress lowered the Principal Limit for the fiscal year 2010 signifantly to make up for a perceived budget shortfall of approximately $798 million for HECM reverse mortgages put in place within that fiscal year. HUD has announced that for the fiscal year 2011 there will likely be decreases in the Principal Limit as well. The 2011 year begins in October 2010 for budgetary purposes.
Until the budget bill has made it through the joint Senate and House committee, been voted on and signed, we do not know what the exact amount of the cut in the principal limit will be. Senior homeowners who have investigated HECM reverse mortgages prior to October 1, 2010 should contact a reverse mortgage lender to learn how the decreases in Principal Limits could impact them personally if they pursue a reverse mortgage.
Finance
Differences Between Products And Services
What are some of the main differences between products and services? And when are these relevant?
Tangibility versus Intangibility
Products are tangible. You can buy pork as a tangible product. You buy it, you ship it and sell it. In the same way as you buy stamps, cigarettes and cars.
Financial service companies however, make it possible to exchange pork bellies Futures, on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). A future is (not the most simple example of) a service with which you can hedge your risk. In this last case, most of the people trading on the CME will never see or smell the pork bellies.
The ownership between products and services is different. A stock could be called a financial product that you own. You can place a stock order which might result in a transaction later on. Your bank services a depot fee for saving you a lot of work. You cannot own a service.
Where the product is much more standardized, the service is tailor-made. Companies differentiate in offering products and services, but the variations between similar products of different producers are less prominent than the variations between services.
You can count products in the same way as you can count your money (or have your bank service you this information). A service is not countable, but is “leveled;” better than the best service is not possible. There is a limit in what a service can offer.
A product is produced by a manufacturing process. A service is offered by the utility element of companies; you subscribe to a service in the same way as you subscribe to your gas and electricity supplier.
And this brings us to the essential of these differences; changing from one (product approach) to the other (service offering) is very complex, because of the last mentioned differences. Not only the process is different but the style change you need to support this change… Good Luck.
© 2006 Hans Bool
Finance
Simplify Your Property Investment: Why Oursource Your Real Estate Investing Needs
Are you operating your own rental portfolio? Are you tired of investigating your tenants and checking them out fully to make sure you are getting solid income streams?
Are you trying to find properties where numbers work? Do you think it will be wiser to work out a deal with a professional property manager to limit the liabilities your real estate business is creating?
Are you managing forward-looking assumptions regarding bad debt, delinquencies, concessions, vacancy, rent growth, etc. all impact returns and yields?
Are you embracing technology and don’t know how to start working on your online presence?
Property investing may not be rocket science but you can be bogged down with the various challenges of the day-to-day transactions.
Real estate may be a multifaceted and dynamic industry that evolves quickly and there will always be a handful of problems in such an erratic sector you have to navigate, but dealing with these challenges is not at the top of your list of priorities.
Don’t fret.
You can delegate. You can have your peace of mind.
So you can focus on the most important stuff in your real estate business and free your time working on what you love and what you’re good at, you can delegate two important roles:
- Lease Administration
- Dedicated Staffing
Yeah, this the smartest way to run your property investing business nowadays.
OUTSOURCE.
Why should you outsource your real estate investing needs?
• To simplify your property investment
You can demystify your property investing if you’ve developed a system with a dedicated team to cater to specific tasks. Let property managers do what they’re good at doing. Let the auditing team do the numbers. Let the social media staff work on your online presence. Delegate specific tasks to the right people to get the best outcome possible.
• To allow you more time to focus on what you do best
Since you already have a system and a dedicated team working in the background at the jobs that they’re good at, you now have more time to focus on what you do best. You can’t be a one-man band to do everything. You have your own special skills and talents that are needed in your property investing and it will serve you well to do that.
• To give you the freedom to have a work-life balance
You don’t necessarily have to work hard on your property investing. You only need to work smart. With a sound system in place and dedicated staff, you can also enjoy and get a life.
You deserve to have a work-life balance and you need it to thrive in your business. A sound mind, body and spirit working harmoniously together is the secret to your success. You can’t work smart and not live life. You can have it both… work and live.
Be a success story in your property investing. Work smart, delegate and outsource.
