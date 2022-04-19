How Much Does a Rear End Car Accident Cost?

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you were involved in a rear end car accident then you are probably wondering what this is going to cost you. If you don’t have car insurance, then you are looking to pay anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to over $1000. Keep reading this article to get an idea what your rear end accident might cost you.

In a rear end car accident you will certainly damage the bumper, the tail lights, the rear sidewalls, trunk cover and even the window. It depends on how severe the accident was. If you have car insurance then you might end up paying nothing since your insurer will have you covered for this accident. If you don’t have car insurance then here are the costs you could be looking at.

Bumper – If the damage was isolated to just the bumper. You could be looking at a bill anywhere from $300 to $800. It depends on the type of car your hit. The cheaper the car, the cheaper the cost to replace or fix. If you hit a Mercedes, Lexus or other luxury car, then you are looking at the high end of that price range.

Tail Lights – If you broke the tail lights in the accident, you most likely damaged the trunk as well. The costs for replacing the tail lights alone can run you anywhere from $100 to $300. If the taillight simply covers the corner of the car, then you are on the low end of that price range. If you broke a tail light that is the wide kind, these are most expensive to replace and you will be paying the high price range noted above.

From just those two costs you can see why you are better off paying for car insurance than driving without it.

Rear Side Walls – There are the wides of the car that are on the rear. These tend to bend when you hit from the back. So damage will be present in the bumper and the sidewalls. These can cost you anywhere from $400 to $900 to replace, each!

Trunk Cover – If you the trunk bent or became dented, then you are responsible for it. These cost anywhere from $300 to $600. They can typically be repaired. If you a repair is only needed they you could pay as little as $100.

Rear Window – If you broke the rear window you are looking at costs from $100 to $300. If the rear window doesn’t have a defroster in it, then you will end up paying the cheaper $100 price. If the rear window has a defroster embedded in it, and if the window was tinted and had a car antenna embedded then you will pay the much higher price close to $300.

You could also be facing medical costs. If the person had neck whiplash, you will be responsible for their hospital bills. If you had car insurance your premium may increase. It depends on who is your insurance carrier.