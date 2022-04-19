Finance
How Much Does a Rear End Car Accident Cost?
If you were involved in a rear end car accident then you are probably wondering what this is going to cost you. If you don’t have car insurance, then you are looking to pay anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to over $1000. Keep reading this article to get an idea what your rear end accident might cost you.
In a rear end car accident you will certainly damage the bumper, the tail lights, the rear sidewalls, trunk cover and even the window. It depends on how severe the accident was. If you have car insurance then you might end up paying nothing since your insurer will have you covered for this accident. If you don’t have car insurance then here are the costs you could be looking at.
Bumper – If the damage was isolated to just the bumper. You could be looking at a bill anywhere from $300 to $800. It depends on the type of car your hit. The cheaper the car, the cheaper the cost to replace or fix. If you hit a Mercedes, Lexus or other luxury car, then you are looking at the high end of that price range.
Tail Lights – If you broke the tail lights in the accident, you most likely damaged the trunk as well. The costs for replacing the tail lights alone can run you anywhere from $100 to $300. If the taillight simply covers the corner of the car, then you are on the low end of that price range. If you broke a tail light that is the wide kind, these are most expensive to replace and you will be paying the high price range noted above.
From just those two costs you can see why you are better off paying for car insurance than driving without it.
Rear Side Walls – There are the wides of the car that are on the rear. These tend to bend when you hit from the back. So damage will be present in the bumper and the sidewalls. These can cost you anywhere from $400 to $900 to replace, each!
Trunk Cover – If you the trunk bent or became dented, then you are responsible for it. These cost anywhere from $300 to $600. They can typically be repaired. If you a repair is only needed they you could pay as little as $100.
Rear Window – If you broke the rear window you are looking at costs from $100 to $300. If the rear window doesn’t have a defroster in it, then you will end up paying the cheaper $100 price. If the rear window has a defroster embedded in it, and if the window was tinted and had a car antenna embedded then you will pay the much higher price close to $300.
You could also be facing medical costs. If the person had neck whiplash, you will be responsible for their hospital bills. If you had car insurance your premium may increase. It depends on who is your insurance carrier.
How to Get Car Insurance
Individuals, who have bought new cars recently, need to apply for car insurance policies. The law in the U.S says, it is mandatory for every car owner to have an insurance policy otherwise, the person will be held liable and may have to pay hefty fine along with imprisonment.
Many times, buyers thinking of buying new cars are confused and unsure as how to get car insurance. Such people can start their search for car insurance by obtaining insurance quotes from agents or better yet online.
Start by locating some good insurance agents. These insurance agents give away the quotes of the different auto insurers that offer car insurance policies. However, make sure to approach several insurance agents, because most agents work for a single company. However, this method is time consuming and people may have to pay fees to the agents.
Therefore, individuals may obtain car insurance quotes through Internet web sites. Simply, fill in the personal details and car details. And, within a few seconds, people will obtain car insurance quotes of different reputed companies. Compare quotes of different companies and select the one that offers best rates, discounts, benefits, and easy premiums.
How to Apply For Car Insurance:
After selecting a particular company, an insurance buyer may apply for insurance policy online. For that purpose, buyer may log on to the same site (from where he or she had obtained quotes), fill the car insurance application, and submit it. The back office staff of that web site sends this online form to the particular (selected) company. The insurance company then sends it’s agent to insurance buyer’s residence.
The insurance agent explains all the formalities to the insurance buyer. The agent hands over another application form which individuals need to fill in. Individual has to attach certain documents while submitting the form. It typically includes copy of driver’s license, SSN (Social Security Number), address proof, copy of job offer letter, age proof, bank statements, and salary slip of past three months.
Individual have to furnish car documents such as car purchase papers, car loan papers (if any) and so on. If people wish to apply for car insurance through local insurance agents, then as described earlier, individuals need to obtain quotes of different companies. Select the ideal company and ask agents to guide them with the formalities. The insurance agent then furnishes the application form and the rest of the process is same as above.
Conclusion:
After submitting the insurance application form, the car insurance company verifies the documents and sees whether the information furnished by applicants is true or not. If people fill any wrong information in the application form, the company rejects their form. Such applicants may find it difficult to obtain car insurance from other insurance companies too. Nobody like a liar and a cheat.
If the company is convinced that the details are true, it provides car coverage to applicants. The process may take anywhere between 15 to 20 days. This is how individuals can get car insurance policies at affordable rates.
To take the first step and get multiple quotes please consider the sites below. They can help you find the best deals around.
Do Your Homework to Minimize Denied Health Claims
A patient balance was turned over because of continued non-payment. The patient disputed she owed the balance. The provider resubmitted the bill to the insurance and still received a denial. The following particulars of the patient’s benefit plan led to the denial:
- She needed a preauthorization prior to the service based on the codes/modifiers submitted.
- The service provided was classified under non-emergency care based on the chart documentation which led to a preauthorization requirement.
- The provider was not contracted with the insurance company, meaning they did not have to accept their allowable of the charge as payment in full and could bill the patient for the entire non-covered balance of over $ 1,500.00.
As you can imagine, the patient was extremely upset. She stated it was an emergency and she experienced a lot of pain. Had she known all of the above, she would have selected an alternate service. She also felt the provider should have told her all this because it was their responsibility. She paid a lot of money to the insurance company only to receive this unfair treatment.
Six Areas for Patients to Know About
No matter what the healthcare coverage, you must take it upon yourself to know the specifics of your plan’s coverage and it is your responsibility to do so. Otherwise, you may end up with a situation like the above. If you are unsure of coverage or verbiage, ask for details. Remember, too, insurance companies also may deny charges in error. If you disagree with a health insurance decision, you have the right to appeal. Be sure to follow your insurance plans appeal process for a timely response.
Here are six areas to check prior to medical service:
- Payment points such as co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles and percent of coverage owed after deductibles are met. There is a vast difference between amounts owed for an in network vs. out of network provider. Patients new to insurance coverage usually do not know the difference.
- Where to go to navigate health plan information.
- Member resources.
- How to stay in network.
- Out of network payments.
- Preventative services covered.
Where can you find this information?
- Websites: All health plans usually feature very extensive websites that are becoming increasingly more sophisticated. For example, the United Healthcare site contains lists of prices, providers by zip codes and even whether the provider is accepting new patients. Some information might be a little outdated but it’s a start.
- Documentation: Generally, by the first of the year, healthcare plans mail out information on the changes to the coming year’s insurance. It’s easy to find deductibles, co-pays and other information via these documents.
- Telephone: Call the number on your healthcare card. Be sure you obtain a reference (tracking) number for the call.
Because you bear a larger cost burden for your healthcare costs, digging into this information is a must to know the difference between a preventable patient balance and one you actually owe – before the bill arrives.
Senior Life Insurance Plans – A Guide To Affordable Life Insurance For Seniors
The renowned philosopher and statesman, Benjamin Franklin, famously proclaimed, “Nothing is certain in this world, but death and taxes,” which compels thinking people to strongly consider preparing for the inevitable: death.
Since death is unavoidable and we must die eventually, why not be prepared for it, say wise men (and insurance agents).
So, while it is true that savings, pension plans and contingency funds are all good, old-fashioned tools for ensuring financial security, in the rapidly changing world of technology, wars, natural disasters and changing global economies, it is prudent to combine financial security with cash returns. This is where senior life insurance plans play an important role in providing the necessary financial freedom for people aged 50 plus.
While it is true that buying life cover at a younger age means paying lower premiums, since most factors that affect policy costs, like health and high risk lifestyle factors, are at optimum levels, there are many top rated insurance companies that specialize in senior life insurance plans.
These are also called ‘guaranteed acceptance life insurance’ policies by some providers, since they have minimal requirements for senior applicants, which can be met easily by individuals over 50.
However, if you are keen on buying affordable life insurance policies for seniors, remember that not all companies offer the same features, benefits, add-on covers and costs. So, check out the individual plans offered by top rated life assurance providers and clarify with the insurance agent about any riders you are not sure would benefit your financial goals.
Buying Senior Life Insurance Plans? Remember the following tips to buy an affordable plan!
• Ensure you meet the minimum qualifications for the senior life cover plan before you apply for this type of policy, which typically covers people aged 50-75 years of age that are residing in the area covered by the company.
• Clarify your policy commencement date with your insurance agent to avoid misunderstanding, as buying your policy online usually means your coverage starts from the time you’ve completed formalities of the registration process and made the required initial payment. However, if you are to buy a policy via the conventional medium, like over the telephone or in person, the insurance broker will confirm the date your policy starts and this may take a little more time than an online policy.
• Pay attention to the duration of coverage you choose, since most senior life insurance plans cover you till the time your premium payments are up-to-date. However, if your premiums lapse, you are not entitled to any benefits from the company. So, it is advisable to include a premium cap option, which means you don’t need to pay any more monthly premiums than the coverage you expect to receive; this way, you stay covered for the rest of your life.
• To buy affordable life insurance for seniors, choose a plan that allows you to pay premiums based on extent of coverage. This will enable you to pay for a life cover plan that you can afford to buy comfortably at the time you apply for the policy. Alternately, you can opt for the premium cap feature that only requires you pay premiums till you meet your coverage amount. So, either way, you get to control the cost of plan.
