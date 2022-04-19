How To Earn Your First Check With Affiliate Marketing

Share Pin 0 Shares

Affiliate marketing is one of the best ways to earn a reasonable income online. This tutorial shows you how easy it is to earn your first check with affiliate marketing.

Step 1: Register With ClickBank

ClickBank is the largest affiliate products market. If you want to get into affiliate marketing, ClickBank should be your first stop.

Most of the products sold on click bank are virtual; such as books, video games, software among others.

For you to start earning, you first need to have a ClickBank account. Registration is free of charge; all you need is a functional email address.

Once you are registered, chose products that you have a passion for. It is important to select products you have a passion for so that they can motivate you to keep on pushing.

However, you can also select any other product of your interest. (You can type in the YouTube search bar “how to register with ClickBank”)

Step 2: Get a Custom Domain From godaddy.com

The next step is to set up your website. To be successful in affiliate marketing, you need to present yourself as an authority figure.

The people who view your products should have confidence in you. The first step to earning the trust of your target customers is having a custom domain.

Godaddy offers the cheapest domains and web hosting services.

You can buy a domain at as low as $9 per year. Once you have your domain, set up your website.

( Check out this tutorial on domain registration and web set up https://youtu.be/Vz0Fpn44ht8 )

Step 3: Get Free Stock Images From pexels.com

The secret to selling anything online lies in the images. You need quality images that clearly depict your products.

There are many sources of images but you may have to pay for them. The reliable source for free images is pexels.com.

All you need to do is to signup and start using the available free images.

You can use the images here to design your website, design your adverts, and to create social media posts.

Remember a picture speaks 1000 words. If you can not explain yourself in words, try using a high-quality picture.

Step 4: Sign Up For a Free Account At canva.com/

If you don’t know how to design product promotions or website graphics do not worry. Canva.com is the place you get to learn and design anything you want.

Canva is very easy to use even for learners. The good news is that, if do not want to waste time learning how to design, you can get the job done for a fee.

However, you must upload your own images to design with canvsa.com.( Check out this tutorial video on using canva.com for designing https://youtu.be/WL-WbHwsbs8 )

Step 5: Advertise using classified ads at adlandpro.com/

Now for you to start selling your product and make cash, advertise your classified ads at adlandpro.com. This is the best place to post classified ads for beginners.

The good news is that you can post classified ads absolutely free of charge. You have the option of customizing your target audience based on the products you sell.

It is important to narrow your target audience to a specific group of interest.

You can also use paid classifieds to increase your sales.

Once your website is set up and everything is in order, it is your duty to keep on creating posts. To start off, create one promotional image every day for 90 days (90 promotional images).

Share all your ads on social media outlets every day for 90 days. Analyse your market response to determine which ads make more impressions.

You can also post surveys to your audience to find out what they want so you can give it to them!

Note:

Instagram is the most popular social media platform where you can post images. You should make it your priority marketing tool in 2018.

You can sign up for instamate https://v2.instamate.com/login.php to help you schedule image and video posts.

It is also critical to treat all your social media platforms as marketing tools to keep on increasing sales and building relationships with your audience.