Hy-Vee ditches plans for stores in West St. Paul and Farmington, three other metro-area cities

Hy-Vee has scrapped plans for stores in West St. Paul, Farmington and three other metro-area cities, saying the sites do not fit into a new company strategy that centers around building larger stores and putting more distance between future locations.

As a result, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery store chain said Monday, its land in West St. Paul, Farmington, Blaine, Maple Grove and Chaska will go up for sale. Hy-Vee did not give a timetable for selling them.

Hy-Vee bought the five properties over the past six years as part of its planned expansion, but said Monday that they “are not properly situated” for the company’s long-term goal of building stores at 150,000 square feet or more. The grocer said bigger footprints are needed because of new departments and the addition of “Aisles Online” hubs, which require more space for storage and grocery pick up.

“A lot has changed since we first acquired these locations,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “As customers’ shopping patterns have changed over the pandemic, we’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats that these current sites simply are not able to accommodate.”

Hy-Vee plans to consider other sites for the new format in and around the Twin Cities, which Jeff Markey, executive vice president and chief growth officer, said “remains an important market for us.”

Hy-Vee entered the crowded Twin Cities grocery store market in 2015. Hy-Vee now has 13 metro-area locations, including a 76,000-square-foot store in Spring Lake Park that opened in May 2021. With more than 285 retail stores across eight states, Hy-Vee’s annual sales total more than $12 billion.

WEST ST. PAUL INFORMED OF DECISION LAST WEEK

Hy-Vee bought its 10-acre property in West St. Paul from the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities for $3.8 million in 2019. Hy-Vee received city approvals needed to redevelop the site on Thompson Avenue just east of South Robert Street, and tore down the YMCA building. The grocer planned a 68,400-square-foot supermarket with a liquor store, restaurant with outdoor seating, pharmacy with drive-up pickup and a gas station.

West St. Paul City Manager Nate Burkett said Monday that Hy-Vee informed the city of its change of plans late last week.

“I think there’s a reasonable number of people in this community that are disappointed that Hy-Vee is not coming in,” Burkett said. “But they made their business decision, and while we’d still welcome them and like to have them here, they’re in the business of their business and we can’t tell them what to do.”

Burkett said city officials will work with Hy-Vee to “find a developer or someone to sell the land to that will meet the community’s vision and priorities. And our hope is that we can work together to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, the YMCA, which moved its West St. Paul branch into a strip mall in neighboring Inver Grove Heights, remains committed to finding a permanent home in the service area, a spokesperson for the nonprofit said Monday.

FARMINGTON

Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said Hy-Vee’s decision is a setback for Farmington, which has been waiting for the grocer to build a store since 2016, when plans were approved by city officials.

Three years later, Family Fresh Market closed in downtown Farmington, and the city of just over 26,000 residents has been without a grocery store since, leaving them no choice but to travel for groceries. “And there’s a segment of the community, specifically the elderly and low income, who are affected the most by that,” Hoyt said.

City officials had signs from Hy-Vee that this day could come. Building permits weren’t pulled, and for nearly three years city officials tried getting an idea from the retailer on when the store would be built, Hoyt said.

“We launched emails. We tried to set up meetings,” he said. “And the response we always got from them was, ‘It’s in the plans. It’s in the plans.’ ”

TAX ASSESSMENTS

In August, with plans still stagnant, the city council decided to approve special tax assessments of $2.05 million against Hy-Vee on its two properties in the Vermillion River Crossings commercial development area. The city had deferred the tax assessments back in 2016, as part of a five-year development agreement with the city to build on the land off located along County Road 50 and a few blocks from downtown.

“It was basically a business subsidy for them,” Hoyt said. “It was a deal of, ‘Well, if you build the store and provide something like 20-full time jobs, we’ll waive the assessments. Well, they sat on the land and didn’t build. So now they can pay the assessments.”

Hoyt said his hope is that Hy-Vee does what they say they are going to do and sell their two properties in town.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said. “They said they were going to build a store, too. They bought it with the intention to build. It has scared off their competition. Now they’re saying that they’re not going to build and they’re willing to sell it. OK. So sell it, let’s move on.”

The Blaine Hy-Vee store would have been built at 125th Avenue and Jefferson Street, across the road from Blaine High School. Plans were approved in 2018.

The Hy-Vee store in Maple Grove would have been the grocer’s second location in the northwest suburb.

Chaska city officials approved plans for a Hy-Vee store back in 2017.