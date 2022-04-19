Finance
Improving Insurance Website Security – Restricting Access & User Roles
WordPress is the most popular and pervasive website content management platform on the market, with market share estimated by some to be over 60%. Website owners (or those responsible to maintain their Insurance WordPress sites) can and should manage user access to tasks such as writing and editing, page creation. Category creation, comment moderation, plugin and theme management, user management, by assigning specific roles to all users.
WordPress Predefined Roles:
- Super Admin
- Administrator
- Editor
- Author
- Contributor
- Subscriber
Role Definitions
- Super Admin: Allows access to all sitewide administration and features. This role should be severely limited, as it is the most powerful, and allows the user to make major site modifications.
- Administrator: Not as powerful as Super Admin, but still has access to all administration features within a single website.
- Editor: Allows users to publish and manage posts, including other users’ posts.
- Author: Allows the user to publish and manage their own posts.
- Contributor: Allows the author to write and manage their own posts but does not allow them to publish the content.
- Subscriber: Read only access, allowing the user to review content and manage their profile.
Leveraging the power of user access helps ensure a more secure WordPress website. Let’s begin by discussing roles and tasks. Each assigned user role allows for a set of tasks to be performed which are called capabilities. There are many capabilities, a few examples include publishing posts, moderating comments, and editing users. Default capabilities are preassigned to each role, but other capabilities can be assigned or removed, allowing for custom user role creation. Greater control and refinements of user roles will improve overall website security and limit the user errors that can cause security breaches.
Website owners can also harden their WordPress sites using Permission Modes. For example, permissions can specify who and what can read, write, modify, and access directories and files. This is important as WordPress may need access to write to files in your wp-content directory for the site to function properly.
FTP access is another area to address to improve website security. For example, if you need a third-party contractor to modify your site or customize a plugin, they may require FTP access. But you do not have to grant them full access to the root directory of your website. Limit access to the specific area they are working on, such as the theme’s directory. Provide support logs if needed instead of granting FTP access to the logs on your site. And make sure the FTP access and password are time limited, expiring in a week or two (as short a duration as possible).
Following these WordPress best practices will help ensure a more secure insurance agency website, employing greater user role restrictions, and limiting website access.
4 Tips on Getting the Best Flood Insurance
Flood insurance is highly desirable for those living in a flood prone area. A fully comprehensive policy is able to offer a high level of protection for the home against a range of damage caused by a flood. This type of insurance is widely available for the businesses, renters, and private homeowners. A regular house insurance policy isn’t likely to give enough cover in relation to flood damage, so it is necessary to arrange for a specialised policy to give adequate cover for the risks the home might be exposed.
Here are several tips to help arrange the right type of flood insurance protection:
Assessing the home’s risk
Whether you live in a flood hazard area or somewhere that is deemed safe, it is still highly beneficial to look at all possibilities of a property being subjected to flood damage of any kind. Depending on the potential for a home being exposed to a flood, the type and level of coverage arranged with the flood insurance policies should be adjusted accordingly.
Arrange the protection as soon as possible
Since it can take a while to evaluate and process the flood insurance protection, it generally benefits if you’re able to make arrangements for this coverage to be put in place as soon as possible. If you are looking at the availability of this type of insurance it will certainly benefit to make sure it is in place prior to the rain or flood season starting.
Be aware of the coverage limitations
In the process of obtaining the quotations for the flood insurance you really want to make certain that the coverage offered by the insurers is able to give the ideal level of protection to make sure the home is fully covered in a range of circumstances. You want to make certain the coverage itemized in the insurance policy is able to match the type of flood damage that might occur on your property. Many of the insurers have limitations in place in relation to the amount they are prepared to cover, so make certain that you are able to accept the limits stated.
Ask for referrals
If you aren’t sure of the best flood insurance companies in the local area you might want to ask locally based friends and neighbours to see which insurer they are using for this vital coverage. By asking questions relating to the level of satisfaction, rates, and reliability, you are likely to find a highly regarded insurance company that is able to provide the level of protection you will need for your home.
Famous Baseball Family of Barry Bonds Includes Willie Mays, Reggie Jackson, and Bobby Bonds
Barry Bonds is a polarizing figure in the world of sports as he has received arguably more attention for his off the field scandals which include reported steroid abuse than the historic statistics that he has put up on the baseball diamond. The family life of Barry Bonds is particularly interesting to casual fans of the sport of baseball because from an early age the young man that seemingly was destined for fame was tied to famous names in the sport of baseball through family relationships.
Barry Bonds, born in 1964, is the son of three time all-star outfields Bobby Bonds. Bobby Bonds was an American celebrity in his own right as a noteworthy player for numerous Major League Baseball teams throughout his professional baseball career that spanned from 1968-1981. While playing for teams in large markets that included New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, and Southern California the most famous teammate that Bobby Bonds played alongside was the legendary Willie Mays.
As a right fielder in for the Giants, Bobby Bonds patrolled the outfield next to center fielder Willie Mays during the twilight of Mays’ career. When Bobby asked his good friend Willie Mays to be the godfather to his then young son Barry Willie gladly accepted, thus further cementing the notoriety of this baseball family. As an aside it is also topical to briefly mention that Barry Bonds is a distant cousin of Reggie Jackson, who is better known as Mr. October in certain circles due to his clutch performances in post season play.
Many people do not realize that Barry Bonds is not the only son of Bobby Bonds to put on a professional baseball uniform. Barry actually has a younger brother named Bobby Bonds Junior was spent a number of years in the minor leagues but was never able to get himself called up to the big leagues. Bobby Bonds Junior is nearly six years younger than his older brother Barry. During an 11 year minor league career Bobby Bonds Junior bounced around to numerous teams and had moments of glory but was never able to successfully parlay his minor league efforts into any sort of Major League Baseball career with even a fraction of the success enjoyed by his brother Barry or father Bobby Bonds Senior.
Despite the early promise that Barry Bonds showed as a naturally gifted young athlete baseball historians would have been hard pressed to guess that Barry had any conceivable chance of surpassing the accomplishes of his relatives Willie Mays and Reggie Jackson, or for that matter his own father Bobby Bonds. Regardless of diverging opinions on implications of alleged performance enhancing drug use by Barry Bonds there is no arguing that he was the most dominant baseball player of his era.
United States Loses Its Triple A Credit Rating
Friday August 5, 2011, the United States lost its triple a credit rating for the first time. This prestigious rating allowed the country to borrow money at very low interest rates. This is important to all consumers because those interest rates are carried into other financial lending rates that will affect the average person and their ability to get credit at low rates. Many lenders look to Moody’s Investor Service, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s when they make loans and base interest rates according to a country’s credit rating. The United States Congress struggled recently until the last minute to avert a downgrade of the United States credit rating.
Moves to raise the debt ceiling and deal with a $14 trillion dollar debt load moved along at a snail’s pace. While there finally were some agreements and a new debt ceiling limit, many feel that spending cuts and revenue increases signed into law by President Obama on August 2, 2011, did not make adequate changes in spending and debt management.
Much of the US debt is currently held by China. China has its own credit rating agency controlled by the state. It had already decided to make the first move to downgrade their U.S. credit rating. The effects of this downgrade will mean that China may fail to purchase U.S. bonds. In response to this action, investors will lose confidence in those same U.S. Treasury bonds and stop purchases. In a snowball effect, this will negatively affect the stability of the debt and further tighten credit. The cost of credit on all fronts to everyone will rise. The Stock Market is also very reactive to negatives.
Any downgrade of the United States credit rating status is estimated by JP Morgan Chase & Company to cost an additional $100 billion per year to the U.S. The snowball effect of the U.S. credit rating may increase consumer costs for mortgages, vehicle loans, and other loan products tied to Treasury bond interest rates. Some think that raising the debt ceiling only creates a false security in the minds of some people, but not for the lenders. This huge debt load is passed along to future generations and may negatively impact their lives.
The Federal Reserve decided to keep the historically low interest rates for at least the next two years. Lower house prices and low interest rates makes it easier for some Americans to purchase an affordable home. This is a relief for many.
The current debt ceiling plan doesn’t go far enough to reduce overall debt, according to many. The deal Congress came up with only lasts until 2013, when the haggling over spending cuts and new revenues begins anew. A congressional committee will be formed to make additional recommendations before the end of 2012. Standard & Poor’s and others wanted to see a package that would bring deficit reductions of $4 trillion, instead of the projected $2.4 trillion of this package. S&P was the first agency to downgrade the U.S. credit rating for lack of confidence.
