Income tax department recruitment 2022, Apply @incometaxindia.gov.in
Income tax department recruitment 2022: Income Tax Department has invited applications from eligible candidates for 24 Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff posts.
Interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in.
The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.
Vacancy Details:
Income Tax Inspector: 01 posts
Tax Assistant: 05 posts
Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts
Salary Details:
Multi-Tasking Staff: Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC.
Eligibility Criteria:
Income Tax Inspector: The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or equivalent.
Age limit: 18-30 years
Tax Assistant: The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidate must have a Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.
Age Limit: 18-27 years
Multi-Tasking Staff: The candidate must be a Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.
Age limit: 18-25 years
Selection of the Candidates: The applications will be scrutinized and eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the evaluation of their best three performances in the last four years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), age, and best performance in their career in respective sports events.
How to Apply: income tax department recruitment 2022?
Applications must be submitted in the format and addressed to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), I SI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 by post I by hand to reach the office of the undersigned on or before April 18, 2022 (up to 6 p.m.).
New monkey born at St. Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS – A male monkey was born at the Saint Louis Zoo last month, but the announcement was made Tuesday.
The baby Guereza colobus monkey named Ficus was born on March 21. His siblings are Juniper, Willow, Hawthorn, and Teak. Ficus is the first monkey born at the zoo since the 35,000 square foot Primate Canopy Trails expansion opened in the summer of 2021.
The zoo said the birth of Ficus means they now have a family of nine at the zoo. It’s the largest group they’ve ever had. His mother is Cecelia, 22. The mother of seven is the dominant female in the group of five males and four females. The zoo said Cecelia is “taking great care of her newborn.” The father is 16-year-old Kima.
The zoo said colobus babies are born with all white hair and a pink face while adults are mostly black.
“The older siblings are learning necessary behaviors for becoming great mothers or fathers one day,” primate keeper at the Zoo Brooke Johnson said. “One-year-old Juniper is learning how to share her mom with her new baby brother and is incredibly curious yet very gentle with him. Big sisters Binti (8) and Willow (6) continue to be great babysitters and can be seen frequently holding their baby brother while mom Cecelia finds food or enjoys a grooming session from dad Kima or one of her sons. Ficus is already very adventurous, practicing his walking away from Mom and watching his older siblings chase and play. It won’t be long until he’s joining them!”
Click here for a video of Ficus.
Too early to push the panic button with Gerrit Cole
DETROIT — Gerrit Cole is built up. The Yankees ace has tried out his cutter and worked on using his fastball lower in the zone. Through the first two starts of the season, Cole has looked like a pitcher still trying to find his comfort zone.
Tuesday night, the Yankees need him to be their ace whether he’s ready or not. Coming off losing a series to the Orioles, the Yankees have an offense that has been inconsistent at best and a bullpen that has been pitching high leverage innings almost every night.
The Bombers have grand designs of a great season and to get there they need an ace. They need the Gerrit Cole they signed on for the next seven years to lead them back to the World Series after a 13-year drought.
After a lockout-shortened spring training, 28 days in which Cole only made two Grapefruit League starts, the 31-year-old said Sunday he felt like he would be at the end of a regular spring training now.
“I feel a little bit more in the swing of things in regards to things like game atmosphere,” Cole said of his first two starts. “Obviously faced two really good clubs. Not that Detroit isn’t a good club.”
Cole will find out about the Tigers, one of the teams he did face this spring, on Tuesday night. The Red Sox and the Blue Jays hurt him with home runs. Rafael Devers homered off Cole on Opening Day and a red-hot Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his three homers off Cole in his last start.
“I mean, hanging a slider kind of stinks,” Cole said. “A high fastball never was a good pitch and the other one to Vlad … it was a good pitch, so I think just being efficient so that solo home runs don’t hurt us. Maybe in a situation where you have a hitter like that with a guy on base, try to stay in an area where he can’t slug it.”
Through his first two games, Cole has the highest barrel percentage (14.8) of his career and the highest expected slugging rate (.555) and is tied for the second lowest strikeout rate of his career (23.1). His first pitch strike percentage is down 28.3 points and his first pitch swing percentage is also down slightly. He goes into Tuesday night’s game with an ugly 5.59 ERA.
Still, it’s too early to push the panic button.
“He looks fine,” one American League scout said. “He just looks good, not dominant, not like he did two years ago. But he looks like a good pitcher two starts into the season.”
Cole added a cutter to his repertoire, a pitch he threw in college. He’s increased the use of his slider and after developing a reputation for delivering a deadly fastball high in the zone, Cole has been throwing his four-seam fastball lower in the strike zone so far this season.
Cole said that he heads into Tuesday night’s start — in what will be tough cold conditions at Comerica Park — feeling good and feels like he is where he wants to be at this point in the year.
“I just keep trying to find it, a good delivery. So that fastball down and away can be a strength, although we got probably more left-handers this week certainly than last week,” Cole said. “But if I can just hit those corners with the fastball that can help us get ahead and help us keep leverage throughout the count. So just trying to sharpen that up.”
Cole is not just trying to turn the page on his first two starts of the season, but also on last season.
It was a strange season for Cole. He came out early in 2021 as the best pitcher in the league and then became the poster boy for pitchers using illegal sticky stuff on the balls in June when MLB decided to enforce their own rules more stringently. He adjusted and regained control of his season, only to catch COVID after the All-Star break. He got back on track and then whether it was a tight hamstring or the workload (181.1 innings pitched after just 73 in 2020), Cole went into the AL Wild Card game with a 6.35 ERA over his last four starts.
But perhaps the lasting memory that most will have of Cole’s 2021 season is him being taunted as he walked off the mound at Fenway Park last October, having put the Yankees on the path to losing in the win-or-go-home Wild Card game.
Heat’s P.J. Tucker thriving as contributing mentor, ‘I wish I had somebody like me’
Only now does P.J. Tucker recognize what was missing at the start of his pro basketball odyssey, one that took him from Israel to the Ukraine to Greece to Montenegro to Germany before he was able to gain an NBA foothold six years later.
“I wish I had somebody like me,” the veteran power forward told the Sun Sentinel during a break in the Miami Heat’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.
“I think so many times when I was younger, coming into the league, being a young player, I wish I had somebody to kind of help me, teach me little tricks of the trade, little things you got to do, how to stay focused.”
So there he has been, sweating on the Heat practice court with Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, neophytes not even eligible fore the postseason because of their two-way contracts.
No matter, he said, with Tucker’s tutorials not a matter of class privilege.
“It’s the kind of player I am,” he said, words that would come off as hubris if not for the appreciation of Tucker’s humility. “I’ve always been that. I’ve always been a leader since I was a kid on my teams.”
It was during one of Tucker’s workouts with anyone and everyone willing to work after practice that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pointed over the cameras focused on him to the ongoing work of Tucker.
“I think,” Spoelstra said, “his highlight film should be played during Rookie Orientation, what it really looks like to be a winning player, and it’s not just about how many points you score, how many shots you can get up.
“It’s a meaningless one-on-one game that he is really fired up and intense about right now.”
In many ways, Tucker has become the Heat’s universal donor of vitality, the animated 36-year-old as likely to be mentoring the team’s young players as coaxing another level from the team’s veterans.
All, seemingly to a man, grateful.
“It’s great. It’s pretty cool. I’m not going to lie,” Tucker said, “to get that from veterans, from young guys, just by putting in the work. It’s just putting in the work, being diligent, doing it every single day, every game, not missing games, playing every game, being at practice, talking, communicating.
“All the stuff I preach, I practice. So I think that’s the thing, too.”
And that’s the thing, his is do as I say, as well as do as I do.
“I love it,” Spoelstra said. “I love just the absolute fierceness, toughness, competitiveness. And he’s got an incredible mind and IQ for the game, at both ends of the floor.
“He’s one of the smartest players I’ve coached. It’s really a hard thing to do, is be that intense but also be so disciplined and detailed. That’s why he’s had so much success.”
So last year there was a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now there is the quest for the one with the Heat.
“It’s the same hunger, the same intensity, if not more,” Tucker said. “Once you win it, I think the perception is like people think like, ‘Oh, you won it. You’re good now.’ And it’s not. It makes you hungrier. It makes you fight for more, because you know what it feels like, and chasing that feeling.
“This is what I live for. This is it. I came here for this. It’s everything.”
The passion, Spoelstra said, is real, raw, relentless.
“He holds everybody accountable,” Spoelstra said. “He’s still pretty unique, too. Because he takes ownership if he feels like he didn’t do something right. So that’s why we all follow him.
“Whatever he says is the truth, because he does it both ways. He’s not just barking at guys. He’s also very introspective and vulnerable about his own game.”
