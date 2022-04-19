News
Inflation hitting fast-food menus in strange ways across St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — People are noticing the impact of runaway inflation in strange ways at their favorite ‘drive-throughs’ and pizza joints.
With inflation hitting another 40-year high in recent days, restaurants are getting creative to keep up with things like soaring food and labor costs. Customers say they’re charging you more, but giving you less or charging more — depending upon when you eat.
Signs are up at a St. Louis drive-through letting customers know food costs more than the menu price during overnight hours.
Food prices are restaurants are still climbing after jumping nearly 6.5% in 2021, according to federal government statistics, and from cheese sticks to chicken wings, portions may be shrinking.
Jalisha Lane noticed she wasn’t getting the 10 chicken wings in the pizza-wing combo from her “go-to” pizza place, anymore.
“It’s definitely 8 (wings now),” she said. “I’m like, um, that’s like a dollar apiece. I’ll just stick with my pizza and call it a day.”
“What happened to my two nuggets?” laughed customer, Lamont Campbell. “You’re not getting that back, The prices are a little higher. We try to deal with that (but) you’re getting less food for what you usually would get.”
“That’s not gouging,” said Dr. Max Gillman, an economics professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. “Generally, prices rise more quickly than wage rates. So, what happens? Workers have to find a different job to get a higher wage rate. This is what’s creating the job shortage.”
“I definitely don’t want to not pay the workers. It’s kind of hard to penalize us, too, because we’re just hungry,” Lane laughed.
It’s the reality of our inflationary times, the worst since the Vietnam war, he said. The federal government has been running deficits since the September 11, 2001, attacks, to fund wars, fight recession, and now recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With so much money entering into circulation with such high spending for more than a decade and now during COVID, the inflation rate is very unlikely to stop accelerating in the immediate future,” Gillman said.
The Fed benchmark “Interest Rate on Reserve Balances” is now at .4% after a .25% hike in March. It really needs to surpass the inflation rate, which was 8.5% in March, for a lasting correction, according to Gillman.
That’s a lot of ground to make up and trying to do so too quickly could cause economic collapse beyond the drive-through.
Gillman expected these inflationary times of paying more for less to continue for at least 5 years.
News
J&K Govt Refers 220 Vacancies To JKPSC For JKAS ,JKPS & J&K Accounts Services
Fresh 220 J&K Administrative Services,Police Service (Gazetted), J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service Posts Reffered to JKPSC
Referring of vacancies to the J&K Public Service Commission for direct recruitment through the Combined Competitive Examination – 2022
Referring of vacancies to the 38K Public Service Commission for direct recruitment through the Combined Competitive Examination – 2022
In terms of the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018, the Combined Competitive Examination has to be conducted by the J&K Public Service Commission for direct recruitment to the following services:-
The post J&K Govt Refers 220 Vacancies To JKPSC For JKAS ,JKPS & J&K Accounts Services appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Teen catches Pujols home run ball after last-minute seat change
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fan Riley Kegley, 15, is now the happy owner of Albert Pujols’ 681st home run ball.
The Kegley family, from Rockford, Illinois, has three young boys. All of them opened Cardinals tickets in their Easter baskets Sunday morning for the game at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Riley’s father, Justin Kegley, said he and his wife bought the tickets last minute on Saturday. They couldn’t attend their family’s Easter celebration out of town due to their son’s baseball game on Saturday. To make up for it, they decided to surprise their kids with tickets to Sunday’s Cardinals game.
“We opened our Easter baskets and got the news that we were going to Milwaukee for the game. Then we went to church, left from church, threw on our Cardinals gear, and went,” said Riley.
The family went to the game and moved from their seats in the 200s to the left-field stands in the third innings.
“We decided to move out to the left-field stands in the third inning because there were a lot of right-handed hitters. So, if there was going to be a home run ball, it was going to be in that area,” Riley said.
This time that plan worked out exactly how they wanted it to. When Pujols got up to bat, it soared to the Kegleys.
“I just started running that way, had to jump a couple of bleacher seats, but it was a close race between three of us. There was a little contact initiated by me, but you know, no mercy. You just got to get the ball,” Riley said.
“It was a good little scramble,” Justin said. “Riley was out there battling some grown men trying to get the ball and came out victorious.”
The ball Riley snagged tied the game and put three runs on the board for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a W for the redbirds, but it’s a day the Kegleys will never forget.
Riley said he hasn’t let go of the ball since, except for one moment.
“It did not leave my side on the car trip home,” Riley said. “My mom tried to hold it, and I was not giving it up until I had to go to the restroom.”
He said he even tucked the ball into bed with him Sunday night.
American Family Field in Milwaukee is also the same stadium Riley got his first game ball back in 2014 while fully decked out in Cardinals gear.
Their family’s love for the Cardinals runs deep, and it’s even converted Riley’s mom into a Cardinals fan. She was once a Cubs fan, but we don’t have to talk about that.
Justin said when Riley was born in July 2006, his wife said if the Cardinals make it to the World Series, then their son Riley could be a Cardinals fan. Well, they didn’t just make it, but that’s also the year they won it all.
“They ended up winning the World Series, and it was incredible, and he’s been a Cardinals fan ever since,” Justin said.
Riley said his first-ever memory is going to a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium at a young age. Now, superfan Riley has a message for Albert.
“Hey, Albert. If you could, I’d really like that signed. It would make my year,” Riley said.
As Pujols races to the 700 mark, the Kegleys said they will need to be in the stands, and it’s possible many fans will want to stand by them, hoping their luck continues.
News
TSA no longer enforcing mask mandate on planes, stirring confusion
ST. LOUIS — If you are getting on a plane this week, a mask is no longer required. The Transportation Security Administration announced that it is no longer enforcing a mask mandate for travel after a federal judge struck down the mandate extension on Monday.
At Lambert International Airport, the new decision is causing confusion among travelers.
“I’m definitely confused,” said Matthew Scroggins, who traveled from Texas without a mask.
He thought he didn’t have to wear one. This came after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate extension Monday. The mandate was originally in effect through May 3.
“I had a TSA official come up to me when I was sitting here. So, they didn’t have it on and told me to put it on,” Scroggins said. “Kind of pick-and-choosey.”
President Joe Biden said his administration is reviewing the judge’s ruling, but in the meantime, the TSA will not require masks. However, a lot of mask messaging is still up throughout Lambert.
“Masks signs are saying wear masks and over the loudspeaker, it says masks as well,” traveler Michelle Kemp said.
Delta, Southwest, American, and AlaskanAirlines took to Twitter Monday – saying masks are now optional for both customers and employees.
“I did see a pilot get off a flight with no mask, so obviously the employees are not being enforced to wear masks. So, I’m not sure if we should wear or not wear,” Kemp said.
Despite the confusion, traveler Dennis Kiefer still has a mask in his bag just in case the rules change again.
“I’m not going to be a rebel or anything like that, and I don’t want to be a problem. But I have it if I need it. If I don’t need it, and I’m not told I need to wear it, I won’t wear it,” Kiefer said.
Lambert International Airport officials said because the judge’s decision just came down hours before this story, airport staff has not had time to take down all the signs or change the speaker’s message. Airport officials said the speaker messages will be changed by Tuesday.
Inflation hitting fast-food menus in strange ways across St. Louis area
How to Chose an E-Currency Exchanger
J&K Govt Refers 220 Vacancies To JKPSC For JKAS ,JKPS & J&K Accounts Services
Risks of the BRRRR Strategy
Teen catches Pujols home run ball after last-minute seat change
TSA no longer enforcing mask mandate on planes, stirring confusion
Automated Real Estate Software – The New Trend in Investing
Bitcoin Recovers Losses But Here’s Why $41.5K Could Prevent Gains
Richmond Heights Council votes to make door handle flipping illegal
Small Business Loans for Small Business Owners
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail