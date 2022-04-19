News
Jet Set: Time for an Upgrade
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a roomy weekender duffle and elegant leather backpack to a fashionable linen top and upgraded suitcase, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
4 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks — and what they can do to win Game 2
The Chicago Bulls nearly pulled an upset in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, erasing a 16-point first-half deficit before falling 93-86.
Here are four takeaways from the game as the Bulls regroup for Game 2 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
1. The Bulls committed to playing physical defense.
The Bulls defense was the star of the show Sunday, locking down a Bucks offense that finished the regular season on an ascendant scoring streak. After the Bucks jumped to a 16-point lead, the Bulls defense clamped down and held the Bucks below 20 points in the second and fourth quarters.
The key was a complete physical commitment. The Bulls threw bodies at every player and into every passing lane. This led to 21 Bucks turnovers, a high number of errors for such a veteran team.
The defense still showed weaknesses — especially on skip passes, which allowed the Bucks to move the ball through rotations until they hit an open player. But paired with an especially poor shooting night for both teams, this effort was enough to hold one of the top offenses in the league under 100 points.
2. The Bulls missed transition opportunities.
While the Bulls defense slowed the Bucks enough to mount a comeback, it didn’t directly transfer to the offensive end. Despite creating a high volume of turnovers, the Bulls scored only five points in transition.
This is out of character for a Bulls team that spent most of the season focused on building a defense-first identity that could slash teams in transition and thrive on the counter. At times, Bulls guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso seemed positioned to spray passes ahead to push the pace when they had numbers on the Bucks, only to tug the reins and set up a half-court offense.
“I thought we missed a lot of opportunities in the first half in transition,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I didn’t think that we did very well in the break. We had opportunities there. They really hurt us on the backboard, and when they aren’t there, when we do come down with the rebounds, we need to be able to run.”
3. Slowing Giannis Antetokounmp remains the focus.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Antetokounmpo is a game changer for the Bucks. He didn’t play his best in Game 1 and took only one shot in the fourth quarter, but he still finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds.
Whether he’s scoring or facilitating for his teammates, Antetokounmpo elevates the Bucks. The Bulls had the advantage whenever Antetokounmpo was off the court — the Bucks were plus-19 with the two-time MVP on the court and minus-12 without him.
For the Bulls, outscoring the Bucks when they’re without Antetokounmpo is mandatory to win games. But the Bulls were also effective in removing him from large chunks of the game because of fouls, nearly forcing Antetokounmpo out of the game in the fourth quarter when he leaped over Patrick Williams’ back with five fouls already on his ledger. Williams, however, was called for the foul.
Attacking Antetokounmpo is a daunting task. But with cagey players such as DeMar DeRozan able to draw fouls, it could be a way to knock the Bucks star off his rhythm.
4. The young Bulls got their first taste of the playoffs.
Sunday marked the playoff debut for several key players on the Bulls roster, including LaVine, Williams, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White. For White and Williams, their roles and concerns didn’t change much from the regular season to the postseason.
Williams earned a start and spent most of his time focused on handling Antetokounmpo defensively. It’s a hard matchup for Williams, who is undersized and under-experienced against the reigning NBA Finals MVP. He also faded on the offensive end, taking only three shots in a continuation of timid offense.
White continued to come off the bench, creating a much-needed spark in the third quarter with three baskets, including a deep 3-pointer to give the Bulls their first lead.
But Dosunmu’s role was much different. The rookie played less than nine minutes, a major decrease from his role as starting point guard just a couple of months ago. Although Caruso reclaimed the starting position after recovering from wrist and back injuries, Dosunmu is still the No. 2 point guard with Lonzo Ball sidelined for the season.
Donovan said the Bulls didn’t enter the game with a plan of restricting Dosunmu’s minutes but that it came as a natural consequence of increased minutes for more veteran players.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Ayo, but as you get to this point in time and when there’s just a few days in between games, you’re going to look at Vooch (Nikola Vučević) and Zach and DeMar and their minutes are going to be a lot higher,” Donovan said. “Those guys are going to have to play a lot of minutes and that will certainly creep into other guys’ minutes.”
But DeRozan’s and LaVine’s minutes actually remained fairly level to the regular season, while players such as Derrick Jones Jr. — who completely exited the rotation for the final weeks of the season — featured more heavily than Dosunmu.
Bringing the rookie closer to his typical workload could give the Bulls a lift off the bench, but it also would be a new challenge for Dosunmu as the least experienced player on the roster.
Keegan Thompson picks up the Chicago Cubs again with another stellar relief outing: ‘He’s dominant right now’
Sometimes momentum can shift when a reliever enters.
For the Chicago Cubs, right-hander Keegan Thompson wielded the game-changing performance after manager David Ross went to the hard-throwing 27-year-old in a tough spot Monday.
Thompson delivered a hammer to a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that had no answer for his arsenal. The Rays had tied the score at 2 against starter Kyle Hendricks, who couldn’t close out the fifth inning with a one-run lead intact. Hendricks surrendered a tying one-out single to Josh Lowe, and the Rays were threatening to blow the game open. Ross opted for Thompson, who deftly escaped a similar scenario Thursday in Colorado.
Thompson needed one pitch to get out of the fifth. Randy Arozarena rolled a cutter to first baseman Frank Schwindel, who started an inning-ending double play. Thompson cruised from there, tossing 3⅔ scoreless innings. Ian Happ’s RBI single in the seventh put the Cubs ahead, and David Robertson recorded his fourth save in a 4-2 win on a frigid night at Wrigley Field.
Thompson’s efficiency in the zone again was at the root of his success: 27 of his 39 pitches were strikes, and he went to a three-ball count only once against the 11 Rays he faced while striking out five.
“He comes in, he pounds the zone, he works quick, (if) runners get on he’s quick to the plate,” Ross said. “He’s got multiple weapons. Throwing strikes is key. You can fall behind and still come back. He‘s been a starter and has a feel for working through the lineup a couple of times and also dealing with traffic, so there’s a lot to like about him.”
Thompson became the first Cubs reliever since Marcus Mateo on June 30, 2011, to throw at least 3⅔ innings and allow two baserunners or fewer. Through Monday’s appearance, Thompson has not given up a run in 9⅔ innings this season with 11 strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed.
“I have a little more experience and having some of that under my belt, yes, it does give you a lot more confidence,” Thompson said. “And when you’re throwing well, you have a lot of confidence as well. So I’m excited to get back on the mound between each pitch.”
Hitters can’t key in on one or two pitches against Thompson, who has mixed his repertoire well. Although his curveball has been his most effective strikeout pitch, tallying five strikeouts with it this year, Thompson has recorded at least two strikeouts each on his cutter and four-seam fastball.
That leaves hitters in a tough spot, even if one or two of those pitches is off in a given game. Thompson said he missed some spots with his cutter and four-seam fastball Monday, but the frosty weather helped his stuff play better than a typical environment.
“Just trying to fill up the strike zone when it’s cold,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be tougher for guys to get hits and hit the ball out of the park, so just trying to sit in the strike zone and work quick. … It‘s just getting your arm warm and keeping it warm. As long as you stay warm, you have an advantage as a pitcher in colder weather.”
Ross thought Hendricks pitched pretty well despite lasting only 4⅓ innings. Ross attributed some of Hendricks’ issues to three bad at-bats and struggling to finish hitters with his curveball, which isn’t his typical go-to pitch.
Hendricks believes he needs to do a better job attacking hitters and not letting too many counts get deep. He threw a first-pitch strike to half of the batters.
Hendricks’ 17 strikeouts through three starts are his most in a three-start span to begin a season, surpassing his 15 strikeouts in 2016 and 2020.
“At least I didn’t give in,” Hendricks said. “Executed a lot of pitches, rhythm was a lot better, angle and establishing my fastball, so it’s definitely on the right track. Just need a little bit more.”
Patrick Wisdom (two-run home run), Happ (RBI single) and Frank Schwindel (solo homer) provided the offense. Wisdom’s no-doubt homer to left field in the second gave the Cubs another early lead. They’ve held a lead in each of their first 10 games, their longest stretch since 2010 (also 10).
Thompson ensured the Cubs didn’t squander a winnable game.
“It’s very similar to last year,” Hendricks said. “We’ve seen it. It’s in there. But, man, he’s dominant right now.”
Blues seek 10th straight win tonight
ST. LOUIS – The Blues return to the Enterprise Center Tuesday night to take on the Boston Bruins as the push to the playoffs continues. They’re also trying to extend their winning streak to ten.
There is no doubt the Blues are one of the hottest teams in hockey as the playoffs get set to begin. They have won nine games in a row. The franchise record is 11 and was set back in 2019 when the Note won the Stanley Cup.
The Blues last played on Sunday in Nashville against the Predators. They set a franchise record by scoring seven goals in just one period. The record was set during the second period. St. Louis ended up winning 8-3.
The Blues have already clinched a playoff spot, but the race for home ice in the first round is far from over. They will likely play the Minnesota Wild in the opening round. The Blues are one point ahead of the Wild with six games left in the Blues’ regular season. The Wild has seven games left in their season. The two teams last met on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. The blues came out on top (6-5) in overtime.
Vladamir Tarasenko is among the Blues players on fire. He was named the NHL’s first star of the week. He scored 7 goals with 4 assists in just four games.
“I’m very happy with the team, the way they’re performing. They’re playing for each other, and right now, and they are doing a good job. It’s all about the team. We got to stick to that and keep pushing,” head coach Craig Berube said.
“We’ve been saying it all year, you know, obviously we all know that we have a really deep offensive group, so it’s not that surprising,” Blues winger Jordan Kyrou said.
The Blues are the first team to score four or more goals in 12 straight games since the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. With his next win, Berube will pass Brian Sutter for the third-most wins as a Blues head coach with 154.
