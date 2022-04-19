News
Keegan Thompson picks up the Chicago Cubs again with another stellar relief outing: ‘He’s dominant right now’
Sometimes momentum can shift when a reliever enters.
For the Chicago Cubs, right-hander Keegan Thompson wielded the game-changing performance after manager David Ross went to the hard-throwing 27-year-old in a tough spot Monday.
Thompson delivered a hammer to a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that had no answer for his arsenal. The Rays had tied the score at 2 against starter Kyle Hendricks, who couldn’t close out the fifth inning with a one-run lead intact. Hendricks surrendered a tying one-out single to Josh Lowe, and the Rays were threatening to blow the game open. Ross opted for Thompson, who deftly escaped a similar scenario Thursday in Colorado.
Thompson needed one pitch to get out of the fifth. Randy Arozarena rolled a cutter to first baseman Frank Schwindel, who started an inning-ending double play. Thompson cruised from there, tossing 3⅔ scoreless innings. Ian Happ’s RBI single in the seventh put the Cubs ahead, and David Robertson recorded his fourth save in a 4-2 win on a frigid night at Wrigley Field.
Thompson’s efficiency in the zone again was at the root of his success: 27 of his 39 pitches were strikes, and he went to a three-ball count only once against the 11 Rays he faced while striking out five.
“He comes in, he pounds the zone, he works quick, (if) runners get on he’s quick to the plate,” Ross said. “He’s got multiple weapons. Throwing strikes is key. You can fall behind and still come back. He‘s been a starter and has a feel for working through the lineup a couple of times and also dealing with traffic, so there’s a lot to like about him.”
Thompson became the first Cubs reliever since Marcus Mateo on June 30, 2011, to throw at least 3⅔ innings and allow two baserunners or fewer. Through Monday’s appearance, Thompson has not given up a run in 9⅔ innings this season with 11 strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed.
“I have a little more experience and having some of that under my belt, yes, it does give you a lot more confidence,” Thompson said. “And when you’re throwing well, you have a lot of confidence as well. So I’m excited to get back on the mound between each pitch.”
Hitters can’t key in on one or two pitches against Thompson, who has mixed his repertoire well. Although his curveball has been his most effective strikeout pitch, tallying five strikeouts with it this year, Thompson has recorded at least two strikeouts each on his cutter and four-seam fastball.
That leaves hitters in a tough spot, even if one or two of those pitches is off in a given game. Thompson said he missed some spots with his cutter and four-seam fastball Monday, but the frosty weather helped his stuff play better than a typical environment.
“Just trying to fill up the strike zone when it’s cold,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be tougher for guys to get hits and hit the ball out of the park, so just trying to sit in the strike zone and work quick. … It‘s just getting your arm warm and keeping it warm. As long as you stay warm, you have an advantage as a pitcher in colder weather.”
Ross thought Hendricks pitched pretty well despite lasting only 4⅓ innings. Ross attributed some of Hendricks’ issues to three bad at-bats and struggling to finish hitters with his curveball, which isn’t his typical go-to pitch.
Hendricks believes he needs to do a better job attacking hitters and not letting too many counts get deep. He threw a first-pitch strike to half of the batters.
Hendricks’ 17 strikeouts through three starts are his most in a three-start span to begin a season, surpassing his 15 strikeouts in 2016 and 2020.
“At least I didn’t give in,” Hendricks said. “Executed a lot of pitches, rhythm was a lot better, angle and establishing my fastball, so it’s definitely on the right track. Just need a little bit more.”
Patrick Wisdom (two-run home run), Happ (RBI single) and Frank Schwindel (solo homer) provided the offense. Wisdom’s no-doubt homer to left field in the second gave the Cubs another early lead. They’ve held a lead in each of their first 10 games, their longest stretch since 2010 (also 10).
Thompson ensured the Cubs didn’t squander a winnable game.
“It’s very similar to last year,” Hendricks said. “We’ve seen it. It’s in there. But, man, he’s dominant right now.”
Blues seek 10th straight win tonight
ST. LOUIS – The Blues return to the Enterprise Center Tuesday night to take on the Boston Bruins as the push to the playoffs continues. They’re also trying to extend their winning streak to ten.
There is no doubt the Blues are one of the hottest teams in hockey as the playoffs get set to begin. They have won nine games in a row. The franchise record is 11 and was set back in 2019 when the Note won the Stanley Cup.
The Blues last played on Sunday in Nashville against the Predators. They set a franchise record by scoring seven goals in just one period. The record was set during the second period. St. Louis ended up winning 8-3.
The Blues have already clinched a playoff spot, but the race for home ice in the first round is far from over. They will likely play the Minnesota Wild in the opening round. The Blues are one point ahead of the Wild with six games left in the Blues’ regular season. The Wild has seven games left in their season. The two teams last met on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. The blues came out on top (6-5) in overtime.
Vladamir Tarasenko is among the Blues players on fire. He was named the NHL’s first star of the week. He scored 7 goals with 4 assists in just four games.
“I’m very happy with the team, the way they’re performing. They’re playing for each other, and right now, and they are doing a good job. It’s all about the team. We got to stick to that and keep pushing,” head coach Craig Berube said.
“We’ve been saying it all year, you know, obviously we all know that we have a really deep offensive group, so it’s not that surprising,” Blues winger Jordan Kyrou said.
The Blues are the first team to score four or more goals in 12 straight games since the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. With his next win, Berube will pass Brian Sutter for the third-most wins as a Blues head coach with 154.
5 observations from the NBA playoffs’ opening weekend, including Kyrie Irving’s double bird and the emergence of young stars
The NBA playoffs are off to a great start with new stars emerging, old stars doing their thing and Kyrie Irving being Kyrie Irving.
Thanks to some intriguing first-round matchups and the lack of an overwhelming favorite, it could turn into one of the most interesting postseasons in years.
Here are five observations from the opening weekend of games.
1. Kyrie Irving loves being different.
Former Boston Celtic and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins once said of Irving: “If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards because Kyrie right now is confused. He’s showing his lack of leadership.”
That was in 2020, when Irving was trying to persuade his fellow players not to restart the pandemic-delayed season in the Orlando bubble. Perkins wasn’t even referring to Irving’s stated belief that the earth is flat, a theory Irving later admitted was wrong. And it was before Irving’s anti-vaccination stance became widely known.
Now Irving is back in the spotlight for flipping two middle fingers at Celtics fans who harassed the Brooklyn Nets guard Sunday during Game 1 at TD Garden.
“It’s the same energy they have for me, I’m going to have the same energy for them,” Irving said.
It’s a sad truth that some fans feel it’s their right to say ignorant things when berating opposing players. Blame social media, the proliferation of sports gambling or whatever you like for the uptick in rudeness. But most players know it’s better to ignore the idiots than react as Irving did.
Now we’ll see how much the NBA fines him for the double bird. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 last week for “inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity.” Are two birds more egregious than a profane remark?
2. We’re LeBron-free … and loving it.
After being force-fed a steady diet of Los Angeles Lakers games during the regular season, it’s refreshing to watch a LeBron James-free playoffs.
It’s understandable a team with as many stars as the Lakers would be scheduled for so many national TV games at the start of the season, but ESPN, ABC and TNT never seemed to audible even when it became apparent the underachieving Lakers were unlikely to make the postseason.
Now we’re getting a chance to watch younger players who seldom got national exposure showing their stuff in the playoffs. On the opening weekend, four players age 22 or under scored 30 or more points: the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (38 points), the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (36), the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (32) and the Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole (30).
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson hit 8 of 9 3-point attempts in an opening win over the Atlanta Hawks, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Jonas Valančiūnas pulled down 25 rebounds in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Of those six players, only Morant can be labeled a superstar.
James may be the best player of his era, but the NBA doesn’t need him to provide us with an entertaining product.
3. ABC/ESPN won’t get that Lakers-Nets NBA Finals it craved.
So the Disney-owned networks probably are hoping for the next best thing: a Warriors-Nets Finals. The first-round matchup between the Nets and Celtics already has the feel of a Finals, aided by Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating spin move that beat the Nets in Game 1. It’s a moment that will be replayed for years to come and a perfect start for a highly anticipated series that could go seven games.
Why would Disney want want the Nets and Warriors? Because unlike Major League Baseball, the NBA knows how to market its superstars. Irving and Kevin Durant facing Durant’s former team — featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — would be a matchup made in sports heaven.
The Heat are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but don’t drive the ratings needle. The Suns are the league’s most dominant team, but last summer’s Suns-Milwaukee Bucks Finals didn’t do much for ratings.
4. The Play-In Tournament probably is here to stay — and that’s good news.
Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month the league believes the idea has worked out well.
“What we’re seeing is a far greater impact essentially on the last month of the season where teams are either jockeying to get into the Play-In Tournament itself or jockeying to get out of the Play-In Tournament with a locked-in sixth seed,” he said. “We’re pleased with it. There may be a need to tweak it additionally. We’ll see how it goes this year, but I think it’s going to become a fixture in this league.”
One tweak I’d like to see is playing all four opening play-in games on one day instead of two, with the second games (the losers of the 7-8 games versus the winners of the 9-10 games) played the next day. Game 1 of every playoff series could then start on Thursday or Friday instead of waiting until Saturday and Sunday.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan wondered aloud about his poor shooting in Game 1 on Sunday, saying: “I don’t know what the hell was going on. Probably a week off.” Not to excuse DeRozan’s off night, but players get into a rhythm and don’t need a week off after the season ends.
5. A reality show in the making?
One of the more endearing moments of the weekend was the good-natured trash-talking Saturday between Tee Morant, the father of Ja, and Karl Towns, the father of Karl-Anthony Towns, during the Grizzlies-Timberwolves opener.
Ja Morant had been asked last week about Beverley’s trash-talking tendencies and replied: “We ain’t ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney. It’s simple as that. Ain’t no conversations about not letting nobody get under your skin. Somebody come towards you, can’t back down. That’s a soft person tendency. We don’t got no soft guys over here.”
Near the end of the Wolves’ win, ESPN noted the two dads had been trading jabs from nearby seats. Then they got up, walked toward each other and hugged on the sideline, almost as if on cue. Afterward, Tee Morant walked up to an ESPN camera and said: “No smoke. We ain’t ducking no smoke. Memphis, Memphis, Memphis!”
Hopefully it’s not the last we see of these two dads. The NBA needs them.
LIC New Children’s Money Back Plan: Big news! You will get Rs 19 lakh by paying just 150 rupees in this scheme, know complete scheme
If you want to give a wonderful gift to your child on Children’s Day and want to keep his future safe, then start investing in LIC’s scheme New Children’s Money Back Plan today.
Today is Children’s Day. In such a situation, you can plan a different gift for your child today. At present, the interest of people in saving and investing (Money Back Plan) has increased. With the birth of a child, many parents start making plans for his future (New Children’s Money Back Plan). But let us tell you that if you save even some percentage of your earnings, then your child’s future can be changed.
LIC has brought a great scheme for you – New Children Money Back Plan. By investing in this scheme, you can make your child’s future secure. The investment made in this scheme will prove to be a great Children’s Day gift for your child.
New Children Money Back Plan
If you want to give such a gift to your child on Children’s Day which can keep his future safe, then invest in LIC’s (LIC Child Plan In Hindi 2021) scheme New Children Money Back Plan (LIC) today. start doing it. With these small savings, your child will become a millionaire in the coming time. Let us tell you that for this you will have to save only 150 rupees everyday.
What is this policy
The New Children Money Back Plan policy of Life Insurance Corporation is done for 25 years. Also, you get the maturity amount in installments. It is paid for the first time when your child turns 18. The second time it is paid when the child is 20 years old and the third time when he is 22 years old.
Amount plus bonus
Under the New Children’s Money Back Plan, the life insured gets 20-20 percent of the sum assured as money back tax. Along with this, when the child turns 25, the entire amount is returned to him. And with the remaining 40 percent of the amount, bonus is also given. By investing in this policy in this way, your child will become a millionaire as soon as he becomes an adult.
Save just Rs.150
The installment of this insurance started for the future of the child comes to Rs 55,000 annually. If you look at it according to 365 days, then in 25 years you have to deposit a total of 14 lakh rupees. At the same time, you get a total of 19 lakh rupees on maturity. But keep in mind that this rule is applicable only if the insured does not die during this period. If you do not want to withdraw the money, then you will get the full amount along with interest on the maturity of the policy.
What is the specialty of this policy
1. The age limit for taking the policy is from zero to 12 years.
2. 60 percent of the money is available in installments and 40 percent with bonus at the time of maturity.
3. Under this, the minimum insurance that can be taken is Rs 1,00,000 and the maximum limit is uncertain. ,
4. If the payment of installments is not taken, then a lump sum amount along with interest is given.
These documents are necessary to take the policy
1. Aadhar card, PAN card and address proof of parents are required for this policy.
2. Medical needs of the insured.
3. To take the policy, one has to fill a form by visiting any LIC branch or from an agent.
4. If the insured dies during this period, then 105 percent of the insurance premium is paid.
