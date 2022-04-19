News
Kendrick Lamar announces new album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Tonight’s Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game postponed by inclement weather and temperatures in the 30s
The Chicago White Sox will have to wait a day to get their first look at the Cleveland Guardians after Monday’s game was postponed because of poor weather.
The game was called as snow fell in the area.
The postponed game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 12 at Progressive Field. The first game will start at 12:10 p.m. and the regularly scheduled game is at 6:10 p.m.
Dallas Keuchel and Shane Bieber are scheduled to start Tuesday. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) — who is going for win No. 101 — was the American League Cy Young Award winner with the Houston Astros in 2015 while Bieber (0-0, 2.70) won the award in 2020.
Jimmy Lambert (Wednesday) and Dylan Cease (Thursday) are scheduled to start the final two games of the series for the Sox.
The Sox have won two of three games in each of their first three series this season (at Detroit, home against Seattle and Tampa Bay).
They lead the AL Central despite injuries in spring training to starter Lance Lynn (right knee surgery to repair torn tendon) and third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and in the opening series to starter Lucas Giolito (left abdominal strain) and right fielder AJ Pollock (strained right hamstring).
They began Monday as the only team in the AL Central with a winning record.
Cleveland split its season-opening four-game series at Kansas City and won two games at Cincinnati before being swept in a three-game series against San Francisco in their first series at Progressive Field since the changing their name.
Associated Press contributed to this report
Jorge Polanco helps power Twins to Patriots’ Day victory over Red Sox
BOSTON — The Twins showed up to a daylong party in the city of Boston early Monday morning intent on spoiling it. In other parts of the city, there was a celebration. On one of the most vibrant, jubilant days of the year in the city, Patriots’ Day and Marathon Monday were reunited for the first time since 2019.
But inside of Fenway Park, the Twins made sure the Red Sox couldn’t celebrate, taking hold of a first-inning lead and never letting go. The 8-3 victory at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon secured a series split for the Twins (4-6), who will continue their road trip Tuesday in Kansas City.
After managing a combined nine hits in the previous two games — and scoring just one run in those two games — the Twins’ offense showed up in the first inning on Monday. Carlos Correa, who admitted a day earlier his timing has been on and off after a late start to a shortened spring training, got the Twins going with a single in the first inning off former Twin Rich Hill, one of two hits for him on the day.
Kyle Garlick followed later in the inning, hitting a ball that touched the top of the Green Monster in left field and bounced back onto the field. A quick huddle by the umpires sent Garlick, who had posted up on second base, home.
Two innings later, Jorge Polanco added another two-run homer — two of the four runs the Twins second baseman would drive in on the day. Polanco’s two-run single came as part of a four-inning eighth inning that helped the Twins break away for good.
The Twins manufactured their runs in the eighth by drawing three walks, scoring twice on wild pitches and then using Polanco’s big hit to help spoil Boston’s party. Also helping? Starter Dylan Bundy, whose strong 5 1/3-inning start lowered his earned-run average to 0.87 after two starts this season.
After beginning his season with five scoreless innings last week, Bundy followed by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced on Monday. While the Red Sox (5-5) scored a run in the fifth off him and Bundy left after getting into a jam in the sixth inning, his start positioned the Twins well for a win.
Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel reflects on 3 memorable wins — ‘very humbling experience’ — on his way to 100 career wins
Dallas Keuchel’s 100th career win meant more to him than he originally thought it would.
“Kind of think back quickly about various wins or sitting out ‘19 half a year (before signing with the Atlanta Braves) and COVID pretty much canceling two-thirds of a season (in 2020),” Keuchel said Wednesday. “Not going to lie, I felt like this should have been a couple of years previously, but you never let this game get too ahead of yourself and that was a very humbling experience not to reach it until right now.”
The Chicago White Sox starter reached the mark Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings in a 6-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Nothing is more respected by your peers than longevity,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “And then how do you mark longevity? Well, it’s got to be productive longevity. It’s not you hit .300 once. If you do it several times and win 100 games in the major leagues as a starting pitcher, especially in the last few years — it’s a great mark, really.
“He’s got a lot to be proud of and picked a wonderful time for our club to do it. Helped us win a series.”
Keuchel’s first 76 wins came with the Houston Astros, including a career-high 20 during his 2015 Cy Young Award season.
His next eight wins were with the Braves. He has 16 victories since joining the Sox in 2020.
Keuchel looks for win No. 101 on Tuesday as the Sox begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. His start was pushed back a day after Monday’s game in Cleveland was postponed because of poor weather.
The 34-year-old left-hander discussed with the Tribune on Saturday three of the wins on the way to 100.
No. 1
June 23, 2012, vs. Cleveland
Keuchel went the distance in his second big-league start, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in an 8-1 victory for the Astros.
Keuchel’s reflections: “That was a good day. One of my most memorable moments — I think it was the seventh inning — I was kind of dancing around somebody and Carlos Lee came up from first base and said if I didn’t get out of the inning then I owed him $1,000. So thankfully I got out of the inning. I didn’t owe him any money. Little things like that you keep with you. Some of the joys of being a rookie.”
No. 50
Aug. 27, 2016, vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Keuchel won three of his final four starts in a season cut short by left shoulder inflammation. He faced the Rays in his last start of 2016, allowing two runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings in a 6-2 Astros victory.
Keuchel’s reflections: “One thing or another, the Rays have always hit me well (he’s 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 10 starts against them). I either don’t have really good stuff that day or they have a great game plan. I do remember that game, at home. I had some good starts in Tampa that tapered off really badly. I actually struck out (Evan) Longoria on a fastball away. One of my few four-seam fastball strikeouts away. That sticks with me a little bit too.”
No. 85 (first win with the Sox)
July 25, 2020, vs. Minnesota Twins
Keuchel and the Sox agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal on Dec. 30, 2019. He made his first start for them in the second game of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Keuchel allowed two runs on three hits in 5⅓ innings in a 10-3 victory.
Keuchel’s reflections: “That was fun. Circumstances were what they were. I just wanted to get off on the right foot. Was battling a back injury that had happened weeks previously and I didn’t know if I would be able to go or not. That was kind of the storyline behind that start. I was able to corral it together, and even though it was 11 starts, it was a very memorable ‘20 season.”
Wednesday became another moment to remember.
“I don’t care what anybody says, I’m a firm believer that time does fly,” Keuchel told the Tribune. “And it’s been a good ride. When I get some more time, hopefully when my career is over, I’ll get to think back a little bit more between one and 100 or one and 150 or whatever it is and dig and see some of those intricate stories.”
