Finance
Latest Software Development Trends
Software companies with tight-knit agile and strong release management practices have a significant competitive advantage. To realize this advantage, an organization must first optimize its release management process and identify the most appropriate platform and release management tools.
In 2016, we heard the slow and steady drumbeat of smart tools, including chatbots and other AI-infused solutions, predictive analytics and cloud offerings. In 2017, they will be fully well-established in companies across a wide range of industries and different latest trends will be introduced this year. This year it introduces more advanced techniques compared to last year. These solutions all are geared toward helping companies better connect with their users at a personal level and improve the customer experience, whether that customer is in the office, the store or the doctor’s office. These smart solutions, which will become standard tools everywhere, will bridge the gap between humans and computers; more closely mimic the role of humans, and in some cases replacing them. Here, we will discuss some software development latest trends which help you to know more about the latest trends-
Mobile apps-
Most the consumers prefer native mobile apps to mobile websites and they want their knowledge to move with them through their devices. Thus, having a receptive website will not be enough and companies will continue to transfer their business activities to native mobile apps.
Agile practices-
Agile has come of age and now takes even stronger positions than before. Entrepreneurs like it due to the fact that agile methodology allows them to get working apps faster, start generating revenue sooner, and make further improvements when needed. Many software developers also like it as agile facilitates communication between development camp and management and helps to increase an efficiency of the development process.
Increased demand for security-
Due to the growing amount of personal data and open APIs, users’ sensitive information becomes prone to such cyber crimes as the breach of mobile consumer payments systems, hacktivism, cracking of cloud storage, Iot takeover, and ransomware (corporate extortion). This will require security measures to expand both in scope and superiority.
Cloud technology is gaining popularity. Users use more and more devices, they want to access their data from multiple gadgets, and this is where cloud technology comes in versatile. Besides, electronics manufacturers around the globe are investing heavily in cloud computing and cloud security. Gartner predicts that by 2018 30% of service-centric companies will move the majority of their ERP applications to the cloud.
Technologies, such as virtual personal assistants, security solutions, and marketing solutions, will deliver this new level of business user functionality by incorporating cognitive learning and robotic process automation. Most of the world’s largest software companies will use intelligent solutions to improve the experience of the business user in the coming year. Hence, these are the some latest software development trends which help you to know more about the software development trends and also to choosing the best software development company as career planned.
Finance
The 5Ps of Marketing: Their Importance and Relevance
Let us discuss the 5 Ps of Marketing. They are the fundamental principles of Marketing Management. Let us discuss what they stand for:
Product: Product stands for the product a company intends to sell or it produces. It forms the base of a company’s functioning. A product is created, sold and earns revenue for the company and pays for the workforce. A company needs to decide carefully about the nature of product it intends to launch.
Price: Pricing of the product is the next stage. The company needs to check the manufacturing cost and also the cost of rival products before deciding the final price of the product.
Place: Place is very vital. The company must find proper place to market the product or in other words it needs to find the target consumers for the product.
Promotion: The promotion of the product is important since a proper promotion can only help in better visibility and ensure proper sale of the product.
People: It is considered the 5th P. It means the manpower of the company. The sales of a company coupled with various other functions can only be achieved if the company has a good and stable workforce. Thus the quality of workforce plays a vital role. A better and dedicated workforce can only do good for a company and much more.
Conclusion: Thus proper marketing can be achieved by a very good synchronisation of the various Ps. Each component or each P must be designed or made after keeping the effect of it on the other. If this can be done effectively then a company can grow properly or out perform others. Thus if a company decides to launch a chocolate then it must plan the promotional activities, place of marketing efficiently in order to get the desired result. Let us take chocolate as a product and discuss the components.
Here the product is Chocolate.
The pricing must be made keeping in mind the price of similar Chocolates in the market.
The place or target consumers i.e kids or Chocolate lovers of other age groups must be identified.
Promotion must be done accordingly. A Chocolate is associated with happiness. Hence the promotional activities can be done keeping special festivals or such dates in mind. A festival where exchange of gifts is a custom can be the promotional point of a chocolate.
Proper people associated and experienced in the process of manufacturing and sales of chocolates must be hired. At the end, people with a passion for chocolates can only do good for the company.
Thus these are the 5 Ps of Marketing and in this manner they function in synchronisation with each other to complete the Marketing need of a company and take it ahead.
Finance
Has Your Online Lead System Been Slapped by Google PPC? Banner Advertising May Be Your Answer
Marketers of all kinds from affiliates, to Network Marketers, to Direct Sales reps and anyone with an offer Google doesn’t like have been affected in a big way.
Banner Advertising is a great, fast and easy way to supplement traffic for your online lead system while you rework your PPC strategy.
Banner advertising is a lot easier than PPC but there are still are some important things you need to know before starting. If you follow these simple steps you should be able to bring some life back to your online lead system.
There are two ways that website owners typically will use to charge you for your banner ad, CPM and CPC. CPM is based on the number of impressions (or times it is loaded on the page) your Banner gets and is based on Cost Per Milli. Milli is Latin for a thousand. You are looking for sites that have a CPM of $1 – $4 with a max of $5.
CPC stands for cost per click and most likely unless you deal directly with Google (which if your slapped you won’t be doing right now) you won’t find site owners who are offering CPC. With CPC you can be a little more lenient with some of the tips I will go over below.
First you want to find some websites that rank well in organic search results for keywords that relate to the business you promote with your online lead system. Do not pay attention to the PPC ads when looking for sites to put your banners on.
Next you will need to contact the site owner to get their rate cards. Negotiate; don’t pay the price they first give you on the rate card. If you negotiate well you can get up to 40% off the rate card. Note you will be dealing with site owners for this NOT large advertising or search companies so you have some room to play here as these site owners need your business more than a large company.
Then don’t get tricked by front page or landing page placement for your banner, find the appropriate subpages on the site that are relevant to your keywords, Banner and the offer on the site they will be sent to. This is especially important if you are paying based on CPM (which I will explain in a minute).
Specify the exact page(s) that you want your Banner to be on and be sure to read the page and make sure you like the targeting. If your ad is on a page that is targeting cat food and you are selling dog food this won’t be a very effective campaign.
Also note that pages with a lot of text are not usually the best placement.
When it comes to placement of your Banner on the actual page this is crucial, especially when you are paying by CPM. With CPC this is not as important.
Make sure your banner is above the fold or in other words that is placed on the website so that it is seen regardless of whether or not the user scrolls down the page at all. With CPM this is crucial because if you Banner is below the fold and the page it is on is loaded you are charged for an impression whether or not the user scrolls down past the fold.
If you do this many of your impressions will never be seen.
Be sure to look at the sites Alexa Rating, how many regions a site covers (the more they cover the more bargaining you should be able to do), format of banners accepted, do they allow text and graphics or only text, and be sure to get your ads in the Hot Zone (the areas of the pages that people look the most).
Lastly track your results by plugging into the feedback loop of your online lead system. You will want to know how many clicks your banner is getting, how many leads you get from those clicks and then how many of those leads actually become a customer or client for you.
If you are getting poor results on a site then you don’t want to keep throwing money their way. Find the sites that are performing well for you and increase your budget there. Also never commit to a long term contract on a site until you have established that it is worth your money. Be very protective of your budget and remember it is the site owner’s job to get the most money out of you he can and it is your job to be a savvy business person and negotiate and protect your budget.
Finance
3 Surprising Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Push Marketing and Advertising to the Next Level
Artificial intelligence is going to change everything we do in advertising and marketing, but not in the way we think. The truth is that if used correctly, RPA software and intelligent machine learning can give companies and agencies the power to provide extraordinary experiences for customers. The kind of campaigns that move the customer on an emotional level.
After all, that is the key to a loyal customer base. The people who come back again and again because they know on a gut level that a business understands them. Steve Jobs saw this after a calligraphy class inspired his design for the iconic mac fonts. Creativity and intelligent automation seem like the furthest concepts from one another, but in fact, they are intrinsically connected.
We are currently drowning in a sea of data. This data contains valuable information about consumer preferences, their likes, and dislikes. The key to creating something that consumers truly want. Even giants, such as holding companies dedicate a massive amount of resources to crunching the numbers.
Combining AI with creativity can open up a whole new field of marketing and advertising. There are three ways this can take shape, and they are all interconnected.
Targeted Experiences – when you add AI to the marketing mix, it opens up a whole new category in the funnel. This means curated experiences for every different type of customer in the market. Capturing Millenials and Baby Boomers with the same campaign, using powerful messaging that appeal to each group. This isn’t the stuff of tomorrow. Many agencies are already deploying AI technologies to their advantage and producing creative that works across the board. According to Entrepreneur, AI will help companies target customers more accurately and place budget dollars where they belong.
Tighter Budgets – speaking of dollars, the analytical power of AI software will help solve one of the most age-old problems in advertising. Funding campaigns that deliver on ROI and help companies take calculated risks that pay off. Marketing and creative wants the budgets to be higher, and businesses want to cut costs. There is no “right” or “wrong” party here. A large part of advertising is trial and error, but that means wasted money. However, when businesses and agencies use intelligent machine learning software to analyze customer data, a lot of the guesswork goes out the window. This creates a positive feedback loop, where money can flow to the projects that need it and build richer marketing experiences.
A Marriage of Creative and Data – any marketing manager worth their salt knows that the best creative is made possible by data and analytics. Machine learning algorithms are making this symbiotic loop stronger. They perform elaborate functions without slowing down the customer experience. This allows creative teams to get fast feedback, giving businesses time to change their approach and become agile. Instead of waiting for analysis to determine if a campaign is resonating, with MLA’s, companies can get results almost in real time.
Don Draper would have killed for the kind of value AI can add to creative. It’s a chance to leave the guesswork behind and make more impactful campaigns. Like it or not, advertising and marketing are just one of the many fields AI is going to change.
Latest Software Development Trends
Drew Barrymore thought ‘E.T.’ was real, film mom Dee Wallace says
Gioia’s Deli to open third location on April 25
Wild prospect Mitch Chaffee set to make NHL debut in Montreal
The 5Ps of Marketing: Their Importance and Relevance
Hi-Five’s Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark dead: ‘I Like the Way’ singer was 49
Historic images show busy shoppers at Crestwood Plaza before groundbreaking
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebounds Amid Optimistic Long Term Hodlers
Has Your Online Lead System Been Slapped by Google PPC? Banner Advertising May Be Your Answer
Top Ethereum Whales Now Hold Almost $1.5 Billion Worth Of SHIB
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes