LBank Weekly Listing Report, 18th April 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Apr. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will listCTOMORROW PLATFORM(CTP) on April20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theCTP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022.

Using cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize current industry standards and practices, CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP) is here to foster an ecosystem of personalized, customized health solutions individually tailored to everyone’s unique traits and needs. Its native tokenCTP will be listed on LBank Exchange at18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CTOMORROW PLATFORM

CTOMORROW PLATFORM is a personalized technology platform focusing on innovationswhich revolutionize the way people monitor and manage their health for a healthier, happier world. It sits squarely at the intersection of three important emergent technologies: mHealth, AI avatars, and blockchain technology. The primary components of the CTOMORROW ecosystem are blockchain, the CTP token, the CTP exchange gateway, Big Data and AI.

The CTOMMORROW Project accelerates innovation in the Health Tech sector, promoting a healthier and more positive life for all. CTOMORROW’s particular emphasis is on projects that leverage mobile technology to produce software applications (Apps) that provide users with real-time health or beauty diagnosis. These applications use facial recognition technology to gather data about the user’s skin condition and health, sincethe majority of smartphones on the market already are equipped with biometric facial recognition technology.

The CTOMORROW Smart Data Factory is an ever-growing database that provides information to CTOMORROW AI, to provide the most accurate health reports and recommendations to the users.CTOMORROW DID is a set of authorization APIs provided by CTOMORROW that developers can use to allow their users to connect and share their data externally, and increase engagement with other websites and applications via their CTOMORROW account.

Last but not least, CTOMORROW’s Dynamic NFT Avatars take the concept of PFP NFT to the next level with personalized avatars based on user’s initial facial scan which evolve over time based on their initial personal attributes, their progress with health and beauty solutions, and the body of knowledge accumulated in the Smart Data Factory and applied to their individual data points.

AboutCTP Token

CTP is a medium that induces users to provide data within the CTOMORROW’s ecosystem. Users can use the received CTP to pay for products or services provided in the ecosystem or receive additional benefits.

Based on BSC, CTP has a total supply of 9 billion (i.e. 9,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for big data mining, 14% is allocated to collaboration partners, 9.7% is provided for pre-sale, 10% is allocated to the foundation, 9% will be used for ecosystem expansion, another 9% is allocated to the founders, 8.3% will be used for marketing, 7% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for floating liquidity, and the rest 3% is allocated to the advisors.

CTP tokenwill be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022.Investorswho are interested inCTOMORROW PLATFORMinvestment can easily buy and sellCTP token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing ofCTPon LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.