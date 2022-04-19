Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 18th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 18th April.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: EXA
- Listing date: 19th Apr.
- Key words: Initial listing, KLAY Chain
- Official Website: http://exadao.net/
- About:
EXA becomes the medium which connects the content and asset, user and content, user and user, furthermore company(EXA ROBOTICS) and user from the EXA CONNECTED platform ecosystem where the platform becomes a method maintaining and sustaining the platform ecosystem forming the virtuous structure. Also becomes a necessary factor expanding the business region and service size of EXA CONNECTED into the global market by lowering the entrance wall of the overseas user inflow and service.
Project: VMS
VMS stands for VEHICLE MINING SYSTEM. Vehicle is a word that means “automobile, rides, and transportation,” and includes cars, yachts, and bikes commonly known. VMS is a remarkable system that can mine cryptocurrencies by solving fundamental electrical problem of mining computers by supplying power to from operating alternator.
Project: CTP
- Listing date: 20th Apr.
- Key words: Platform token, Listed on PancakeSwap, HOTBIT, BEP20
- Official Website: https://ctomorrow.io/
- About:
Ctomorrow Platform is a personalized technology platform focusing on innovations which revolutionize the way we monitor and manage our health for a healthier, happier world. It has launched facial skin reporting application—Cosball. With the development of facial skin reporting application based on blockchain, it reached partnership with cosmetic company and promoted the development of personalized cosmetics which meet different people’s needs.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Apr. 11th to Apr. 17th, 2022
Name: BTFA
Name: NYM
Name: CMSN
Name: FRZSS
Name: SHINJIRO
Name: SHIBGOTCHI
Name: CHURCH
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Telegram
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
LBank Exchange Will List CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP)on April 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Apr. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will listCTOMORROW PLATFORM(CTP) on April20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theCTP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022.
Using cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize current industry standards and practices, CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP) is here to foster an ecosystem of personalized, customized health solutions individually tailored to everyone’s unique traits and needs. Its native tokenCTP will be listed on LBank Exchange at18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing CTOMORROW PLATFORM
CTOMORROW PLATFORM is a personalized technology platform focusing on innovationswhich revolutionize the way people monitor and manage their health for a healthier, happier world. It sits squarely at the intersection of three important emergent technologies: mHealth, AI avatars, and blockchain technology. The primary components of the CTOMORROW ecosystem are blockchain, the CTP token, the CTP exchange gateway, Big Data and AI.
The CTOMMORROW Project accelerates innovation in the Health Tech sector, promoting a healthier and more positive life for all. CTOMORROW’s particular emphasis is on projects that leverage mobile technology to produce software applications (Apps) that provide users with real-time health or beauty diagnosis. These applications use facial recognition technology to gather data about the user’s skin condition and health, sincethe majority of smartphones on the market already are equipped with biometric facial recognition technology.
The CTOMORROW Smart Data Factory is an ever-growing database that provides information to CTOMORROW AI, to provide the most accurate health reports and recommendations to the users.CTOMORROW DID is a set of authorization APIs provided by CTOMORROW that developers can use to allow their users to connect and share their data externally, and increase engagement with other websites and applications via their CTOMORROW account.
Last but not least, CTOMORROW’s Dynamic NFT Avatars take the concept of PFP NFT to the next level with personalized avatars based on user’s initial facial scan which evolve over time based on their initial personal attributes, their progress with health and beauty solutions, and the body of knowledge accumulated in the Smart Data Factory and applied to their individual data points.
AboutCTP Token
CTP is a medium that induces users to provide data within the CTOMORROW’s ecosystem. Users can use the received CTP to pay for products or services provided in the ecosystem or receive additional benefits.
Based on BSC, CTP has a total supply of 9 billion (i.e. 9,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for big data mining, 14% is allocated to collaboration partners, 9.7% is provided for pre-sale, 10% is allocated to the foundation, 9% will be used for ecosystem expansion, another 9% is allocated to the founders, 8.3% will be used for marketing, 7% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for floating liquidity, and the rest 3% is allocated to the advisors.
CTP tokenwill be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022.Investorswho are interested inCTOMORROW PLATFORMinvestment can easily buy and sellCTP token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing ofCTPon LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More aboutCTPToken:
Official Website:https://ctomorrow.io
Telegram :https://t.me/CTPKoreaOfficial
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Ctomorrow_world
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Ethereum Reaches Key Inflection Zone, $3,100 Is The Key
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $2,980 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price is now facing a strong resistance near $3,080 and $3,100.
- Ethereum started a major upside correction from the $2,880 zone.
- The price is now trading above $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,070 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,080 and $3,100 to start a strong upward move.
Ethereum Price Recovers Losses
Ethereum extended decline below the $2,980 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. ETH even spiked below the $2,900 level, but it found a major support near $2,880.
A low was formed near $2,880 and the price started a steady increase. There was a move above the $2,980 and $3,000 resistance levels. Ether price is now trading above $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A high is formed near $3,068 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $2,880 swing low to $3,068 high. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,070 level.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,070 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $3,080 and $3,100 levels.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $3,100 level might start a steady upward move in the near term. The next major resistance could be near the $3,150 or $3,220.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,100 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,020 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near the $2,980 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $2,880 swing low to $3,068 high. If there is a downside break below the $2,980 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,880 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,980
Major Resistance Level – $3,100
Blockchain
Bitcoin Recovers Losses But Here’s Why $41.5K Could Prevent Gains
Bitcoin extended decline below the $39,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC found support near the $38,550 zone and started a strong recovery wave.
- Bitcoin extended decline below the $39,250 and $39,000 levels before it found support.
- The price is now trading above $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $40,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $41,500 resistance zone to start a major upward move.
Bitcoin Price Still Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price followed a bearish path below the $40,000 level. BTC even traded below the $39,200 support and declined to a new weekly low.
It spiked below $39,000 and traded as low as $38,570. Recently, it started a strong recovery wave and climbed above the $40,000 resistance zone. There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $40,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin is now trading above $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even traded above the $41,000 level, but failed to clear the $41,500 resistance zone.
A high is formed near $41,334 and the price is now correcting gains. It is testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $38,570 swing low to $41,334 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance could be $41,350. The main resistance is still near the $41,500 zone. To start a strong upward move, the price must clear the $41,500 zone. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $42,500 resistance zone. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $43,200 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,500 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $40,250 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is seen near the $39,950 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $38,570 swing low to $41,334 high. A downside break below the $39,950 support zone could push the price towards the $39,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $40,250, followed by $39,950.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,350, $41,500 and $42,500.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 18th April 2022
Nigerian Stock Exchange and a Study in Profit-Taking
LBank Exchange Will List CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP)on April 20, 2022
Legendary Coach Lou Holtz Shares His Wisdom on Goal Setting
Ethereum Reaches Key Inflection Zone, $3,100 Is The Key
Benefits of Google AdWords for Business Growth
The ADDIE Model – Why Use It?
Overview of Malaysia Economy and Franchise Business for Asia Franchises and Franchisees
Brexit and Trump Were Shocks – Here’s What’s Coming Next
What is the best college in Montreal to study business analysis?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail