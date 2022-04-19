Finance
Learning Forex Trading Online is the First Step to Financial Prosperity and Independence
The Foreign Exchange Markets (Forex or FX) are creating wealthy new investors daily from every country on earth. There is a tried and true formula that many of these novice traders utilized to accumulate there great riches. The initial procedure they carry out was to enroll in a currency course and learn Forex trading online. After all, education is the key to success in most endeavors one undertakes, why would investing in the FX markets be any different?
If you start thinking about it, and this is exactly how I became so interested in the markets, there are only two ways a currency can go. It can go up or down. I am no mathematical genus. But, that makes fifty percent in my book. So, if you have a fifty percent chance of being correct about an investment if you know nothing about what you’re doing. What do your odds increase too if you actually have a good grasp of the concepts of the currency markets?
That was the exact question that I had to answer for myself and once I answered it my life changed forever. No longer was I forced to go to a job I hated just for a pay check. I now could enjoy financial independence and all the luxuries and rewards that come with it. Think about if for yourself, if you throw darts at a board to select a trade each day you would be correct fifty percent of the time. If you are right fifty percent of the time automatically that means you are breaking even before you even start.
If you are breaking even and you know nothing, what happens when you learn Forex trading and your percentage of being correct jumps to sixty percent, seventy percent or even eighty percent? I am going to tell you, you become very rich very quickly. These were all the thoughts that went through my head when I took the plunge and decided nothing was going to stand in my way.
After I made up my mind I was not going to let anything stop me, I started to learn Forex trading online. During my research I discovered there are a multitude of currency training courses and classes available that I could enroll in. I really did not care what it was going to cost; most of the courses are so inexpensive anyway, what does it really matter? All I cared about was getting my percentage of being correct above fifty percent; I knew I would make money then. And if I could ever hit seventy or eighty percent, forget about it, I would be wealthy. On a monthly basis I know average about seventy-four percent of being correct for the past few years. Do you what to know what being right seventy-four percent of the time in the currency markets buys you? Anything you want is the answer!
Finance
Dynasty Trusts Good For Economy and Democracy
A well-designed and well-managed dynasty trust is an engine of economic growth and stability, protects its beneficiaries from the vagaries and tyrannies of corporate and governmental managers, and enables the freedom of critical thought and honest conduct that is the essence of a republic.
Dynasty trusts can take many forms, but a common characteristic is that trust assets accumulate and are used for the benefit of trust beneficiaries free of estate taxes and free of generation-skipping transfer taxes for many generations, or even perpetually.
In an article published in the New York Times in July, 2010, Ray D. Madoff, a law professor at Boston College, warned that an increasing use of so-called dynasty trusts would create an American aristocracy. Americans prefer meritocracy over aristocracy, Madoff wrote, and he then proceeded to repeat some of the usual jargon-filled arguments against trusts without considering their societal benefits.
If Prof. Madoff intended to imply that the United States today is a meritocracy, then meritocracy must be a system that rewards its members based on their ability to extract wealth out of the economy, regardless of the social, moral and economic costs of their activities. It seems present-day meritocrats, the experts, are adept at pursuing recognition, superiority and money, but fall short on performing meritorious work. The pay of public school teachers is typically based on the number of college credits they accumulate, not on teaching performance. The dependence of professional politicians on donations and perquisites is well documented. The subservience of journalism and scholarship to prevailing popular thought and commercial considerations is an accepted, unfortunate fact. For example, legislators, government regulators and private-sector employees involved in deep-water oil drilling and the failed investment banking industry seemingly achieved professional success and were paid well, but caused great damage. After September 2001, politicians, academics, clergy and journalists failed to analyze critically the U.S. government’s policies and actions regarding passage of the Patriot Act, the occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan, the secret rendition of kidnapped prisoners, and the war against Islamic militants. But, they were well paid for their complacency and complicity. For decades, politicians, scholars, and journalists have shamelessly failed to debate openly the plausible idea that U.S. support of tyrannical regimes (e.g., Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia) in the Middle East and U.S. support of the Zionist Israeli regime (which, as history shows, expelled native Arabs from Palestine in 1948, destroyed their homes, and expropriated their land) might be the real causes of aggression against the U.S. Instead of speaking, writing and acting for the public good, the pundits and puppets of conventional wisdom perpetrate myths that the U.S. is under attack because of the American way of life and Western ideals of liberty. Accordingly, the actions and omissions of the failed class of corporate-funded politicians and intellectuals-for-hire undermine the national security of the U.S. and the personal safety and liberty of its citizens. Yet, corporate and governmental paymasters regularly reward the unworthy conduct mentioned here with big paychecks and thereby maintain the compliance and conformity of the meritocrats. The dynamic of parasitic, subservient, mercenary behavior being rewarded with economic success might represent social Darwinism, but it takes the merit out of meritocracy.
A proliferation of dynasty trusts would enable an increasing number of citizens to act morally and responsibly because they would have an independent source of material support. One can only guess how many otherwise honest and intelligent people fail to act according to their conscience, or worse, act contrary to their values, because they fear retaliation from an employer or from a wealthy sponsor. Most people today have to earn a living, that is, they are not financially independent, and the more educated and specialized they become, the fewer job choices they have. For example, a climate researcher working in a government agency has very limited options to work in his field. If he is fired by his bureaucratic superior for publishing a politically unwelcome report, then he might soon be gathering shopping carts at the local supermarket parking lot and unable to support his family. The same is true, to a greater or less extent, for engineers, teachers, journalists, and just about everyone else who is an employee or who depends on public or private good will for his sustenance.
Of course, lots of good, honest work is being performed in society, but too little is done that actually challenges the vested interests of the selfish and profit-driven.
One could argue that many of the people who truthfully challenge self-serving myths and corrupt practices are supported directly or indirectly by independent sources of wealth. For example, the independent journalists and authors who succeed in exposing lies and corruption are often the benefactors of a few, enlightened wealthy individuals and their charitable foundations. They earn sponsorship through their merits, and arguably therefore are meritocrats. But, their financial support comes from privately accumulated and privately controlled wealth, not from taxes or popular commercial interests. In other words, a dynasty trust itself can be an independent source of funds for supporting important societal work that would never receive funding from the conventional establishment.
Consider how much more vibrant and truthful our public discourse would be, and how much more efficient and responsible our governments would be, if people could speak and act without needing to worry about being fired from their jobs and losing their material livelihood. More dynasty trusts would mean more people being insulated to at least some extent against the purely mercenary rules of economic Darwinism. Of course, dynasty trusts are no guarantee of moral, truthful, responsible behavior. On the other hand, the current circumstances in which corporate wealth and populist myths influence personal and professional decision-making make inefficient and corrupt social behavior inevitable.
Many of the so-called founding fathers of the American republic inherited wealth and were arguably aristocrats. Aristocracy literally means rule by the best, not rule by the few (oligarchy) or rule by the mean and corrupted. A proliferation of dynasty trusts could indeed lead to creation of a privileged class, that is, a class of individuals who have the privilege of not being yoked to an economy that is increasingly centralized, mercenary and subject to decision-making based on maximizing profit or perpetrating lies and myths. As a practical matter, hard work and ingenuity alone are seldom enough to guarantee the livelihood of an individual and his family. The material existence of workers at all levels of society is increasingly subject to the arbitrary will of a manager who thereby wields an inordinate amount of power over the actions of the worker. But, the beneficiary of a dynasty trust is able to resist the will of a manager (or client or political lobbyist or commercial sponsor or spin doctor) because he is not totally economically dependent on him.
Variants of dynasty trusts include a life insurance policy. Because the insurance company lobby is so influential in national and state legislatures, life insurance proceeds in an irrevocable life insurance dynasty trust are exempt from income and estate taxes. Thus, the combination of a life insurance policy owned by an irrevocable life insurance dynasty trust can provide tax-free growth of assets, payment of insurance proceeds to the trust free of estate taxes, and increased financial sovereignty for generations.
The logic of the recent NY Times article seems to be that it is better for society as a whole if custodians of wealth are forced to squander it within two generations, rather than protect it, preserve it and make it grow indefinitely. A common complaint of economists is that publicly-held corporations focus on quarterly or annual financial results, rather than on long-term business growth. Closely-held and family businesses, on the other hand, are valued (at least in principle) for their ability to make business decisions that enhance long-term business viability. As a practical matter, however, unless a private business is held in a trust, it generally disappears, either because of division among heirs or because estate and generation-skipping transfer taxes compel its sale. A dynasty trust provides a vehicle for accumulating and preserving wealth in an increasingly centrally-managed economy controlled by large corporations, government (national and local) monopolies and popular myths. Although inheritance taxes are not paid by a dynasty trust, a trust-owned business must pay income taxes on business and investment income. There is no free tax ride for trust-owned enterprises. A trust, however, provides the long-term stability and continuity necessary for building a business culture based on honesty, service, quality and tradition.
Critics of dynasty trusts raise some legitimate concerns. One is that an individual who does not absolutely need a particular job for his survival will be prone to insubordination in the workplace. A related concern is that beneficiaries of dynasty trusts will cease contributing to society because they no longer need work to survive. An additional concern alluded to above is that dynasty trusts could create a privileged class of aristocrats that uses an unfair advantage to rule the less privileged. The hard facts of reality completely outweigh or negate these concerns, which will be addressed in detail in a future article. Let this article end here, however, with the idea that a society filled with subservient, economically beholden sycophants having no financial sovereignty is a greater danger to the republic than the risk of an economically privileged aristocracy. A general benefit of dynasty trusts for all of society is the financial independence of trust beneficiaries from the tyranny of increasingly centralized economic control and manipulated public opinion, which independence enables freedom of expression and honest, virtuous behavior in a morally corruptible body politic.
Copyright 2010 – Thomas Swenson
Finance
Understanding the Reliability of Scaffolding Tarps
In the midst of a major construction project? Then chances are that you will need scaffolding to accomplish your goals. Whether it’s for painting, the installation of windows, or to otherwise support people and equipment on your construction site, it’s important to ensure that your scaffolding is as safe as possible. By investing in scaffolding tarps, you can provide a safe working environment while protecting your equipment. Consider the benefits of a reliable tarp cover below:
• Improve ROI. Investing in equipment such as scaffolding for your construction site consumes a lot of resources. By protecting the equipment with the appropriate tarp cover, you can ensure that your equipment is functional for years to come. This will improve the ROI on your equipment as you work on future projects.
• Safety. Spilt paint and scattered materials can create a hazardous work environment on scaffolding. Furthermore, uncontrollable elements of weather such as the temperature or rain can create an unworkable environment. Scaffolding tarps ensure safety in any condition on your construction site.
• Custom solutions. Instead of random covers, solutions from Tarps fit the exact measurements and specifications of your project. You never have to second-guess usability or worry about whether or not a cover will full fill your needs.
• Convenience. When you think of a tarp cover, chances are that you think of something that’s extremely heavy and bulky, especially if it’s made of quality material. The reality, though, is that scaffolding tarps are extremely lightweight, flexible, and can easily be handled. Don’t let the thinness and lightness of this material fool you, as these covers are composed of incredibly durable material.
• Cleanliness. Scaffolding tarps do more than simply keep equipment clean. They can also protect your construction site by being set up in such a way that they can catch falling debris. This provides safety for your workers but will also ensure that the site isn’t damaged from an accidental spill or dropped piece of equipment.
• Cost efficiency. When you consider the cost of tarps alongside the benefits that they provide, it becomes clear how incredibly cost efficient this piece of equipment is. From providing safety to enhancing your project, the benefits of a tarp cover easily outweigh the initial cost of investment.
When you order for Tarps and covers, you can feel assured in the fact that all tarps are made and assembled in the United States, assuring the highest quality available.
Finance
Howdy, Partner!
It is said that two heads are better than one and that is often true. When two people join forces to work on an important goal, expertise and resources are shared and the goal is reached more quickly. Moreover, there is someone available to help make decisions, someone to vent frustrations and celebrate victories with. Human beings are social animals. Most of us have an intimate partner in our life, or would like one. Many aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs would like to have a partner in their enterprise, as well.
A life or business partner can bring many advantages to a relationship, or can bring disaster. Most business partnerships fail and nearly 50% of marriages end in divorce. Your marriage partner and your business partner must each be chosen with care and an eye to the future. Opposites may attract, but they are usually unsustainable affairs. Shared values, goals, priorities, expectations, vision for the enterprise and complementary skills are the ties that bind.
Before you start talking partnership with your presumed intended, catalogue the resources that the venture needs to reach and sustain profitability. Consider what you are willing to give up to obtain those resources. If you need start-up or expansion capital, approaching a lending institution may be the best strategy. If your financial projections indicate that revenues generated will allow you to repay the borrowed money within five years and your credit is good, talk to your accountant and banker and figure out a loan strategy. If specific expertise is what the business needs, then write-up job specs and hire employees.
If money is the primary issue and you prefer to finance privately, then some form of partnership is your money-raising strategy. Calculate the optimal amount of capital investment required and ask your accountant or business attorney to estimate how much ownership you will likely have to relinquish to your investing partner. If it appears that you cannot afford to keep at least 51%, then consider taking on two partners and giving yourself controlling interest. Never split 50 – 50, to avoid becoming deadlocked on important decisions.
In my business plan writing workshop, I emphasize that you have to know yourself when you’re in business. Think objectively about how much of a presence of others in your business you can tolerate. Your personality type may lead you to seek a limited or silent partner arrangement, a partner who mostly wants to make money and believes in your ability to operate the business wisely.
However, you may conclude that you need a general partner, one who makes both a monetary investment and contributes expertise and business acumen. You will then have to accept that there is more than one way to view challenges, opportunities and risks and that decision-making will be shared. Those realities are always big adjustments for the founding partner.
Additionally, you and the partner must carve out your respective roles and responsibilities in the business. Be sure also to address the amount of time the partner plans to contribute weekly. Can you live with that? The division of labor must be established and written into the partnership agreement. Check also the presumed partner’s financial history. Do not form a partnership with one who carries heavy debt.
Finally, include an exit strategy in the agreement. Sometimes things don’t work out and someone wants out. Protect the business and yourself with a partner buy-out option and provisions for the divorce, illness, or death of a partner. Make sure you don’t wind up in business with an ex-spouse, surviving spouse, or the partner’s children.
Thanks for reading,
Kim
Learning Forex Trading Online is the First Step to Financial Prosperity and Independence
Dynasty Trusts Good For Economy and Democracy
Rondo Land Bridge plan was attacked in committee. But the $6M is probably safe.
Understanding the Reliability of Scaffolding Tarps
Seiya Suzuki is named NL Player of the Week for the Chicago Cubs right fielder’s 1st full week in the majors
Hy-Vee ditches plans for stores in West St. Paul and Farmington, three other metro-area cities
Big breaking kashmir university admission 2022 : UG and PG courses eligibility : Check details here
Howdy, Partner!
Man killed on MetroLink adds to violent Easter weekend in St. Louis
Model Chanel Iman and New England Patriots’ Davon Godchaux show PDA on social media
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail