Finance
Learning to Invest – What You Must Know
People have different reasons why they would like to try investing. For sure, you have your own motivations like preparing for a comfortable retirement, saving for your child’s college expenditures, buying a house etc. This is a good start in arranging your business portfolio. The next step that you must accomplish is learning to invest in the most productive way. This is done by structuring your finances to make it feasible to invest and then gaining knowledge of the intricacies in investing.
Once you invest, you do not only lay down your money, you also devote your time, effort and trust to achieve your objectives. Investing does not only delineate business matters, since you can invest your intelligence in your craft, you can invest your time in your study or invest your love in a relationship.
But when it comes to business, investing is about putting your hard earned money in mutual funds, bonds, stocks, certificate of deposits or even in non-conventional investments like the real estate market and eventually attempt to get their returns over time. Investing funds incorporate placing your money into some form of assets or securities. Learning to invest is a great tool to prepare for your future because you appreciate your resources more while you use your money appropriately. Since you already know that investing is a smart thing to carry out, you should initially check if you have debts.
Of course, when your investing venture becomes successful you’ll be able to pay all your debts, though you should understand that it doesn’t make sense to save some funds while your debts are continuously increasing. It’s critical to pay off all your loans or debts before you get your hands on any of the investment vehicles.
Investing involves wise planning and setting of goals. Before anything else you should be able to answer the following questions:
What are your monetary objectives and goals?
What is your time frame to realize the returns of your investments?
What forms of investments do you prefer?
How much money will your investment need to achieve your aim?
How much time are you willing to devote in managing your investments?
You should be able to answer these questions sincerely. Keep in mind that you are not only putting your effort and time to invest but you are also placing your family’s future in line. Make sure that you are willing to give what it takes to become a successful investor. Although, you have heard of many success stories from your acquaintances after they have entered the investing world, this may not be the same outcome that will happen to you especially if you are not serious with your business.
Learning to invest is easy to attain, particularly because of the overflowing online and offline resources that can give you handful information on the right steps to take. You should look for the most suitable investments for you. Go for something that interests you and appeals to your way of living. When you arrange all things accurately, you’ll definitely retire rich and comfortable with your loved ones.
Finance
Nigerian Stock Exchange and a Study in Profit-Taking
Critics of the Nigerian Stock Exchange maintained that the market had not been tested to capacity even with the recapitalization of banks. They claimed that the depth of the stock market was not one where a lot of people would invest in billion dollar offers. The reasons varied, one was the capitalization level of existing banks and other reasons were the assumed amount of investment capital the Nigerian public was willing to invest in the Nigerian Stock Market. Dangote Sugar owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote was one of many companies that were influenced by the opinion that the stock market would not be able to subscribe to the wealth of a public offer that ran into billions of dollars. Previously, Dangote Sugar was a privately owned company not quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Following the gains from the recapitalization exercise in the banking sector, a huge number of banking establishments recorded over-subscriptions of various public offers running into billions of dollars. Institutions such as Zenith Bank and First Bank recorded over-subscription levels of more than 400% in their various public offers. Following such gains the management of Dangote Sugar reversed its opinion as to the depth of the Nigerian Stock Market and the possibilities available when it came to the funds that could be raised from the market. The company decided to apply for listing by way of an initial public offer and the application was granted.
Dangote Sugar is a company which primarily deals with the importation and sale of sugar and other than the Honeywell Group, had no major competitor as far as the whole of Nigeria was concerned. With a population of over a 150 million people, all of whom are potential consumers of sugar, Dangote had a strong foothold in the Nigerian market. At its conclusion of a $420 million dollar initial public offer, Dangote Sugar reported an over subscription in excess of 40% only to become Nigeria’s most capitalized company 19 days later with a capitalization of 404 billion naira up from 108 billion naira and representing a gain of more than 125% in share price within 19 days of trading.
Investors who had bought into the share price at 18 Naira were taking gains at 40 Naira and above within weeks. Meaning an individual who had bought into the company as it listed freshly on the stock exchange with about 1.8 million naira would be worth 4.0 million naira only two or three weeks later. The myth had been shattered about the depth and profitability of the Nigerian Stock Market and a lot more followed in terms of success on the market.
That is indeed a proof that every segment of Nigeria economy can be profit pulling if decisions were made wisely.
Finance
Legendary Coach Lou Holtz Shares His Wisdom on Goal Setting
The events that led up to my interview with Coach Lou Holtz are no coincidence. I attribute it to the Law of Attraction.
About a month ago, my wife and I purchased the Dream Big Collection by Jack Canfield. When we received the products in the mail, it came with a DVD titled Living the Law of Attraction.
If you haven’t heard Jack Canfield present, you’re missing out. He has a way of remembering and telling stories that inspire everyone in the room.
Jack recalled an interview he conducted with Coach Lou Holtz, former legendary football coach of Notre Dame and now ESPN commentator. At the point of their interview, the coach had reached 102 of his 107 goals. They included winning a National Championship, eating dinner at the White House, meeting the Pope, and landing a plane on an aircraft carrier.
Well, that prompted me to reach out to the coach for an interview about goal setting. After a few emails and going through several contacts and assistants, I accomplished my goal in getting a quick interview.
1. I recently watched a video of Jack Canfield giving a presentation on Living the Law of Attraction. He said that you had written down 107 goals when you in your 20s and you have reached 102 of them. What was one of the last goals you met and can you describe what happened?
The last one was when I was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in May of 2008.
2. What was the name of the book that triggered you to make a list?
The Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz.
3. Now that you are older, how has meeting your goals changed from when you were younger?
Completely. It has taught me to take charge of my life and that everything that happens to me, good or bad, is because of the decisions I make.
4. What is a goal you haven’t reached yet and what are you doing today to make it come to fruition?
Can’t speak a second language! I have tapes on how to speak Spanish, but I haven’t been able to block out the amount of time necessary to achieve this.
5. As we all know, sometimes realizing our aspirations involves other individuals. Being a legendary coach of young athletes, what would you do to encourage your players to help reach the goals of the coach, the player, and the team?
Everyone must have the same objectives. Also, everyone must understand how they will personally benefit when we reach our goals.
6. Can you share some of your tips and techniques that you use, or have used, in order to make your dreams a reality?
1) Decide what you want to achieve and the date.
2) What talents you must acquire to do this.
3) Who do you have to work with to achieve this.
4) What problems must you overcome to achieve this.
5) Have a plan.
6) Share with others why they will benefit.
7. I have heard that only 3% of Americans have a list of measurable goals. What would you say is the biggest barrier for people not reaching their aspirations or not even making a goal list?
They aren’t determined-they don’t have a goal, they have a wish list.
8. What do you do when you fail to meet a goal you have set?
Figure out why I didn’t and learned from it!
9. Which goal did you meet that you would say impacted you the most?
Being married to the same wife for 48 years. Having all 4 children graduate from college, 3 from Notre Dame and 1 from Centenary. We’re a close family that care about each other.
10. What advice do you have for people setting their goals today?
Be realistic but don’t underestimate how talented you are.
We want to express our gratitude to Lou Holtz for taking the time out of his busy schedule to share some of his wisdom on goal setting.
I hope this will encourage you to start setting goals. Lou Holtz is in his 70s now and he is still going strong pursuing his dreams, old and new.
Start today…and dream big!
Finance
Benefits of Google AdWords for Business Growth
Social Media as the name suggests is “social link” or website that connects people from different strata of society (young or old, male and female). It is on a common platform on the internet for a friendly harmony where ideas are shared and likes and dislikes portray your preferences. It associates or brings together a community to connect in quick time. All you need to do is sign in with a mail-Id and password. Thereafter, create a personal profile and invite friends. You can share information, text personal messages and content, including videos.
Google AdWords
AdWords is way of reaching the local community or global regions all across the world. It is a platform on Google to post ads to target customers for business. Moreover, you measure your performance on a daily basis. In this way it helps to know where you stand to add or remove certain information, including pricing, availability and much more. For example, you can tweak your ads to gain advantage over your competitors. What works, what does not and make changes for the better?
How does Google AdWords work?
The main idea of Google AdWords is to reach a customer, including search ads in text format, graphic display ads and video ads on You Tube or as an app in mobile ads. The strength it gives to your product is a proven way for successful business. The Text messages appear in Google Talk, you can display text or banner ads in Gmail: make your business live on You Tube. There is no web designing experience required. You can promote your app across entire Google network by running ads.
Social Media
The real impact of social media is felt by social groups, including individuals. It has emerged as the key for development of knowledge, power and outsourcing. The best example is the mobile phone: it has shaped its development and impact on the society. It is a common sight to see people hooked on to their mobile phones. Be it in office, a party, in schools and colleges, including when you are with your loved one(s). It dominates the total amount of time you spend in a day online. It is on everybody’s hand all the over the world. You can share information across continents. People use it to build an image, influence action, grow and keep in touch, participate in several things just with a touch or click.
Why Social Media?
- Social Media has wide audience
- Instant reach
- Demonstrates what you stand for
- Illustrates who you are
- Supports a cause
- Influences action
Learning to Invest – What You Must Know
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 18th April 2022
Nigerian Stock Exchange and a Study in Profit-Taking
LBank Exchange Will List CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP)on April 20, 2022
Legendary Coach Lou Holtz Shares His Wisdom on Goal Setting
Ethereum Reaches Key Inflection Zone, $3,100 Is The Key
Benefits of Google AdWords for Business Growth
The ADDIE Model – Why Use It?
Overview of Malaysia Economy and Franchise Business for Asia Franchises and Franchisees
Brexit and Trump Were Shocks – Here’s What’s Coming Next
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail