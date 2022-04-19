Finance
Legendary Coach Lou Holtz Shares His Wisdom on Goal Setting
The events that led up to my interview with Coach Lou Holtz are no coincidence. I attribute it to the Law of Attraction.
About a month ago, my wife and I purchased the Dream Big Collection by Jack Canfield. When we received the products in the mail, it came with a DVD titled Living the Law of Attraction.
If you haven’t heard Jack Canfield present, you’re missing out. He has a way of remembering and telling stories that inspire everyone in the room.
Jack recalled an interview he conducted with Coach Lou Holtz, former legendary football coach of Notre Dame and now ESPN commentator. At the point of their interview, the coach had reached 102 of his 107 goals. They included winning a National Championship, eating dinner at the White House, meeting the Pope, and landing a plane on an aircraft carrier.
Well, that prompted me to reach out to the coach for an interview about goal setting. After a few emails and going through several contacts and assistants, I accomplished my goal in getting a quick interview.
1. I recently watched a video of Jack Canfield giving a presentation on Living the Law of Attraction. He said that you had written down 107 goals when you in your 20s and you have reached 102 of them. What was one of the last goals you met and can you describe what happened?
The last one was when I was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in May of 2008.
2. What was the name of the book that triggered you to make a list?
The Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz.
3. Now that you are older, how has meeting your goals changed from when you were younger?
Completely. It has taught me to take charge of my life and that everything that happens to me, good or bad, is because of the decisions I make.
4. What is a goal you haven’t reached yet and what are you doing today to make it come to fruition?
Can’t speak a second language! I have tapes on how to speak Spanish, but I haven’t been able to block out the amount of time necessary to achieve this.
5. As we all know, sometimes realizing our aspirations involves other individuals. Being a legendary coach of young athletes, what would you do to encourage your players to help reach the goals of the coach, the player, and the team?
Everyone must have the same objectives. Also, everyone must understand how they will personally benefit when we reach our goals.
6. Can you share some of your tips and techniques that you use, or have used, in order to make your dreams a reality?
1) Decide what you want to achieve and the date.
2) What talents you must acquire to do this.
3) Who do you have to work with to achieve this.
4) What problems must you overcome to achieve this.
5) Have a plan.
6) Share with others why they will benefit.
7. I have heard that only 3% of Americans have a list of measurable goals. What would you say is the biggest barrier for people not reaching their aspirations or not even making a goal list?
They aren’t determined-they don’t have a goal, they have a wish list.
8. What do you do when you fail to meet a goal you have set?
Figure out why I didn’t and learned from it!
9. Which goal did you meet that you would say impacted you the most?
Being married to the same wife for 48 years. Having all 4 children graduate from college, 3 from Notre Dame and 1 from Centenary. We’re a close family that care about each other.
10. What advice do you have for people setting their goals today?
Be realistic but don’t underestimate how talented you are.
We want to express our gratitude to Lou Holtz for taking the time out of his busy schedule to share some of his wisdom on goal setting.
I hope this will encourage you to start setting goals. Lou Holtz is in his 70s now and he is still going strong pursuing his dreams, old and new.
Start today…and dream big!
Finance
Benefits of Google AdWords for Business Growth
Social Media as the name suggests is “social link” or website that connects people from different strata of society (young or old, male and female). It is on a common platform on the internet for a friendly harmony where ideas are shared and likes and dislikes portray your preferences. It associates or brings together a community to connect in quick time. All you need to do is sign in with a mail-Id and password. Thereafter, create a personal profile and invite friends. You can share information, text personal messages and content, including videos.
Google AdWords
AdWords is way of reaching the local community or global regions all across the world. It is a platform on Google to post ads to target customers for business. Moreover, you measure your performance on a daily basis. In this way it helps to know where you stand to add or remove certain information, including pricing, availability and much more. For example, you can tweak your ads to gain advantage over your competitors. What works, what does not and make changes for the better?
How does Google AdWords work?
The main idea of Google AdWords is to reach a customer, including search ads in text format, graphic display ads and video ads on You Tube or as an app in mobile ads. The strength it gives to your product is a proven way for successful business. The Text messages appear in Google Talk, you can display text or banner ads in Gmail: make your business live on You Tube. There is no web designing experience required. You can promote your app across entire Google network by running ads.
Social Media
The real impact of social media is felt by social groups, including individuals. It has emerged as the key for development of knowledge, power and outsourcing. The best example is the mobile phone: it has shaped its development and impact on the society. It is a common sight to see people hooked on to their mobile phones. Be it in office, a party, in schools and colleges, including when you are with your loved one(s). It dominates the total amount of time you spend in a day online. It is on everybody’s hand all the over the world. You can share information across continents. People use it to build an image, influence action, grow and keep in touch, participate in several things just with a touch or click.
Why Social Media?
- Social Media has wide audience
- Instant reach
- Demonstrates what you stand for
- Illustrates who you are
- Supports a cause
- Influences action
Finance
The ADDIE Model – Why Use It?
If you are new to training development and have been thinking of putting together any type of training program, it is important to know and understand the most basic training tool used by professional trainers; it is called the ADDIE model.
The ADDIE model is basically a generic, systematic, step-by-step framework used by instructional designers, developers and trainers to ensure course development and learning does not occur in a haphazard, unstructured way. It is designed to ensure:
(1) learners will achieve the goals of the course,
(2) allows for the evaluation of learner’s needs,
(3) the design and development of training materials, and
(4) evaluation of effectiveness of the training program using processes with specific, measurable outcomes.
Background
ADDIE came about with the development of the Cold War after World War II as the United States military struggled with itself to find a way to create more effective training programs for increasingly complex subjects. The result of this struggle for increased effectiveness bore fruit in the form of Instructional Systems Design which in turn, led to the design models that are in use today. You will often hear ADDIE referred to as Instructional Systems Design (ISD), Instructional Systems Design & Development (ISDD), Systems Approach to Training (SAT) or Instructional Design (ID). Most of the current instructional design models you will find in the workplace today are variations or spin-offs of the original ADDIE model.
The Model
The literature on ADDIE estimates that there are well over 100 different ISD variations in use today, with almost all being based on the generic ADDIE model, which stands for Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation, and Evaluation; with each step or phase leading into the next as illustrated below:
Analysis ‘ Design ‘ Development ‘ Implementation ‘ Evaluation
One commonly accepted improvement to the ADDIE model that almost everyone uses whether consciously or unconsciously, is the use of what is often referred to as rapid prototyping which attempts to catch design flaws while they are still easy to fix. This is done by receiving ongoing feedback throughout all phases of the ADDIE model and making changes while moving forward.
During the Analysis phase, we define and develop as clear of an understanding of the audience’s needs, constraints, existing knowledge, skills and the desired outcome of the training that we can. The Design phase endeavors to identify specific learning objectives, topic content, presentation methods and media, learner exercises and assessment criteria to be used. The Development phase creates and begins production of the learning materials to be used in the training. Implementation delivers the material by actually presenting and/or delivering the developed plan to the intended learning group or audience. After delivery, the Evaluation phase assesses the effectiveness of the topic content and training materials utilized in the training program and makes improvement changes for the next implementation or presentation. Let’s take a look at each phase individually.
The Phases
The Analysis phase is the most important phase in the ADDIE model. It identifies areas requiring or needing training taking into account views of subject matter experts, the target audience, and the ultimate objectives and goals of the training.
During this phase, we define and develop as clear of an understanding of the audience’s needs and constraints, existing knowledge, skills, and the desired outcome of the training as we can. It is here that we identify the learning problem, set the goals, objectives, any other relevant characteristics of the desired training, and consider the learning environment, available delivery options, and the timeline for the project.
Here are some areas that should be addressed during analysis phase:
o Who is the target audience; What is the minimum/maximum current knowledge of the participant audience? What are their characteristics? What are their special needs?
o What knowledge and skill deficiencies currently exist?
o What are the tasks currently performed by the target audience and what new skill level is required following the training.
o What are the available delivery options and methods for transferring the new skills to the workplace?
o What is the instructional setting; e.g. classroom, on-the-job, self study, etc?
o How do these skills connect to the intended audience?
o What is the timeline for project completion?
o What are the program constraints? Technological, timing and duration.
o What is going to cost to provide the training?
o Create performance measures for the tasks to be trained.
The Design phase is the systematic process of research, planning, identifying and specifying the complete design of the course objectives, lesson planning,topic content, training methodology, media, learner exercises, courseware content, and assessment criteria. Typically detailed prototypes are developed at this time, and the look, feel, design and content are determined.
During this phase, the following should be taken into account:
o The entry criteria or knowledge level the learner must demonstrate prior to training.
o Develop learning objectives for each task to be covered.
o Identify, structure and sequence the learning steps required to perform the task from easiest to most difficult.
o Based on the time allocated for the training, determine approximately how long it will take to deliver the program taking into consideration the instructor’s pace, course format and mode of delivery adjusting content and format accordingly.
o Develop participant assessments, program evaluation methodology, data collection method, and reporting formats that will be use to determine mastery of the tasks to be delivered
o If possible, conduct mini knowledge presentations to validate the program will meet the designated learning requirements.
o Review implementation and evaluation costs, effort required and schedule.
The Development phase is the actual production and assembly of the materials that were developed in the design phase. At this point it is important to include whoever is responsible for which elements, time schedules, and deadlines. In this phase, all audio, video, and courseware materials are collected, prepared, created and ready to be tested.
During this phase, the following need be taken into account:
o List activities that will help the target audience learn the task.
o Select the delivery method most appropriate to the learning group.
o Develop and produce program materials, aids and instructional courseware.
o Combine the courseware into a smoothly transitioning presentation.
o Validate the material and presentation to ensure it meets all goals and objectives.
o Develop trainer guides, learner guides, job aids and participant resources as necessary.
o Prepare coaches and mentors who will be assisting with the training.
o Book venue, accommodations and travel arrangements.
o Schedule participants.
The Implementation phase is where the developed course is actually put into action, and the final product, developed based on needs and errors discovered while testing with a prototype product, is presented to the target audience.
Depending on the size of the audience and amount of time and resources allocated to this endeavor, the following considerations should be taken into account the day before or the morning of presentation day.
o Set up and prepare venue.
o The learning environment, i.e. room, is set-up and prepared prior to the arrival of the learners.
o Student registration area set when necessary with registration materials, instruction books, etc.
o Hands on equipment, computers, tools, software, etc. are in place at each station or seat. Make sure that if using a learning application, an external link, web-site or Internet connection that it is live and functioning.
o Conduct training session.
After delivery, the Evaluation phase, in a systemic process, considers feedback from the learners. The feedback gathered during this phase measures reaction, identifies what is working and not working, determines the effectiveness and quality of the delivery, and is designed to fine-tune the program. It validates whether the course satisfied its objectives and the effectiveness of the training materials used. It finds out whether the learning went as planned, and it may also uncover any obstacles that may have emerged, then, by making revisions, adjustments and corrections as needed, insures the success of the next presentation.
Use a well-designed post presentation questionnaire, evaluation and/or survey that provides for anonymous feedback if desired by the participant. Some or all of the following should be included in the evaluation:
o Was the information and/or message presented clear and understandable?
o Were the examples, illustrations, and demonstrations useful?
o Was the information presented personally relevant to the learner?
o Was the instruction interesting and, most importantly, motivating?
o How did the instruction impact the learner? If so, in what way. If not, why.
o What should be done differently?
o Of the material presented, what was most important to the learner? What was least important?
o What would the learner change, modify or adjust?
At the end of the program, collect the evaluations, review the program data, prepare and report performance results. In reviewing the program data the report should include but not be limited to the number of participant learners trained, percent of participants who passed the course, and their satisfaction with the material presented and how it was presented.
An honest evaluation of the program results at this point will yield a bountiful amount of information that can be used to perfect and insure the success of all future presentations. Use this information positively, and you will be rewarded with a superb result!
Note: Information for this article was collected from a number of sources located on the internet by searching under the criteria ADDIE.
Copyright © 2007 Chuck Castagnolo All rights reserved.
Finance
Overview of Malaysia Economy and Franchise Business for Asia Franchises and Franchisees
Franchise Glance
The Malaysian economy showed good growth in 2012/2013 and is predicted to exceed 5.4% in 2014 with similar growth forecast to continue through to 2016. Demand is high in Malaysia with over 60% of Malaysia’s GDP contributed by domestic consumption.
In 2013, 480 new franchisees entered the market and as of August 2014 there were over 700 registered franchises with more than 6,000 outlets. The industry has growth capacity as it presently accounts for only 5% of total retail sales. Around 25% of franchises are overseas controlled and domestic franchisors are global looking, being in 51 countries totalling 1,494 outlets.
International expansion by domestic franchisors:
1) Indonesia – 22 franchisors
2) China – 14 franchisors
3) Singapore – 17 franchisors
4) Philippines – 10 franchisors
5) India – 10 franchisors
6) Vietnam – 10 franchisors
7) Brunei – 10 franchisors
8) Arab Saudi – 9 franchisors
9) UAE – 9 franchisors
10) Australia – 7 franchisors
Malaysia has Asia’s and probably the world’s most franchise friendly government. Malaysia views franchising as an important economic driver and as such it offers various sweeteners to encourage the expansion of the industry.
The Malaysian government actually has their own franchise development department which created the National Franchise Development Master Plan (PIPFN) 2012-2016. The plan sets out challenging goals and strategies:
- To contribute 4.3% of GDP by 2016.
- To contribute 9.4% of GDP by 2020.
- To have a 16% increase in the number of registered franchise companies by 2016.
- To make Malaysia the franchising hub in South East Asia.
The plan is hitting its milestones with franchising contributing around 2.7% of GDP in 2012 and the industry generated approximately US$7.5 billion.
The Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (PNS) is an agency owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc.) with the mandate to lead the development of Malaysia’s franchise industry. Several great finance schemes and tax incentives are available to help existing businesses grow through franchising and to attract new franchises into the country.
For example, the Franchise Micro-Financing Scheme allows prospective entrepreneurs with lower incomes the opportunity to start businesses with mitigated risk. The PNS allocated RM8 million (approximately US$2.5 million) to the program and as of early April 2013, RM6 million (approximately US$1.9 million) was delivered. The Ministry has stated that it is not averse to pumping more funds into the scheme.
Another scheme-The Franchise Development Assistance Fund-encourages local businessmen to expand their existing business into a franchised business. Businesses that have already been successfully developed as franchises are eligible for reimbursements of up to 90% for the overall franchise system development costs incurred, for a maximum amount of approximately US$31,118.
In addition, low interest loans of up to 80% are available to new franchises with no guarantor or collateral required and of particular interest to overseas companies looking to enter Malaysia is the availability of assistance for master franchisees.
To take advantage of these schemes and for further Malaysian franchise information please visit:
http://www.pns.com.my/franchise/franchise-program/
Malaysian consumer
Malaysia is geographically well positioned for franchisors targeting Asia. The central location and high domestic consumption has made it a strong initial target for franchisors looking to expand throughout Asia. As franchisors increasingly tap this market the Malaysian consumers are becoming used to, and can distinguish, global brands. The modernizing and sophistication of the consumers towards global brands is particularly prevalent among the young up and coming, more affluent Malaysians. By and large, the population is young with about 70% of Malaysians in the working age bracket of 15-64 and 28% aged 15 years and below.
An impressive 97% of the population are employed and the rise in Malaysian consumer’s disposable income has created a relatively new change in purchasing habits and this change is not expected to decline in the foreseeable future.
Consumer purchase drivers
Malaysian culture and their belief system is very strong and will affect purchases made by the consumer especially in non-durable goods (including food and clothing) sectors-so please be aware.
Similar to other Asian countries, they regard freshness and quality as an important factor when purchasing groceries and when eating out. The labeling of products to display these key points can be a good USP for your business and differentiate yourselves from domestic brands.
Low prices, though still influential, are no longer regarded as the most important purchase factor: only 69% of consumers in Indonesia consider it their most influential reason when choosing a store. However they are still not going to over spend, Malaysian consumers are the most prolific sale-seekers in Asia and a brand that offers a loyalty scheme and/or runs promotional campaigns has an advantage.
With the literal rise of supermarkets and malls comes the associated driver of convenience and for the franchisor, concession opportunities. Malls offer a wider range of foreign products/services for the consumer to try. The convenience of longer opening hours and being able to buy everything under one roof works well with the growing number of hours Malaysians are now working.
Although there is a trend for healthier eating, the traditional diet of the Malaysians is not so healthy. The Ministry of Health findings estimate that Malaysian adults consume the equivalent of 10 teaspoons of added hidden sugar, more than the amount recommended by the World Health Organization. The awareness of healthier living, despite being promoted by the government, is not completely developed yet and products that contain high levels of salt or sugar continue to be popular among Malaysian consumers.
This is good for franchisors as there is the best of both worlds. There is a healthy market-(excuse the pun) for higher calorie or salty products and there is a growing niche market for healthier products. To target the latter market make sure the whole marketing campaign goes 100% to specifically target the health benefits and quality ingredients used. Some brands are cleverly tying in health checks or product comparisons to extenuate the healthier properties of their products.
The bottom line
Malaysia is similar to Indonesia. There has been good growth over the past few years and this is forecast to continue. As a result of the improving economy, consumers are more optimistic and there is new consumer confidence in the market. Domestic consumer demand is high and the rising Malaysian middle-class has led to greater discretionary spending. It is still some steps behind more advanced countries in Asia but with such a franchise friendly government, the environment looks healthy.
To conclude: Good fundamentals and strong support from the government.
Franchise Meets reckons 7/10.
