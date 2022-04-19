Share Pin 0 Shares

LPG Cylinder: Big News! Now you will get LPG cylinder 300 rupees cheaper, know how here

LPG Cylinder Subsidy : The rising oil and LPG gas prices for some time now have made the common man miserable . The skyrocketing prices of domestic LPG have affected the savings of the people.

Due to rising inflation, now it has become difficult to buy cylinders, due to which it is impossible to save. In such a situation, if you also take subsidy in LPG cylinder, then you can save up to 300 rupees . Let’s know how-

New Delhi: The first corona virus infection created such an orgy that lakhs of people were drowned in the cheeks of death, after which the economic situation became the biggest problem. As the effect of corona virus subsided now, inflation did not leave the common people worth anything. The price of petrol-diesel, LPG cylinder or food items is on the seventh sky.

The government has just increased the cost of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 250 on the first day of the financial year. LPG cylinder is already running for Rs.900. On the other hand, LPG cylinder buyers have got a good news. Offers are going on from gas cylinder companies.

Now cooking LPG cylinder is being bought very cheaply, which is getting benefits in a big way. You can buy a gas cylinder for Rs 300 cheap. The country’s state-owned oil company IOCL has brought cheap cylinders keeping in mind the convenience of the customers.

Weight of cylinder

In times of inflation, you can buy this cylinder for just Rs 634. At the same time, the name of the cylinder is Composite Cylinder, which is much lighter than the 14 kg one. Anyone can lift this cylinder comfortably with one hand. It is 50 percent lighter than the commonly used cylinders in the house.

Let us tell you that composite cylinders are light in weight and you get 10 kg of gas in it. For this reason the prices of these cylinders remain low.

Know the features of the cylinder

The specialty of this cylinder is that they are transparent. You can take this cylinder for just Rs 633.5. You can easily carry this cylinder from one place to another. Apart from this, if your family is small then this can be the best option for you. Let us tell you that this new cylinder is completely anti-corrosion.

Apart from this, this cylinder will never explode. These cylinders are of transparent nature which will make it easy for the customers to check the LPG level. Customers will be able to find out how much gas is left in it and how much has been exhausted. You should buy LPG cylinder soon, as this offer may end again.

