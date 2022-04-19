Blockchain
LUNA Moves On Its Own Beat, Bulls Aim For New ATH
LUNA continues to display strength as the crypto market trends to the downside. Despite the current short-term increase in selling pressure, this cryptocurrency managed to enter uncharted territory, and its price action hints at more upside.
As seen in the chart below, LUNA has been on its uptrend since August 2021. It briefly dropped towards the $40 area and resumed its momentum to $120.
At the time of writing, LUNA trades at $87 with a 4% profit in the 4-hour chart. As Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies bleed under the pressure of a broad market downside, LUNA hints at the moon.
The long-term fundamentals behind this cryptocurrency’s increase are still in place. The Terra native cryptocurrency and its ecosystem have managed to attract new users due to its products and staking mechanism.
Two sides of the same coin, LUNA, and Terra’s stablecoin UST have taken over the DeFi sector. Recently, stablecoin became the third largest in terms of market cap.
Only surpass by USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) with over $50 billion in terms of market cap, UST reached the $17 billion market cap and displaced BUSD.
The increase in market cap could be interpreted as another metric of Terra’s adoption. The ecosystem has attracted attention due to its Anchor Protocol and this project’s 19% annual percentage yield (APY) for staking UST.
Data from Token Terminal measuring LUNA’s transaction volume (in pink in the chart below) confirms the rise of the Terra ecosystem. This metric stood at less than $50 million in April 2021 and reached an all-time high of close to $3 billion.
The increase in this metric seems to be correlated with LUNA’s price with an important uptick in November 2021, when the network saw the implementation of important updates.
LUNA Has The Fundamentals And Other Factors To Sustain Its Rally
As noted by a Terra user, the Anchor Protocol, probably one of the projects driven by LUNA’s current rally, continues to consolidate important partnerships and accessibility to different investment strategies. Recently, it announced deposits and withdrawals to the Mars Protocol’s Red Bank.
In addition, Anchor’s ANC was listed on Crypto.com, one of the largest crypto exchange platforms, as Terra increases its computability with other networks including Polkadot and Avalanche. The user noted this ecosystem’s milestones:
Anchor Protocol and Acala Network with help of Wormhole integrated to unite Terra, Polkadot DeFi ecosystems and to grow the decentralized stablecoin market. Hashed & Delphi Ventures co-lead seed round for Reactor Terra’s omni booster.
Terra has also seen the deployment of new assets, liquidity pools, and the launch of the Terra Global Founder Fellowship program. This initiative is supported by Jump Capital, Hashed, Alpha Ventures, and others.
11🔸 @riskharbor redeployed a refreshed Ozone V1 Anchor $aUST protection pool. The capacity has increased by 200M.
12🔸 $UST is now available on https://t.co/Zeas4x8b3H Buy Crypto page. In addition, $UST / $USD and $UST / $USDT trading pairs are now live.
⤵️
— Helen | Everstake (@helen_everstake) April 18, 2022
Blockchain
All Positives for Paris Blockchain Week!
- Paris Blockchain Week ends successfully.
- Ripple CEO enthusiastic with court’s decision against SEC.
- Brazil’s new crypto bill and CBDC plans to be passed out soon.
The Paris Blockchain Week indeed ended up with all the most happy faces one could ever see upon the crypto industry. Apart from being a huge success, the community that gathered, giants and CEOs of many iconic and prominent crypto firms, took over the event blissfully.
Starting off on 11th April, 2022, the event went on for a period of almost 8 days, ending on 18th April, 2022. The city of love, became an epitope for crypto, becoming the ‘city of crypto’ for a week. Almost many of the prominent CEOs and crypto giants flew down to Paris, to express their views.
The event indeed became a huge collective narration of various crypto norms and regulatory discussions profusely. In spite of all this, many happy news made the entire community to sport a smile throughout.
Highlights of ‘Paris Blockchain Week’
Though the crypto industry and the market is not up to the fullest brim, the entire crowd gathered around indeed spread out all sorts of positivity throughout the event. Starting off with the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who claims that the year 2022, is indeed fruitful as many countries and regulatory bodies are coming up with revised and crypto supporting regulations.
On the other hand, the COF of Web3 Foundation, Bertrand Perez, points out that the European councils are not holding proper propaganda for crypto regulations. In spite of this, he insists that the councils should take enough time to finally come up with concrete regulations.
One of the happiest men in the crowd was the CEO of Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse. After his firm’s recent success over the ever ongoing law issue against the SEC, he cheered out and boasted around in rejoice. Accordingly, the U.S court’s judge Sarah Netburn, validated former SEC Director Hinman’s speech on cornering Ripple.
In addition to all this, Brazil also joins the party as they tend to soon launch their very own CBDC along with a completely new re-framed crypto regulations, all towards the betterment of the country’s crypto industry.
Blockchain
Vitalik Buterin Skepticism on Elon Musk’s Twitter Buy!
- Elon Musk long plans to buy Twitter completely.
- Buterin completely against Elon’s wishes.
- Points out all possible pessimism in the event it occurs.
It indeed has been a long time debate on what will happen if Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX gets his hands on complete control of one of the most influential social media, Twitter. Elon Musk has openly many times stated his wishes to own Twitter as the largest shareholder, at the same time taking control over the social media.
However, as the event has not occurred yet, Elon Musk still does have the epic thought though. This particular Twitter buy-out has been a big controversy overall. In such terms, one of the hot stars upon the crypto industry, Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH) , puts out his views on Elon’s desire.
Don’t oppose Elon running twitter (at least compared to status quo), but I do disagree with the more generalized enthusiasm for wealthy people/orgs hostile-takeovering social media firms. That could easily go *very* wrong (eg. imagine an ethically-challenged foreign gov doing it) https://t.co/LDqjXh3xCK
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 15, 2022
Buterin’s Perspectives
In spite of all this, Buterin recently tweeted out his views abruptly on Elon Musk’s dive on conquering Twitter. Initially Buterin states that he doesn’t oppose the notions of Elon Musk on getting Twitter. However, he does have concerns on what might happen if such influential social media gets into the wrong hands.
Accordingly, Buterin states that such a social media getting into control by rich giants and wealthy organizations would be quite catastrophic. In such terms, he indirectly points out that if in hands of such people, Twitter would rather become completely controlled by one organization.
And so, all media getting posted would be in their favor alone, promoting themselves and their products alone. In the event such a thing happens, Buterin depicts that Twitter would eventually die out.
On the other hand, though Elon Musk just owns a stake of 9.2%, compared to Vanguard Group which actually owns 10.3%, the highest stake holder of Twitter. Also, Elon himself states that he may not be sure if his plans for Twitter may succeed or not.
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 19
- On April 19, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $43,890.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for April 10, 2022, is $42,980.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Contract (BTC) price analysis on April 10, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A Perpetual Future Contracts are a special, unending type of advanced Futures contract, that does not have a specified expiry date which means that the traders viz. buyer and seller can hold the position for as long as they wish to. Perpetual Future Contracts enable the seller to sell the asset when its price is susceptible to fall in the future and the buyer can buy the asset if it is expected to witness a price rise in the future.
Bitcoin (BTC)
As a well-known fact, Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency. It follows the ideas set out in a whitepaper by the mysterious and Pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. The identity of the person or persons who created the technology is still a mystery. Unlike fiat currency, Bitcoin is created, distributed, traded, and stored with the use of a decentralized ledger system, known as a blockchain.
Furthermore, Bitcoin is one of the first cryptocurrencies to use peer-to-peer (P2P) technology to facilitate instant payments. Bitcoin mining is the process by which Bitcoin is released into circulation. Mining requires solving computationally difficult puzzles to discover a new block, which is added to the blockchain.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on April 19, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A descending channel is the chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. Moreover, the descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down.
The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. A breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.
Currently, the price of BTC is $42,53.229. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $46,434, and the buy level of BTC is $43,488. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $35,836.5.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
