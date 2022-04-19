News
Man killed on MetroLink adds to violent Easter weekend in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — MetroLink leaders said a deadly shooting on a train Sunday morning was a senseless act of violence. It’s just one of seven shootings that marked a violent Easter weekend in St. Louis.
The MetroLink shooting happened at the Forest Park-Debalievere station inside of a train that had passengers on board. A man was shot in the head after an argument on the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, authorities are working to try and prevent violent crime in St. Louis Monday morning. The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative held its regular meeting to address several topics, which included the weekend shootings.
Public Safety Director Dan Isom said an investigation is underway following the MetroLink incident.
“We do know that there was a conversation between the two that turned into an argument that led to this incident,” said Isom.
As the gunman remains at large, Isom said police have a suspect in mind.
Taulby Roach Bi-State’s President and CEO called this latest incident a senseless and random act of violence. He released a statement that reads, in part:
This level of gun violence is shocking, and we are often frustrated on how to prevent such random acts in our community. However, we are hopeful that our resources and assistance with our police partners will solve this case. In cooperation with our police partners, Metro Transit has made many improvements to safety and security over the last two and a half years, and we will continue to invest in security and strong police partnerships now and in the future. This random act of violence is truly disappointing, but our transit community is worth fighting for.
Bi-State has tried to make security improvements over the years. This is just the latest act of violence on the Bi-State Development Transportation System.
Earlier this month, a 63 -year -old man was shot and carjacked in a metro park ride lot at the del mar loop transit center.
In January 2021, a Metro security guard was shot and killed while working at the Delmar Loop Station. In 2019, an 18-year-old was shot and killed at the 5th and Missouri station in East St. Louis.
“Over the past 2 ½ years, we have constructed a professional and comprehensive security model for the Metro Transit system. Our security deployments, customer engagement, law enforcement partnerships, and mental health programs are having significant impacts on security. The quarterly MetroLink Incident data is posted publicly and reflects a low rate of incidents on MetroLink,” said Kevin B. Scott, the general manager of security at Bi-State Development.
The violence continued over the holiday weekend video surfaced on social media of additional large crowds gathering in downtown St. Louis, causing chaos on Locust between 9th and 10th streets. Authorities said close to a dozen cars were broken into. In addition, the crowd played loud music and danced on top of cars.
Police still have not released the victim’s name and there are no suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call contact CrimeStoppers at 1 (866) 371-8477.
News
Model Chanel Iman and New England Patriots’ Davon Godchaux show PDA on social media
The beauty and her latest baller are making it Instagram-official.
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux were showing a public display of affection during Coachella’s 2022 Revolve Festival.
On Sunday, the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old New England Patriots nose tackle took their romance to social media.
It was in the comments section of a photo the former Victoria’s Secret superstar posted on Instagram where Godchaux professed his love.
“I love you ❤️������,” he commented under the post.
In June 2021, Iman’s estranged husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shephard, reportedly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Wed in 2018, the couple share two daughters: 3-year-old Cali and 2-year-old Cassie.
Godchaux seems all in: He later posted his own batch of photos being affectionate with Iman with the caption: “Mines��❤️.”
The Atlanta native was previously romantically linked to rapper ASAP Rocky and Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson.
()
News
EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?
By PAUL J. WEBER and DAVE COLLINS
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alex Jones’ company Infowars has filed for bankruptcy protection after the conspiracy theorist lost defamation lawsuits over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax.
Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas and told his listeners Monday he was “totally maxed out” financially. He urged his audience to contribute money or buy products off his Infowars website.
Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets as juries later this year are set to determine how much he should pay in damages.
Here’s what to know:
WHAT DOES ALEX JONES CLAIM?
Infowars told the bankruptcy court it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.
Two other companies with ties to Jones, Prison Planet TV and IW Health, also filed for bankruptcy.
An attorney for InfoWars did not return messages seeking comment but Jones has addressed the bankruptcy in recent days on his show. He has been banned from major social media platforms for hate speech and abusive behavior.
“We have less than $3 million cash and we need that money” to operate, Jones said.
WHAT IS JONES FACING?
Jury selection had been set to begin next week in Austin in a trial to determine how much Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims. He faces similar trials in Connecticut later this year.
The plaintiffs in those cases have said they were subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because he promoted the hoax conspiracy that crisis actors faked the shooting in an effort by the federal government to take away guns and restrict firearms.
Jones has since conceded that the shooting did happen.
“Alex Jones is just delaying the inevitable: a public trial in which he will be held accountable for his profit-driven campaign of lies against the Sandy Hook families who have brought this lawsuit,” said Christopher Mattei, who represents the families in a Connecticut lawsuit against Jones.
Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, died in the Newtown school shooting, said he did not immediately know how the bankruptcy would affect his defamation lawsuit against Jones in Texas,
“It is what it is,” Heslin said. “We’ll see where it all goes. He’s tried everything to avoid everything.”
WHAT ARE JONES’ FINANCES?
A separate lawsuit earlier this month accused Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets. An attorney for Jones has called the allegation “ridiculous.”
Last month, Jones was fined $75,000 for failing to appear for a deposition in a defamation case but a judge last week ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually showed up.
The bankruptcy court filings claim that Jones has paid $10 million in legal fees. He claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but attorneys for Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.
Court records show that Jones’ Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and survival gear, made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018.
“He’s going to come under far more scrutiny under a bankruptcy court than in state court,” said Sid Scheinberg, a bankruptcy attorney with Godwin Bowman in Dallas, which is not involved in the Jones case.
WHAT AFFECT WILL THIS HAVE ON THE SANDY HOOK CASES?
Filing for Chapter 11 puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.
It is not the first time a bankruptcy filing has affected a lawsuit filed by the Sandy Hook families. While suing gun maker Remington, which manufactured the AR-15-style rifle used in the school shooting, the company filed for bankruptcy twice. In the second case filed in 2020, Remington’s assets were eventually sold off to other companies.
The 2020 bankruptcy delayed proceedings for a year in the Connecticut lawsuit, which sought damages against Remington for how it marketed its rifles. In February, the families of nine victims of the school shooting announced they had agreed to settle the case for $73 million.
___
Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.
News
Greitens believes he stands out from the field in Republican Senate primary
Over the next six days, we will hear from the leading Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt. We are airing these interviews in alphabetical order, so we start with Eric Greitens. The former Missouri governor resigned in 2018 over accusations of blackmail, bondage, and sexual assault. He’s attempting a political comeback in 2022 but faces new allegations from his ex-wife. Greitens says he will win the Republican primary and be Missouri’s next senator. He believes he’s beset on all sides from Black Lives Matter protesters, to Antifa, the Satanic Temple, members of his own party, and the news media. Greitens says he wants voters to look into their hearts and help him take back the Republican Party but local school boards as well.
Man killed on MetroLink adds to violent Easter weekend in St. Louis
Model Chanel Iman and New England Patriots’ Davon Godchaux show PDA on social media
EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?
Happy Money – The Science of Smarter Spending by Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton – Book Review
Greitens believes he stands out from the field in Republican Senate primary
Lawmakers want to decrease unemployment benefits for Missourians
Avoid The Next Financial Storm That Will Affect Most American People Very Soon
EXPLAINER: Alex Jones files for bankruptcy protection
Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in doubleheader Tuesday
Ethereum Transaction Fees Near Six-Month Low Amid Declining Prices
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail