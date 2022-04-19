Finance
Medicare And Medicare Supplement Insurance See Burgeoning Enrollment
As more and more citizens approach retirement age, it’s not surprising that we see growing awareness of the need for fitness, health care and nutrition among seniors. That need is actually recognized around the country with the National Senior Health & Fitness Day. Already in its 18th year, activities are held on the last Wednesday of May in recognition of Older Americans Month and National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.
It’s the country’s biggest event that specifically promotes health activities for seniors. This year, it’s expected that more than 100,000 seniors will join in the sponsored health and wellness activities around the nation on May 25.
With the leading edge of the baby boomers becoming eligible for Medicare and Medicare Supplement Insurance this year, you’ll see some major health insurance companies sponsoring events to promote physical fitness, good nutrition and preventive care.
Medicare Benefits Increase In 2011
This is also the first year that Medicare, along with other health insurance plans purchased after health care reform, offers preventive care services with no out-of-pocket costs. In alignment with improving health among seniors, encouraging regular preventive care can help seniors maintain their independence longer to enjoy active, vibrant lifestyles.
We know from examples like Betty White and Dick Van Dyke that people continue to work quite successfully into their late eighties, but maintaining good health is the key. While Medicare now covers preventive care at 100 percent, it still has gaps in coverage for people with failing health.
The deductibles for Part A benefits for hospital coverage and Part B benefits on doctor services are increased yearly and coverage is still less than 100 percent after those deductibles are met. Medicare Supplemental Insurance, which is commonly called Medigap Insurance, as well as Medicare Advantage Plans help to lessen the burden left by Medicare’s spotty benefits in different ways.
Medicare Supplemental Insurance Can Make Medicare Coverage Complete
There is quite a selection of different ways to improve Medicare’s coverage so there is no single “best” Medigap Insurance for all seniors. Medicare Advantage Plans are governed by Medicare, but still have variations in their rules and restrictions on non-urgent and non-emergency care options. With greater structure, Medicare Supplement Plans have less diversity. These plans are divided into 10 benefit packages that are labeled Plan A through Plan N.
As you probably noticed, some Plans (like E, H, etc.) are not available. The latest additions, Plans M and N, just became available last year. Perhaps the reason why there are different versions of Medicare Supplement Insurance is that different people have a variety of health-related needs.
For people who have conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes that can require regular monitoring by a doctor, certain Medigap Plans make up the difference after Medicare pays it’s 80 percent of doctor fees at the pre-determined rate. If you need to see a doctor who actually charges higher fees than Medicare will cover, there are also Medigap Plans that take care of the excess charges.
Realistically, National Senior Health & Fitness Day is just the start of what should be a major push to educate us all on how to meet our health-related needs as we age. Maintaining health and independence demands a comprehensive approach that includes the right exercise plan, complete health insurance options and nutrition that’s sustaining.
10 Insurance Agency Online Marketing Ideas For Agents & Brokers
Starting an internet marketing campaign or even improving an existing one can be a challenging task. Where should insurance agencies begin, and what should they focus on? Here are 10 great online ideas to help your agency improve your online marketing initiatives.
1. Blog and Vlog
Blogging is a fantastic way to showcase your expertise and attract visitors to your website. General topics usually get lost in the shuffle. Consider writing about very specific topics that are relevant to your clients and prospects. If you’re a trucking insurance agency, for example, this means topics on CSA updates, DOT regulations, fuel economics, fleet management, fuel theft, cargo theft, etc. Use videos to make your blogs more compelling and sticky. And make sure your blogs (and website) are mobile friendly!
2. Improve Your Google Ranking/Insurance Agency SEO
Google ranking is one of the holy grails of internet marketing. Being on the first page is where it is at. When evaluating your online marketing initiatives, keep in mind how they can positively impact your search engine rankings. Track your SEO progress and review your website analytics to determine where your traffic originates.
3. Create a Webinar Series
Not enough agencies take advantage of online webinars. Monthly or even quarterly webinars do a lot to elevate you from an insurance sales group to an advisor and consultant. Webinars can be recorded and offered as high value on demand digital collateral after the webinar. And webinars provide a high value reason to contact clients and prospects in ongoing email drip campaigns.
4. Use Explainer Videos
Explainer videos, also referred to as value proposition or whiteboard videos, can be very useful for online marketing because they are typically short, sticky, entertaining and reusable on multiple mediums. They can be posted on your insurance agency website, your branded YouTube channel, Vlogs, and in an email marketing campaign. You can give your best sales pitch to every prospect. Create videos for each major silo in your company (commercial lines, personal lines, benefits, manufacturing, trucking, etc.), and distribute it widely using social media.
5. Maximize Social Media
Social media is often an untapped resource for most agencies. At a minimum, every agency should have a professional and branded presence on all major social media platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google+. Beyond this they should have a “respectable” number of followers. Social media advertising can be effective for agencies, but this is a more complex initiative and should be either staffed internally or outsourced to an expert.
6. Create a Google+ Agency Page
Even though most people do not use Google+, Google will reward you with a better page ranking if you create one, and post regularly. It only takes a few minutes and will be worth the effort to improve your insurance agency search engine optimization initiative.
7. Leverage Client Testimonials or Case Study Vignettes
Happy clients will always sell your business better than you can. Profile your loyal customers, and ask them a few questions about what they love about your company. Even better, create a video and post it to your website. You can also create anonymous case study vignettes, short case studies of client success stories using type of business and general location, but not their names.
8. Use LinkedIn To its Full Potential (and get your employees to help)
If your agency is a commercial lines or benefits agency, LinkedIn is the place to be. You should invest time in LinkedIn to ensure a professional company page, ongoing posts, and to create a policy to help your employees help your agency marketing efforts on LinkedIn. Join groups and create your own to extend your reach.
9. Press Releases – News Releases
Press Releases, often referred to as News Releases in the rapidly changing world of PR, offers agencies a great online opportunity to extend their brand recognition, and improve their insurance agency search engine optimization. There are both free services and paid services that are available to agencies. Needless to say, all News Releases should start as a post on your insurance agency website, then move to a News Release service, then pushed out via social media.
10. Use Online/Email Newsletters
E-newsletters provide agencies an opportunity for high quality, direct communication with clients and prospects. There are many cloud based solutions that provide attractive, mobile compliant, newsletter templates. Or you can outsource this initiative to a proficient insurance marketing agency. A great email marketing newsletter campaign can have a large impact on your online marketing efforts.
If your agency lacks the internal resources to accomplish your online initiatives, consider outsourcing them to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
How Much Does a Rear End Car Accident Cost?
If you were involved in a rear end car accident then you are probably wondering what this is going to cost you. If you don’t have car insurance, then you are looking to pay anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to over $1000. Keep reading this article to get an idea what your rear end accident might cost you.
In a rear end car accident you will certainly damage the bumper, the tail lights, the rear sidewalls, trunk cover and even the window. It depends on how severe the accident was. If you have car insurance then you might end up paying nothing since your insurer will have you covered for this accident. If you don’t have car insurance then here are the costs you could be looking at.
Bumper – If the damage was isolated to just the bumper. You could be looking at a bill anywhere from $300 to $800. It depends on the type of car your hit. The cheaper the car, the cheaper the cost to replace or fix. If you hit a Mercedes, Lexus or other luxury car, then you are looking at the high end of that price range.
Tail Lights – If you broke the tail lights in the accident, you most likely damaged the trunk as well. The costs for replacing the tail lights alone can run you anywhere from $100 to $300. If the taillight simply covers the corner of the car, then you are on the low end of that price range. If you broke a tail light that is the wide kind, these are most expensive to replace and you will be paying the high price range noted above.
From just those two costs you can see why you are better off paying for car insurance than driving without it.
Rear Side Walls – There are the wides of the car that are on the rear. These tend to bend when you hit from the back. So damage will be present in the bumper and the sidewalls. These can cost you anywhere from $400 to $900 to replace, each!
Trunk Cover – If you the trunk bent or became dented, then you are responsible for it. These cost anywhere from $300 to $600. They can typically be repaired. If you a repair is only needed they you could pay as little as $100.
Rear Window – If you broke the rear window you are looking at costs from $100 to $300. If the rear window doesn’t have a defroster in it, then you will end up paying the cheaper $100 price. If the rear window has a defroster embedded in it, and if the window was tinted and had a car antenna embedded then you will pay the much higher price close to $300.
You could also be facing medical costs. If the person had neck whiplash, you will be responsible for their hospital bills. If you had car insurance your premium may increase. It depends on who is your insurance carrier.
How to Get Car Insurance
Individuals, who have bought new cars recently, need to apply for car insurance policies. The law in the U.S says, it is mandatory for every car owner to have an insurance policy otherwise, the person will be held liable and may have to pay hefty fine along with imprisonment.
Many times, buyers thinking of buying new cars are confused and unsure as how to get car insurance. Such people can start their search for car insurance by obtaining insurance quotes from agents or better yet online.
Start by locating some good insurance agents. These insurance agents give away the quotes of the different auto insurers that offer car insurance policies. However, make sure to approach several insurance agents, because most agents work for a single company. However, this method is time consuming and people may have to pay fees to the agents.
Therefore, individuals may obtain car insurance quotes through Internet web sites. Simply, fill in the personal details and car details. And, within a few seconds, people will obtain car insurance quotes of different reputed companies. Compare quotes of different companies and select the one that offers best rates, discounts, benefits, and easy premiums.
How to Apply For Car Insurance:
After selecting a particular company, an insurance buyer may apply for insurance policy online. For that purpose, buyer may log on to the same site (from where he or she had obtained quotes), fill the car insurance application, and submit it. The back office staff of that web site sends this online form to the particular (selected) company. The insurance company then sends it’s agent to insurance buyer’s residence.
The insurance agent explains all the formalities to the insurance buyer. The agent hands over another application form which individuals need to fill in. Individual has to attach certain documents while submitting the form. It typically includes copy of driver’s license, SSN (Social Security Number), address proof, copy of job offer letter, age proof, bank statements, and salary slip of past three months.
Individual have to furnish car documents such as car purchase papers, car loan papers (if any) and so on. If people wish to apply for car insurance through local insurance agents, then as described earlier, individuals need to obtain quotes of different companies. Select the ideal company and ask agents to guide them with the formalities. The insurance agent then furnishes the application form and the rest of the process is same as above.
Conclusion:
After submitting the insurance application form, the car insurance company verifies the documents and sees whether the information furnished by applicants is true or not. If people fill any wrong information in the application form, the company rejects their form. Such applicants may find it difficult to obtain car insurance from other insurance companies too. Nobody like a liar and a cheat.
If the company is convinced that the details are true, it provides car coverage to applicants. The process may take anywhere between 15 to 20 days. This is how individuals can get car insurance policies at affordable rates.
To take the first step and get multiple quotes please consider the sites below. They can help you find the best deals around.
