Meet the East Metro’s 2022 Athena Award winners
The 28th annual St. Paul-Area Athena Awards luncheon will be held Wednesday at Vadnais Heights Commons.
Nicole M. LaVoi, Ph.D., Director, the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport Senior Lecturer at the School of Kinesiology at the University of Minnesota, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker, while KARE 11-TV’s Randy Shaver will emcee.
The awards are presented to senior, female student-athletes who display excellence in athletics and academics.
Here are the award winners from each East Metro high school:
ISABELLA JENSEN
School: Apple Valley
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference honorable mention. Basketball: All-conference honorable mention. Lacrosse.
Academics/other: Youth soccer and basketball coach, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
College choice: Hamline
SYDNEY KUBES
School: Centennial
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, all-state, all-state tournament team, captain. Basketball: Captain, all-conference, state participant.
Academics/other: Youth basketball coach, Feed My Starving Children.
College choice: Nevada
LILIAN HAMACHER
School: Central
Athletics: Gymnastics: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: State qualifier, all-state, captain. Swim and Dive.
Academics/other: Student Council, Women in Stem, National Honor Society, Full IB Diploma candidate, Calvary Lutheran Church food shelf.
College choice: Undecided
GRETA GILLACH
School: Chisago Lakes
Athletics: Tennis: All-conference, state participant, captain. Basketball: All-conference, 1,000 point scorer, captain. Softball: All-conference, all-state, captain.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Link Crew, Top-ranked GPA in class, Red Cross, food shelf.
College choice: Undecided
SAYLOR LANDRUM
School: Como Park
Athletics: Nordic Skiing: State participant, all-conference honorable mention, captain. Track and Field: All-conference, captain. Cross country: All-conference, captain. MN Biathlon Club: Nationals participant, Jr. World Trials participant.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, election judge, Second Harvest Heartland, 4-h Performing Arts, MSHSL Triple-A winner.
College choice: Paul Smith’s College
SHAINA ZINER
School: Concordia Academy-Roseville
Athletics: Track and Field: All-state, all-conference. Volleyball: All-state, all-conference.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, student ambassadors, Feed My Starving Children
College choice: Wisconsin
ARI EVANS
School: Cretin-Derham Hall
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, state participant, captain. Hockey: All-conference, captain. Lacrosse: All-state, all-conference, state participant, captain.
Academics/other: Food shelf, Feed My Starving Children, People Finding People, Valley Outreach
College choice: Undecided
HANNAH MACCARONE
School: Eagan
Athletics: Gymnastics: All-American, All-state, section champion. Track and Field.
Academics/other: Twin Cities River Rats Water Ski Show Team, Minnesota Music Ambassador, Red Cross Blood Drive coordinator, United Nations Honor Award, National Honor Society
College choice: Undecided
MADDIE POOR
School: East Ridge
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, all-state, Senior all-star game player of the match, captain.
Academics/other: Minnesota Resource Connection, Community Thread.
College choice: Wisconsin
ELIZABETH HALLUM
School: Eastview
Athletics: Dance: State champion, all-state, all-conference, state all-tournament team, Miss Dance Team Minnesota member. Track and Field: All-state, all-conference, conference champion, state participant
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Feed My Starving Children, dance clinic volunteer.
College choice: Undecided
SAMANTHA MOEHLE
School: Farmington
Athletics: Hockey: All-conference, captain. Lacrosse: All-conference, captain.
Academics/other: Feed My Starving Children, Toys for Town, Youth Mentoring Program.
College choice: Wisconsin-Eau Claire
ELLA NIZNIK
School: Forest Lake
Athletics: Nordic Skiing: State team champion, all-state, section champion, sprint relay state runner up, all-conference. Track and Field: All-state, all-conference, Conference record holder, captain.
Academics/other: Ragnar Relay volunteer.
College choice: Northern Michigan
GRACE DAVIS-CHAVEZ
School: Harding
Athletics: Basketball: All-conference, 1,000-point scorer, captain. Softball: All-conference, captain.
Academics/other: IB Scholar, College Prep, AVID.
College choice: Wisconsin-River Falls
KENDAL JENKINS
School: Hastings
Athletics: Softball: All-state, all-conference. Swim and Dive: All-state honorable mention, all-conference, captain.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Link Crew, Red Cross.
College choice: Minnesota-Duluth
MOLLY MOENING
School: Highland Park
Athletics: Cross Country: All-state, all-conference, conference champion, school record holder. Nordic Skiing: Two-time state champion, All-American, conference champion, section champion, US Ski Team National Training Group. Track and Field: All-state, conference champion, school record holder.
Academics/other: Voice in Sport Advocacy Leadership Group, Dare to be Real Equity Group, Loppet Foundation Events volunteer.
College choice: Vermont
ELLA RUNYON
School: Hill-Murray
Athletics: Soccer: All-state, all-conference, Ms. Soccer finalist, captain. Basketball: State participant, all-state, all-conference, 1,000-point scorer. Track and Field.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, DECA, Feed My Starving Children, Ronald McDonald House, Peer Listening.
College choice: Undecided
LILIANA HOBDAY
School: Humboldt
Athletics: Basketball: All-conference, 1,000-point scorer, captain. Volleyball: All-conference, captain. Soccer. Ultimate Frisbee: All-state, captain.
Academics/other: OWL Homecoming founder, Dare 2 Be Real, Saint Joan of Arc peer minister and volunteer, journalism team.
College choice: Undecided
ELIZABETH VANLOON
School: Irondale
Athletics: Cross Country: State participant, all-conference, school record holder, captain. Nordic Skiing: State participant, all-conference, captain. Track and Field: State participant, all-conference, captain.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, AP Scholar Award, National Merit Scholar finalist, Irondale Christian Fellowship.
College choice: Minnesota-Duluth
DOLLY SOUKCHALEUN
School: Johnson
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Softball: Captain. Gymnastics: All-conference honorable mention.
Academics/other: MSHSL Triple A winner, Cerenity Senior Care.
College choice: Undecided
GRETE ENGELS
School: Lakeville North
Athletics: Nordic Skiing: State medalist, all-state, US Junior Nationals qualifier, section champion, conference champion, captain. Cross Country: Captain. Lacrosse: State participant, captain. Track and Field: State participant.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Feed My Starving Children, Faith Club.
College choice: Undecided
GEORGIA DEML
School: Lakeville South
Athletics: Tennis: State participant, conference champion, captain.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student council, Feed My Starving Children, youth tennis coach.
College choice: Minnesota State Mankato
ZOIE CENTERS
School: Mahtomedi
Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Basketball: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: All-conference.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
College choice: Southwest Minnesota State
KAIJA KUNZE-HOEG
School: Mounds Park Academy
Athletics: Volleyball: All-state, all-state tournament team, all-conference, captain. Basketball. Softball. Speech: State participant.
Academics/other: Debate, National Merit, Peer Leaders, Choir, Orchestra.
College choice: Wellesley College
HADLEY STREIT
School: Mounds View
Athletics: Track and Field: State champion, all-state, all-conference, captain. Volleyball: All-conference honorable mention, captain.
Academics/other: Feed My Starving Children, youth volleyball camp, Mustang Mentor.
College choice: Minnesota
MALLORY MOSEMAN
School: New Life Academy
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, captain. Basketball: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: Captain.
Academics/other: Camp counselor, New Life News, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Community Group leader.
College choice: Northwestern-St. Paul
ELENA MARTINEZ
School: North St. Paul
Athletics: Softball: All-conference, captain. Hockey: Captain. Tennis.
Academics/other: Skate with the Youth, Feed My Starving Children.
College choice: Hamline.
MEGAN MALONEY
School: Park
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, captain. Lacrosse: All-conference honorable mention, captain.
Academics/other: Leaders of the Pack, math tutor, homeless shelter volunteer, Feed My Starving Children.
College choice: Wisconsin-La Crosse
LINDSAY SUNDBY
School: Randolph
Athletics: Swim and Dive: State participant, all-conference, school record holder. Basketball: Captain. Softball: State champion.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Feed My Starving Children, tutor, Triple A award winner.
College choice: Undecided
ALEXA RATZLAFF
School: Rosemount
Athletics: Basketball: All-conference, state participant. Volleyball: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Lacrosse. Tennis.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, AP Scholar Award, chess club, choir.
College choice: Minnesota
KATE HAUG
School: Roseville
Athletics: Soccer. Track and Field: All-conference. Hockey: All-conference.
Academics/other: Skating coach, Feed My Starving Children.
College choice: St. Thomas
SOPHIA MUTTONEN
School: St. Agnes
Athletics: Softball: All-conference. Alpine Skiing: State participant, captain. Soccer: All-conference honorable mention. Swim and Dive.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, tutor, Youth Advisory Council at Children’s Hospital, Student Council.
College choice: University of Mary
RYLIE HEIEREN
School: St. Croix Prep
Athletics: Soccer: All-state, all-conference, captain. Lacrosse: All-conference honorable mention, captain.
Academics/other: Service Club, Salvation Army volunteer, Fine Arts Society.
College choice: Undecided
NAOMI STRAUB
School: St. Paul Academy
Athletics: Soccer: All-state, all-conference. Basketball: Captain. Track and Field: Captain.
Academics/other: Outdoors club, youth soccer coach, Honors Art Seminar, ASL Club.
College choice: Carleton
ELLIE JOHNSON
School: Simley
Athletics: Softball: All-section, all-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Tennis: State participant, all-conference, captain.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council president, Urban Ventures, Adopt-A-Highway
College choice: Iowa
ABBIGAIL ROSEBUR
School: South St. Paul
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, captain. Basketball: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: All-conference, captain.
Academics/other: Student Council, CAPS health careers program, Special Olympics volunteer, National Honor Society
College choice: Augsburg
CATHERINE FREDKOVE
School: Stillwater
Athletics: Soccer: All-state, all-state tournament team, state champion, section champion, all-conference, captain. Alpine Skiing: State champion, section champion, individual conference champion, all-conference.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council, Red Cross, Community Thread.
College choice: St. Thomas
ARLIE KAPAUN
School: Tartan
Athletics: Cross Country: All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: All-conference, captain.
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council, Red Cross, Link Crew, Business Professionals of America state participant.
ELIZABETH MICHALAK
School: Trinity School at River Ridge
Athletics: Soccer: All-state, all-conference, captain. Basketball: All-conference honorable mention, captain.
Academics/other: National Latin Exam, Summa Cum Laude, Student Ambassador, Action Outreach.
College choice: St. Thomas
JAYLEN ROSGA
School: Two Rivers
Athletics: Lacrosse: All-American, state participant, all-section, all-conference, state’s leading scorer, Team USA U18 member. Cross Country: All-conference, state participant. Track and Field: All-conference, state participant. Basketball: All-conference honorable mention.
Academics/other: Student Council president, National Honor Society, Link Crew Leader, Special Olympics volunteer, Spotlight on Scholarship select.
College choice: Maryland
ELLA SUKOP
School: Visitation
Athletics: Soccer: All-state, all-conference, captain. Track and Field: All-conference, section champion, state qualifier, captain.
Academics/other: Student Council president, Invest Club co-president, newspaper editor, National Spanish Exam bronze award, House of Charity.
College choice: Williams College
JAEDEN SIMS
School: Washington Technology Magnet School
Athletics: Cross Country: All-conference honorable mention. Volleyball. Basketball: All-conference. Track and Field: School record holder, all-conference honorable mention.
Academics/other: Equity Team, Students for Ethiopia, National Honor Society, University of Minnesota STEM Program.
College choice: Undecided
MAGGIE BLANDING
School: White Bear Lake
Athletics: Tennis: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Alpine Skiing: All-state, state participant, all-conference, captain. Track and Field: All-conference.
Academics/other: AP Scholar, National Honor Society, Student Council, Link Crew
College choice: Wisconsin
CARLEY TUMAN
School: Woodbury
Athletics: Tennis: State participant, All-conference honorable mention, captain. Hockey: All-conference, captain. Lacrosse: All-conference, captain.
Academics/other: Magna Cum Laude, ASL tutor, Key Club, youth lacrosse coach.
College choice: St. Olaf
Dolphins secondary figures to be one of NFL’s best in 2022
Miami Dolphins standout cornerback Xavien Howard got his money this offseason, and that assured that the team’s strong secondary would remain intact.
With the extra $50,691,177 in a restructured five-year deal, Howard’s contract concerns were appeased, ensuring he is locked in to solidify the most important factor that allows the Dolphins defense to play aggressively.
With Howard on one side and Byron Jones as the opposite cornerback, the amount of single coverage they play is what lets Miami dial up blitzes as often as it does, including from the safety position. Even when seen giving up catches, it’s often a byproduct of the more challenging situations they’re put in, playing 1-on-1 against skilled receivers without safety help over the top.
With Howard and Jones back, along with the young safety duo of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, the Dolphins are set with their defensive back grouping. Nickel cornerback Nik Needham signed his restricted free agent tender, which also brings him back as the key third corner and fifth defensive back that sees the field more than ever in today’s NFL.
With the NFL draft beginning on April 28, the Dolphins don’t have an immediate need to find an early contributor, but they could look to add depth and find a Day 3 gem that can be developed for the future. The Dolphins head into the draft with a late third-round selection, No. 102, a compensatory pick from the San Francisco 49ers, a fourth-round selection and two in the seventh.
Howard’s 27 interceptions since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2016 are most in the NFL in that span. His ability to turn opponents over and get the ball for the offense is the reason why he has three Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020, when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions.
Byron Jones doesn’t nearly create the takeaways Howard does, but his coverage on the other side is a critical X-factor when opponents are looking to avoid Howard. He disclosed on social media that he had an offseason lower leg surgery, which can help him return to form that landed him the five-year, $82.5 million deal in 2020 that surpassed Howard’s contract at the time.
Holland will look to build off a rookie campaign where he proved immensely versatile, producing 68 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. The 36th pick in the 2021 draft is a budding star in the secondary.
Much of the same can be said about Brandon Jones, who took a major step in his second NFL season. He went from starting four games as a rookie in 2020 to 13 last year. He collected 76 tackles, was a beast on the blitz with five sacks, had an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Needham has been a key cog in Miami’s defense over the past three seasons since making the Dolphins’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has had two interceptions every year, last year returning one for a touchdown for the first time in the Monday Night Football win at the New Orleans Saints.
Safety Eric Rowe returns as a solid veteran, locker room presence and former starter in the Dolphins defense that provides versatility as a converted cornerback from his time with the New England Patriots earlier in his career. Former University of Miami standout Sheldrick Redwine also provides depth at safety after he signed back on following Miami’s midseason acquisition of him last year.
Noah Igbinoghene, the first-round pick in 2020, will look to take a step in shedding the bust label he’s been hit with after barely contributing in two seasons, even being a healthy inactive in six games in 2021 and dressing but not playing in two others.
Keion Crossen is a defensive back and special teams ace that was signed in free agency. Safety Clayton Fejedelem also figures to be a key special teams contributor. Cornerbacks Elijah Campbell and Trill Williams return after being on the active roster in 2021.
The Dolphins also have Javaris Davis, D’Angelo Ross and South Florida local Quincy Wilson, who played in high school at University School and collegiately for the Florida Gators, as defensive backs on the offseason roster.
Previously addressed
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Dolphins filled offseason receiver need with speed; are they done at the position?
Dolphins opted for continuity at linebacker, but could another pickup be in play?
The mask mandate ended midflight, sparking cheers, selfies and alarm
Halfway into her flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Monday night, Brooke Tansley heard the pilot’s voice pipe up through the public address system, apologizing for the interruption.
“You’re going to be very excited to hear this news,” she recalled him saying. The Transportation Security Administration was no longer requiring masks on planes, and passengers were free to take them off if they would like. The announcement was met with a smattering of claps and some jubilant cheers, and about a third of the people aboard immediately peeled off their masks, Tansley said.
For some travelers, Monday evening’s announcement from the TSA that it would stop enforcing a mask mandate after a federal judge in Florida struck down the requirement came as they were already on their way — in airport terminals, on the tarmac or even in the air.
Many passengers greeted the news with applause and cheers, as seen in videos on social media. One took a celebratory selfie, with most fellow passengers in wide, maskless grins. A pilot told those aboard his flight: “Congratulations.”
Not all flights appeared to have immediately done away with the mask requirement. At least one person wrote on Twitter that a flight attendant told him masks had to stay on.
For her part, Tansley felt a jolt of fear and alarm. She was with her two children, a 4-year-old and an 8-month-old, both too young to be vaccinated, the baby too young for a mask. She was on her way to a work meeting involving a colleague with a rare autoimmune disease, and her family had undergone PCR tests because they were worried about potentially infecting him.
“I was scared — all I could do was hope it’s going to be OK,” she said. “There wasn’t any other option.”
Tansley said her family had not been on a flight since Christmas 2019 out of concern about the virus. She has asthma, and said she was not sure whether she would go ahead with her work meetings, or what her family would do about their return flight home on April 25.
“It’s not that the mask mandate has changed that upset me, it’s that we boarded the plane under one set of rules, and made a decision as a family and as a work group,” said Tansley, a television producer and former Broadway performer. “The decision was made for us midflight.”
Scott Hechinger, a lawyer, was waiting for his delayed flight to New York at a crowded terminal in West Palm Beach, Florida, when the announcement came that the mandate had been lifted and passengers were free to board their flights without masks.
The terminal erupted in a loud, sustained cheer, and about half the travelers took off their masks, he said.
“For this announcement to happen literally minutes before we got in the plane made me feel very uncomfortable,” Hechinger wrote in a text message. On his flight, about 75% were unmasked, he said.
He said he worried about his wife and 6-year-old son, who were in the air on a separate flight en route to Los Angeles.
“It hit me that my wife and young son would also likely get this announcement midflight and be more exposed than usual,” he wrote. “I’m upset, uncomfortable, and frustrated.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
