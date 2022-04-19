News
Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at 2022 Billboard Awards
News
Fliers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’
By CURT ANDERSON and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Travelers shed their masks and cheered as pilots and conductors announced that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.
“Feel free to burn them at will,” a New Jersey conductor told passengers boarding a commuter train Tuesday, drawing light laughter. “Hopefully this is the end of it.”
The judge’s decision Monday freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses. Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City quickly switched to a mask optional policy. New York City was one of the few holdouts to continue requiring masks in its airports and on its public transit system.
Some travelers found the hasty toppling of rules confusing and others were angry they weren’t given any warning, especially since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to recommend masking on transportation.
Brooke Tansley, a television producer and former Broadway performer, boarded a flight with her not-yet-eligible-to-be-vaccinated 4-year-old and 8-month-old only to learn that the mask mandate had ended mid-flight.
“Here we are, trapped in the sky with our 8-month-old unmasked baby (you can’t actually mask a baby that young) under the supposition that everyone who can be masked would be masked, and the flight 325 crew has taken our choices away from us,” she said in a tweet. “Very very angry about this.”
The response was far from universal, though. On a Southwest Airlines flight from Detroit to Nashville Monday evening, the change to optional status was incorporated into the safety announcements, prompting murmurs and fist pumps from some passengers and no audible complaints. Still, roughly half the passengers continued to wear protective masks during the hour-and-10-minute flight.
A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing an announcement that they were now optional. One man could be seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.
Many mass transit systems also shed mask rules, including in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Kansas City, Missouri.
Subway rider Cooper Klinges was pleased that New York City’s public transit system wasn’t following the trend and planned to keep its mask requirement in place. As he waited at a train station in Brooklyn, New York, he said he canceled a flight earlier this year over concerns about the virus.
“I don’t think we are out of the woods yet,” said Klinges, a teacher, citing concerns about the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. “It is still around. We have to still stick it out.”
As of Monday evening, the website of ride sharing company Lyft still said masks were required. In an email to customers Tuesday morning, Uber said masks were recommended but no longer required.
The mask requirement covered airlines, airports, mass transit and taxis, and was the biggest vestige of pandemic restrictions that were once the norm across the country. Some flight attendants found themselves cursed at and even attacked by passengers who refused to comply.
The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left the mask mandate fatally flawed.
The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.
While airline and mass transit passengers around the country were ditching masks, the White House made clear that those traveling with President Joe Biden to New Hampshire on Tuesday would be required to keep face coverings on “in line with CDC guidance.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously described the ruling as “disappointing.”
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that led to record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months that led most states and cities to drop mask mandates.
But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.
The federal mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely.
“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus — with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness,” Delta announced in a news release.
Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate. Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, and yet COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in mid-January.
___
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Associated Press writers David Koenig in Dallas, Michael Balsamo and Will Weissert in Washington, and Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this report.
News
Minnesota 36 motorists can expect delays starting Friday
Motorists who use Minnesota 36 between Little Canada and Stillwater can expect delays over the next few months as crews pour concrete for the bridge deck at the Manning Avenue interchange, install a storm sewer pipe and resurface the highway.
First up is this weekend’s concrete pour for the bridge deck at Manning Avenue – part of the new $32 million grade-separated interchange. The project, expected to be complete by this summer, will improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations; maintain and improve local access; maintain a northwest frontage road connection, and provide multi-use trail connections, Washington County officials say.
The concrete pour for the bridge deck is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday. This will require a full closure of Minnesota 36 to allow the concrete to gain strength before allowing motorists to drive under the bridge.
ADDITIONAL CLOSURES
Additional closures of Minnesota 36 at Manning will be needed in late April and early May for the installation of a storm sewer pipe to connect the ponds on the north and south sides of the highway. To allow the work, eastbound Minnesota 36 will be closed at 8 p.m. April 29, until 5 a.m. May 2; westbound Minnesota 36 will be closed at 8 p.m. May 6, until 5 a.m. May 9.
All scheduled closures are subject to change, depending on the weather, officials say. For more information, go to
Also on the Minnesota 36 construction schedule this spring and summer is a $14.9 million road resurfacing project between Edgerton Street in Little Canada and Greeley Street in Stillwater. That is slated to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, and motorists should expect to encounter median and shoulder closures in Pine Springs and Stillwater as crews begin to construct the traffic crossovers that will be used during the directional weekend closures throughout this summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In addition to the weekend closures, motorists will experience lane closures and access closures during the resurfacing project. Most of this work will be done during the day, but crews also will have to work at night to avoid some of the heavy daytime traffic on the highway, MnDOT officials said.
BUSINESSES, RESIDENCES WILL REMAIN ACCESSIBLE
All businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project, but motorists may have to use a different route. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2022.
Construction includes pavement resurfacing, drainage work and pedestrian accessibility in some locations along the project area. Once complete, the 12-mile section of Minnesota 36 between Little Canada and Stillwater will have new pavement, upgraded drainage, improved traffic signals and updated pedestrian accessibility.
For more information go to,
News
LPG Cylinder: Big News! Now you will get LPG cylinder 300 rupees cheaper, know how here
LPG Cylinder: Big News! Now you will get LPG cylinder 300 rupees cheaper, know how here
LPG Cylinder Subsidy : The rising oil and LPG gas prices for some time now have made the common man miserable . The skyrocketing prices of domestic LPG have affected the savings of the people.
Due to rising inflation, now it has become difficult to buy cylinders, due to which it is impossible to save. In such a situation, if you also take subsidy in LPG cylinder, then you can save up to 300 rupees . Let’s know how-
New Delhi: The first corona virus infection created such an orgy that lakhs of people were drowned in the cheeks of death, after which the economic situation became the biggest problem. As the effect of corona virus subsided now, inflation did not leave the common people worth anything. The price of petrol-diesel, LPG cylinder or food items is on the seventh sky.
The government has just increased the cost of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 250 on the first day of the financial year. LPG cylinder is already running for Rs.900. On the other hand, LPG cylinder buyers have got a good news. Offers are going on from gas cylinder companies.
Now cooking LPG cylinder is being bought very cheaply, which is getting benefits in a big way. You can buy a gas cylinder for Rs 300 cheap. The country’s state-owned oil company IOCL has brought cheap cylinders keeping in mind the convenience of the customers.
Weight of cylinder
In times of inflation, you can buy this cylinder for just Rs 634. At the same time, the name of the cylinder is Composite Cylinder, which is much lighter than the 14 kg one. Anyone can lift this cylinder comfortably with one hand. It is 50 percent lighter than the commonly used cylinders in the house.
Let us tell you that composite cylinders are light in weight and you get 10 kg of gas in it. For this reason the prices of these cylinders remain low.
Know the features of the cylinder
The specialty of this cylinder is that they are transparent. You can take this cylinder for just Rs 633.5. You can easily carry this cylinder from one place to another. Apart from this, if your family is small then this can be the best option for you. Let us tell you that this new cylinder is completely anti-corrosion.
Apart from this, this cylinder will never explode. These cylinders are of transparent nature which will make it easy for the customers to check the LPG level. Customers will be able to find out how much gas is left in it and how much has been exhausted. You should buy LPG cylinder soon, as this offer may end again.
The post LPG Cylinder: Big News! Now you will get LPG cylinder 300 rupees cheaper, know how here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
