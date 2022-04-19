Minnesota 36 motorists can expect delays starting Friday

Motorists who use Minnesota 36 between Little Canada and Stillwater can expect delays over the next few months as crews pour concrete for the bridge deck at the Manning Avenue interchange, install a storm sewer pipe and resurface the highway.

First up is this weekend’s concrete pour for the bridge deck at Manning Avenue – part of the new $32 million grade-separated interchange. The project, expected to be complete by this summer, will improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations; maintain and improve local access; maintain a northwest frontage road connection, and provide multi-use trail connections, Washington County officials say.

The concrete pour for the bridge deck is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday. This will require a full closure of Minnesota 36 to allow the concrete to gain strength before allowing motorists to drive under the bridge.

ADDITIONAL CLOSURES

Additional closures of Minnesota 36 at Manning will be needed in late April and early May for the installation of a storm sewer pipe to connect the ponds on the north and south sides of the highway. To allow the work, eastbound Minnesota 36 will be closed at 8 p.m. April 29, until 5 a.m. May 2; westbound Minnesota 36 will be closed at 8 p.m. May 6, until 5 a.m. May 9.

All scheduled closures are subject to change, depending on the weather, officials say.

Also on the Minnesota 36 construction schedule this spring and summer is a $14.9 million road resurfacing project between Edgerton Street in Little Canada and Greeley Street in Stillwater. That is slated to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, and motorists should expect to encounter median and shoulder closures in Pine Springs and Stillwater as crews begin to construct the traffic crossovers that will be used during the directional weekend closures throughout this summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In addition to the weekend closures, motorists will experience lane closures and access closures during the resurfacing project. Most of this work will be done during the day, but crews also will have to work at night to avoid some of the heavy daytime traffic on the highway, MnDOT officials said.

BUSINESSES, RESIDENCES WILL REMAIN ACCESSIBLE

All businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project, but motorists may have to use a different route. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Construction includes pavement resurfacing, drainage work and pedestrian accessibility in some locations along the project area. Once complete, the 12-mile section of Minnesota 36 between Little Canada and Stillwater will have new pavement, upgraded drainage, improved traffic signals and updated pedestrian accessibility.

