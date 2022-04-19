Finance
Organic Food: The Secret of Healthy Life
With the practice of producing synthetic or forcedly ripen vegetables and fruits on the rise, it’s becoming quite difficult to maintain healthy diet of the family. The same natural things that used to imbibe immunity and ensure well being of people are proving to be ineffective thanks to recent outburst in malpractices in foods across the globe. The only efficient answer to the ill-practices is to opt for organic foods.
What are organic foods?
The food which is the output of organic farming is called as organic food. The organic farming doesn’t imply use of synthetic pesticides or harmful chemicals while they are widely used in conventional farming for growing and processing of fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy. Only natural components are employed in organic farming and if required, minute quantities of artificial additives are imparted.
How are organic products different from conventional foods?
The production of both food products i.e. organic and conventional is completely different. The former uses natural ingredients while the latter absorbs chemical or synthetic mixtures. The differences between the two types of farming are listed below
1) Organic food growing uses natural fertilizers like manures, cow dung, etc while traditional foods inject chemical fertilizers to boost growth in plants and animals.
2) Organic farming takes ECO-Friendly measures like crop rotation, hand weed or cover to protect plants from the unwelcome weed. Contrarily, conventional farming sprays herbicides to get rid of the daunting weed.
3) For preserving plants from natural threats like insect intrusion, Organic cultivation uses natural insecticides spray, insects & birds that feed on the intruders or place nets to prevent insects from entering the farmland. On the other hand, orthodox farming use synthetic insecticide sprays to protect plants from insects.
4) If animal acquires disease, organic farming makes use of natural ways like rotational grazing, leaving the infected animal in open environment, etc. To protect them from acquiring disease, the farmers take preventive measures like supplying them a clean balance diet, keeping the housing neat and tidy, etc. Conventional farming cure infected animals by injecting growth hormones, antibiotics, veterinary medicines, etc to make him healthy and boost their growth.
It is believed that organic foods are healthy and taste better than traditionally grown fruits and vegetables. To know the truth, studies are being conducted regularly to check if they really make any difference.
Tip of the day
Whenever you are out to buy organic products, do check the label of organic food on the stuff.
The Amazing Health Benefits of Tea
Health Benefits of Tea
A recent article in New Scientist Magazine states that numerous studies have shown that green tea protects against a range of cancers, including lung, prostate and breast cancer.
EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate) is a powerful anti-oxidant which is abundant in green tea.
The health effects of tea has been studied since its discovery in China almost 5000 years ago. It’s no wonder why it has always had a place in traditional medicine. The World Health Organization defines traditional medicine as:
“The health practices, approaches, knowledge and beliefs incorporating plant, animal and mineral-based medicines, spiritual therapies, manual techniques and exercises, applied to treat, diagnose and prevent illnesses or maintain well-being.”
Tea has been used for centuries for a multitude of health purposes. Most importantly, it has been used to prevent illness and maintain well-being. Below, the various health benefits of tea will be explained.
What is Tea?
Tea as we commonly refer to it can take many different forms. However, the term tea actually refers to the tea plant, otherwise known as Camellia Sinensis. The leaves that are produced by the many variations of this plant, produce the teas that we know as black tea, white tea, green tea, and oolong tea. Many other teas are available such as herbal teas, African Rooibos Tea. the South American Yerba Mate Tea and so on. And while these other teas are not derived from the Camellia Sinensis plant, they are still commonly referred to as tea.
Why is Tea So Healthy?
The reasons for tea being so healthy, in some ways can be endless. The reasons are endless simply due to the endless types of beneficial teas, herbs, fruits, flowers, etc. in the world, naturally occurring and available to us. Many of these teas and herbs contain essential minerals, compunds, enzymes, and antioxidants that are extremely beneficial to the human body. Many studies have been conducted that backup claims that tea provides benefits to body and mind.
The Health Benefits of Tea (Camellia Sinensis and The Battle of Free Radicals)
Black, green, white, and oolong teas derive their leaves from a warm-climate tree known as Camellia Sinensis. The leaves of this tea tree contain a potent antioxidant called polyphenols. Numerous studies have demonstrated the anti-cancer and anti-aging properties of polyphenols. Some studies have shown that polyphenols may reduce the risk of many different types of cancers. Polyphenols do this by fighting off the naturally occurring byproduct of our bodies known as free-radicals.
The American Heritage Dictionary defines a free radical as follows:
“An atom or group of atoms that has at least one unpaired electron and is therefore unstable and highly reactive. In human tissues, free radicals can damage cells and are believed to accelerate the progression of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and age-related diseases.”
Without bringing you horrible flashbacks of Chemistry 101, we know that the human body is made up of many different types of cells. Those cells are made up of different molecules, which in turn are made up of atoms connected by chemical bonds. Atoms have a nucleus, neutrons, a number of electrons, and a number or protons. Typically bonds don’t split leaving an odd unpaired electron. However, when a weak bond is split, leaving an atom with an unpaired electron, a free radical is born. Free radicals are very unstable and react quickly with other compounds, trying to capture the needed electron to gain stability. Generally, free radicals attack the nearest stable molecule, stealing its electron. When the attacked molecule loses its electron, it also becomes a free radical, beginning a chain reaction. Once the process is started it can multiply, resulting in the disruption of a living cell.
Free radicals are produced in our bodies for a variety of reasons such as immune response, metabolism, natural aging process, and disease. A plethora of outside factors such as radiation, cigarette smoke, alcohol, and various chemicals and herbicides also produce free radicals in our bodies. The human body can handle a certain amount of free radicals using anti-oxidants, however as we age the amount of free radicals in our bodies increase. The antioxidant polyphenols found naturally occurring in tea are amazing at defending our bodies against free radicals. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals by donating one of their own electrons, ending the electron stealing reaction. The antioxidants are nutrients that themselves don’t become free radicals by donating an electron, because they are stable in either form. They act as scavengers, helping to prevent cell and tissue damage that could lead to cellular damage, disease, pre-mature aging, and cancer.
In a nutshell, free-radicals in our bodies do damage to our cells. Damage that can cause pre-mature aging, sickness, disease, and cancer. Our bodies are introduced to free radicals from both internal and external factors. Anti oxidants found in tea can prevent the damage of cells due to free radicals by stabilizing them in our bodies.
More Great Health Benefits of Tea
Anti-Cancer – Multiple studies have shown that the antioxidant compounds in tea have cancer fighting characteristics. Tea also provides inhibitory effects on DNA synthesis of leukemia cells and lung carcinoma
cells. Tea has been linked to being both preventative and combative against many different types of cancer.
Anti-Heart Disease – Green tea has been shown to fight obesity and lower LDL “bad” cholesterol-two risk factors for heart disease and diabetes. Tea has also been shown to improve blood vessel function.
Anti-Stroke – Research presented at the International Stroke Conference in February 2009 found that drinking three or more cups of tea per day can reduce the risk of suffering a stroke by as much as 21%. The research, conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that drinking green and black varieties of teas has a significant impact on the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.
Anti-Arthritis – Tea has been shown to provide rheumatoid arthritis prevention and relief.
Increased Mental Awareness – The amino acid L-theanine, which is found almost exclusively in the tea plant, affects the brain’s neurotransmitters and increases alpha brain-wave activity. The result is a calmer, yet more alert, state of mind.
Weight Loss – In clinical trials conducted by the University of Geneva and the University of Birmingham it was found that tea raises metabolic rates, speeds up fat oxidation and improves insulin sensitivity. In addition, green tea contains catechin polyphenols that raise thermogenesis (the production of heat by the body), and hence increases fat expenditure.
Immune System – L-theanine may help the body’s immune system response when fighting infection, by boosting the disease-fighting capacity of gamma delta T cells.
Lowered Stress Levels – Drinking black tea can lead to lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Blood platelet activation, which is linked to blood clotting and the risk of heart attacks has also been shown to be lower for tea drinkers.
Oral Health– Researchers at the University of Illinois, Chicago conducted a study which revealed that polyphenols found in tea help inhibit the growth of bacteria that cause bad breath, and can inhibit the creation of dental cavities.
Cardiovascular Health– Research has shown that black tea improves blood vessel reactivity, reducing both blood pressure and arterial stiffness, indicating better overall cardiovacular health.
Tea seems to be a natural and pleasant way to increase whole body health and well being, both mentally and physically. In addition to the studies conducted revealing the great health benefits of tea…the mere act of making a cup of tea…and sitting down to enjoy it, seems to have a profound effect on body, mind, and soul. This effect maybe isn’t something best measured by science. Rather, it is just something that we feel.
Rituals And Routines That Help Mourning
Rituals and routines have a powerful effect on how we feel when mourning the death of a loved one. In fact, daily informal rituals and routines are at the very core of the quality of life one experiences. And you don’t need a lot of them to brighten any given day. Are you aware of what you do each day that is a repeat of the day before, how it shapes your attitude, and what initiates that specific routine response? After several days or even weeks, depending on individual circumstances and beliefs, the time comes when accepting the new circumstances of life has to be faced. New rituals and routines is the answer.
A routine is considered to be a regular course or procedure that is followed. Rituals are commonly considered to be spiritual or religious rites of various types and can be of a formal or informal nature. Whether spiritual or secular, daily activities can be planned and carried out by any mourner with a particular intention in mind. Here are several that have helped many mourners in adapting to life without the physical presence of their loved ones.
1. Begin by assessing your current daily routines and how they are affecting you physically or emotionally or both. For example, are you eating more mood foods (which are usually processed foods that are pro inflammatory) or drinking more coffee or alcohol than usual? Are you repeating behaviors as though your loved one is still physically present and its painful? Bottom line: are your routines and rituals hurting or helping your ability to adapt to a new normal.
2. Outdoor routines. Excessive isolation is a major cause of unnecessary suffering, especially if you are saddled with large amounts of unscheduled time. Be sure to leave your home each day to go where you will be around other people and converse with them. They don’t always have to be good friends. Here is a possibility to consider. Instead of having coffee at home each morning, start going to a local coffee shop, gasoline station, chain grocery store or restaurant. Become a regular. Speak to the person behind the counter. Or your stop could be at the library. Perhaps your trip out could include window shopping. Consider finding a productive group to join, one that is right for you.
3. Nature routines. Nature can have a soothing or relaxing effect physically. Find a place that you like to visit that is filled with natural beauty. Put yourself in that environment and focus on the trees, birds, and natural sounds. Smell the salty air or feel the breeze. If there is a park near your home consider it one of your destinations in creating a new routine. If you live near a body of water go to the shore as part of your nature exploration.
4. Exercise routines. Mourners especially need physical outlets for all of the anxiety that builds each day when thinking of the loved one. Your body pays close attention to every word you say to yourself and every though you entertain. The sadness and loneliness builds anxiety that increases tension in muscle. The need for physical outlets for emotional stimuli is critical. Start a walking routine. It can include prayer walking. It has been said that prayer is exercise for the soul. Some mourners I have worked with have joined the YMCA or a local exercise facility. Stretch your muscles regularly through Yoga or progressive relaxation.
5. Gratitude rituals. Focusing on gratitude can have a major impact on your inner life. Some people keep a gratitude list and at the close of each day jot down what they are grateful for on that particular day. Others get on their knees at night or the first thing in the morning and give thanks for what they still have. Still others begin the ritual of talking to the deceased loved one. Be especially grateful to those who listen to you and are willing to be around your pain. As Paul Tillich reminds us, “The first duty of love is to listen.” Consider his observation as you remember those who listen and do not try to steer you to their agenda for grieving.
6. Kindness rituals. Reaching out to others is easier than you think. There are multiple times during the day when we see friends or strangers where a kind gesture can be offered. A simple “thank you” is in itself an act of love. The power and impact of giving and receiving love is commonly forgotten. Holding a door open for someone, taking a shopping cart back to the store for an elderly person, letting someone know you are thinking about them (and love them) even as you grieve, or making a donation to someone in great need are examples of simple expressions of kindness. Think about your present level of kindness and what you can do to increase your kindness quotient.
7. Morning rituals or routines. How do you start your day? Do you have something planned or are you a reactive mourner who simply takes whatever shows up in your thoughts? Get a jump on your day by having a routine or ritual mapped out ahead of time. It can be a major step forward. Think about what you can do to immediately start your day off in a way that enhances self-esteem. Look for something you might accomplish first thing in the morning either by calling someone, doing a household task, or reading an uplifting paragraph or inspirational quote.
In conclusion, keep in mind that one of the tasks of grieving is the creation of new routines. Everything we used to do with our loved one is now quite different without him/her. Grief is transformative. Use the changes it demands as a stimulus to creating useful routines. There are numerous rituals and routines to choose from depending on your interests and belief systems that can help you ease into your new life. Be open to the new and choose to strengthen useful existing routines and rituals or start new ones.
5 Add-On Covers That Will Boost Your Car Insurance Coverage
People usually don’t like to spend much time while buying a car insurance policy. They think that there are only two options available in the market and i.e. third-party liability which is mandatory by the Motor Vehicle Act and second one is Comprehensive insurance. But the reality is there are so many add-on covers that can boost your car insurance coverage by spending a minimal amount at the time of buying or renewing policy for your car.
In order to choose the ideal add-on covers to enhance your car insurance policy coverage car, it is very important for you to understand the vital role of add-on covers.
Zero Depreciation: Nobody likes to be in a situation where you get a shock to know that you have to lose your pocket in order to repair your damaged car, even if you have a car insurance policy. But, the fact is that no insurance policy offers a full coverage to your car in case of a loss or damage in an accident. To avoid such situation, one should opt for No Dep. or Zero Dep. add-on, which offers you a full claim on the value, repaired or replaced parts after an accident. Ideally meant for new cars only, companies generally don’t offer this kind of add-on to cars which are older than 5 years.
No-Claim Bonus Retention (NCB): From its name NCB retention, this add-on works as a protection cover to your NCB. NCB is a reward for not making any claims against insurance policy in the preceding year. Normally, people don’t avail any claims but renew their insurance every year. The insurance company gives a reward in the form of discount of up to 50% on the premium cost which will be withdrawn by the company if the claim is taken once. So, there is a provision of NCB retention even if you make any claims.
Road Assistance: Just imagine you are driving back to home and your car gets stuck somewhere in the middle of night for any of the reason like out of fuel, some technical issue or battery dead, now what? As the name suggest, this add-on will assist you to reach home in such emergency and takes care of your car. If you have opted for this add-on along with the standard car insurance policy, you need not worry about assistance while driving in a remote location or in the night.
Personal Accident Cover: With this add-on cover, the insurance company offers a protection to the owner as well as to the paid driver in case if any. You can opt for personal accident cover combining with the comprehensive car insurance policy. This add-on gives you a benefit of lumpsum amount in case of permanent disability or accidental death caused in an accident.
Daily Cash Allowance: In case of a major accident, the procedure to get your car repaired is too lengthy and your car has to stay in the garage for days or weeks or even more than a month, depending upon the condition of the car. In that situation, you need to commute either in a public transport or hire a cab which is a costly option especially if you have budgetary constraints. So, under this add-on, the insurance company will bear the cost of such daily commutation expenses.
Also, there are too many other add-ons are available in the market which includes Return to Invoice, Engine cover, Key Replacement that you can combine with your standard insurance policy. So, choose wisely according to your requirements to enhance your policy coverage.
