Patrick Beverley seems to be shifting gears for playoffs, turning into Timberwolves’ calming force

MEMPHIS — The Timberwolves got off to a lightning-quick start in their NBA playoff opener Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, opening up a 9-2 lead on the strength of an Anthony Edwards surge just moments into the game, causing the Grizzlies to call timeout.

Immediately after that whistle, veteran Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley looked at all of his teammates and pushed his flat palms up and down. The message was clear: “Stay calm.”

Mr. Butt Slap, Hand Clap and Talk Crap was having none of any of that in that moment, nor really at any point in Minnesota’s Game 1 victory in Memphis.

It was such a stark contrast from where Beverley was at emotionally just three days prior, leaping onto the scorer’s table, chucking his jersey into the crowd, crying and hugging anyone in his path after the Timberwolves’ emotional home play-in win over the Clippers.

That moment is done and gone. And a veteran with Beverley’s experience seems to understand that if the Timberwolves are to survive a best-of-seven series with Memphis and beyond, there is little room for extracurricular activities. While Beverley’s play was still loud Saturday — he had 10 points, six assists and six rebounds while guarding Memphis star guard Ja Morant — his mouth was relatively quiet.

Beverley might be shifting personas as a critical time in order to give his team the best shot at advancement.

“I think it’s all about reserving energy. If you get too hyped, it kind of takes the energy out of you,” he said. “Obviously, you can be energized after you take care of business, but in that moment, it’s all about staying even-keeled and reserving that energy, because we’re going to need a lot of it.”

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies meet in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Timberwolves have run off emotion for most of the season, usually to their benefit. But occasionally it proved detrimental, and it could’ve been a cause for their many up-and-down swings throughout the season. It wasn’t uncommon for Minnesota to lock in for a big game against a top-tier opponent during the regular season. But too often those performances were followed by a letdown a game or two later.

The Timberwolves beat these same Grizzlies in a tense battle at Target Center in their first game out of the all-star break in February, then were blitzed by 30 by Philadelphia the next night. Minnesota scored a critical late-season victory in Denver, only to play poorly in Houston and then get drubbed by Washington in its next two games.

The highs were high, and the lows were low. The playoffs don’t allow for that type of emotional rollercoaster.

Now isn’t the time to be overly boastful about a big win or, much less, a big run within a game.

You may wonder if a team like the Timberwolves has enough experience to know that, but frankly, it doesn’t have to. Beverley is both the team’s leader and barometer. When he’s running around, telling the Lakers that Russell Westbrook “stinks” and smacking LeBron James on the rear end, his teammates follow suit.

But when he tones the antics down and locks in on the next play, the troops fall right back in line. That Beverley’s approach Saturday led to one of Karl-Anthony Towns’ least emotional, yet still mighty effective, performances in recent memory hardly feels like a coincidence. Towns noted there were “a lot” of times in which he checked himself during Saturday’s victory.

For as impactful as Beverley’s leadership was for the Timberwolves during the regular season, as the guard headed the charge on the group improving defensively and delivering better game-to-game efforts, his current impact may be at an all-time high.

Perhaps Minnesota doesn’t need to lose a playoff series to learn valuable lessons for the future, as is the process for many young teams in this position. Maybe Beverley can teach this crew on the fly, as he has so many times over the past six months.

Through one game, the primary postseason message is coming through loud and clear:

“Reserving energy is the key,” Beverley said. “We’ll have all the fun we need to have after the series, but reserving energy is key.”