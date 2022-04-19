Prominent Exchange KuCoin Launches $100M Creators Fund

On the Windvane platform, the fund will also allow 99 NFT inventors to participate.

NFT projects with strong teams and cutting-edge technology will also benefit.

To aid in developing new non-fungible token (NFT) projects, KuCoin announced on Tuesday the introduction of a $100 million Creators Fund. The fund complements the recently created KuCoin Windvane NFT Marketplace. Windvane, according to KuCoin, provides developers with access to the busy exchange and the community’s support for the creation of the first NFT products.

Launched in 2017, the KuCoin exchange surpassed 10 million registered users at the end of the past year and has a daily trading volume of around $2.2 billion, according to CoinGecko statistics.

Founded by Windvane and KuCoin Ventures, the KuCoin Creators Fund is a collaborative venture between the exchange and its venture capital arm. NFT areas of interest include art, sports, profile photos (PFPs), Asian culture, celebrities, and GameFi, according to the news announcement.

On the Windvane platform, the fund will also allow 99 NFT inventors to participate in the trading and storage NFTs. Windvane supports several of the most prominent NFT blockchains, including Ethereum, BSC, and Flow. Powered by KuCoin, Windvane is a new decentralized NFT marketplace. NFT minting, trading, administration, storage, and many more services are provided by this company. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane seeks to establish a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support popular NFT blockchains, enabling everyone to pick all NFTs on KuCoin cross-chain aggregator one-stop shopping for the world’s top NFTs.

Decentralizing the NFT market and making it more open, free, equal, and democratic will be made possible thanks to the creation of this fund for up-and-coming creatives. NFT projects with strong teams and cutting-edge technology will also benefit from the fund’s support to promote a more diverse Web 3.0 world.