Risks of the BRRRR Strategy
It’s all the rage, and for good reason. I remember doing my first BRRRR strategy in 2004. I purchased a home in Arvada, Colorado with hard money to fix and flip. You would not believe it; the flip was a flop and I ended up with a problem. I was going over budget and was forced to scale back on my rehab. Like way back. I no longer had the confidence in the sale price and decided I would just keep that one as a rental. It was a nice big house in a desirable area, and I had a rent to own tenant in no time. Now to the problem. That darn hard money loan. Luckily, this was back when you could still state your income and since I had good credit, I was approved. I kept that house for over 10 years!
Little did I know at the time, but I just fell into the BRRRR strategy. I Bought a property, I Rehabbed it, I Rented it, I Refinanced it, and then I Repeated the process. I purchased that home with no money down and received option money and positive cash flow. The BRRRR term was yet to be coined, but I knew I was on to something.
The entire Pine Financial team talks about this strategy for a few reasons. First, we can help with the loan to get it done, but it also works extremely well. This is one of the best strategies when trying to purchase property with little or no down payment. Want more information about this strategy? I wrote a FREE report here. (See Below)
Although this is one of my favorite buying strategies, it does not come risk free. Here are three risks when using the BRRRR strategy:
- Different Opinion of Value: Outside of all the typical risks of owning rentals, the BRRRR risks all come down to your ability to refinance the private money or hard money loan. The easiest way to get tripped up on that is if your refinance appraisal comes in low. In my world we get an appraisal on the front of it with the appraiser’s opinion of what the property is worth after repairs. Also known as the ARV or after repaired value. The key word in here is – opinion. It is very possible that another appraiser will have a different opinion. This is even more likely if you are only doing minor repairs. It can be very difficult for an appraiser to understand a huge increase in value in a short period of time. Major repairs help with this. Although you are only rehabbing to rent, you still want to show that you did improve the property to justify the value.
The good news about the appraisal when you refinance is that you need to let the appraiser into the house. This means you can meet him or her at the property. I would strongly recommend you do that and bring with you, the appraisal done for your hard money loan, the lists of repairs made, any updated comps that support your value. With these documents, we have seen fantastic results, but you must understand this is always a risk. If the appraisal comes in low, you may need to cover the difference out of pocket, or worst case, sell.
- The Initial Loan is Done Incorrectly: I have not seen this, but our preferred take out lenders have all told me this is common. If you are dealing with someone who does not understand this strategy, they could screw up the initial loan making it tough for you to refinance them. Some common mistakes are:
- How it is titled – The best loan right now for your refinance is a Fannie Mae loan. They have fantastic 30-year fixed rates and no title seasoning. Title seasoning just means, how long you must be on title or own the house before you can refinance it. Many banks or lenders have title seasoning guidelines. Fannie Mae does not. What they do have, however, is a guideline to not loan to an entity. This means they want you to own the house personally. It could be possible to quit claim deed the house from your entity into your personal name, but the loan process is much smoother if you buy in your personal name. After your loan is in place, it might be a good idea to quit claim the property into your entity at that point.
- Draws – I have heard of some lenders not holding back construction money. When a lender does this, you will get the full amount of the loan at closing. If the lender loaned money for repairs but did not list that correctly at closing, it will appear that you received cash back and the refinance lender will not make the loan. These are rate and term refinance loans, meaning they will only refinance debt that was used to purchase the property. If they pay off a loan that was used to put cash in your pocket, it is considered a cash out refinance and you will not qualify.
- Lien – This sounds simple, but the lien that the lender places on the title is a huge deal. The biggest issue is that they do in fact place a lien. This needs to show up in the title search and be disclosed on the closing disclosure, making it clear your refinance loan is being used to pay off purchase money debt. The lien also needs to match the amount of the payoff statement, and it is best to not modify that loan or increase it in any way after you buy the house. Any of these could create a problem separating a rate and term refinance from a cash out refinance.
- Tight DTI: In 2004 I had a DTI issue. Debt to income. I was making money, but a lot of that money was not showing up on my taxes. These might be nonrefundable deposits that would be reported at a later date, money from the Army paying some of my expenses while in college or amortizing or depreciating assets. I also had a few roommates helping with my bills. If you looked at my tax returns and mortgage payments, I would not qualify for the loan. It was only because stated income loans were allowed that I qualified. Since we no longer have stated loans, we need to be extra careful here.
For Pine Financial, we require our client be pre-approved for the refinance before we loan them money IF they plan to refinance. That is not a requirement for flippers, but we want to help our clients succeed, so we pay attention to this small detail. After you are approved it would be a great idea to stress test that. What if rent is $100 less per month than you project? What about $200?
I hope I did not scare you. The point is not that, it is to keep you safe. If you have not experienced the BRRRR strategy, it is hard to understand the power behind it. If I were to give advice, it would be to explore this, but to also understand the risks going in. As a hard money lender, we have been involved in several hundred of these specific transactions and are happy to help guide you if you need a little hand-holding.
Automated Real Estate Software – The New Trend in Investing
The value of real estate has appreciated in the last few years. It also shows great potential for growth. Hence, now might be the best time to look at an investment in property. However, if you’ve spoken to someone who already has his knees deep in real estate investing, you will realize that a lot of things are easier said than done.
It requires skill and experience to scour the market for high value properties.
Then comes landing good buyers.
Finally, there’s a humongous amount of paper work to handle.
This is where real estate investing softwares might lend a hand. They automate the entire process of real estate investing. If you would like to know more about such applications, here’s a low down on some of the common features they offer.
Lead generation –
At the click of a single button you are able to find a comprehensive list of buyers and sellers scattered across the country. The information elicited includes names and mail addresses of buyers, owners of properties, the type of property (bank owned, foreclosed, low and high equity, absentee owner etc.) and amount of cash paid.
Website creation –
Every business needs a website, especially if you do not have a physical location from which operate. Not all of us know the technicalities of writing HTML codes and designing a website. The real estate softwares can help you create targeted and user-friendly websites that you can use to showcase your business.
Direct mail generator –
Marketing is the soul of a real estate business. The more you network the more leads you can generate. The direct mail generator feature helps you setup a highly productive and efficient mailing system. You can send out emails, newsletters, posters and flyers.
There are a range of pre-made email templates you can use to send out messages to your leads. Autoresponders make sure you can keep in touch with sellers and buyers even when you are not physically present to answer their queries.
This feature is a highlight feature of most real estate software given that the savings in time and money are large.
Investing tips –
This is a section that most newbies can benefit from. Most applications include a resource library with info on the basic aspects of the trade. An open community of members can also give you an opportunity to interact and build your resource with real-time knowledge about making, building and closing a deal.
Diverse user base –
Modern-day automated real estate investing software applications cater to a varied group of investors. It includes those who buy, fix and flip properties. If you are a landlord, it can increase the convenience of managing your properties including finding tenants and repairing and renovating properties between subsequent deals. There are also features that rehabbers and builders of new constructions can use.
Contracts and paperwork –
Real estate investment also means a lot of paperwork. Most applications offer tools to generate contracts. Features such as auto-fill enable you to fill personal details into letters, contracts and other property-related documents. You can sign them online, and then email or fax them free of charge.
There is one thing – you need to be realistic. Real estate softwares are tools you can use to streamline your business. You should have a real estate business to start with and some basic know-how on investing.
Small Business Loans for Small Business Owners
Every American dreams of having their own business and while most of us will never be corporate giants, many of us can more easily achieve the goal of having our own small business. It will certainly mean a dedication of energy and a commitment of long hours to make this dream a reality, but what most of us don’t realize is that it will also require a small business loan. We may need some initial funding to open the doors on our new hardware store or barber shop or we may require a small business loan to keep our gardening center operating through the long winter season.
Whatever the reasons for our small business loan there are certain requirements that any bank or financial institution will ask us to meet before they lend us back some of the money that we have deposited with them over the years. Those requirements can be summed up as being eligible and creditworthy in the eyes of the banks and financial institutions. Once we can do that we can then be eligible for a number of forms of small business loans in order to be successful entrepreneurs.
The Small Business Administration of the federal government is one source of funds for small business loans. They make available guaranteed amounts of money for banks to provide to small businesses who meet the criteria noted above. One of the most common small business loans is called a 7 (a) loan. This refers to section 7 (a) of the Small Business Act and authorizes the agency to provide a series of financial assistance options to owners of small businesses. Banks and other commercial lending institutions can access these funds to provide them to eligible small businesses and while the bank lends the money, the Small Business Administration guarantees payment if the lender defaults on the loan.
To become eligible for a small business loan the business must be able to show that it has the capacity to pay back any monies that are borrowed. That means that a company must be able to show proof of revenue and customers to the bank in sufficient quantities that they can no longer continue to operate but can also pay back any monies borrowed at the same time. Once this information is presented to the bank they can then make a judgment on the eligibility of the small business loan request.
The second criteria, being creditworthy, is a little more complex and involves research by the bank on the company and its principals to see if they have a proven track record of paying their bills in the past. One document that may be requested is called a “Statement of Personal History” from each owner or operator of the company to verify this information.
Private Banking Services Vs Retail Banking
Private banking is a much more personalized banking service given to individuals who invest substantial sums, typically over U$S1M. The most noticeable difference between retail and private banking services are that private clients receive customer service on a 1-1 basis via a relationship manager or a private banker. Wealthy individuals with private accounts can expect to meet their bank contact in person, and have direct phone access to a relationship manager. Usually the private banking arm of a bank is separate from the retail banking arm and the service is completely distinct.
A private bank is one that is not incorporated. Private banks are favoured by conservative investors because the directors are personally liable, and more likely to be cautious in managing client funds. Financial institutions like these are sometimes family owned and only cater to the very rich. One of the reasons why wealthy people choose them is their confidentiality – a pledge to maintain client records secret. For some it is a case of not wanting to be targeted by criminals, lawsuits or corrupt governments. Others use this secrecy to shield income from authorities like the IRS and evade tax.
Many of the world’s private banks are found in Switzerland because of the strict bank secrecy laws and sophistication of Swiss financial services. Small banks in countries like Switzerland are also more likely to keep their client records secret because they limit their operations to within the country’s bank secrecy laws.
Not only private banks offer private banking services – in fact some of the biggest providers of private banking and wealth management services like UBS, Credit Suisse and the Barclays are not privately owned. Private clients of these huge banks can take advantage of their in-house trading and research departments, and sometimes choose to have almost all their assets managed by the bank. This way they expect much higher returns than those given by a simple savings account or certificate of deposit.
Types of Private Banking Services
Usually only very affluent clients demand wealth management – where private bankers manage an investment portfolio for a family or an individual. The fee for this service varies from bank to bank and is charged yearly as a percentage of the total amount invested. The return of a portfolio will also depend on the standard of the private banking service. While some will provide excellent returns, others will continue to charge high fees while investing client funds in the bank’s own investment funds, regardless of whether or not this is beneficial to the client.
A popular alternative to wealth management is Self-Directed private banking, where the client manages his own portfolio, at times calling on advice from the bank. The advantages of this type of account are lower fees and greater personal control.
Inheritance and tax planning are extra private banking services provided either directly or by referral for an extra fee.
