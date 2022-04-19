Finance
Rituals And Routines That Help Mourning
Rituals and routines have a powerful effect on how we feel when mourning the death of a loved one. In fact, daily informal rituals and routines are at the very core of the quality of life one experiences. And you don’t need a lot of them to brighten any given day. Are you aware of what you do each day that is a repeat of the day before, how it shapes your attitude, and what initiates that specific routine response? After several days or even weeks, depending on individual circumstances and beliefs, the time comes when accepting the new circumstances of life has to be faced. New rituals and routines is the answer.
A routine is considered to be a regular course or procedure that is followed. Rituals are commonly considered to be spiritual or religious rites of various types and can be of a formal or informal nature. Whether spiritual or secular, daily activities can be planned and carried out by any mourner with a particular intention in mind. Here are several that have helped many mourners in adapting to life without the physical presence of their loved ones.
1. Begin by assessing your current daily routines and how they are affecting you physically or emotionally or both. For example, are you eating more mood foods (which are usually processed foods that are pro inflammatory) or drinking more coffee or alcohol than usual? Are you repeating behaviors as though your loved one is still physically present and its painful? Bottom line: are your routines and rituals hurting or helping your ability to adapt to a new normal.
2. Outdoor routines. Excessive isolation is a major cause of unnecessary suffering, especially if you are saddled with large amounts of unscheduled time. Be sure to leave your home each day to go where you will be around other people and converse with them. They don’t always have to be good friends. Here is a possibility to consider. Instead of having coffee at home each morning, start going to a local coffee shop, gasoline station, chain grocery store or restaurant. Become a regular. Speak to the person behind the counter. Or your stop could be at the library. Perhaps your trip out could include window shopping. Consider finding a productive group to join, one that is right for you.
3. Nature routines. Nature can have a soothing or relaxing effect physically. Find a place that you like to visit that is filled with natural beauty. Put yourself in that environment and focus on the trees, birds, and natural sounds. Smell the salty air or feel the breeze. If there is a park near your home consider it one of your destinations in creating a new routine. If you live near a body of water go to the shore as part of your nature exploration.
4. Exercise routines. Mourners especially need physical outlets for all of the anxiety that builds each day when thinking of the loved one. Your body pays close attention to every word you say to yourself and every though you entertain. The sadness and loneliness builds anxiety that increases tension in muscle. The need for physical outlets for emotional stimuli is critical. Start a walking routine. It can include prayer walking. It has been said that prayer is exercise for the soul. Some mourners I have worked with have joined the YMCA or a local exercise facility. Stretch your muscles regularly through Yoga or progressive relaxation.
5. Gratitude rituals. Focusing on gratitude can have a major impact on your inner life. Some people keep a gratitude list and at the close of each day jot down what they are grateful for on that particular day. Others get on their knees at night or the first thing in the morning and give thanks for what they still have. Still others begin the ritual of talking to the deceased loved one. Be especially grateful to those who listen to you and are willing to be around your pain. As Paul Tillich reminds us, “The first duty of love is to listen.” Consider his observation as you remember those who listen and do not try to steer you to their agenda for grieving.
6. Kindness rituals. Reaching out to others is easier than you think. There are multiple times during the day when we see friends or strangers where a kind gesture can be offered. A simple “thank you” is in itself an act of love. The power and impact of giving and receiving love is commonly forgotten. Holding a door open for someone, taking a shopping cart back to the store for an elderly person, letting someone know you are thinking about them (and love them) even as you grieve, or making a donation to someone in great need are examples of simple expressions of kindness. Think about your present level of kindness and what you can do to increase your kindness quotient.
7. Morning rituals or routines. How do you start your day? Do you have something planned or are you a reactive mourner who simply takes whatever shows up in your thoughts? Get a jump on your day by having a routine or ritual mapped out ahead of time. It can be a major step forward. Think about what you can do to immediately start your day off in a way that enhances self-esteem. Look for something you might accomplish first thing in the morning either by calling someone, doing a household task, or reading an uplifting paragraph or inspirational quote.
In conclusion, keep in mind that one of the tasks of grieving is the creation of new routines. Everything we used to do with our loved one is now quite different without him/her. Grief is transformative. Use the changes it demands as a stimulus to creating useful routines. There are numerous rituals and routines to choose from depending on your interests and belief systems that can help you ease into your new life. Be open to the new and choose to strengthen useful existing routines and rituals or start new ones.
Finance
5 Add-On Covers That Will Boost Your Car Insurance Coverage
People usually don’t like to spend much time while buying a car insurance policy. They think that there are only two options available in the market and i.e. third-party liability which is mandatory by the Motor Vehicle Act and second one is Comprehensive insurance. But the reality is there are so many add-on covers that can boost your car insurance coverage by spending a minimal amount at the time of buying or renewing policy for your car.
In order to choose the ideal add-on covers to enhance your car insurance policy coverage car, it is very important for you to understand the vital role of add-on covers.
Zero Depreciation: Nobody likes to be in a situation where you get a shock to know that you have to lose your pocket in order to repair your damaged car, even if you have a car insurance policy. But, the fact is that no insurance policy offers a full coverage to your car in case of a loss or damage in an accident. To avoid such situation, one should opt for No Dep. or Zero Dep. add-on, which offers you a full claim on the value, repaired or replaced parts after an accident. Ideally meant for new cars only, companies generally don’t offer this kind of add-on to cars which are older than 5 years.
No-Claim Bonus Retention (NCB): From its name NCB retention, this add-on works as a protection cover to your NCB. NCB is a reward for not making any claims against insurance policy in the preceding year. Normally, people don’t avail any claims but renew their insurance every year. The insurance company gives a reward in the form of discount of up to 50% on the premium cost which will be withdrawn by the company if the claim is taken once. So, there is a provision of NCB retention even if you make any claims.
Road Assistance: Just imagine you are driving back to home and your car gets stuck somewhere in the middle of night for any of the reason like out of fuel, some technical issue or battery dead, now what? As the name suggest, this add-on will assist you to reach home in such emergency and takes care of your car. If you have opted for this add-on along with the standard car insurance policy, you need not worry about assistance while driving in a remote location or in the night.
Personal Accident Cover: With this add-on cover, the insurance company offers a protection to the owner as well as to the paid driver in case if any. You can opt for personal accident cover combining with the comprehensive car insurance policy. This add-on gives you a benefit of lumpsum amount in case of permanent disability or accidental death caused in an accident.
Daily Cash Allowance: In case of a major accident, the procedure to get your car repaired is too lengthy and your car has to stay in the garage for days or weeks or even more than a month, depending upon the condition of the car. In that situation, you need to commute either in a public transport or hire a cab which is a costly option especially if you have budgetary constraints. So, under this add-on, the insurance company will bear the cost of such daily commutation expenses.
Also, there are too many other add-ons are available in the market which includes Return to Invoice, Engine cover, Key Replacement that you can combine with your standard insurance policy. So, choose wisely according to your requirements to enhance your policy coverage.
Finance
Aetna Health Insurance Leaving California – Recommended Replacement Plans
Aetna Health Insurance announced they are leaving the California marketplace for individual and family plans. The end date of all their plans is December 31, 2013. All 49,000 Aetna clients still have six months to figure out what health plan they should move to. In this article we’ll give you a simple mapping that recommends which plans you should move to based upon the Aetna health plan you currently have, a “gotcha” to watch out for, and a couple of silver linings to feel good about.
The simplest way to replace your Aetna Health Insurance is to simply look for an alternative plan with the same (or similar) deductible amount. The recommendations below will make that easy to do. With just a little more effort, you could re-think what you need in yearly medical benefits and pick a plan the is a better fit for your current needs. Either way, you should be able to find a good solution listed below.
Aetna Health Insurance Underwriting Is More Lenient
This will be the gotcha for some people. Aetna has always been more willing to accept people with some health conditions. I know a number of my clients are in Aetna plans because they had specific health conditions that the other carriers either would not accept, or would “rate” much higher than Aetna. So this is something you have to be aware of and be careful about.
If you have existing health conditions, or are “too short” (okay… a little over-weight), or have a rated plan with Aetna, then you should definitely talk to a broker before you apply with another health insurance company. You’ll want to have the broker do Pre-Screen Requests for you to see how the other insurance companies will treat your application.
It’s important to do the pre-screen step first, because if you just pick a health plan, apply for it, and then get declined or rated even higher, it will be very hard to get other insurance companies to consider your application.
Let’s start mapping replacement plans…
Aetna Open Access MC Value Plan Alternatives
The Aetna Open Access Value plans are Aetna’s low-cost option. The Value plans offer a number of different deductibles, $8,000, $5,000, $2,500, and provide 3 office visits for a simple copay, and coverage for Generic prescriptions.
This plan description matches very closely to what is offered in the Anthem Blue Cross SmartSense plans. If you only need two office visits rather than three, then the best choices are the Health Net PPO Advantage plans and the ClearProtection plan from Anthem Blue Cross.
If cost of the plan is one of your major factors, then here is how the alternative plans above should be used.
- Health Net PPO Advantage 3500 – offers the best overall value (cost vs benefits)
- Health Net PPO Advantage 6500 – is usually the lowest cost option
- Anthem Blue Cross ClearProtection 3300 – Anthem’s lowest cost solution
- Anthem Blue Cross SmartSense 6000 – closest match to Aetna’s Open Access Value 8000, but lower cost
- Anthem Blue Cross SmartSense 3500, 2000, 1000 – if you feel more comfortable with lower deductibles
In the majority of cases, the alternative plans from Anthem and Health Net will be lower cost than the comparable Aetna Value plans. You’ll need to review health insurance quotes to see how the pricing looks for your location in California.
Aetna alternative plans from all major health insurance companies in California. The best plans!
Aetna Open Access MC Plan Alternatives
The Open Access plans are Aetna’s high-end offerings. These plans offered unlimited office visits for just a copay, provided both Generic and Brand name prescription coverage, and offered deductibles of 5,000, 3,500, 2,750, and 1,750.
The best mappings of the Open Access plans are the following:
- Cigna Open Access Value plans – Cigna’s entry plans, but very similar to the Aetna plans but without brand name prescription coverage
- Anthem Blue Cross Premier plans – these plans are the top of the line from Anthem
- Cigna Open Access plans – the high-end Cigna plans
- Blue Shield Shield Secure Plus plans – Blue Shield’s top end plans
Health Net does not have any plans that provide unlimited office visits and coverage of brand name prescriptions, so there are no options listed.
Aetna Open Access MC High Deductible Plan (HSA Compatible) Alternatives
These are Aetna’s entry in the Health Savings Account (HSA) compatible market. Like all HSA plans, they provide no benefits except zero-cost preventive care until after you reach the deductible. The plans come with two deductibles, either 5,500 or $3,500.
The mappings for these HSA plans is the following:
- Health Net CFB HSA 4500 plan – this is the best value HSA plan in the market
- Health Net CFB HSA 6000 plan – this is the overall lowest cost HSA plan
- Blue Shield Saver HSA plans – these are lower cost than the other non-Health Net HSA plans
- Cigna Health Savings 4900 plan – good general purpose plan
- Anthem Blue Cross Lumenos 5950 plan – Anthem’s last remaining HSA plan
Are You Looking For Lower Out Of Pocket Risk?
Some shoppers may be looking to lower premiums AND lower the OOPM’s they have had in the past. If this is your wish, then here are a couple of options you should explore:
- Health Net CFB PPO Standard plans – the OOPM in these plans is equal to the deductible, and 2 office visits for a copay
- Cigna Open Access Value 5000/100% – the OOPM is the same as the deductible, and the plan offers unlimited office visits
These alternative plans will cost a little more than the direct replacement options listed in the sections above. However, the attractiveness of having lower risk if an accident or a medical condition starts is very compelling.
Silver Linings In The California Aetna Health Insurance Decision
I believe that Aetna is just the first in a line of large and small health insurance companies that will leave the California individual and family health insurance marketplace over the next 3-5 years. Aetna had a very small market share, and would have a hard time competing with the insurance companies that dominate the California market. So having Aetna leave now will reduce the turbulence we see during the Health Care Reform roll-out later this fall.
The first silver lining in all of this is that Aetna plans tend to have very high Out-Of-Pocket Maximums (OOPM). As an example, for a family, the Open Access Value 8000 plan has an OOPM of $25,000, while the Anthem Blue Cross SmartSense 6000 plan and the ealth Net PPO Advantage 6500 have a $19,000 OOPM.
This is one of the reasons people have stayed away from new Aetna plans unless no other health insurance company would accept them. There are plenty of plans from Health Net, Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna, and Blue Shield that will have lower OOPM’s than the Aetna plans.
The last silver lining of this change at Aetna, is that Aetna plans have not been very competitive the last couple of years. So changing to comparable plans will give you a reduction in premiums. With the information we’ve given you above, you should be able to find a good Aetna replacement plan, now go forth and prosper.
Aetna alternative plans from all major health insurance companies in California. The best plans!
Finance
Improving Insurance Website Security – Restricting Access & User Roles
WordPress is the most popular and pervasive website content management platform on the market, with market share estimated by some to be over 60%. Website owners (or those responsible to maintain their Insurance WordPress sites) can and should manage user access to tasks such as writing and editing, page creation. Category creation, comment moderation, plugin and theme management, user management, by assigning specific roles to all users.
WordPress Predefined Roles:
- Super Admin
- Administrator
- Editor
- Author
- Contributor
- Subscriber
Role Definitions
- Super Admin: Allows access to all sitewide administration and features. This role should be severely limited, as it is the most powerful, and allows the user to make major site modifications.
- Administrator: Not as powerful as Super Admin, but still has access to all administration features within a single website.
- Editor: Allows users to publish and manage posts, including other users’ posts.
- Author: Allows the user to publish and manage their own posts.
- Contributor: Allows the author to write and manage their own posts but does not allow them to publish the content.
- Subscriber: Read only access, allowing the user to review content and manage their profile.
Leveraging the power of user access helps ensure a more secure WordPress website. Let’s begin by discussing roles and tasks. Each assigned user role allows for a set of tasks to be performed which are called capabilities. There are many capabilities, a few examples include publishing posts, moderating comments, and editing users. Default capabilities are preassigned to each role, but other capabilities can be assigned or removed, allowing for custom user role creation. Greater control and refinements of user roles will improve overall website security and limit the user errors that can cause security breaches.
Website owners can also harden their WordPress sites using Permission Modes. For example, permissions can specify who and what can read, write, modify, and access directories and files. This is important as WordPress may need access to write to files in your wp-content directory for the site to function properly.
FTP access is another area to address to improve website security. For example, if you need a third-party contractor to modify your site or customize a plugin, they may require FTP access. But you do not have to grant them full access to the root directory of your website. Limit access to the specific area they are working on, such as the theme’s directory. Provide support logs if needed instead of granting FTP access to the logs on your site. And make sure the FTP access and password are time limited, expiring in a week or two (as short a duration as possible).
Following these WordPress best practices will help ensure a more secure insurance agency website, employing greater user role restrictions, and limiting website access.
Rituals And Routines That Help Mourning
What Type of Internet is required for Gaming?
Aadhaar holders alert! Somewhere no one has taken SIM on your Aadhaar, find out in such minutes, know how
Everything You Need to Know About Play-to-Earn on Algorand in 2022
Orioles minor league report: Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish dealing in Triple-A; Jordan Westburg off to hot start
5 Add-On Covers That Will Boost Your Car Insurance Coverage
Mike Preston: The NFL draft is prime time for the Ravens to beef up and get back to their roots | COMMENTARY
Elon Musk Says SpaceX Falcon Team Making Great Progress
PM Kisan: Big news! This big facility closed under PM Kisan Yojana, all the beneficiaries will be affected, check quickly
Aetna Health Insurance Leaving California – Recommended Replacement Plans
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail