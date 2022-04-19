News
Rondo Land Bridge plan was attacked in committee. But the $6M is probably safe.
A plan to install a land bridge over Interstate 94 in St. Paul came under fire recently from some state Senate Republicans, sending waves of concern through supporters of the ambitious project.
But the part of the “Reconnect Rondo” project under attack — some $6 million in funds to merely begin the designing process — is likely safe.
The funds, a combination of state and federal dollars, are already inked in state law, the result of a bipartisan agreement last year to approve a state budget. The appropriation was approved by the House and Senate and signed by Gov. Tim Walz.
To undo it — as was proposed by a prominent Republican senator — would require passing a new law. And that would require not only passage by the Republican-controlled Senate, but also by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-controlled House, as well as Gov. Tim Walz, also a Democrat. And that would be highly unlikely, since the idea of exploring the project has had strong support among Democrats for several years as a potential way to suture the gash made in St. Paul’s predominantly Black Rondo neighborhood made decades ago when I-94 was trenched through the middle of it.
Nonetheless, the drama — taking place during an election year — drew attention. Here’s what happened:
PROHIBITION ADVANCES
Earlier this month, Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, who chairs the Senate transportation committee, proposed an amendment to an $85 million transportation funding bill. The amendment would prohibit any state spending on the project.
Newman said at the time that he didn’t think the project is actually related to transportation.
The move drew sharp rebukes from Democrats, who accused Newman of reneging on last year’s deal. Newman responded that he wasn’t part of negotiating that deal.
Newman, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2003, is not running for re-election in November. He declined several requests for further comment.
FLOOR VOTE TUESDAY
Newman’s amendment was approved along partisan lines by the GOP-controlled committee and folded into the entire bill. It will face a test Tuesday, when the entire transportation bill is scheduled to come to the Senate floor.
It’s not unprecedented for powerful committee chairs to advance pieces of legislation that they themselves then request to remove when it comes to a floor vote. A similar proposal to Newman’s was made in the transportation committee of DFL-controlled House, but it failed.
PASSION FOR THE PROJECT
The Reconnect Rondo project is estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and would be years away — and have to surmount numerous future political battles.
The vision is to build a lid over I-94 measuring 3,000 linear feet between Lexington Parkway and Dale Street. A sizable chunk of the interstate would become a tunnel, and above it, some 12 to 21 acres of developable land would host 500 new housing units and additional commerce and parkland. In short, the Rondo neighborhood — bisected for decades by I-94 — would be reconnected.
The money at the center of the current dust-up would fund the earliest stages of planning and design. But it’s a big deal to supporters like Marvin Anderson.
The first and only time Anderson ever saw his father cry was in the 1960s, when his family received final word that 12 apartments he had built and invested in with a group of fellow railroad workers would be torn down to make room for the deep trench that would become Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
Unsettled by the destruction of his childhood neighborhood, Anderson, a former state law librarian, has spent the better part of 60 years attempting to keep the memory of the city’s historically-Black Rondo community alive.
“As far as we’re concerned, when he discovers that it was a legitimate, valid agreement between the House and the Republicans, he’s not going to introduce a bill that violates the promise that was made at the end of last session,” Anderson said of Newman last week. “I’m just confident that when he does his research he’s going to hear the decision that was made. He’s a gentleman. I’ve met him.”
Seiya Suzuki is named NL Player of the Week for the Chicago Cubs right fielder’s 1st full week in the majors
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki needed only one full week of games to earn his first accolades in Major League Baseball.
Suzuki’s sizzling start has helped the Cubs produce the best offense in the majors, leading in key areas including batting average, on-base percentage, doubles and OPS. Pitchers have struggled to solve Suzuki, who posted a .412/.545/1.059 slash line in his last six games with five runs, seven hits, two doubles, three home runs, five RBIs and five walks to earn the National League Player of the Week award.
“During spring training, I was working on my timing and my swing,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita before Monday night’s game at Wrigley Field against the Tampa Bay Rays. “There were a lot of things that I was trying to be conscious of during spring training, but once the season started, it’s just me and the pitcher.
“I was also worried about the velocity and the different pitch types they have over here. … But once the season started, it was just the game. I just want to get the results and I’m glad I’ve been able to do that.”
Suzuki tallied his first multi-homer game Tuesday in Pittsburgh. He became the first Cubs player with 10-plus RBIs in his first 22 plate appearances since 1920, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He has reached base safely in each of his first nine games and owns an eight-game hitting streak, the second-longest to begin an MLB career for a Japanese-born player.
“He seems to be a real steady player, confident within himself, having good at-bats,” manager David Ross said Monday. “He goes about his business. He’s a hard worker, good teammate. Seems things are flowing really easily for him right now.”
The biggest learning curve for Suzuki besides adjusting to big-league velocity is the travel schedule. Traveling as much as major-league teams do can wear down players’ bodies, so Suzuki is trying to find ways to ensure he’s 100%.
Suzuki’s success stems in part from staying true to himself. He noted during spring training how he had much more data and information at his disposal with the Cubs than he experienced in Nippon Professional Baseball.
However, Suzuki hasn’t used any of that information, instead utilizing his feel in the batter’s box and what he knows.
“That’s what I feel is the most important,” he said. “I just have my own little data in my head that I rely on.”
Clearly this approach is working for him.
“If you haven’t used something and have had a lot of success, you should stick with your routine of how you did it, right?” Ross said. “So just getting comfortable here and trust in his athletic ability is what I would lean on too.
“I‘m happy he’s just being himself and feels really comfortable and is having success.”
Suzuki’s success goes deeper than leading the Cubs in most offensive categories and ranking as one of the best hitters in the league early on. He has been selective at the plate, but when he makes contact, he barrels the ball a lot. A barreled ball is a batted ball with the perfect combination of exit velocity and launch angle.
Suzuki’s 17.1% barrels per plate appearance is tied with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge for second in the majors behind the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (20%). Suzuki’s barrels per batted ball event is tops at 35.3%, ahead of Stanton (30.8%).
Ross admitted to a little surprise that it hasn’t taken long for Suzuki to adjust to big-league pitching, though Suzuki’s experience in the competitive NPB can help aid his transition.
“There are a lot of high expectations — obviously that’s why we wanted him — and the fact he’s come in and produced has been nice,” Ross said. “This is the best pitching in the world and you expect somebody to struggle just a little bit — inevitably every player does — but so far the fact that he’s gotten off to such a great start and we’ve faced really good pitching has been impressive.”
()
Hy-Vee ditches plans for stores in West St. Paul and Farmington, three other metro-area cities
Hy-Vee has scrapped plans for stores in West St. Paul, Farmington and three other metro-area cities, saying the sites do not fit into a new company strategy that centers around building larger stores and putting more distance between future locations.
As a result, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery store chain said Monday, its land in West St. Paul, Farmington, Blaine, Maple Grove and Chaska will go up for sale. Hy-Vee did not give a timetable for selling them.
Hy-Vee bought the five properties over the past six years as part of its planned expansion, but said Monday that they “are not properly situated” for the company’s long-term goal of building stores at 150,000 square feet or more. The grocer said bigger footprints are needed because of new departments and the addition of “Aisles Online” hubs, which require more space for storage and grocery pick up.
“A lot has changed since we first acquired these locations,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “As customers’ shopping patterns have changed over the pandemic, we’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats that these current sites simply are not able to accommodate.”
Hy-Vee plans to consider other sites for the new format in and around the Twin Cities, which Jeff Markey, executive vice president and chief growth officer, said “remains an important market for us.”
Hy-Vee entered the crowded Twin Cities grocery store market in 2015. Hy-Vee now has 13 metro-area locations, including a 76,000-square-foot store in Spring Lake Park that opened in May 2021. With more than 285 retail stores across eight states, Hy-Vee’s annual sales total more than $12 billion.
WEST ST. PAUL INFORMED OF DECISION LAST WEEK
Hy-Vee bought its 10-acre property in West St. Paul from the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities for $3.8 million in 2019. Hy-Vee received city approvals needed to redevelop the site on Thompson Avenue just east of South Robert Street, and tore down the YMCA building. The grocer planned a 68,400-square-foot supermarket with a liquor store, restaurant with outdoor seating, pharmacy with drive-up pickup and a gas station.
West St. Paul City Manager Nate Burkett said Monday that Hy-Vee informed the city of its change of plans late last week.
“I think there’s a reasonable number of people in this community that are disappointed that Hy-Vee is not coming in,” Burkett said. “But they made their business decision, and while we’d still welcome them and like to have them here, they’re in the business of their business and we can’t tell them what to do.”
Burkett said city officials will work with Hy-Vee to “find a developer or someone to sell the land to that will meet the community’s vision and priorities. And our hope is that we can work together to make that happen.”
Meanwhile, the YMCA, which moved its West St. Paul branch into a strip mall in neighboring Inver Grove Heights, remains committed to finding a permanent home in the service area, a spokesperson for the nonprofit said Monday.
FARMINGTON
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said Hy-Vee’s decision is a setback for Farmington, which has been waiting for the grocer to build a store since 2016, when plans were approved by city officials.
Three years later, Family Fresh Market closed in downtown Farmington, and the city of just over 26,000 residents has been without a grocery store since, leaving them no choice but to travel for groceries. “And there’s a segment of the community, specifically the elderly and low income, who are affected the most by that,” Hoyt said.
City officials had signs from Hy-Vee that this day could come. Building permits weren’t pulled, and for nearly three years city officials tried getting an idea from the retailer on when the store would be built, Hoyt said.
“We launched emails. We tried to set up meetings,” he said. “And the response we always got from them was, ‘It’s in the plans. It’s in the plans.’ ”
TAX ASSESSMENTS
In August, with plans still stagnant, the city council decided to approve special tax assessments of $2.05 million against Hy-Vee on its two properties in the Vermillion River Crossings commercial development area. The city had deferred the tax assessments back in 2016, as part of a five-year development agreement with the city to build on the land off located along County Road 50 and a few blocks from downtown.
“It was basically a business subsidy for them,” Hoyt said. “It was a deal of, ‘Well, if you build the store and provide something like 20-full time jobs, we’ll waive the assessments. Well, they sat on the land and didn’t build. So now they can pay the assessments.”
Hoyt said his hope is that Hy-Vee does what they say they are going to do and sell their two properties in town.
“I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said. “They said they were going to build a store, too. They bought it with the intention to build. It has scared off their competition. Now they’re saying that they’re not going to build and they’re willing to sell it. OK. So sell it, let’s move on.”
The Blaine Hy-Vee store would have been built at 125th Avenue and Jefferson Street, across the road from Blaine High School. Plans were approved in 2018.
The Hy-Vee store in Maple Grove would have been the grocer’s second location in the northwest suburb.
Chaska city officials approved plans for a Hy-Vee store back in 2017.
Big breaking kashmir university admission 2022 : UG and PG courses eligibility : Check details here
Big breaking kashmir university admission 2022 : UG and PG courses eligibility : Check details here
Kashmir University Admission 2022: The University of Kashmir is acepting applications for its various undergraduate and graduate programs for the 2022-23 academic year. Students interested in applying can do so through the university’s official website. It is located at Hazratbal, Srinagar. UGC and NAAC have approved Kashmir University.
In 2019, the university was ranked 53 by NIRF. It is a state university that is known for giving students a great learning opportunity in different programs. It offers B.Tech, BA LLB, B.Pharm, LLB, B.Ed, and more. The University of Kashmir will soon announce its admission schedule for session 2022.
Kashmir University Admission 2022 :
The University of Kashmir is accepting applications for its numerous undergraduate and graduate programmes starting in the academic year 2022-2023. It is possible for students who wish to apply to the university to do so on the university’s official website.
The University of Kashmir offers courses in various streams like BBA, BA, B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, M.Com, etc. Students with 10+2 certificates from some known institute with 45% scores can apply for UG Courses. And for PG Courses, the candidates must have a graduation degree with a minimum of 55% scores.
Kashmir University UG admission :
BBA: Bachelor of Business Administration is a professional degree course offered by the University of Kashmir. Candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination from some known institute can apply for this degree program.
BA.LLB: It is a 5 years long duration integrated programme. Candidates with a 10+2 degree can apply for this program at the University of Kashmir
B.Ed: Bachelor of Education is a UG level degree programme. Candidates with a graduation degree can apply for this program.
B-Tech: On the least basis, a student must be qualified one up to the level of 12th standard. This qualification must have been obtained by passing the last examination with almost 50% minimum marks and 45% marks for SC/ST candidates.
The post Big breaking kashmir university admission 2022 : UG and PG courses eligibility : Check details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
