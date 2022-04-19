News
Shanghai’s Long Covid Lockdown Poses a Threat To the Global Economy
China is experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years as the Omicron BA.2 variant sweeps across the country. Vowing to stick to its controversial zero-Covid policy, the Chinese government has intensified lockdown measures in multiple cities, including manufacturing hubs like Shanghai and the northeastern Jilin province.
The latest lockdown is creating a humanitarian crisis and grinding China’s bustling industrial centers to a halt, which will not only hurt China’s domestic economy but also pose a threat to global supply chains and affect Western markets that are relying on Chinese exports more than ever.
“We believe the macro impact of China lockdowns could be quite high and something which the market is not yet pricing in,” analysts said in an April 14 report from investment bank Bernstein.
These lockdowns add pressure to the already strained global supply chains and send shipping costs soaring. Compared with pre-pandemic levels, Shanghai’s air freight rates have doubled and export container costs are up 500 percent, Bernstein’s report says. Supply-chain bottlenecks and increased shipping costs have already contributed to rising inflation, and it’s likely that China’s lockdown will only put additional pressure on companies to raise prices.
China’s automobile center ground to a halt
Shanghai and Jilin province’s capital city, Changchun, are home to China’s top two carmakers: SAIC Motor and FAW Group. In normal times, these two companies alone, through joint ventures with Western carmakers, produce millions of vehicles branded by General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, BMW and others for the Chinese market. SAIC has about a dozen factories in Shanghai that make foreign-branded cars. The city is also home to Tesla’s Gigafactory 3. Jilin province has 14 plants owned by FAW Group.
Most of these factories have been closed since March in compliance with local Covid-19 lockdown orders. Volkswagen said its plants in Shanghai and Jilin have been shut for weeks and it is “assessing the situation from day to day.” Toyota said its Jilin factory hasn’t made anything for a full month. (Jilin entered lockdown in early March.) In Shanghai, Tesla’s Giga 3 is at least 30,000 electric vehicles behind schedule. Its Chinese EV competitors, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, have also halted production.
Shanghai’s neighboring Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, where homegrown carmakers and parts suppliers concentrate, are also placed under various degrees of lockdown as local governments fear the Omicron spread from Shanghai.
A working car factory relies on an extensive network of suppliers and a continuously running supply chain. Closing any part of it means the rest cannot function. In the first two weeks of April, almost all (94 percent) of carmakers in Shanghai and its surrounding areas experienced production challenges as a result of lockdown, according to a Goldman Sachs report released April 14.
If suppliers in Shanghai and its neighboring provinces are unable to resume work immediately, China’s entire auto industry may have to suspend production in May, warned He Xiaopeng, CEO of EV maker Xpeng, whose factory is in the Guangdong province in southern China, on April 14.
China is the world’s largest automobile manufacturer, producing 26 million motor vehicles a year before the pandemic. That’s nearly 30 percent of all passenger cars and trucks made globally.
Lockdown rattles global supply chain
The impact of Shanghai’s lockdown goes far beyond just the automobile sector. In eastern China, 82 percent of manufacturers spanning automobile, semiconductor, hardware, and industrial technology experienced supply chain disruptions in April, according to last week’s Goldman Sachs report, which surveyed 102 firms in 31 cities. Shanghai alone has 46 percent of China’s semiconductor makers, the report says.
Shanghai is also home to the world’s largest port by cargo throughput. Since the city’s lockdown, vessels arriving from overseas have been either forced to reroute to other ports or stranded on the water. Exports, which accounts for nearly 20 percent of China’s gross domestic product, is also paralyzed.
Bernstein‘s April 14 report estimates the impact from China’s latest lockdown will be more severe than that of 2020, because the West’s reliance on Chinese exports has grown since then. In 2021, China’s share of global exports rose to 15.4 percent (from 14.7 percent in 2020), the highest level in a decade, Bernstein analysts say.
China supplies the majority of overseas demand for mobile phones and PCs. With factories and ports closed, companies like Apple and Dell will likely face product delays. Taiwanese computer manufacturer Quanta, which produces some 75 percent of Apple’s Macbooks globally, has temporarily shut its operations in Shanghai. Another Apple supplier in the area, Pegatron, which assembles legacy iPhone models, has also suspended production.
Sensors were adjusted on ride where St. Louis teen fell to death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sensors on a Florida amusement park ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death, according to an initial report released Monday by outside engineers.
The average opening for restraints on the seats on the 430-foot (131-meter), free-fall amusement park ride located in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district was 3.3 inches (8.3 centimeters). However, the opening of the restraint for the seat used by Tyre Sampson was as much as 7.1 inches (18 centimeters), and the one for another seat was 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters), according to the report commissioned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, which is investigating the accident.
Sampson was only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall (195 centimeters) and well over 300 pounds (136 kilograms) when he slipped out of his seat as the ride plunged to the ground at speeds of 75 mph (about 121 kph) or more.
An inspection of the seats showed that sensors used to activate safety lights on the two seats, indicating the harness safety restraints were in place, had been adjusted to allow for the wider openings. As the ride slowed down, Sampson slipped through a gap between the seat and safety harness, the report said.
“The cause of the subject accident was that Tyre Sampson was not properly secured in the seat primarily due to mis-adjustment of the harness proximity sensors,” said the report from Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis, Inc.
The Orlando Free Fall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, didn’t experience any electrical or mechanical failures, the report said.
The release of the report marks the initial phase of the investigation into the teen’s death, and “we are far from done,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference in Orlando.
The report said there were many other “potential contributions” to the accident and that a full review of the ride’s design and operations was needed.
By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
From Devin Cannady to Ignas Brazdeikis, Magic’s unheralded players stepped up
Before the 2021-22 season started, it was clear the Orlando Magic were prioritizing the development of their younger players.
It was the expected direction after kicking off a rebuild during the middle of last season centered around young talent. Most of the Magic’s roster entering the season were former first-round draft picks — including six former lottery picks since 2017 — 24 years old or younger.
A result of that approach was not only those younger players getting more opportunities on the floor, but also unheralded players getting more chances to prove themselves.
Players such as Ignas Brazdeikis, who played a career-high 536 minutes in 42 games on a two-way contract. Brazdeikis, who had season-long averages of 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes, averaged 10.3 points (46.7% shooting) and 2.9 rebounds in 23 minutes in his final 12 games.
Or Admiral Schofield. He was among a quartet of players who the Magic signed to 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions in mid-December from the organization’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, because multiple players were put in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Schofield signed multiple 10-day deals before signing a two-way contract in early January, averaging 3.8 points in 12.3 minutes.
Devin Cannady was the latest to take advantage of an opportunity he earned. Cannady joined the Magic on a 10-day deal on March 31 from the Lakeland Magic before signing a standard contract on the final day of the season, averaging 10 points (40.5% on 3-pointers) in five games.
What made the trio’s opportunities with the Magic this season so valuable is that they understand they aren’t guaranteed.
Brazdeikis was selected out of Michigan by the Sacramento Kings in the 2019 draft’s second round (47th overall) before playing a combined 14 NBA games with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, before joining the Magic toward the end of the 2020-21 season.
Schofield had a similar path as Brazdeikis, being selected out of Tennessee in the 2019 draft’s second round (42nd overall) by the 76ers before immediately being traded to the Washington Wizards. He played in 33 games (two starts) for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season, but most of Schofield’s playing time before this season came in the G League (Capital City Go-Go and Greensboro Swarm).
Cannady went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019, spending the 2019-20 season with the Brooklyn Nets’ G League team, the Long Island Nets. He started the 2020-21 season with Lakeland before signing a 10-day deal with Orlando on April 6, 2021. Cannady signed a two-way deal later that month, but that opportunity was cut short after he suffered an open fracture of his right ankle and was later waived.
“You talk about the opportunity for these young men and how grateful they are to play the game in which we love,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Sometimes it gets taken for granted. For [Cannady], this is that opportunity to show this is the work you’ve put in and being rewarded for it and being grateful for every moment he’s on the court.”
Brazdeikis’ and Schofield’s two-way deals expired. The Magic have until June 29 to tender qualifying offers to Brazdeikis and Schofield to make them restricted free agents.
Cannady’s deal, which the Orlando Sentinel first reported as a partially guaranteed multi-year contract, is for three years but is non-guaranteed for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. His guarantee date for the 2022-23 season is Jan. 10, 2023, according to Spotrac.
Cannady’s one of two players with a non-guaranteed deal for next season.
Moe Wagner, who averaged 9 points and 3.7 rebounds in a career-high 63 games, will have his $1.9 million salary for the 2022-23 season guaranteed if he’s on the roster past June 30. Wagner has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Wizards, Boston Celtics and Magic since being a first-round pick in 2018.
As much as they’ve stepped up, very little is guaranteed for these Magic players next season. Which is a situation they’re used to and have thrived under.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Running back not a Day 1 need for the Jets in the NFL Draft
Gang Green’s rushing attack flashed occasional moments of brilliance throughout the 2021 season.
Like Week 16 when the Jets eviscerated the Jaguars on the ground to a tune of 273 yards in their 26-21 victory.
But at other times, the ground game was on the back of a milk carton, putting more pressure on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Week 3′s loss against the Broncos was a perfect example as the running attack produced a season-low 43 yards, which led to Wilson throwing the ball 35 times. The Jets offense failed to score that day in Denver.
Overall, though, the running back room as constructed is solid and has enough talent to execute offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s rushing scheme, even though the overall numbers from last season weren’t eye popping.
With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, here’s an overview of the current state of the running back room.
The Jets leading rusher during Robert Saleh’s first season at the helm of the franchise was rookie Michael Carter. The fourth-rounder out of North Carolina finished with 639 yards, a solid 4.35 yards per carry and four touchdowns.
Carter’s best trait was running through contact as he finished with 558 yards after contact and his per carry average of 3.8 was ninth best in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Also, he averaged a broken tackle per 11 rushes (12th highest in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference).
Carter was also a threat in the passing game by finishing with 325 receiving yards on 36 catches.
His best game came in that Week 16 win over the Jaguars when he exploded for 118 yards. It was Carter’s only 100-yard rushing performance, but he was on pace for another the following week against the Buccaneers after an explosive 55-yard run on the opening drive. But a concussion ended his afternoon early.
Ex-49er Tevin Coleman was second with 356 yards and Ty Johnson was third with 238 and two touchdowns.
The Jets averaged 98.1 yards rushing during the ‘21 campaign, 25th in the NFL, but produced 4.4 yards per carry, 14th best. Those numbers along with their individual stats wouldn’t lead you to believe this unit is anything more than below average.
But you can’t put the blame for the pedestrian numbers solely on the running backs as multiple factors affected their ability to consistently run the ball.
Certain weeks, the Jets defense struggled so mightily it forced the offense to stray away from the run game early, like the Falcons game in London when the D allowed 20 first half points. Or when the defense allowed 54, 45 and 45 points to the Patriots (Week 7), Colts (Week 9) and Bills (Week 10).
Hard to run the ball when the scoreboard is that lopsided.
There were other games when the offensive line struggled to create holes for the backs. A prime example came in Week 1 against the Panthers as Carolina’s defensive line constantly penetrated the Jets’ line of scrimmage.
Hard for the backs to find running lanes when the offensive line is struggling, which led to 45 yards rushing in their season opening, 19-14, loss to the Panthers.
To their credit, the running back group and the offensive line bounced back from their Week 1 struggles and rolled the Patriots for 152 yards in Week 2. If Wilson didn’t toss four interceptions, Gang Green may have snagged a victory.
The Jets have a solid core of running backs and in LaFleur’s scheme, that’s more than enough since they’re using a committee approach. The west coast offense does not require a workhorse, even though Carter is more than capable of it.
So going into the draft the Jets don’t need to draft a running back but there will be some dynamic options if they choose to go that route.
Iowa State’s Breece Hall, 6-1, 220-pounds, who rushed for 1,472 and 20 touchdowns in 2021, is regarded as one of the best backs in this class and expected to be a Day 2 pick. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (5-10, 210) exploded onto the scene as a junior with 1,636 yards with 18 touchdowns and is another choice.
Both could complement the Jets running back group to give it more power and punch.
()
