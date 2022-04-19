Blockchain
Silks Secures $2 Million Funding To Develop The First-Ever Thoroughbred Horse Racing Metaverse
Game of Silks (Silks), the first-of-its-kind derivative play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse featuring derivative NFTs, has successfully secured $2 million in funding. This fresh capital injection comes just weeks ahead of the Kentucky Derby and the upcoming launch of Silk’s first NFT collection. Tropical Racing Inc., a premier thoroughbred horse breeding and racing company, is among the many companies offering strategic and financial support to the Silks project.
Troy Levy, the CEO of Tropical Racing Inc. and the co-founder of Game of Silks, explains, “The transaction announced today with Game of Silks represents a unique opportunity for Tropical Racing and our shareholders. We’re optimistic that this partnership has the potential to accelerate Tropical’s growth, while also introducing the thoroughbred horse racing industry to the next generation of sporting enthusiasts.”
The Silks team is also preparing to launch its first-ever NFT offering called the Silks Genesis Avatar Collection on April 27, 2022. Silks Avatars will represent a user’s unique identity and ownership of their in-game assets within the Silks metaverse, making them a critical component of the Silks ecosystem. Users can gain early access to Silks Genesis Avatar Mint via the Silks website or obtain whitelist access through Silks Discord prior to the sale.
Thoroughbred Horse Racing Arrives In The Metaverse
At its core, Silks is an immersive, skill-based, and innovative P2E game that aims to promote racehorse ownership for the masses while gamifying the entire experience through NFTs, in-game rewards, and its native tokens $SLK and $STT.
Founded in June 2021, Game of Silks is a derivative blockchain-based metaverse with a native play-to-earn (P2E) economy that aims to make owning thoroughbreds and horse farms accessible to anyone. Accordingly, each Silks NFT is a tokenized clone of the top one-year-old thoroughbred racehorses registered in the United States. All Silks NFTs will be used to track the bloodlines, training progress, and racing performance of the real-world horses, rewarding NFT owners with in-game tokens and other benefits as the actual horses win races and breed offspring.
The Silks NFTs offered are organically scarce, meaning that while other projects can mint as many NFTs as they want, Silks NFTs are delimited by the number of actual horses in the real world. As a result, the Silks team can’t manipulate the market or dilute the value of circulating NFTs. Additionally, Silks also includes its own DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), thus ensuring that all of the revenue is shared with the community members.
Highlighting the support from a premier thoroughbred horse breeding and racing company Tropical Racing Inc., Game of Silks CEO and Co-Founder Dan Nissanoff notes, “I am excited to have a strategic investor like Tropical Racing as an early investor in our round…They bring deep industry expertise and a valuable network critical to the execution of a derivative metaverse project like ours.”
Why Crypto Casinos Are Your Best Choice For Online Gambling
The crypto industry has great value for users and industries often cast aside by traditional financial institutions. Online gaming is one of the best sectors to bridge the power of blockchain technology with players looking to benefit from a more secure, fairer, and transparent system.
Online casinos supported by cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others, have opened the door for these platforms to provide their users with greater anonymity than their legacy counterparts. A crypto casino can operate without demanding your financial information.
Users are empowered as they control their own data, which is free from single points of failure and potential bad actors and can send funds with faster transaction settlement, 24/7 days of the week, with more security than with a traditional bank account. The same applies to any withdrawal.
Unlike conventional platforms, players don’t need to wait for days to cash out their profits. They can simply select their preferred cryptocurrency and wait a few minutes until the transaction is completed, with a much lower fee than if the user were to send the money via a bank.
In that sense, crypto casinos give you, the player, more anonymity, more power over your financial information, and more transaction and playing speed. In addition, crypto casino games are fairer than conventional platforms as they leverage an algorithm called Provably Fair.
Designed to provide crypto casinos games with more randomization by using the power of blockchain technology. This removes the risk of a third party manipulating a game to their advantage, and players can personally verify the game.
Games You Can Access With Crypto Casinos
The novelty of the technology that supports crypto casinos has no impact on the games they can offer to their users. In fact, as mentioned, games benefit from more transparency and from a greater selection.
Btcasino, a popular casino reviweing site, notes that crypto casinos provide access to Slots, table games, live games to participate with other players, and more. On this platform, you’ll find popular games like Poker, Roulette, and other
Earning Bonuses With Crypto Casinos
One of the best features of crypto casinos is their capacity to provide users with incentives and bonuses for new players, for referring new users, for playing, or for depositing certain amounts with a particular cryptocurrency. This gives you an extra opportunity to increase your funds without taking any risks.
Btcasino stands out from other platforms because it offers players a variety of exclusive bonuses, such as its Trust Dice Bonus which provides users with up to 3 BTC in deposit bonuses with $25 and 10 free spins. Other bonuses included a 150% deposit of 1 Bitcoin plus 100 free spins for one of their games, and a 100% bonus for big players with deposits of up to 5 BTC.
Users can leverage this and many other extra rewards which seem unfeasible on traditional platforms. The bonuses are a great advantage for the players as they have a bigger chance of multiplying their rewards and getting an edge.
These benefits and the one listed above make crypto casinos the perfect choice for the online player. These platforms are more resilient to third-party intervention and offer bigger opportunities to new and veteran players.
Blockchain
Terra’s UST Became the Third Largest Stablecoin Surpassing BUSD
Early yesterday, the entire US market was so busy and excited looking at the massive surge of the TerraUSD (UST). As a remarkable turnover, Terra’s UST surpassed the Binance USD (BUSD) and became the 3rd largest stablecoin by market value. Surprisingly, the surge is over $17.5 billion with a rise of 15% in its market capitalization.
As TerraUSD (UST) is the fastest growing stablecoin at present, the achievement gives another key milestone for the entire Terra ecosystem. More so, the first two place holders are Tether (USDT) the leading stablecoin with $82B market cap. Following, the USD Coin (USDC) with $49 billion as its market cap.
Terra’s UST flips BUSD
Further, Terra’s UST has started to pump its market price since mid of November 2021. And thereby gradually increasing its market cap by 525% since then. Thus, with a smart performance UST became the crypto’s third-largest stablecoin, overtaking BUSD with a slight difference on April 18.
Interestingly, Binance USD (BUSD) is standing at a market value of $17.4 billion at the time of writing. and there it missed its place in a very slight difference. Moreover, Binance’s stablecoin (BUSD) is holding a daily trading volume of $2.26 billion over the last 24 hours.
Besides, the UST is the United States dollar-pegged stablecoin which was introduced by the Terra’s community in September 2020. Since then, within 2 years the UST stablecoin is performing massive records achieving remarkable key milestones to its ecosystem. In addition, the user has to burn a reserve asset, the Terra (LUNA) to mint the same amount of UST.
And now, the UST stablecoin is the trending talk of the town thereby proudly positioning as the third largest stablecoin in the market. More so, the continuous bullish moment for Terra’s stablecoins will raise the market value for the entire Terra ecosystem.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current market value of TerraUSD is $1.00 USD with a surge of over 0.03% in the last 24 hours. However, with drastic fluctuations in the price graph, the UST stablecoin ranks third by its market value.
