News
Teen catches Pujols home run ball after last-minute seat change
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fan Riley Kegley, 15, is now the happy owner of Albert Pujols’ 681st home run ball.
The Kegley family, from Rockford, Illinois, has three young boys. All of them opened Cardinals tickets in their Easter baskets Sunday morning for the game at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Riley’s father, Justin Kegley, said he and his wife bought the tickets last minute on Saturday. They couldn’t attend their family’s Easter celebration out of town due to their son’s baseball game on Saturday. To make up for it, they decided to surprise their kids with tickets to Sunday’s Cardinals game.
“We opened our Easter baskets and got the news that we were going to Milwaukee for the game. Then we went to church, left from church, threw on our Cardinals gear, and went,” said Riley.
The family went to the game and moved from their seats in the 200s to the left-field stands in the third innings.
“We decided to move out to the left-field stands in the third inning because there were a lot of right-handed hitters. So, if there was going to be a home run ball, it was going to be in that area,” Riley said.
This time that plan worked out exactly how they wanted it to. When Pujols got up to bat, it soared to the Kegleys.
“I just started running that way, had to jump a couple of bleacher seats, but it was a close race between three of us. There was a little contact initiated by me, but you know, no mercy. You just got to get the ball,” Riley said.
“It was a good little scramble,” Justin said. “Riley was out there battling some grown men trying to get the ball and came out victorious.”
The ball Riley snagged tied the game and put three runs on the board for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a W for the redbirds, but it’s a day the Kegleys will never forget.
Riley said he hasn’t let go of the ball since, except for one moment.
“It did not leave my side on the car trip home,” Riley said. “My mom tried to hold it, and I was not giving it up until I had to go to the restroom.”
He said he even tucked the ball into bed with him Sunday night.
American Family Field in Milwaukee is also the same stadium Riley got his first game ball back in 2014 while fully decked out in Cardinals gear.
Their family’s love for the Cardinals runs deep, and it’s even converted Riley’s mom into a Cardinals fan. She was once a Cubs fan, but we don’t have to talk about that.
Justin said when Riley was born in July 2006, his wife said if the Cardinals make it to the World Series, then their son Riley could be a Cardinals fan. Well, they didn’t just make it, but that’s also the year they won it all.
“They ended up winning the World Series, and it was incredible, and he’s been a Cardinals fan ever since,” Justin said.
Riley said his first-ever memory is going to a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium at a young age. Now, superfan Riley has a message for Albert.
“Hey, Albert. If you could, I’d really like that signed. It would make my year,” Riley said.
As Pujols races to the 700 mark, the Kegleys said they will need to be in the stands, and it’s possible many fans will want to stand by them, hoping their luck continues.
News
TSA no longer enforcing mask mandate on planes, stirring confusion
ST. LOUIS — If you are getting on a plane this week, a mask is no longer required. The Transportation Security Administration announced that it is no longer enforcing a mask mandate for travel after a federal judge struck down the mandate extension on Monday.
At Lambert International Airport, the new decision is causing confusion among travelers.
“I’m definitely confused,” said Matthew Scroggins, who traveled from Texas without a mask.
He thought he didn’t have to wear one. This came after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate extension Monday. The mandate was originally in effect through May 3.
“I had a TSA official come up to me when I was sitting here. So, they didn’t have it on and told me to put it on,” Scroggins said. “Kind of pick-and-choosey.”
President Joe Biden said his administration is reviewing the judge’s ruling, but in the meantime, the TSA will not require masks. However, a lot of mask messaging is still up throughout Lambert.
“Masks signs are saying wear masks and over the loudspeaker, it says masks as well,” traveler Michelle Kemp said.
Delta, Southwest, American, and AlaskanAirlines took to Twitter Monday – saying masks are now optional for both customers and employees.
“I did see a pilot get off a flight with no mask, so obviously the employees are not being enforced to wear masks. So, I’m not sure if we should wear or not wear,” Kemp said.
Despite the confusion, traveler Dennis Kiefer still has a mask in his bag just in case the rules change again.
“I’m not going to be a rebel or anything like that, and I don’t want to be a problem. But I have it if I need it. If I don’t need it, and I’m not told I need to wear it, I won’t wear it,” Kiefer said.
Lambert International Airport officials said because the judge’s decision just came down hours before this story, airport staff has not had time to take down all the signs or change the speaker’s message. Airport officials said the speaker messages will be changed by Tuesday.
News
Richmond Heights Council votes to make door handle flipping illegal
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Monday night, Richmond Heights City Council voted unanimously 9-0 to follow another municipality in St. Louis County.
Like Eureka, it’s now illegal for people to check car door handles in search of an unlocked one in Richmond Heights.
“What we’re trying to accomplish is adding another layer of prevention,” said Richmond Heights Police Chief Gerry Rohr.
Chief Rohr said if a suspect is caught in the act of checking a car door handle, law enforcement now has the right to arrest them. He hopes it will also serve as a deterrent.
“It will also allow us to approach those offenders who might not have gotten into the car or committed the traditional theft from the car already,” said Rohr.
He said car crimes are the prevailing crime in the St. Louis area, and there isn’t a city or region that isn’t affected.
“They actually finance and fund, if you will, a greater criminal enterprise,” Rohr said. “The car that gets stolen out of this neighborhood is more likely used in another jurisdiction somewhere else to commit another crime.”
News
Head of MetroLink defends decision to take over Loop Trolley amid security concerns
ST. LOUIS — Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach said he stands by his agency’s decision to take over operations of the failed Delmar Loop Trolley.
In an interview on Monday, Roach said Bi-State was able to carry out both missions of running the Trolley and keeping passengers safe on the MetroLink and MetroBus transit systems.
Some weren’t so sure about that.
Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis: “We’ve got to stay focused on what matters. We have nothing unless we have a safe and secure system on MetroLink on MetroBus. I don’t want to see another penny wasted on fancy advertising on paint schemes or on the Delmar Loop Trolley.”
Roach doesn’t see things that way. Elliott asked if Sunday’s deadly shooting on a MetroLink train points to Bi-State having made a mistake in taking on the Delmar Loop Trolley, considering they haven’t gotten a handle on the security problems with MetroLink.
“I see these as two different issues,” Roach responded. “One is simply an operational issue. We’ve been asked not until this summer to operate the Loop Trolley. That’s different than operating the huge transit system, which we’re working on. But we’re going to keep working on this. We’re going to keep working on safety and security. It’s improving it’s doing well.”
This is not the first killing on the train or platform. A MetroLink guard was killed in 2021. Then, in 2019, an 18-year-old was gunned down at the MetroLink on State Street in East St. Louis.
Cox said Bi-State needs to stay focused.
“What I’m trying to say is we’ve taken our focus off of the ball, and what we need, and we must do for the community that has told us what they want,” Cox said.
When asked if Bi-State had lost focus, Roach answered: “We absolutely are not going to lose our focus. Our priority is protecting our customers and working in our transit community.”
Bi-State hopes to have the Trolley up and running by June. But the killing could have a bearing on the $1.2 million federal grant money it’s trying to get from East-West Gateway.
Elliott talked to that agency’s executive director, Jim Wild, who said: ‘I’m not sure if it will or it won’t. Some people — some of my directors in the past, my board members — used security on MetroLink as a reason for not funding it the last time it came through. But I’m not sure what their calculus for making a decision is going to be this round.”
