Blockchain
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 19
- On April 19, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.62.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 19, 2022, is $69.72.
- Terra’s 50MA shows an upward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 19, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 19, 2022, is explained below with a two hour time frame.
The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend. The price action trades higher, however, the buyers lose the momentum at one point and the nears take temporary control over the price action. It is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two downward sloping, converging trendlines.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $90. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.62 and the buy level of LUNA is $89.22. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $76.14 and the sell level of LUNA is $69.72.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
The LUNA price lies above 50MA (short-term) and the price lies below 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in an upward trend and based on the 200MA it is in downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
ErgoHack Fest: Co-presented by the Ergo Foundation and ErgoPad
ErgoHack will take place from May 9 – May 30, 2022.
Ergo Hackathons have become a principal and defining feature of the community over the last year. In just a short amount of time, ErgoHacks have helped build tools and dApps that are now key pieces of infrastructure in the Ergo ecosystem. Though these events started out as competitions, one of the greatest outcomes has been the retention and expansion of community developers actively working to build DeFi on Ergo.
For the next ErgoHack, we are pleased to announce that the Ergo Foundation and ErgoPad (Ergo’s IDO launchpad) are partnering to present this event over a three week period. The schedule for this hackathon will have the first week focus on ideas and proposals, followed by a two week window where participants will develop, make improvements and build prototypes. As has been in the past, the competition will welcome solo and team participants (of up to 6 people in the group) to the Ergo Discord Server. There, participants can chat with mentors and find other possible teammates (if they are looking for additional members).
Hackathon participants will be free to pursue and build projects that span a variety of DeFi use cases. However, this time the event will not only focus on new projects, but also encourage proposals to improve pre-existing ecosystem projects. As a result, we invite entries from developers, entrepreneurs and professionals from other fields who have ideas that they would like to pursue. If you are new to Ergo and Ergoscript, we are pleased to announce that DeCo (formerly ErgoLearn) will be active partners in providing educational materials from their online courses. For more information about DeCo and the courses they offer, please visit their Discord Server.
As a previous participant in ErgoHack II, ErgoPad is an ideal partner for co-hosting ErgoHack Fest. ErgoPad encourages ecosystem growth and development by offering investors and developers the ability to come together to fund the development of new projects. When ErgoPad hosts an IDO to help developers raise capital, investors are granted ground floor access to the project. ErgoPad has its own token, enabling holders access to various tiers of investment opportunities for new projects. For more information on ErgoPad, please visit their website.
Are you ready to build the future of blockchain? Please visit the ErgoHack website for more information and submit your application here.
Prizes
1st – 10,000 SigUSD + 100,000 $ERGOPAD
2nd – 6,000 SigUSD + 50,000 $ERGOPAD
3rd – 2,000 SigUSD + 30,000 $ERGOPAD
Additional prizes include several honorable mentions worth 200 SigUSD and 100 ERGOPAD for every active member.
Ergo Platform
Like Bitcoin, Ergo is a Proof of Work blockchain developed on the UTXO model. However, Ergo is referred to as an extended UTXO blockchain because its native language (ErgoScript) and application of Sigma Protocols enable expressive, smart contract functionality. With Ergo, developers are able to design applications that allow for light clients and side chains through the implementation of NIPoPoWs (Non-Interactive Proof of Proof of Work). The blockchain allows for things such as ring signatures, multi-ring signatures, self-replicating scripts and advanced optional privacy features.
The blockchain was launched as a platform for everyday individuals and its founders drew inspiration from the first principles of crypto. Ergo is a direct response to legacy institutions and the weaponization of money through traditional finance. True to its founding ideals, Ergo had a fair launch with no pre-mine and no pre-allocation of tokens to any founders or investors.
The Ergo Manifesto and the desire to address socio-economic injustice are driving forces behind the development of Ergo’s dApps. The tools built on Ergo are intended to help empower the average citizen while promoting decentralized systems that ensure trustless frameworks.
For more information and to take a deeper dive into Ergo, please visit the following overview of the ecosystem.
Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 18th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 18th April.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: EXA
- Listing date: 19th Apr.
- Key words: Initial listing, KLAY Chain
- Official Website: http://exadao.net/
- About:
EXA becomes the medium which connects the content and asset, user and content, user and user, furthermore company(EXA ROBOTICS) and user from the EXA CONNECTED platform ecosystem where the platform becomes a method maintaining and sustaining the platform ecosystem forming the virtuous structure. Also becomes a necessary factor expanding the business region and service size of EXA CONNECTED into the global market by lowering the entrance wall of the overseas user inflow and service.
Project: VMS
VMS stands for VEHICLE MINING SYSTEM. Vehicle is a word that means “automobile, rides, and transportation,” and includes cars, yachts, and bikes commonly known. VMS is a remarkable system that can mine cryptocurrencies by solving fundamental electrical problem of mining computers by supplying power to from operating alternator.
Project: CTP
- Listing date: 20th Apr.
- Key words: Platform token, Listed on PancakeSwap, HOTBIT, BEP20
- Official Website: https://ctomorrow.io/
- About:
Ctomorrow Platform is a personalized technology platform focusing on innovations which revolutionize the way we monitor and manage our health for a healthier, happier world. It has launched facial skin reporting application—Cosball. With the development of facial skin reporting application based on blockchain, it reached partnership with cosmetic company and promoted the development of personalized cosmetics which meet different people’s needs.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Apr. 11th to Apr. 17th, 2022
Name: BTFA
Name: NYM
Name: CMSN
Name: FRZSS
Name: SHINJIRO
Name: SHIBGOTCHI
Name: CHURCH
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Telegram
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Blockchain
LBank Exchange Will List CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP)on April 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Apr. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will listCTOMORROW PLATFORM(CTP) on April20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theCTP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022.
Using cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize current industry standards and practices, CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP) is here to foster an ecosystem of personalized, customized health solutions individually tailored to everyone’s unique traits and needs. Its native tokenCTP will be listed on LBank Exchange at18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing CTOMORROW PLATFORM
CTOMORROW PLATFORM is a personalized technology platform focusing on innovationswhich revolutionize the way people monitor and manage their health for a healthier, happier world. It sits squarely at the intersection of three important emergent technologies: mHealth, AI avatars, and blockchain technology. The primary components of the CTOMORROW ecosystem are blockchain, the CTP token, the CTP exchange gateway, Big Data and AI.
The CTOMMORROW Project accelerates innovation in the Health Tech sector, promoting a healthier and more positive life for all. CTOMORROW’s particular emphasis is on projects that leverage mobile technology to produce software applications (Apps) that provide users with real-time health or beauty diagnosis. These applications use facial recognition technology to gather data about the user’s skin condition and health, sincethe majority of smartphones on the market already are equipped with biometric facial recognition technology.
The CTOMORROW Smart Data Factory is an ever-growing database that provides information to CTOMORROW AI, to provide the most accurate health reports and recommendations to the users.CTOMORROW DID is a set of authorization APIs provided by CTOMORROW that developers can use to allow their users to connect and share their data externally, and increase engagement with other websites and applications via their CTOMORROW account.
Last but not least, CTOMORROW’s Dynamic NFT Avatars take the concept of PFP NFT to the next level with personalized avatars based on user’s initial facial scan which evolve over time based on their initial personal attributes, their progress with health and beauty solutions, and the body of knowledge accumulated in the Smart Data Factory and applied to their individual data points.
AboutCTP Token
CTP is a medium that induces users to provide data within the CTOMORROW’s ecosystem. Users can use the received CTP to pay for products or services provided in the ecosystem or receive additional benefits.
Based on BSC, CTP has a total supply of 9 billion (i.e. 9,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for big data mining, 14% is allocated to collaboration partners, 9.7% is provided for pre-sale, 10% is allocated to the foundation, 9% will be used for ecosystem expansion, another 9% is allocated to the founders, 8.3% will be used for marketing, 7% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for floating liquidity, and the rest 3% is allocated to the advisors.
CTP tokenwill be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April20, 2022.Investorswho are interested inCTOMORROW PLATFORMinvestment can easily buy and sellCTP token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing ofCTPon LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More aboutCTPToken:
Official Website:https://ctomorrow.io
Telegram :https://t.me/CTPKoreaOfficial
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Ctomorrow_world
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
[email protected]
