Terra’s Stablecoin UST Is Now Crypto’s Third Biggest
Terra’s US dollar-pegged algorithmic cryptocurrency UST is moving up the ladder and now ranks third in terms of overall market capitalization.
Today, the fast-growing Terra USD (UST) stablecoin from the Terra ecosystem passed another pivotal point, reaching a market valuation of more over $17 billion.
As of Tuesday, UST had eclipsed the BSC-based stablecoin BUSD in market capitalization by more than $67 million.
UST was operations in September 2020. To mint an equivalent amount of UST, a user must burn a reserve asset such as Terra (LUNA).
UST Making Headlines
This year, the Terra blockchain network has been the talk of the crypto world. Following its participation in the broader market downturn over the weekend, Terra’s native cryptocurrency LUNA has had the highest 24-hour bounce.
Terra (LUNA) is currently trading 15% higher at $90, with a market valuation of $32 billion. Terra has surpassed Cardano’s ADA to become the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap as a result of this development.
As of this writing, the leading stablecoin is Tether (USDT), which has a market cap of $82 billion. USD Coin (USDC) is ranked second with a market cap of nearly $50 billion.
LUNA total market cap at $31.10 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
UST is formed by burning a single terra (LUNA), the Terra network’s original crypto currency.
Other sorts of decentralized stablecoin projects, such as Makerdao’s DAI, rely on an over-collateralization procedure to maintain the token’s peg to the dollar.
The value of Terra’s stablecoin UST has increased exponentially during the last 509 days, or 16 months.
Additionally, recent data indicates that UST has been on a stratospheric rise since mid-November, with the market cap jumping by 525 percent.
Lower Trade Volume
Despite outperforming BUSD in terms of market capitalization, UST trades at a far lower volume compared to its immediate competition, with Binance’s stablecoin witnessing $2.25 billion in trading volume over the last 24 hours compared to UST’s $431.78 million.
On the other hand, Terra has recently made headlines for its Bitcoin acquisition. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), its parent organization, has acquired approximately 30,000 BTC to act as a peg and reserve for its UST stablecoin.
But, it has a lot going on behind the scenes. LFG intends to acquire a total of 410 billion dollars’ worth of Bitcoin.
However, similar to the broader crypto market in recent months, bullish pronouncements are doing nothing to boost the price of LUNA.
The token’s price has fallen 12.5% in the last 30 days to $77.30, and it has also retreated 34.3 percent since reaching an all-time high of $119.18 on April 5.
SocialGood Is Good for Business
Businesses and brands are regularly looking for ways to improve their bottom line and increase sales. An increase in sales and “basket size”, is often achieved by not only getting new customers but retaining the existing ones too. When looking at the way businesses and brands are trying to achieve this, we regularly see the following: Loyalty programmes, online stores that allow for 24/7 sales, and of course jumping on to various social media channels, whether they are relevant or can even be managed – you name it businesses and brands are trying it.
There is a clear level of FOMO (fear of missing out) in the businesses and brands’ actions, and a sense of “well what if we are not on it, and lose customers?” in the thinking of all involved. It is through this FOMO that SocialGood (SG) can leverage these businesses and brands into becoming retail partners.
As a social platform SG is able to offer the following:
– Giving businesses and brands access to new markets (existing SG users) that they may have not tapped into yet – As of January 2022, more than 1.85 million users have joined the app since its launch of the app in September 2020.
– They take the store’s online presence and help it grow through their members and advertising and marketing activities.
- Both of these lead potentials can increase the bottom line and drive sales
– In addition, by partnering with SG businesses and brands become actively involved in giving back and helping customers earn cryptocurrency. Doing this places them in a positive light as they become a business and brand that cares about its customers.
– Then there is the benefit to their customers:
- They are automatically entered into the Lucky Reward Lottery where every time they purchase something at AliExpress via the SocialGood App, they will be automatically entered to earn back one of three possible reward rates, selected at random each time.
#1: Earn 100% of your total purchase as Crypto back
#2: Earn up to 6.5%* of your total purchase as Crypto back
#3: Earn up to 3.2%** of your total purchase as Crypto back
- Customers have access to new businesses and brands they can buy from and still earn crypto – The SG ecosystem and total partnerships secured, include over 1,800 major companies internationally.
- Customers are also able to stake their tokens. The staking reward rate depends on your membership level (based on how much SG you hold and your total purchases completed through the SocialGood App in the past 2 months). This is recalculated every 6 hours to ensure fairness across for all.
As SocialGood, aims to revolutionize capitalism as we know it today, it makes sense for businesses and brands to work alongside a company like SG to not only help reach their own goals of increasing sales and improving their bottom line, but to also provide their existing customers with more value than ever before. As the SG Projects actions are based on the belief of making society better by providing consumers with assets for free and aims to improve their lives, why would a business not want to be a part of this?
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 19
- On April 19, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 19, 2022 is $14.20.
- Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 19, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on April 19 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.
Currently, the price of DOT is $18.19. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.20 and the sell level of DOT is $17.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 19
- On April 19, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.62.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 19, 2022, is $69.72.
- Terra’s 50MA shows an upward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 19, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 19, 2022, is explained below with a two hour time frame.
The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend. The price action trades higher, however, the buyers lose the momentum at one point and the nears take temporary control over the price action. It is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two downward sloping, converging trendlines.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $90. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.62 and the buy level of LUNA is $89.22. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $76.14 and the sell level of LUNA is $69.72.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
The LUNA price lies above 50MA (short-term) and the price lies below 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in an upward trend and based on the 200MA it is in downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
