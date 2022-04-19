Finance
The Advantages of REITs
Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is an investment vehicle that provides real estate holdings. It resembles mutual fund investments with a diversified investment array; moreover, it has some tax advantages. In asset management, REITs can provide diversification for a portfolio.
Because of the unique nature of REITs, a fund that invests in real estate holdings can provide a good way to hedge the stock and bond markets. If you remember right after the late 1990s internet tech boom, the market underwent a major correction. The stock market went down considerably and worried investors because of the stock market volatility. As capital pulled away from the market, more investors were looking for other types of investments including real estate.
Real estate subsequently surged because of low interest rates and interest in new forms of investments. As popularity in housing rose, the medium price per home surged as well. With dropping stock prices, real estate became the safe haven that concerned investors were looking for.
REITs could be a great investment option for asset management purposes. It not only provides diversity, but it provides consistent returns. In fact, REITs have provided roughly an average annualized return of 12.6% (12.6% return on average every year) in the past 30 years. A popular benchmark, the S&P 500, has returned 12.2% over the same time frame. Even with the slight advantage over the S&P, the .4% difference can provide cumulative returns over the long run.
REITs also have tax advantages. Since 90% of the profits are returned directly to the investors, double taxation is avoided. Typical corporate profits are taxed twice since the taxes are first taxed on the corporate level and then with the individual shareholder.
REITs also have the flexibility of stock funds. Under the proper portfolio management, they can provide liquidity by being able to sell their holdings without any restrictions. This allows the managers to be able to invest in other real estate that might be hot at the moment.
These trusts can even be diversified among various geographic locations and real estate types like corporate offices and homes. For only a few thousands dollar as the minimum investment, an investor can take advantage of ownership in diversified properties as a part of his/her asset management.
REITs not only provide capital investment, but they are also income for investors. The income stream is mainly from rental income. Each month, the managers provide income distributions that are generally consistent. This is a great vehicle for someone looking for high dividends found in large corporations.
As inflations rises, corporate profits become relatively lower. Stocks, therefore, are exposed to inflation risks. However, REITs can act like inflation hedges. While the cost of living rises, rental income can rise as well. So rising rental income can offset the inflation factor.
REITs provide a great way for investors to diversify their holdings. Asset management will benefit by the tax advantages, inflation hedging capabilities, geographical diversity and most importantly, portfolio diversity. For more information about REITs, consult your financial planner or contact a major mutual fund company.
Finance
Insurance For Water Damage Will Help Save Your Property
Insurance for water damage in your home is often part of your general homeowners policy. Your insurance may cover losses that are due to a pipe that burst or an appliance that leaks, but may not if you are exposed to a flood, tornado or hurricane.
For this kind of coverage you will need a separate policy. Unfortunately, many homeowners recognize this way too late. You can choose how much coverage you purchase, but do get the extra coverage.
Before you go to purchase your policy, decide how much you will actually need. Do you want to have replacement value coverage or just have current value coverage. There is a big difference. If you only buy current value, it will pay based on what your used items are worth, it won’t pay to purchase new items. There is a difference in price for the policies, but it would be worth it in the event you need to use it.
If while you were sleeping, your pipes froze and burst, your insurance will cover the water damage. However, if you left your home with the heater turned off while on vacation, your insurance will not cover these damages.
If your dishwasher overflows causing extensive water damage to your home, your insurance company will most likely cover the structure and all of it’s contents but they won’t necessarily pay to repair the dishwasher. Any leaking roof which causes problems is usually covered by homeowners insurance.
If your roof leaked because of a natural event such as hail, falling trees, or very high winds it will be covered since they are covered by insurance for water damage. Some of the claims such as sewer backups, flooding from an overflowing river or lake, and water seepage (usually seen in basements) are usually not covered by a regular homeowners insurance policy.
If you want to be covered from natural floods such as tidal surges, overflowing rivers and streams and flash floods, you will need to purchase a nationwide flood insurance policy from the federal government. Many people believe if you don’t live in a 100 year or 500 year flood plain, then this isn’t a policy for them. It is important to know that flooding can take place anywhere outside of known flood zones. Unfortunately, many people just don’t realize they should have flood insurance.
You must make sure that you are fully aware of the flood risk in your area, and the time of year when you are at the highest risk for flooding. Most insurance for water damage can take up to a couple of months or even more to go through and become fully active.
Finance
Cheap Car Insurance For Young Drivers
Is it possible to get cheap car insurance for a young driver? Well that depends on your definition of cheap. Why is that? Because young teen drivers as a group represent the highest risk group there is for an insurance company.
Young teen drivers are the least experienced drivers on the road. There is a lot to learn about driving and no drivers training school can teach teens about all the situations that will come up in their daily travels. It is only through thousands of hours on the road that you can become a good driver ready to deal with all the challenges you encounter.
Until your teenage driver accumulates those hours and becomes more experienced their insurance rates will be higher than most other drivers.
Teens as a group also get in the most accidents and unfortunately many of those accidents happen to be fatal.
These types of accidents cost the insurance companies a lot of money.
So now that we know why young drivers cost so much let’s take a moment to see how we can lower those insurance rates.
One of the biggest factors that determines how much you pay is what kind of car you drive. If you want a “cool” teen car like a Camaro, Mustang, or Subaru SRX then you will not have cheap car insurance. These types of cars encourage reckless driving and more aggressive driving and of course the insurance companies see this and the rates are high.
Whereas if you go with a more sensible car like a Corolla, Camry, or Taurus then you can get cheaper rates. These are more family type 4 door sedans and they usually cost less to insure.
The next factor is what kind of coverages you need on your teen’s car. A late model car with liability only will save you a lot of money every month compared to a newer car that has comprehensive and collision coverages.
If you do have to have full coverage then see how much you save with the highest deductibles available.
Another potential option is changing your young drivers driving status when they go away to school and are not driving a vehicle or have no access to a vehicle. You may be able to put them as a non operator or get a discount for them being away at school.
There isn’t too much options for getting cheap car insurance for young drivers but it does not hurt to shop around among the major insurance companies. You may be surprised to find a better deal you were not expecting.
Finance
Examining The Important Parts Of Your Car Insurance Policy
Before you make a decision about an auto insurance policy, learning about all the parts most important for you is necessary. Every driver has a different set of circumstances surrounding their need for auto coverage. These circumstances and other factors can be used to put together the best policy for you.
Most areas maintain laws about your maintenance of liability insurance coverage. This part of your policy is required by law because it covers the other driver. In the past, many people suffered through major medical bills and property damages out of their own pocket when another driver did not have insurance coverage. Because of this reason, liability coverage became a law.
Liability consists of two parts. Your coverage includes bodily injury and property damage you cause in a wreck. The other driver can be compensated for lost wages, medical expenses, and for pain and suffering. The vehicle you damage in an accident that is your fault is covered by the property damage part of liability.
You may have heard the term PIP in your search for coverage. This aspect of your coverage is greatly beneficial in the event you are involved in an accident. PIP stands for personal injury protection. Some companies call this part no fault coverage. The reason for this is because you can receive medical care costs as soon as necessary even if the accident was your fault. Your losses can be great in the event you lose your vehicle in an accident.
Keep in mind there two parts of PIP coverage. You can add both parts to your policy or just one, depending on your need and the amount of premiums you can afford to pay. You might opt to choose the medical coverage or you might also think about reimbursement coverage for the care your family needs if your are severely injured.
Looking through every type of policy is the greatest way to find one most suitable for your needs. You might prefer the coverage provided by a basic policy. Other drivers might need a standard type policy. Several options for different policies are available for you to examine with an agent.
Many parts of an insurance policy are small and inexpensive. However, the savings they provide is huge. Think about the addition of roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement and about the circumstances surrounding why you would need them. Being insured allows you to have the good feeling called peace of mind.
