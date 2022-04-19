Finance
The Buffett Philosophy: How a Trip to Omaha Changed the Way I View the World
Once upon a time, in a land far far away, I was an employee for a small company by the name of Geico. It just so happened that their regional offices were located 2 miles from my parents’ home. At the time, Geico had just recently been bought out by Berkshire Hathaway, making many employees that had stock millionaires overnight! It became a wholly owned subsidiary of a man that has been called the Oracle of Omaha. His name was Warren Buffett and his philosophy has been to invest in great companies and stocks. He rarely ever sells a stock or company he owns.
As I worked for Geico, I saw first hand how efficiently they were with their capital as well as how efficient they were with their customer service and sales processes. At the time I was invited by another employee to go out to see Warren Buffett for myself at his annual shareholders convention in Omaha, Nebraska. As a person that loves traveling and learning I said “Sure”! When I arrived I was amazed to see a small mid western city overflowing with people from all over the world to see the Oracle of Omaha. They packed the entire stadium to hear him and his partner speak about the economic times and the future of Berkshire Hathaway. It was 2003 and the economy was recovering from the tech bubble and 9/11. Here are a few things I learned from Warren Buffett that day:
Lesson #1: He truly loved investing, filing his first income tax return in 1944 at the age of 14. Buffett took a $35 deduction for the use of his bicycle and watch on his paper route.
Lesson #2: Never sacrifice integrity… He had a saying “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”
Lesson #3: He loved letting other people manage his assets. Commonly referring himself to a bat boy for the legendary Yankees. All he did was supply his CEO’s with the right bats, he would often say!
Lesson #4: Wealth is a game that takes time. This quote illustrates his point quite well: Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.
Lesson #5: When you are in love with what you do, the world becomes your playground, as Warren Buffett proved to me that day!
It was a pivotal moment in my life to see that wealth can be accumulated with integrity and responsibility by focusing on what you love and do well. I learned that if you truly believe in yourself and apply integrity to all you do, you will become a success.
Flood Insurance Secret – Your Homeowners Insurance Probably Doesn’t Cover You!
You may be taking a huge financial risk if you haven’t checked to make sure that you have proper insurance coverage. It’s not automatic!
Flood insurance is important because most homeowners insurance policies do NOT cover flood damage. In fact, most standard homeowners, renters, dwelling, and condominium policies contain specific clauses that exclude and reject any type of flood losses. These days many lenders will require you to make certain that your property is fully protected before they will fund your loan, but existing owners should check with their insurance agents to determine whether their current policies cover them for flood damage.
Congress created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in 1968 to fill the coverage gap contained in most property policies. Flood policies are available in communities nationwide. These programs meet federal standards and help minimize property losses.
Many people think that they only need flood insurance if they live near the water, but those living close to the coast, a lake, river, or similar low-lying area, aren’t the only ones at risk. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) says that one of every three claims comes from outside the high-risk flood areas. An overflowing drain or rainfall that overwhelms the drainage around your house can send rising waters into your home.
Tip: It’s important to think ahead and buy before you need it. A flood policy takes effect 30 days after you buy it. Don’t wait until it’s too late.
A flood policy covers the insured home, building and its contents. The policy also pays for moving insured contents to a safe location and for expenses — such as pumps and sandbags — to protect a building.
Even though flood insurance is a federal program, you can buy flood insurance from the same local agent who handles your home or auto insurance policy.
The price of flood insurance depends on where you live and the amount of coverage needed. If you live in an area with low to moderate risk of flooding, you might be able to buy an NFIP “preferred risk policy” cheap.
Be sure to buy enough coverage. You can insure your home for as much as $250,000 and your personal property for as much as $100,000. Commercial buildings can be insured for as much as $500,000, with another $500,000 for contents.
If your home is covered for at least 80 percent of its value, you will have replacement cost coverage on the structure. In English this means the policy will pay for repairs with no deduction for depreciation. Contents coverage, on the other hand, is on an actual cash value-that is, depreciated-basis.
Secrets of Bonding 119: Lien On Me
“It’s what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” A famous quote by… ?
Let’s go over what you need to know about construction liens. They can have a big impact on construction contracts and companies.
A Mechanic’s Lien is filed when a subcontractor or supplier on a construction project fails to be paid. The lien is a form of claim filed against the project itself. For example, the unpaid mason (subcontractor) files a claim against the building owner. “My bricks and labor are in that façade. I can’t take them back now, but assert that I’m owed money!”
Liens are used on non-governmental projects. Typically, claimants are prohibited from liening a public building – which is where Payment Bonds come in. Issued by surety companies, the payment bond is a resource to protect suppliers of labor and material from non-payment.
So far that’s all pretty straight forward. On private contracts unpaid subs and suppliers can file a lien. On government jobs they make a claim on the payment bond instead.
Here are some permutations worth knowing.
Release of Lien
The lien can be released, or “bonded off,” by the filing of a (you guessed it) Release of Lien Bond. This removes the lien from the property in question, which is beneficial for the project owner, while still providing financial protection for the plaintiff (unpaid sub or supplier.) The dispute is still unresolved, but the plaintiffs security shifts from the physical project to the surety bond.
A release of lien bond is not easy to obtain. But if a payment bond was issued, that surety has motivation to prevent a payment bond claim, and issuing the lien release bond could do so.
When the lien release bond is filed, it takes some pressure off the defendant (general contractor). You can assume the unpaid mason hopes the lien will cause the owner (who is the recipient of the lien) to force the GC to respond. When the lien is bonded off, that effect disappears from the project owner – but not the surety.
Stop Notices
California, Mississippi, Arizona, Alaska and Washington use a slightly different procedure. On governmental projects a Stop Notice is filed which freezes a portion of the project funds to protect the claimant. This forces action on the part of the GC, or they can file a Release of Stop Notice bond to keep the project funds flowing while dealing with the dispute.
Understand the Difference
Mechanic’s Liens are filed against the project owner. The claim attaches to the real property and is recorded against the property title – which therefore restricts the owner’s ability to dispose of the property.
With a lien, the claimant may be paid regardless of whether the owner paid the GC. In fact, the owner may have to pay twice: First to the GC then again to the sub / vendor claimant, to clear the lien (and property title).
Stop Notices “trap” contract funds, assuming there are funds to trap.
If the claimant files a Stop Notice after the funds have been disbursed, the Stop Notice has no value.
Other basic differences:
- Unlike a lien, the stop notice does not give the debt any security.
- The stop notice is sent to the relevant parties, but it is not legally recorded such as a lien filed against the property title. The claim is inherently less official and is sometimes even ignored because of it’s less formal appearance.
- Unlike a Mechanics Lien, the Stop Notice can affect the entire project because it freezes a portion of the contract funds – which the GC may need in order to continue working.
We are not attorneys. If you need an attorney… call one. This article is for entertainment only. Gimme a break!
13 Funny Travel Insurance Stories – Lucky For Some, Less So For Others!
Cheap travel insurance has a reputation of being quite a dull area to work in. While it does have its dull routine moments, just like any other job, these are made up for by the occasional inspired funny travel insurance stories you hear. It’s hard to say how many of them are either exaggerated, hugely embellished or just plain made up, but I still found a few of these travel insurance stories made me laugh while I was researching this article, and that’s good enough for me.
Here’s 13 funny travel insurance stories. While 13 is traditionally an unlucky number, a fair few on this list will consider themselves very lucky to be covered by understanding travel insurance companies! The remaining ones who were turned down will no doubt have learned an invaluable life lesson!
- Cheeky Monkeys Cause Havoc
According to this tale (tail?), a group of cheeky monkeys conspired to ruin a couple’s romantic trip to Malaysia. Due to the heat, the couple left the window of their chalet open during the day while they went out, but regretted their decision when they returned to discover their clothes and belongings all over the surrounding resort and neighbouring rainforest. The couple’s insurance company were thankfully understanding and ensured they did not need to keep re-wearing the same clothes for the remainder of their trip!
- A LOT of Bombay Mix
You know Bombay Mix? The spicy Indian snack food. One traveller claimed to have lost £600 worth of the stuff on his way back from holiday, and tried to claim on his travel insurance. With Bombay Mix costing less than £1 per 250g bag, a conservative estimate is that the man would need to be carrying over 80 kilograms of the snack to have racked up £600 expenses! Quite hard to misplace, you’d have thought, and the travel insurance company agreed, refusing to pay the claim.
- A sting in the tail
One traveller lost his wallet down a drain, while exploring Natanya in Israel. However, rather than filing a police report and contacting his travel insurance providers, the brave individual tried to fish his wallet out of the drain – only to be stung by a poisonous scorpion which had made the area its home! The man’s treatment (and presumably his missing wallet) was covered by his travel insurance.
- Geronimo!
Winning the dubious honour of the most unlucky on the list, this family’s camping trip went awry when a parachutist from the nearby airbase missed his target and landed squarely on the family tent. The camping equipment was ruined, and to add insult to injury, they were not covered for accidental damage so had to foot the bill themselves.
- The joke’s on the burglar?
A fairly routine claim for a stolen cosmetics bag took an amusing twist when it was revealed that the victim had transferred her medical-strength haemorrhoid cream into an empty moisturiser tub earlier in the holiday. While French police remained on the lookout for a suspiciously smooth-faced thief, the woman’s travel insurance company paid up for the missing make-up, perfume and lotions.
- Wrong airport, wrong country!
A man who claimed for a holiday cancellation when he was refused entry to a flight was turned down, when it emerged his flight wasn’t from Manchester in the North West of England, but Manchester, New Hampshire in the United States.
- Some claims just aren’t worth the excess!
Here’s a tip for you – if you have an excess you need to pay on a claim of £50, make sure your stolen possessions are worth at the very least £50.01! One traveller who had his bag snatched on holiday had his claim turned down, when it was established the complete inventory of contents was: 1x bottle of water, 1 x newspaper and 1 x packet of mints. No wonder his cheap travel insurance claim was rejected.
- Criminals aren’t the only animals to ruin your trip
If you’re holidaying in the Black Forest, you may want to make sure you lock up properly when you leave the house. One family came back to their chalet to discover their home had been invaded by one hungry goat, which had proceeded to much his way through their wallets, passports and sandwiches. Their claim for new passports and wallets were rejected on the grounds of negligence in leaving the chalet wide open.
- Coconut Shy
If you’re planning on relaxing under a tree in Sri Lanka, it’s worth checking your spot carefully, as one traveller found after being concussed by a falling coconut. The injury knocked her out, which may sound unlikely until you consider that the average fresh coconut weights 2 kilograms, and their trees grow up to 30 metres high. A coconut travelling at 53 miles per hour is no joke, and it’s unsurprising that the traveller was reimbursed the £400 medical bills.
- Coconuts lost
On the other hand, others apparently cannot function without their coconuts: a couple returned from Mauritius to discover their local produce missing. Claiming for two lost coconuts may seem like a reasonable idea on paper, but with each one costing less than a pound to replace, and an initial excess on any claim made of £50, it’s no wonder the travel insurance providers turned this one down.
- A what!?
Occasionally you hear of a claim for something that’s just completely baffling, and it was as such for Direct Line, who allegedly received a claim for a “guitar made out of a pumpkin”.
- A burning desire for a drink
At the ironically labelled ‘Fire Bar’ in Greece, one reveller paid the price for ‘needing a drink’ when she remained at the bar waiting to be served despite a loud buzzer and the rapid departure of others clamouring for a pint. Unsurprisingly, the buzzer turned out to be a fire alarm – a fact which she finally appreciated when the flames engulfed the area. She escaped the scene with third degree burns and £300 of medical expenses to pay – which her travel insurance company covered.
- Someone’s fibbing!
Finally more of a fact than a funny travel insurance story, but its believed that there have been more claims for stolen £1000 Rolex Oysters watches than have been manufactured. It seems some people have been creative with their travel insurance claims…
