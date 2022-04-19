Blockchain
The Young Turks Embarrass Themselves Trying To Discuss Crypto Regulation
Why do these Young Turks ladies dare to speak about a subject as complex as cryptocurrencies without doing ANY research? In the following video, both Ana Kasparian and Francesca Fiorentini read a New York Times article interpreting it as fact, while giving the most inane commentary you could imagine. To make things worse, they try to be sarcastic and humorous and fail completely at that too.
Their main thesis is that crypto lobbyists are influencing bills and legislation while at the same time trying to keep the industry irregulated. Is that what’s happening? Doesn’t that thesis contradicts itself? Let’s go through the Young Turks ladies’ points one by one to see if we can understand them better. But first, the video:
What Do The Young Turks Think They’re Saying?
To express coherent ideas while recording live is hard. So, to cut the Young Turks ladies some slack, let’s start with the text. The YouTube information box starts as follows:
“Crypto lobbies and lobbyists are gaining ground in their fight to profit from bills drafted with state legislators to keep the cryptocurrency market free of regulation, leading to an increase in profits for crypto executives and lobbyists.”
If a bill passes, that’s regulation. Isn’t that what those lobbyists are pushing? Regulation? Also, isn’t everyone in the United States looking to increase profits? It seems like the Young Turks are protesting about the lobbyists dictating what regulation looks like, but that framing wouldn’t drive the outrage clicks.
Later on, the info box says:
“Florida is the most recent state to adopt crypto-friendly legislation as the state recently signed a law that would make it much easier to trade and hold cryptocurrencies in the state in an attempt to draw investment into the industry in Florida.”
What’s the problem here, exactly? Regions all over the world are executing this geographical arbitrage play. Is it illegal? NO.
The info box closes with:
“Across the nation, crypto executives and lobbyists are helping to draft bills to benefit the fast-growing industry, then pushing lawmakers to adopt these made-to-order laws, before moving rapidly to profit from the legislative victories.”
Yeah, that’s what lobbyists do. Every industry under the sun is trying to influence regulation in its favor. Is it right? Maybe not, but it’s as common as bread. Crypto people didn’t create lobbying.
What Do Ana And Francesca Think They’re Saying?
The Young Turks’ bosses did these women dirty by putting them in this position. It seems like they ordered a hit piece about one of the most complex subjects around without providing any training whatsoever. Do The Young Turks’ bosses have training themselves? Because it seems like they’re as confused as the ladies.
The video starts with Ana stating the confusing thesis, crypto lobbyists are drafting laws to make sure that the industry remains irregulated? If they’re drafting laws, they’re looking for regulation, but ok. Then, she criticizes Joe Biden’s now-famous Executive Order by saying it’s just the commission of studies. Well, it’s a complex subject, and the Young Turks could benefit from commissioning studies themselves.
Then, Ana says that the laws are being left up to each State. Isn’t the United States a constitutional federal republic? Federal means that the States are sovereign. After that comes the terrible “Tales From The Crypt-o” title card, in which they use a tweet from an NFT owner who got hacked as some kind of proof that the crypto space is spooky and treacherous.
Then, the New York Times articulates what the Young Turks couldn’t. According to it, a law presented in Florida eliminates “a threat from a law intended to curb money laundering.” So, what they’re actually against is that the crypto industry is getting rid of AML laws? They’re not being too successful, then, because, as far as we can tell, every exchange in the US has AML procedures in place.
ETH price chart on FTX | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
The Young Turks Think That Cryptocurrencies Are Good For Criminals
It’s Francesca’s turn, and, with the eloquence of a first-time podcaster, she says that cryptocurrencies are a new way to “do corruption,” to “steal money that is not yours,” and for “paying 17-year-olds for sex.” A ten minutes study of cryptocurrencies would’ve told the Young Turks that the blockchain is an immutable ledger. There’s not a worse medium to finance the crimes that Francesca describes.
Then, Ana insists that financial institutions need to be regulated. That’s exactly what’s being discussed, but ok. Then, she says “You should want protection. You should want to ensure that cryptocurrencies aren’t used for money laundering.” Perfect, but the people should also want banks not to be used for money laundering, and they’re not getting that either. The only way to stop money laundering is for the financial authorities to do their job and stop it. Common citizens shouldn’t suffer.
Near the end, Francesca qualifies the whole industry as a slow-moving con or scam. As a contrasting opinion, we might qualify the industry as the most exciting development in finance and as a job-generating juggernaut that’s saving lives worldwide. Then, Francesca predicts that, in a few years, we’re going to be inundated with documentaries about the different cases in which people lost money. She might be right about that. There’s too much money involved and the average citizen is as uninformed as the Young Turks.
Do your own research and commission your own studies so that you won’t become a victim. As in the traditional financial markets, laws aren’t going to protect you from scams. Information and due diligence will.
Featured Image: Ana and Francesca, screenshot from the video | Charts by TradingView
Ethereum Transaction Fees Near Six-Month Low Amid Declining Prices
Ethereum gas prices have been declining for a while now. It had risen to its all-time high back in 2021 when the bull market was in full bloom. It then continued to maintain on the high spike, spiking at various intervals to high points. At its highest, average ETH gas fees were as high as $69. However, with the recent downtrend and the market losing momentum, the gas fees have crumbled and the recent decline has seen its near six-month lows.
Ethereum Fees Are Down
Ethereum gas fees for the last three months showed a consistent downtrend that saw average gas fees decline as low as $5.98 in early March. This had been the lowest that gas fees had been in seven months at this point. However, a spike in gas fees in early April would quickly put an end to this sending gas fees as high as $43 once more. This would prove to be only temporary given that the sharp downtrend that followed has sent ETH gas fees to plummet towards six-month lows.
Related Reading | DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack
As of Monday, Ethereum gas fees had declined as low as $8.78 on average. It represented a 76$% drop from its April high to put it in levels recorded in early March. The drop in ETH fees has also translated to a drop in the fees of Layer 2 rollups which boast significantly lesser fees than it costs to transact on the main network.
The lowest recorded fee rate had dropped to as low as $0.03 per transaction on Sunday recorded on Metis Network. Others like Loopring and Zksync had seen transaction fees slide to as low as $0.05.
Bitcoin fees had also fallen and the average transaction fee as of early Monday sat at $1.04.
ETH On The Charts
The current downtrend seems to be prominent in not just the transaction fees but the price of the digital asset. Ethereum price had crashed below $3,000 in the early hours of Monday, and while small recoveries were made, various dips saw the digital asset touch the $2,800 price range before the opening of the markets on Monday.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Slides Below 3K, Why Bears Could Aim $2.5K
With selloffs rocking the market, indicators had turned inherently bullish for the digital asset, skewing completely in favor of the sellers. After breaking the $3,000 mark, the next major support level now lies at $2,900 although bears continue their efforts to drag it down lower.
ETH has now fallen below the 50-day moving average. This puts the short-term forecasts of the cryptocurrency right in the negative for the majority of traders, and the long-term outlook is not looking good either. The digital asset is trading at $2,909 at the time of this writing.
Featured image from Shrimpy Academy, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
LUNA Moves On Its Own Beat, Bulls Aim For New ATH
LUNA continues to display strength as the crypto market trends to the downside. Despite the current short-term increase in selling pressure, this cryptocurrency managed to enter uncharted territory, and its price action hints at more upside.
Related Reading | Inside Terra’s $2.38 Billion Reserves, What Made The Lineup?
As seen in the chart below, LUNA has been on its uptrend since August 2021. It briefly dropped towards the $40 area and resumed its momentum to $120.
At the time of writing, LUNA trades at $87 with a 4% profit in the 4-hour chart. As Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies bleed under the pressure of a broad market downside, LUNA hints at the moon.
The long-term fundamentals behind this cryptocurrency’s increase are still in place. The Terra native cryptocurrency and its ecosystem have managed to attract new users due to its products and staking mechanism.
Two sides of the same coin, LUNA, and Terra’s stablecoin UST have taken over the DeFi sector. Recently, stablecoin became the third largest in terms of market cap.
Only surpass by USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) with over $50 billion in terms of market cap, UST reached the $17 billion market cap and displaced BUSD.
The increase in market cap could be interpreted as another metric of Terra’s adoption. The ecosystem has attracted attention due to its Anchor Protocol and this project’s 19% annual percentage yield (APY) for staking UST.
Data from Token Terminal measuring LUNA’s transaction volume (in pink in the chart below) confirms the rise of the Terra ecosystem. This metric stood at less than $50 million in April 2021 and reached an all-time high of close to $3 billion.
The increase in this metric seems to be correlated with LUNA’s price with an important uptick in November 2021, when the network saw the implementation of important updates.
LUNA Has The Fundamentals And Other Factors To Sustain Its Rally
As noted by a Terra user, the Anchor Protocol, probably one of the projects driven by LUNA’s current rally, continues to consolidate important partnerships and accessibility to different investment strategies. Recently, it announced deposits and withdrawals to the Mars Protocol’s Red Bank.
In addition, Anchor’s ANC was listed on Crypto.com, one of the largest crypto exchange platforms, as Terra increases its computability with other networks including Polkadot and Avalanche. The user noted this ecosystem’s milestones:
Anchor Protocol and Acala Network with help of Wormhole integrated to unite Terra, Polkadot DeFi ecosystems and to grow the decentralized stablecoin market. Hashed & Delphi Ventures co-lead seed round for Reactor Terra’s omni booster.
Related Reading | Terra Users Heads Up, Why NEAR May Launch Native Stablecoin With A 20% APR
Terra has also seen the deployment of new assets, liquidity pools, and the launch of the Terra Global Founder Fellowship program. This initiative is supported by Jump Capital, Hashed, Alpha Ventures, and others.
11🔸 @riskharbor redeployed a refreshed Ozone V1 Anchor $aUST protection pool. The capacity has increased by 200M.
12🔸 $UST is now available on https://t.co/Zeas4x8b3H Buy Crypto page. In addition, $UST / $USD and $UST / $USDT trading pairs are now live.
⤵️
— Helen | Everstake (@helen_everstake) April 18, 2022
Blockchain
All Positives for Paris Blockchain Week!
- Paris Blockchain Week ends successfully.
- Ripple CEO enthusiastic with court’s decision against SEC.
- Brazil’s new crypto bill and CBDC plans to be passed out soon.
The Paris Blockchain Week indeed ended up with all the most happy faces one could ever see upon the crypto industry. Apart from being a huge success, the community that gathered, giants and CEOs of many iconic and prominent crypto firms, took over the event blissfully.
Starting off on 11th April, 2022, the event went on for a period of almost 8 days, ending on 18th April, 2022. The city of love, became an epitope for crypto, becoming the ‘city of crypto’ for a week. Almost many of the prominent CEOs and crypto giants flew down to Paris, to express their views.
The event indeed became a huge collective narration of various crypto norms and regulatory discussions profusely. In spite of all this, many happy news made the entire community to sport a smile throughout.
Highlights of ‘Paris Blockchain Week’
Though the crypto industry and the market is not up to the fullest brim, the entire crowd gathered around indeed spread out all sorts of positivity throughout the event. Starting off with the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who claims that the year 2022, is indeed fruitful as many countries and regulatory bodies are coming up with revised and crypto supporting regulations.
On the other hand, the COF of Web3 Foundation, Bertrand Perez, points out that the European councils are not holding proper propaganda for crypto regulations. In spite of this, he insists that the councils should take enough time to finally come up with concrete regulations.
One of the happiest men in the crowd was the CEO of Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse. After his firm’s recent success over the ever ongoing law issue against the SEC, he cheered out and boasted around in rejoice. Accordingly, the U.S court’s judge Sarah Netburn, validated former SEC Director Hinman’s speech on cornering Ripple.
In addition to all this, Brazil also joins the party as they tend to soon launch their very own CBDC along with a completely new re-framed crypto regulations, all towards the betterment of the country’s crypto industry.
