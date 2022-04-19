News
TSA no longer enforcing mask mandate on planes, stirring confusion
ST. LOUIS — If you are getting on a plane this week, a mask is no longer required. The Transportation Security Administration announced that it is no longer enforcing a mask mandate for travel after a federal judge struck down the mandate extension on Monday.
At Lambert International Airport, the new decision is causing confusion among travelers.
“I’m definitely confused,” said Matthew Scroggins, who traveled from Texas without a mask.
He thought he didn’t have to wear one. This came after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate extension Monday. The mandate was originally in effect through May 3.
“I had a TSA official come up to me when I was sitting here. So, they didn’t have it on and told me to put it on,” Scroggins said. “Kind of pick-and-choosey.”
President Joe Biden said his administration is reviewing the judge’s ruling, but in the meantime, the TSA will not require masks. However, a lot of mask messaging is still up throughout Lambert.
“Masks signs are saying wear masks and over the loudspeaker, it says masks as well,” traveler Michelle Kemp said.
Delta, Southwest, American, and AlaskanAirlines took to Twitter Monday – saying masks are now optional for both customers and employees.
“I did see a pilot get off a flight with no mask, so obviously the employees are not being enforced to wear masks. So, I’m not sure if we should wear or not wear,” Kemp said.
Despite the confusion, traveler Dennis Kiefer still has a mask in his bag just in case the rules change again.
“I’m not going to be a rebel or anything like that, and I don’t want to be a problem. But I have it if I need it. If I don’t need it, and I’m not told I need to wear it, I won’t wear it,” Kiefer said.
Lambert International Airport officials said because the judge’s decision just came down hours before this story, airport staff has not had time to take down all the signs or change the speaker’s message. Airport officials said the speaker messages will be changed by Tuesday.
News
Richmond Heights Council votes to make door handle flipping illegal
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Monday night, Richmond Heights City Council voted unanimously 9-0 to follow another municipality in St. Louis County.
Like Eureka, it’s now illegal for people to check car door handles in search of an unlocked one in Richmond Heights.
“What we’re trying to accomplish is adding another layer of prevention,” said Richmond Heights Police Chief Gerry Rohr.
Chief Rohr said if a suspect is caught in the act of checking a car door handle, law enforcement now has the right to arrest them. He hopes it will also serve as a deterrent.
“It will also allow us to approach those offenders who might not have gotten into the car or committed the traditional theft from the car already,” said Rohr.
He said car crimes are the prevailing crime in the St. Louis area, and there isn’t a city or region that isn’t affected.
“They actually finance and fund, if you will, a greater criminal enterprise,” Rohr said. “The car that gets stolen out of this neighborhood is more likely used in another jurisdiction somewhere else to commit another crime.”
News
Head of MetroLink defends decision to take over Loop Trolley amid security concerns
ST. LOUIS — Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach said he stands by his agency’s decision to take over operations of the failed Delmar Loop Trolley.
In an interview on Monday, Roach said Bi-State was able to carry out both missions of running the Trolley and keeping passengers safe on the MetroLink and MetroBus transit systems.
Some weren’t so sure about that.
Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis: “We’ve got to stay focused on what matters. We have nothing unless we have a safe and secure system on MetroLink on MetroBus. I don’t want to see another penny wasted on fancy advertising on paint schemes or on the Delmar Loop Trolley.”
Roach doesn’t see things that way. Elliott asked if Sunday’s deadly shooting on a MetroLink train points to Bi-State having made a mistake in taking on the Delmar Loop Trolley, considering they haven’t gotten a handle on the security problems with MetroLink.
“I see these as two different issues,” Roach responded. “One is simply an operational issue. We’ve been asked not until this summer to operate the Loop Trolley. That’s different than operating the huge transit system, which we’re working on. But we’re going to keep working on this. We’re going to keep working on safety and security. It’s improving it’s doing well.”
This is not the first killing on the train or platform. A MetroLink guard was killed in 2021. Then, in 2019, an 18-year-old was gunned down at the MetroLink on State Street in East St. Louis.
Cox said Bi-State needs to stay focused.
“What I’m trying to say is we’ve taken our focus off of the ball, and what we need, and we must do for the community that has told us what they want,” Cox said.
When asked if Bi-State had lost focus, Roach answered: “We absolutely are not going to lose our focus. Our priority is protecting our customers and working in our transit community.”
Bi-State hopes to have the Trolley up and running by June. But the killing could have a bearing on the $1.2 million federal grant money it’s trying to get from East-West Gateway.
Elliott talked to that agency’s executive director, Jim Wild, who said: ‘I’m not sure if it will or it won’t. Some people — some of my directors in the past, my board members — used security on MetroLink as a reason for not funding it the last time it came through. But I’m not sure what their calculus for making a decision is going to be this round.”
News
Adjustments to Florida thrill ride made it unsafe before teen’s deadly fall: report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More details were released Monday regarding the investigation into the death of Tyre Sampson, a St. Louis County 14-year-old who was thrown to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last month.
Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, released a 14-page report detailing initial findings.
“This report confirmed our department’s findings that the operator of the Orlando drop tower made manual adjustments to the ride, resulting in it being unsafe,” Fried said.
Those adjustments included making more harness space in the seat where Sampson sat, even though his weight exceeded the ride’s guidelines. A proximity switch that should have kept the ride from operating with that additional harness space was also manipulated, according to one of the attorneys representing Sampson’s mother.
“This was such a preventable tragedy,” said Kimberly Wald, with the Haggard Law Firm. “These never should have been manipulated.”
She said a lawsuit has been drafted, but with more information continuously emerging, it’s not yet clear when it will be filed.
Wald attended a memorial service for Sampson and was moved to tears over his loss.
“He was a brilliant student,” she said. “He was loved and cherished by so many people and the fact that this happened to him, I mean it’s such a tragedy, and hopefully, we will be able to find the answers to make sure that we can make a positive change in amusement park safety in the future.”
Wald said it’s too soon to know where there is fault for Sampson’s death but added it will likely involve several different parties.
“The investigation is just too soon to determine really who is primarily at fault,” she said.
Trever Arnold, an attorney for the ride’s operator, Orlando Slingshot, released this statement:
Orlando Slingshot has fully cooperated with the State during the initial phase of its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. All protocols, procedures, and safety measures provided to us by the manufacturer of the ride were followed. Today’s report suggests a full review of the ride’s design, safety, operation, restraint mechanisms, and history – which of course we welcome. We look forward to working with the Florida legislature to implement change in the industry, as the safety of our patrons is always our top priority.
A statement from the amusement park, ICON Park was also released Monday:
We are deeply troubled that the preliminary findings of the State’s investigation indicate a sensor on the Orlando FreeFall attraction, which is owned and operated by the SlingShot Group, had been mis-adjusted after the sensor was originally secured in place. ICON Park is committed to providing a safe, fun experience for families. We will continue to support the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services with their ongoing investigation.
