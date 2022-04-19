Finance
Understanding the Reliability of Scaffolding Tarps
In the midst of a major construction project? Then chances are that you will need scaffolding to accomplish your goals. Whether it’s for painting, the installation of windows, or to otherwise support people and equipment on your construction site, it’s important to ensure that your scaffolding is as safe as possible. By investing in scaffolding tarps, you can provide a safe working environment while protecting your equipment. Consider the benefits of a reliable tarp cover below:
• Improve ROI. Investing in equipment such as scaffolding for your construction site consumes a lot of resources. By protecting the equipment with the appropriate tarp cover, you can ensure that your equipment is functional for years to come. This will improve the ROI on your equipment as you work on future projects.
• Safety. Spilt paint and scattered materials can create a hazardous work environment on scaffolding. Furthermore, uncontrollable elements of weather such as the temperature or rain can create an unworkable environment. Scaffolding tarps ensure safety in any condition on your construction site.
• Custom solutions. Instead of random covers, solutions from Tarps fit the exact measurements and specifications of your project. You never have to second-guess usability or worry about whether or not a cover will full fill your needs.
• Convenience. When you think of a tarp cover, chances are that you think of something that’s extremely heavy and bulky, especially if it’s made of quality material. The reality, though, is that scaffolding tarps are extremely lightweight, flexible, and can easily be handled. Don’t let the thinness and lightness of this material fool you, as these covers are composed of incredibly durable material.
• Cleanliness. Scaffolding tarps do more than simply keep equipment clean. They can also protect your construction site by being set up in such a way that they can catch falling debris. This provides safety for your workers but will also ensure that the site isn’t damaged from an accidental spill or dropped piece of equipment.
• Cost efficiency. When you consider the cost of tarps alongside the benefits that they provide, it becomes clear how incredibly cost efficient this piece of equipment is. From providing safety to enhancing your project, the benefits of a tarp cover easily outweigh the initial cost of investment.
When you order for Tarps and covers, you can feel assured in the fact that all tarps are made and assembled in the United States, assuring the highest quality available.
Howdy, Partner!
It is said that two heads are better than one and that is often true. When two people join forces to work on an important goal, expertise and resources are shared and the goal is reached more quickly. Moreover, there is someone available to help make decisions, someone to vent frustrations and celebrate victories with. Human beings are social animals. Most of us have an intimate partner in our life, or would like one. Many aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs would like to have a partner in their enterprise, as well.
A life or business partner can bring many advantages to a relationship, or can bring disaster. Most business partnerships fail and nearly 50% of marriages end in divorce. Your marriage partner and your business partner must each be chosen with care and an eye to the future. Opposites may attract, but they are usually unsustainable affairs. Shared values, goals, priorities, expectations, vision for the enterprise and complementary skills are the ties that bind.
Before you start talking partnership with your presumed intended, catalogue the resources that the venture needs to reach and sustain profitability. Consider what you are willing to give up to obtain those resources. If you need start-up or expansion capital, approaching a lending institution may be the best strategy. If your financial projections indicate that revenues generated will allow you to repay the borrowed money within five years and your credit is good, talk to your accountant and banker and figure out a loan strategy. If specific expertise is what the business needs, then write-up job specs and hire employees.
If money is the primary issue and you prefer to finance privately, then some form of partnership is your money-raising strategy. Calculate the optimal amount of capital investment required and ask your accountant or business attorney to estimate how much ownership you will likely have to relinquish to your investing partner. If it appears that you cannot afford to keep at least 51%, then consider taking on two partners and giving yourself controlling interest. Never split 50 – 50, to avoid becoming deadlocked on important decisions.
In my business plan writing workshop, I emphasize that you have to know yourself when you’re in business. Think objectively about how much of a presence of others in your business you can tolerate. Your personality type may lead you to seek a limited or silent partner arrangement, a partner who mostly wants to make money and believes in your ability to operate the business wisely.
However, you may conclude that you need a general partner, one who makes both a monetary investment and contributes expertise and business acumen. You will then have to accept that there is more than one way to view challenges, opportunities and risks and that decision-making will be shared. Those realities are always big adjustments for the founding partner.
Additionally, you and the partner must carve out your respective roles and responsibilities in the business. Be sure also to address the amount of time the partner plans to contribute weekly. Can you live with that? The division of labor must be established and written into the partnership agreement. Check also the presumed partner’s financial history. Do not form a partnership with one who carries heavy debt.
Finally, include an exit strategy in the agreement. Sometimes things don’t work out and someone wants out. Protect the business and yourself with a partner buy-out option and provisions for the divorce, illness, or death of a partner. Make sure you don’t wind up in business with an ex-spouse, surviving spouse, or the partner’s children.
Thanks for reading,
Kim
Happy Money – The Science of Smarter Spending by Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton – Book Review
Books abound on how to make more money and manage it to maximize your return on investment (ROI).
Rising professors and researchers, Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton, present a new approach to money; focusing on how to increase your happiness from the money you spend. They champion five principles, based on international research, to help you achieve that goal, in their new book, “Happy Money: The Science of Smarter Spending.”
They found that worldwide, surprisingly, income has little influence on whether people smile, laugh, and experience daily enjoyment. Dunn and Norton also describe how businesses and organizations that apply the principles can benefit their employees, stakeholders, community; and ultimately profits.
Following are the Happy Money principles:
Buy Experiences. Experiences bring people together, promoting social connection; and provide memorable stories you’ll enjoy retelling for years to come. They’re also linked to your identity, or who you want to become; and provide unique opportunities, eluding easy comparison with other available options.
Individuals who prioritize experiential purchases are seen as open-minded, intelligent, and outgoing. Compare major and mundane purchases and you’ll find people are more apt to experience buyer’s remorse from material goods. The length of an experience has little impact on the pleasure people remember deriving from it.
Make It a Treat. “Knowing that something won’t last forever can make us appreciate it more,” say Dunn and Norton. “Recognizing that an end is near holds a key to happiness, helping us turn readily available comforts back to treats.”
London is the most popular international travel destination whose landmarks include Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. Native Londoners report seeing more landmarks in other cities, than viewed in their hometown. When a pleasurable activity is readily available, we may never experience it, thereby missing out on a relatively inexpensive source of happiness.
Companies often practice making certain items available for limited time frames, making them feel like treats. Think Disney’s limited re-release dates for its classic movies; and McDonald’s McRib sandwich, added on fall menus to create nostalgia for summer barbecues.
Buy Time. “Time and money are frequently interchangeable.” Thinking about time instead of money often inspires people to engage in activities that promote well being, like socializing and volunteering. Time and money promote different mindsets. Focusing on time tends to hone in on the sense of self. Money thoughts promote a cold, rational manner.
Most people would benefit from time changes in:
- Commuting. The U.S. Census Bureau says Americans spend more than two weeks a year commuting. Taking a job with an hour-long commute each way equates to the unhappiness of not having a job at all.
- Television. Americans spend an average of two months a year watching TV.
- Socializing. People experience the most positive moods daily when spending time with friends and family, especially children.
Pay Now, Consume Later. “Due to the power of now, people overvalue the present, making it difficult to appreciate the potential benefits of delay.”
Credit cards anesthetize against the immediate pain of paying and promote a kind of detachment that makes even savvy individuals more apt to part with their money. Researchers asked subjects to estimate their monthly credit card bill. Everyone underestimated the amount by at least 30 percent.
When consumption is viewed in the future, it’s easier to see the more abstract advantage of experiences, whereas focusing on the immediate future promotes feasibility. The authors describe people who prepay for things, including monthly mail order cosmetics subscriptions. Experiencing their arrival without paying then feels like “Christmas every month.”
Invest in Others. “New research shows that spending even small amounts of money on others can make a difference for own happiness,” say Dunn and Norton.
To maximize your giving experience, practice these three tips:
- Make It a Choice. Feeling cornered by family, friends, and coworkers to give to charity, or purchase fundraising items can diminish the joy of giving. The best charitable appeals encourage people to give without making them feel they have to comply.
- Make a Connection. People experience more happiness from spending money on strong ties (i.e. immediate family and close friends), than weak ties (friend of a friend).
- Make an Impact. People who report donating money to charity feel wealthier than those who don’t. When donors witness the impact of their contributions, they’re more likely to give.
Dunn and Norton suggest you consider the five principles collectively instead of individually; and find ways to apply as many principles as possible into a single purchase.
The authors “zoom out” beyond individual, business, and organizational purchasing; and discuss governmental spending. They cite governmental trends to measure and promote the well being of its citizens.
The best way governments can facilitate citizens’ ability to spend their money in happier ways is to ensure that all citizens have some disposable income initially.
Dunn and Norton underscore the growing divide in the U.S. regarding the wealthy and the poor; and say countries with large disparities between the rich and poor have higher divorce rates, longer commutes, and weaker social safety nets.
Read “Happy Money” and develop a kaleidoscopic view of the power of cash beyond numbers and investments.
Avoid The Next Financial Storm That Will Affect Most American People Very Soon
My greatest fear along with most Americans would be if we will outlive our money during retirement or if we will have enough money to retire on at all. As long as our government lives on separate terms than the people they govern I foresee millions of Americans suffering from financial strife later on down the road. Most Americans truly think that Social Security is going to be enough to get them through their twilight years. I personally think that Social Security will not be around from most of us and if you are depending on Social Security to support you during your twilight years, you will find out that it will not be enough. Social Security was only created to subsidize your investments, retirement plans, and/or savings. It was not created to act as a retirement plan.
Since I have had the luxury of being affiliated with the banking industry for over 30 years now I have seen thousands of saving accounts of senior citizens that had less than $10,000 in them. I spoke in Northern California back in 2004 where I mentioned that the many jobs that kids and young teenagers use to occupy would no longer exist due to senior citizens not having the money to retire. I was laughed off the stage by 6000 people. Who’s laughing now!. There are no longer paperboy jobs for kids due to the senior citizens now occupying those jobs. I also stated that most of the fast food jobs along with Walgreens and CVS jobs would no longer be occupied by high school teens and they would be replaced by senior citizens, just take a look around and tell me it is not happening right in front of your eyes. People are no longer laughing. I also told people at that seminar that I foresee tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the next 10 to 20 years.
You might want to take notice of thousands of people taking up residence under freeway ramps all over the nation. They are living in tents and bathing in fast food restaurants bathrooms. This is happening in the greatest nation on earth. You can keep looking the other way but very soon you will not have any other place to look. If the government does not do something very soon, all that you know will come to an abrupt end.
