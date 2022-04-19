Finance
United States Loses Its Triple A Credit Rating
Friday August 5, 2011, the United States lost its triple a credit rating for the first time. This prestigious rating allowed the country to borrow money at very low interest rates. This is important to all consumers because those interest rates are carried into other financial lending rates that will affect the average person and their ability to get credit at low rates. Many lenders look to Moody’s Investor Service, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s when they make loans and base interest rates according to a country’s credit rating. The United States Congress struggled recently until the last minute to avert a downgrade of the United States credit rating.
Moves to raise the debt ceiling and deal with a $14 trillion dollar debt load moved along at a snail’s pace. While there finally were some agreements and a new debt ceiling limit, many feel that spending cuts and revenue increases signed into law by President Obama on August 2, 2011, did not make adequate changes in spending and debt management.
Much of the US debt is currently held by China. China has its own credit rating agency controlled by the state. It had already decided to make the first move to downgrade their U.S. credit rating. The effects of this downgrade will mean that China may fail to purchase U.S. bonds. In response to this action, investors will lose confidence in those same U.S. Treasury bonds and stop purchases. In a snowball effect, this will negatively affect the stability of the debt and further tighten credit. The cost of credit on all fronts to everyone will rise. The Stock Market is also very reactive to negatives.
Any downgrade of the United States credit rating status is estimated by JP Morgan Chase & Company to cost an additional $100 billion per year to the U.S. The snowball effect of the U.S. credit rating may increase consumer costs for mortgages, vehicle loans, and other loan products tied to Treasury bond interest rates. Some think that raising the debt ceiling only creates a false security in the minds of some people, but not for the lenders. This huge debt load is passed along to future generations and may negatively impact their lives.
The Federal Reserve decided to keep the historically low interest rates for at least the next two years. Lower house prices and low interest rates makes it easier for some Americans to purchase an affordable home. This is a relief for many.
The current debt ceiling plan doesn’t go far enough to reduce overall debt, according to many. The deal Congress came up with only lasts until 2013, when the haggling over spending cuts and new revenues begins anew. A congressional committee will be formed to make additional recommendations before the end of 2012. Standard & Poor’s and others wanted to see a package that would bring deficit reductions of $4 trillion, instead of the projected $2.4 trillion of this package. S&P was the first agency to downgrade the U.S. credit rating for lack of confidence.
New Book Explores Pending US Financial Crisis
The Mr. X Interviews, Volume 2 by Luke Gromen continues the US and world economic analysis begun in the first volume of interviews with Mr. X. Luke recounts his meetings with Mr. X, a fictional US sovereign creditor, invented for the purpose of creating a dialogue about the economy and the US’ future. This second volume analyzes in detail the financial issues and events of late 2017 to early 2019. The book’s opening quote, by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh, warns readers they are in for an eye-opening revelation: “It’s important to understand many important stories are always hiding in the open.”
The book begins with Luke and Mr. X’s first meeting over dinner. Mr. X opens the conversation by stating that China is no longer an emerging market, but investors are making a grave error by analyzing it as if it still were. Mr. X then launches into a discussion of how China would only be an emerging nation if oil continued to be priced in USDs. However, China is making the move now to price oil in its own currency, the CNY, and forcing other countries to take payments in its currency, which could devalue and weaken the USD. Mr. X is thorough in his discussion, always citing articles and his sources. One article he quotes states that what makes the US a superpower is really the position of the US dollar, and as China and Russia try to devalue the dollar by changing its international usage, the US’ power will crumble. Ultimately, Mr. X argues, Russia and China have us in checkmate over the price of gold. Furthermore, China and other countries are no longer paying the burden of US debt, so the US has to borrow from banks and US citizens.
Meanwhile, China is exchanging USDs for control of physical assets all over the world and moving to price those assets in its own currency. Mr. X fears that, in response, the US Fed and Treasury will weaponize the USD, which could ultimately destroy the global economy.
According to Mr. X, things look pretty financially bleak for the world. President Donald Trump has jeopardized the dollar’s supremacy, Europe’s biggest gas field is in decline and will halt production by 2030, and Russia is unlikely to survive as a state for many more years. Meanwhile, the US is losing the trade war with China and the decline of US life expectancy, driven by suicide, alcohol, drug overdoses, and chronic liver disease reflect “deaths of economic hopelessness.” Mr. X analyzes all these factors in his conversations with Luke, leading to his belief that the United States will have to compensate for its borrowing binge by printing more money in the 2020s.
Summing up this situation, he quotes former Federal Chairman Paul Volcker, who said in November 2018, “The US is in a hell of a mess in every direction.” Mr. X goes on to quote the former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who said, “it is the very first time in human economic history or history in general that an empire is expanding its realm and its power and its strength and vitality by expanding its deficits. Usually when an empire has a deficit, it is the beginning of its decline. Not in the case of the United States.”
By the end of the book, Mr. X concludes that if authorities continue to weaken the USD, by the end of 2019, people might have to start taking money out of banks and stockpiling essentials in their basements.
The Mr. X Interviews, Volume 2 paints an eye-opening picture of the US economy over the last few years and into the future. Of course, Mr. X could not foresee the coronavirus pandemic that was to come a year after the book ends, but his analysis in these pages leaves much to ponder, and perhaps fear, about our current global economy, especially for Americans. It will be interesting to see what Mr. X has to say in Volume 3.
3 Budget-Friendly Birthday Party Tips For Kids
You don’t have to break the bank to give your little one the best birthday party ever. There are plenty of things you can do to save your hard-earned money but still have a memorable celebration. The key is to plan ahead, know where to buy supplies and to think outside the box – and your child will appreciate his birthday party even more!
Follow these budget-friendly birthday party tips for kids:
Plan the right date and time
If your little one’s big day falls near a buddy’s birthday, you can consider having a joint celebration. This way, you get to split the costs and responsibilities with the other parents. The more guests, the merrier! Just make sure each child has his own birthday cake and gifts!
But what time should the party start? According to experts, the best time to hold a kid’s party is from 2 to 5 pm. The after lunch and before dinner time slot is when guests don’t expect a full meal. You get to save on food!
Get your supplies early
Do your shopping early – there are many on sale supplies all year round. This way, you’ll be able to hunt for the best deals. It will also prevent you from running to the store at the last minute to purchase overpriced items you forgot to buy.
Shopping online can save you a trip, and possibly money, as you won’t have to go around a store and keep buying “cute” party supplies you don’t actually need. Be sure to set a budget and stick to a list of things you only need.
Opt for a different type of entertainment
If you don’t have the budget to hire a clown, magician, a princess or a pirate for entertainment, then don’t. Kids are easily entertained; you just have to be creative in your ways. If you have a theme, you can use your own or borrow from friends some books, movies or even games related to your theme. Do a story time, watch a movie or play games, depending on your child’s age range.
You can also opt to do a personalized craft activity, which can replace pricey goody bags and will have kids busy for a good while!
Kids won’t remember how much you spent for their party, what matters is that you took the time and effort to celebrate his big day. Just follow these budget-friendly party tips for kids!
What Makes TimesPro’s PGDBM XL Program the Best in Its Class?
The banking sector in India is poised for robust growth as technological advancements and policy reforms continue to provide the impetus to growth. A well-developed BFSI sector is a must for economic progress, and that is why the banking sector today is holding a strong emphasis on strengthening the overall customer experience by providing better and personalized services for their clients. The ingress of technology and expansion of banking services have resulted in a surge in demand for banking professionals with requisite skills and qualifications. As a result, relevant education in Banking and Finance management from a reputed institution has become crucial for those aspiring to make a robust career in the BFSI domain.
Generally, graduate and diploma programs in Banking and Finance management are aimed to produce smartly trained banking professionals who are enabled to meet the demands of the industry. Banking management programs help prepare students to face industry challenges by equipping them with relevant knowledge and skills. Such programs are devised to provide students with a better understanding of the financial markets, economic concepts/theories, financial management, banking operations, and customer relationship management. Banking programs pursued by graduates aspiring to embark a career in the BFSI industry allow them to gain extensive industry knowledge with technical skills and abilities that are required to take up jobs in the banking and finance sector. In that sense, TimesPro, a professional education institute of international repute, has garnered a lot of preference and trust from banking aspirants from all over the nation owing to its strong track record of successfully generating industry-ready professionals and enabling them to secure lucrative career opportunities.
TimesPro – A Name to Reckon With in the World of Banking Education
TimesPro, the education wing of the highly reputed Times Group, has been addressing the employability gap in the BFSI industry by providing quality banking education to aspiring candidates. Students at TimesPro are well-trained to enable them to gain a deep insight into the technicalities of the BFSI industry and augment their knowledge in the field. At TimesPro, students are provided with a robust foundation of industry-specific skills and abilities to propel their career further into the field. TimesPro’s PG Diploma in Banking and Financial Services Management (PGDBM XL) Program is deliberately designed and delivered by industry experts to provide to the learners a comprehensive understanding of the banking sector, along with a broader view of the industry changes and developments.
All-round Skills Development for Immense Professional Growth
The PGDBM program from TimesPro aims at advancing the existing skills of the students and developing their knowledge potential for the finance and banking industry. Candidates are provided the right platform to fine-tune their skills required in the practice and develop their proficiency in application of financial knowledge in real-life situations, which is a prerequisite to advance their career in the BFSI industry. At TimesPro, we believe that an in-depth detailing of financial and banking topics aids the students in developing the needed skills and knowledge. Besides, good communication and interpersonal skills can benefit the students in establishing a steady position in the sector. With the right set of skills and abilities, lucrative opportunities are ahead for the students in both domestic and international banking sectors. TimesPro’s PGDBM XL program is based on a cutting-edge curriculum that combines theory with case studies to benefit the students by infusing in them the vital market knowledge and financial wisdom. Moreover, the program helps students to develop cognitive, interpersonal, and critical skills, thus laying a strong foundation for pursuing their career in the banking field.
PGDBM XL Program – The Roadmap to Lucrative Job Opportunities
The PGDBM XL Program at TimesPro has been well sketched out with practical learning, projects, and workshop galore, all of which serve to provide the students with the much-needed exposure to the industry trends and practices. The best part of the program is the placement support and training which helps to ensure that the students get placements as per their capabilities and expertise. Students are given the necessary guidance and training to meet the company requirements and face the interviews with confidence. The placement cell at TimesPro, recognized as the Best Banking Courses Institute in India, offers the students practical training and skills development opportunities along with theoretical learning. The eminent faculty at TimesPro ensures that the students are infused with all the essentials to achieve hierarchical success in their career. Indeed TimesPro’s PGDBM is a road-map to accomplish a fruitful career post placement.
TimesPro’s PGDBM XL program focuses on high quality learning and development through a consolidated framework of academics and experiential applications that helps prepare students thoroughly for progressive opportunities within the banking sector. The course predominantly aims at preparing students cognitively, technically and academically for actualizing their inert potential for the industry. The institute aims at leveraging various approaches and methodologies to offer a blended learning experience to the students so as to enable them to gain a deepened insight into the professional, practical, and corporate world of banking.
