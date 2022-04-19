Finance
Vibrational Marketing 101
What exactly is vibrational marketing?
For enquiring business minds who want to know…
Vibrational marketing is engaging the power of energetic alignment to create the results you want in your business –
- to draw in perfect clients
- to launch successful campaigns
- to make a lucrative living selling your inventory or services
- to impact the world the way you dream about.
By exercising your ability to focus attention in a way that lines you up with your desire, your results will be more impressive and more reliable than through traditional action-oriented marketing methods alone.
Instead of relying on typical selling tactics like strategic pricing, promotion, messaging, packaging, etc., vibrational marketing is about activating the energetic frequencies that allow your highest business success to unfold.
Kryon has said that leveraging high-minded conscious thinking is our true high technology. Gregg Braden says this stuff isn’t magic or miracles – it’s just the technology we were each born with.
And for many entrepreneurs, it’s a whole new way of doing business.
Abraham-Hicks coined the term “vibrational marketing” back in 2009, and has talked about it with conscious creators over the years to leverage law of attraction in our marketing efforts. Here are some of the concepts they’ve shared:
- Your marketing results aren’t dependent on factors like your display or your presentation; rather, it’s the way you feel.
- If your energetic signal is tuned to, “My stuff doesn’t sell” then it won’t! Instead tune into the signal of, “I love what I’m creating and so do my customers.”
- The purpose of your marketing efforts isn’t to draw your clients – they’re already gathered. The point of your marketing is to draw you in to the success you want.
- You can improve your vibration for selling your products or services by focusing on what you love about it and how good it feels to offer it.
- Marketing campaigns that are based on action instead of vibration are founded on a flawed premise. We live in an energy-based universe, not an action-based one.
- The pre-requisites for doing well with your offering are that you must adore it yourself and believe fully in the value of it and its benefit to others. When you’re there they will flock to you.
Vibrational marketing is arguably the most important business skill an entrepreneur could master.
If you’re responsible for sales and marketing (either as a freelancer, solopreneur, sales rep, network marketer, etc.) and are interested in a new way of doing business, you’ll find that making vibrational marketing your primary marketing strategy a very smart move.
Inside Secret Of Internetwork Marketing To Building Your Network Marketing Business
Imagine the next time you join a discussion about Internet Network Marketing. When you start sharing the fascinating Power Prospecting System facts below, your friends will be absolutely amazed.
It seems like new information is discovered about something every day. And the topic of or Internet Network Marketing, or “Internetwork Marketing,” using the Power Prospecting System is no exception. Keep reading to get more fresh news about this system.
Daegan Smith’s new Power Prospecting System was launched in January 07 and is proving to be everything it promised – A simple system to provide even novice Network Marketers with a continuous stream of targeted leads and cash even before anyone actually joins their Network Marketing business.
Daegan, a 24 year old bicycle courier from Silver Springs, Maryland decided that after wasting over $7,000 buying and phoning leads there had to be a better way. So, he set about testing and trying numerous different Internet Marketing strategies until he had found the ones that actually work with minimum cost, that are straight forward, and simple to implement to his Network Marketing business.
Using the “Funded Proposal” model he then packaged this “Internetwork Marketing” System in an ingenious way so that anyone who buys in gets the entire step by step process, and earn two-tier affiliate commissions for the sales of the products and memberships, with more products in production to come.
This means that the novice “Internetwork Marketer” does not need to create their own information product or promotional website, sales letter, lead capture page, auto-responder, ad tracking system to begin building their Network Marketing business.
Daegan provides weekly training calls that ensure you are not left wondering what to do next. He goes into great detail on highly effective ways to drive traffic, both free and paid, to your landing pages including, article marketing, forum marketing, pay-per-click marketing, ezine marketing.
He also provides follow up emails on a daily basis on your behalf that automatically builds a relationship with your list.
Daegan also appends each member’s signature and any URL they want to the bottom of each email to help promote their business. This means you, as a member, are getting your own profile and credibility built for you without you having to lift a finger.
On top of that each member also has the ability to email their personal list themselves from within the back-office and also export their list.
On top of all the above, the Power prospecting System includes several samples of different types of ads and articles for members to use and adapt at will.
The benefit of this System is to provide the novice “Internetwork Marketer” with a complete system and a clearly laid out process that will guarantee a steady cash income and a pool of highly targeted leads within days of signing up.
Daegan himself shows proof on his website of the income he is getting which exceeds $80,000.00 per month with over 6,000 members in his organization.
This brief overview however barely scratches the surface of what is available in Power Prospecting System so follow the link below to find out more.
If you have a network marketing business, it only makes sense to become an Internetwork Marketer and use the Power Prospecting System to build your business like Deagan and others have done and are doing.
How to Create a Video Marketing Strategy That Gets Results
3 Steps to Reaching Your Ideal Customer with Video Content
Is video a part of your marketing strategy? If it’s not, it has to be! Why? Well, consumers are now comfortable with being marketed to via videos, and many now expect it from the brands they know and trust.
I know it took me a while to get comfortable with video, especially the ones that required getting me in front of the camera! But there are many ways videos can be done so if you’re camera shy, fear not, you don’t need to be a video star to get started.
The truth is, having a well-written product description, catchy paid ad or slick landing page isn’t enough to cut it for a lot of your target audience anymore. According to a recent survey by Wyzowl, 84% of respondents said that they’ve been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video.
Now, maybe you’re nodding your head that yes, you do focus on video marketing. That’s great! But do you have a strategy in place based on your ideal customer profile, or are you simply throwing content out there, hoping that something will stick?
According to CISCO, video traffic will be 82% of all global consumer internet traffic by 2021.
Here are a few video marketing benefits to further convince you that a carefully crafted plan is worth it:
- You can build awareness around your product or service.
- It’s a clever way to engage/entertain your target audience on your website/social media
- It helps clearly explain your product or service to people.
- It contributes to customer retention if you offer valuable tips and advice.
It’s time to seize the opportunity to utilize this essential, yet often-overlooked marketing tactic.
Here are three steps to create a video marketing strategy that increases engagement, leads and sales.
1. Choose your channels.
Not every brand should be creating YouTube videos, nor should every small business owner put videos on their website’s home page.
For example, I’ve found Twitter to be the best platform for sharing our blogs and articles, but Facebook is where it’s at to connect with my target audience via video. Could crafting Facebook Live videos be your ticket to your customers’ hearts?
To give you some insight into what platforms might be best for your small business, here’s a quick breakdown:
- YouTube is the second largest search engine in the world (after Google, who owns it). You’ll find a huge range of industries and topics on this platform.
- Twitter is generally used more as a news site than a social media site, and content has always been largely consumed on mobile.
- LinkedIn is a sweet spot for sharing more professional material. LInkedIn claims that people say it’s 3 times as trustworthy for delivering worthwhile content, compared to other social platforms.
- Faccebook: According to Facebook, there were more than 3.5 billion live broadcasts in 2018. Since 2016, Facebook Live broadcasts have doubled each year.
- Snapchat is growing fast and is generally associated with a younger user base (think millennials).
- TikTok is also considered a platform for youth; stats show that roughly 50% of the global audience is under the age of 34; 26% are between 18 and 24.
So, where is your ideal customer hanging out?
2. Plan your content carefully.
I’m not telling you that every word has to be scripted, or that you can’t do an impromptu Facebook Live to respond to a current event.
But before you record your message, ask yourself a few questions. Will this footage add value to your customer’s life? Does it represent your brand’s voice, tone and mission? Are you succinctly explaining yourself and providing a clear call to action?
To find the answers to these questions, always go back to your ideal customer profile (ICP). This will tell you what your target audience is, from their age bracket and occupation, to their lifestyle and pain points.
As part of figuring out your ideal customer profile, you probably crafted buyer personas as part of your initial branding strategy. If you haven’t done up brand personas to define your ideal target market, contact us to find out how we can help.
And it’s not just about what you say, but how long it takes you to say it. A big part of your video marketing strategy will be determining the length of your content. For example, research shows that Instagram videos should be around 30 seconds long and YouTube about two minutes. BuzzSumo found that the top-performing Facebook Lives are 15 to 20 minutes long.
By building out a calendar and planning your timing in advance, using this tactic will be easier and more effective. You won’t be fumbling for ideas at the last minute or shooting stuff that doesn’t resonate with your target audience.
3. Try it out and test it repeatedly!
Many small business owners are intimidated by the idea of shooting content to share with their customers.
But you don’t need a huge budget, fancy equipment or movie-star looks to be successful. What you do need is the ability and willingness to listen to your customers.
Just like you would for a display ad campaign or a landing page, you should look at your data to figure out what’s working and what isn’t. You can see how a campaign is performing by measuring things like:
- Engagement rate: This measures the interaction someone had with your content, including time watched and whether or not they skipped through.
- Play rate: This is the percentage of visitors who actually clicked play and began watching.
- Social sharing: This shows how many people are sharing your footage across social platforms.
A/B testing can be a valuable way to look at things like what performs better at what time of day, which channels are best for a specific piece of content and what length your target audience prefers.
*****
READ: Your 2020 Guide on How to Get the Most Out of Video Marketing
In the past few years, we’ve seen a massive increase in video content popping up online, and there’s no sign of it slowing down.
From creating webinars to putting short clips in emails, a video marketing strategy is a must if you want to truly engage with your audience in order to improve brand awareness and boost leads and sales. Here are three trends for 2020 and beyond.
Read more on our website.
*****
Video marketing has gone from a nice-to-have to a must-have. It’s well worth your time and effort to create compelling and engaging footage that will have your customers coming back for more.
But no matter what you come up with, remember that today’s customers deserve and demand empathy-based marketing. Learn more about empathetic content marketing here, and happy filming!
Coconut Oil – The Elixir Of Life
Coconuts are known for their immense versatility ranging from traditional uses in certain societies to modern uses, based on scientific analysis. They are the fruit of the coconut palm, and are grown abundantly in many tropical and subtropical countries like India. Coconuts are known for their large quantity of water, and when immature, they are harvested for this water which is very refreshing to drink and loaded with minerals. Mature coconuts still have a little amount of water, but by then the endosperm has formed a thick white kernel which is processed to yield oil. Coconut palms produce their first fruit in six to ten years, reaching peak production in 15-20 years. In ideal conditions, a single tree can yield 75 fruits in a year.
Coconuts are processed to yield both oil and what is called coconut milk. Coconut oil, an edible oil, is extracted from the kernel of mature coconuts. It has a high fat content, which renders it more resistant to oxidation or rancidity allowing it to last up to six months at 24 degrees C without spoiling. Its high fat content also makes its regular consumption a contentious issue, with most doctors advising against it.
However, in recent times, certain hidden benefits of coconut oil have come to light, vindicating its regular use without harm in some societies like Indian, Sri Lankan, Thai etc.
These benefits accrue to the cold pressed virgin coconut oil.
· Many skin specialists recommend coconut oil application for dry skin. As an excellent massage oil, it is a safe solution for dry and flaking skin, which are sometimes symptoms of skin problems like eczema and psoriasis. It is a soothing balm for most forms of dermatitis.
· It is excellent for hair growth and curing dandruff. It provides the essential proteins for nourishing and healing hair that is damaged.
· It contains lauric acid which is beneficial for the heart by reducing high cholesterol levels in the blood and preventing high blood pressure
· It is easy to digest. Hence it increases the metabolic rate and helps in weight loss. It is also beneficial to the thyroid and endocrine systems.
· It strengthens the immune system with its constituent antimicrobial lipids namely lauric acid, caprylic acid and capric acid which can fight harmful fungus, bacteria and viruses.
· Used as a cooking oil, it aids digestion and for the same reason above, it prevents any stomach infection caused by bacteria, fungus or viruses.
· It is believed to be effective in the treatment of pancreatitis
· It dissolves kidney stones and is considered helpful in preventing kidney and gall bladder diseases.
· Bones and teeth are also thought to benefit from coconut oil on account of it improving the body’s ability to absorb calcium and magnesium.
· Coconut oil controls the blood sugar and improves the secretion of insulin. Hence it is beneficial for diabetic patients.
· There is research to suggest that the oil is beneficial for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.
· It is held that coconut oil is beneficial for cancer patients and people suffering from HIV.
