Wealth Building Secrets – What Do the Top 10 Richest People Have In Common With You?
The world had 937 billionaires to its credit in 2010, according to Forbes. That’s a pretty small club, and you have to imagine that the top 10 richest people would have a few things in common, besides their wealth that is. In fact, they do.
Some people may tell you that extreme wealth is a matter of hard work, determination, education, opportunity, and a little bit of luck. While all that may be true, I have read about and studied many of the top richest people and how they reached that elite club and found, becoming a self-made billionaire may be anything but a random set of circumstances.
A study, which focused on commonalities of self-made top 10 richest people on Forbes’ list of wealthiest Americans, found that a significant percentage of them had these five traits in common:
1. Entrepreneurship
Seven of the Top 10 richest people from Forbes’ 2010 list are self-made. Most entrepreneurs have skill sets to offer products & services we need to buy. While a degree definitely helps, many of the most successful entrepreneurs have no degree, including legendary adman David Ogilvy and David Oreck, whose name you may recognize on your vacuum cleaner. The “street-smart” entrepreneur have a dream for success too. Apparently getting rich is not about education but, specialized knowledge.
2. Frugality
Being frugal can mean anything from clipping coupons to questioning the purchase of a brand new expensive piece of business equipment vs used equipment. Being frugal is not about being cheap. Frugality is about being smart with your money. In the mind of a billionaire, there is no sense in wasting money if you can prevent it. Billionaires focus on value received from the money spent and normally do not make spending decisions based on emotions or impulse.
3. Vision
The vision of a thousand-aire is different from the vision of a millionaire, just as a millionaire’s vision is different from a billionaire. Vision is mainly based on foresight. Most billionaires have a vision of what they think the world will be like in the future – and how they can capitalize on it. Look at Sergey Brin and Larry Page, cofounders of Google. The two saw the possibilities for the World Wide Web as an instrument for opening up the world of information to people, so they started a business, Google, based on a supreme search engine that would help this vision turn reality.
4. Risk-Taking
The top 10 richest people also have a seemingly ravenous appetite for risk. But they are calculated risk. Risk taking is an integral part of business and life, but so few people know how to manage it properly. Most view taking risk as typically a fast-moving, imperfect, and make-it-up-as-you-go process, no matter how well planned or implemented. When calculated risk are taken, most billionaires tend to have a keen sense of the outcome before hand, or at least have a low probability of failure.
5. Patience
Not only do the top richest people tend to be able to pounce when the moment’s right, they also make patience a habit. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com in 1994, didn’t turn a profit until 7 years later in fourth quarter of 2001. That goes to show, a good seed that is sown on Monday does not bear bountiful fruit to harvest on Tuesday. After all, sometimes it takes a while for a good idea to pay off.
These are the top 5 common traits of self-made top 10 richest people. If you took inventory of yourself, how many of these traits fit you? If you posses all five you at least have a few pieces of the inner wealth puzzle within you.
How to Chose an E-Currency Exchanger
For many people the thought of using an online e-currency can be a scary thing. We have all heard the horror stories of people being scammed and money being stolen by dishonest companies, but there are some companies out there that have worked hard to build up a good reputation for being honest and do what they can to fight frauds and scams that use e-currencies.
What is an e-currency?
Just putting the word e-currency into a search engine will bring up a huge list of strangely named currencies that you have probably never heard of. There are though a few big online currencies that are accepted by many merchants, companies and shops.
One of the main e-currencies that has been around for over 5 years is E-gold. This is an online payment system backed by real gold. You have an account, much like a bank account, and your gold is stored in that. E-gold themselves do not buy or sell e-gold, you have to do that through an e-currency exchanger. Once you have e-gold in your account you can spend it with any merchant who takes payment that way.
Another good e-currency is Pecunix. This is again an online payment system that is backed by gold. Pecunix essentially works the same as E-gold, so they do not buy and sell their own currency, and it is again stored in the account you have with them.
There are many more online currency systems including C-gold (backed by gold), Liberty Reserve (backed by gold) and Paypal (backed by credit cards).
What is an e-currency exchanger?
An e-currency exchanger converts money to your chosen e-currency and places it in your account for you to spend as you wish. Funds can be sent to an exchanger by many methods, but the most popular are bank transfer and Paypal.
Once you have sent your funds by your chosen method the exchanger converts it to whichever e-currency you have decided to use and places it in the account you have given them. Remember that all exchangers charge a commission to do the conversion for you.
How to chose an exchanger?
Many people worry about how to chose a reputable exchanger. They have either had a bad experience or know someone that has. However there are a few things you can do to give yourself a little peace of mind and find out about the company you are going to send money to :-
1) Check the details of their website
We have all seen the fake websites out there that have links that go nowhere and just don’t look right, so when making your choice make sure their email address works and that you get a response in a timely manner from them. If they have a telephone number you can call, give them a ring. Check the WHOIS details of the website as a back up. Also check how long they have been in business as this is one of the best signs of a good exchanger. Scammers do not last very long.
2) Ask people
One of the best ways of finding out information is to ask real people. If you have friends who have used an exchanger see what they thought. One of the best places to find out information is on forums. On these you can ask your questions or just read what other people have said about certain exchangers. Be careful though as not all information on forums is true and correct, so make sure you check anything you read on a forum carefully.
3) Are they a member of the GDCA?
The GDCA (Global Digital Currency Association) is a trade association of online currency operators, exchangers, merchants and users. As with any other trade association you can find out information on the exchangers you have in mind. You can see if they have any complaints against them and how they rank. You can also submit complaints to them as well.
Although these few tips may help you decide on an exchanger they are not fool proof and if you are really undecided on which one to pick then start out by sending just a small amount to be exchanged and then as you build trust in the exchanger you have picked you can start sending larger amounts to them.
4) Do they accept bank transfers?
This may seem strange, but bank transfers are the most easily traceable form of sending funds. When a bank account is set up ID’s, company documents and personal documents have to be presented in order to obtain a bank account. Although this is not a 100% guarantee that the business is legitimate, it does go a long way to giving you peace of mind. It also means that you can request your funds back through your own bank should anything go wrong.
As with any internet business always keep your wits about you and check as much information about them as you can.
Happy exchanging!
Risks of the BRRRR Strategy
It’s all the rage, and for good reason. I remember doing my first BRRRR strategy in 2004. I purchased a home in Arvada, Colorado with hard money to fix and flip. You would not believe it; the flip was a flop and I ended up with a problem. I was going over budget and was forced to scale back on my rehab. Like way back. I no longer had the confidence in the sale price and decided I would just keep that one as a rental. It was a nice big house in a desirable area, and I had a rent to own tenant in no time. Now to the problem. That darn hard money loan. Luckily, this was back when you could still state your income and since I had good credit, I was approved. I kept that house for over 10 years!
Little did I know at the time, but I just fell into the BRRRR strategy. I Bought a property, I Rehabbed it, I Rented it, I Refinanced it, and then I Repeated the process. I purchased that home with no money down and received option money and positive cash flow. The BRRRR term was yet to be coined, but I knew I was on to something.
The entire Pine Financial team talks about this strategy for a few reasons. First, we can help with the loan to get it done, but it also works extremely well. This is one of the best strategies when trying to purchase property with little or no down payment. Want more information about this strategy? I wrote a FREE report here. (See Below)
Although this is one of my favorite buying strategies, it does not come risk free. Here are three risks when using the BRRRR strategy:
- Different Opinion of Value: Outside of all the typical risks of owning rentals, the BRRRR risks all come down to your ability to refinance the private money or hard money loan. The easiest way to get tripped up on that is if your refinance appraisal comes in low. In my world we get an appraisal on the front of it with the appraiser’s opinion of what the property is worth after repairs. Also known as the ARV or after repaired value. The key word in here is – opinion. It is very possible that another appraiser will have a different opinion. This is even more likely if you are only doing minor repairs. It can be very difficult for an appraiser to understand a huge increase in value in a short period of time. Major repairs help with this. Although you are only rehabbing to rent, you still want to show that you did improve the property to justify the value.
The good news about the appraisal when you refinance is that you need to let the appraiser into the house. This means you can meet him or her at the property. I would strongly recommend you do that and bring with you, the appraisal done for your hard money loan, the lists of repairs made, any updated comps that support your value. With these documents, we have seen fantastic results, but you must understand this is always a risk. If the appraisal comes in low, you may need to cover the difference out of pocket, or worst case, sell.
- The Initial Loan is Done Incorrectly: I have not seen this, but our preferred take out lenders have all told me this is common. If you are dealing with someone who does not understand this strategy, they could screw up the initial loan making it tough for you to refinance them. Some common mistakes are:
- How it is titled – The best loan right now for your refinance is a Fannie Mae loan. They have fantastic 30-year fixed rates and no title seasoning. Title seasoning just means, how long you must be on title or own the house before you can refinance it. Many banks or lenders have title seasoning guidelines. Fannie Mae does not. What they do have, however, is a guideline to not loan to an entity. This means they want you to own the house personally. It could be possible to quit claim deed the house from your entity into your personal name, but the loan process is much smoother if you buy in your personal name. After your loan is in place, it might be a good idea to quit claim the property into your entity at that point.
- Draws – I have heard of some lenders not holding back construction money. When a lender does this, you will get the full amount of the loan at closing. If the lender loaned money for repairs but did not list that correctly at closing, it will appear that you received cash back and the refinance lender will not make the loan. These are rate and term refinance loans, meaning they will only refinance debt that was used to purchase the property. If they pay off a loan that was used to put cash in your pocket, it is considered a cash out refinance and you will not qualify.
- Lien – This sounds simple, but the lien that the lender places on the title is a huge deal. The biggest issue is that they do in fact place a lien. This needs to show up in the title search and be disclosed on the closing disclosure, making it clear your refinance loan is being used to pay off purchase money debt. The lien also needs to match the amount of the payoff statement, and it is best to not modify that loan or increase it in any way after you buy the house. Any of these could create a problem separating a rate and term refinance from a cash out refinance.
- Tight DTI: In 2004 I had a DTI issue. Debt to income. I was making money, but a lot of that money was not showing up on my taxes. These might be nonrefundable deposits that would be reported at a later date, money from the Army paying some of my expenses while in college or amortizing or depreciating assets. I also had a few roommates helping with my bills. If you looked at my tax returns and mortgage payments, I would not qualify for the loan. It was only because stated income loans were allowed that I qualified. Since we no longer have stated loans, we need to be extra careful here.
For Pine Financial, we require our client be pre-approved for the refinance before we loan them money IF they plan to refinance. That is not a requirement for flippers, but we want to help our clients succeed, so we pay attention to this small detail. After you are approved it would be a great idea to stress test that. What if rent is $100 less per month than you project? What about $200?
I hope I did not scare you. The point is not that, it is to keep you safe. If you have not experienced the BRRRR strategy, it is hard to understand the power behind it. If I were to give advice, it would be to explore this, but to also understand the risks going in. As a hard money lender, we have been involved in several hundred of these specific transactions and are happy to help guide you if you need a little hand-holding.
https://www.pinefinancialgroup.com/how-to-buy-cash-flowing-real-estate-with-no-down-payment-no-owner-financing/
Automated Real Estate Software – The New Trend in Investing
The value of real estate has appreciated in the last few years. It also shows great potential for growth. Hence, now might be the best time to look at an investment in property. However, if you’ve spoken to someone who already has his knees deep in real estate investing, you will realize that a lot of things are easier said than done.
It requires skill and experience to scour the market for high value properties.
Then comes landing good buyers.
Finally, there’s a humongous amount of paper work to handle.
This is where real estate investing softwares might lend a hand. They automate the entire process of real estate investing. If you would like to know more about such applications, here’s a low down on some of the common features they offer.
Lead generation –
At the click of a single button you are able to find a comprehensive list of buyers and sellers scattered across the country. The information elicited includes names and mail addresses of buyers, owners of properties, the type of property (bank owned, foreclosed, low and high equity, absentee owner etc.) and amount of cash paid.
Website creation –
Every business needs a website, especially if you do not have a physical location from which operate. Not all of us know the technicalities of writing HTML codes and designing a website. The real estate softwares can help you create targeted and user-friendly websites that you can use to showcase your business.
Direct mail generator –
Marketing is the soul of a real estate business. The more you network the more leads you can generate. The direct mail generator feature helps you setup a highly productive and efficient mailing system. You can send out emails, newsletters, posters and flyers.
There are a range of pre-made email templates you can use to send out messages to your leads. Autoresponders make sure you can keep in touch with sellers and buyers even when you are not physically present to answer their queries.
This feature is a highlight feature of most real estate software given that the savings in time and money are large.
Investing tips –
This is a section that most newbies can benefit from. Most applications include a resource library with info on the basic aspects of the trade. An open community of members can also give you an opportunity to interact and build your resource with real-time knowledge about making, building and closing a deal.
Diverse user base –
Modern-day automated real estate investing software applications cater to a varied group of investors. It includes those who buy, fix and flip properties. If you are a landlord, it can increase the convenience of managing your properties including finding tenants and repairing and renovating properties between subsequent deals. There are also features that rehabbers and builders of new constructions can use.
Contracts and paperwork –
Real estate investment also means a lot of paperwork. Most applications offer tools to generate contracts. Features such as auto-fill enable you to fill personal details into letters, contracts and other property-related documents. You can sign them online, and then email or fax them free of charge.
There is one thing – you need to be realistic. Real estate softwares are tools you can use to streamline your business. You should have a real estate business to start with and some basic know-how on investing.
