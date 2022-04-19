Finance
What Is a Subpoena?
If you’re considering litigation after sustaining an injury, you may have made mention of a subpoena. The short definition of a subpoena is that it’s an official request by an officer of the court (such as a personal injury lawyer) for documents or for someone to appear in court. It is legally binding and will be upheld by the court. Those who ignore a subpoena will be subject to punishment such as jail, fines, and/or civil or criminal penalties.
Types of Subpoenas
Your personal injury lawyer can explain which type or types of subpoenas will be used in your particular case. There are two main types:
- Subpoena ad testificandum. This type of subpoena requires a person to testify in court or to another type of legal authority such as a lawyer.
- Subpoena duces tecum. This type of subpoena requires a person to produce information, materials, or documents that are considered evidence in a court case. Those that typically employ this type of subpoena are child custody, divorce, sex offender, and personal injury cases.
The Purpose of a Subpoena
A subpoena offers lawyers the opportunity to obtain critical information for their client’s case, whether it’s a state or federal matter, civil or criminal case.
- In a criminal case, the lawyer may use a subpoena to procure testimony from a witness to prove or disprove their client or the defendant did or did not commit the crime for which they are being tried.
- In a civil case, the lawyer may use a subpoena to procure testimony from a witness to prove or disprove the plaintiff or defendant is at-fault. For example, if you were injured in a slip and fall accident, your lawyer may use a subpoena to compel witnesses to testify about the property owner’s negligence which led to your injury.
Additional Reasons for a Subpoena
It is not only people who can be the focus of a subpoena. A subpoena can be used to collect evidence such as:
- DNA samples
- Computer files, included photos and other material downloaded from the Internet
- Blood test results
- Medical records
- Insurance records
- DMV records
- Income tax returns
- Employment information
Who can issue a subpoena?
Usually, it’s a licensed attorney who issues a subpoena to someone or an agency. In some instances, the subpoena must be approved and signed off by an administrative law judge who will review the need for it, especially if the subject is a public figure. If someone is representing themselves and is not a licensed lawyer, they might receive authorization to submit a subpoena in support of their case. However, this is unusual.
Consult a Personal Injury Lawyer to Protect Your Rights
Maritime Accident Investigation Methodology
Maritime accident investigations usually begin very soon after the incident. Most maritime companies are insured by maritime insurers with decades of experience in fighting maritime injury claims. When a Mobile maritime injury occurs, they dispatch special investigators with the goal of proving that the injury was the fault of the injured employee to avoid Jones Act claims.
Methods
As a professional practice, marine accident investigation has a core purpose of ensuring that all levels of accidents, from simple falls up to major accidents, are investigated in a structured and standardized way. The underlying purpose is to establish accident causes and take necessary preventative steps to avoid recurrence.
The general methodology used in maritime accident investigation involves:
- Timely reporting and investigation of accidents
- Identifying the people responsible for reporting an accident, authorizing and conducting the investigation, and initiating corrective actions
- Classifying all incidents in line with marine injury reporting guidelines
- Providing incident investigation training to staff with investigative responsibilities
- Ensuring that root causes contributing to an incident are identified, and steps are taken to reduce the risk of recurrence
- Determining actions require to reduce the risk of related incidents
- Periodically analyzing investigation findings to determine improvements to management system
Gathering incident information
In any case involving mooring failure, riser failure, marine collisions, vessel sinking, or any other marine accident event, investigators will seek to accurately identify what caused the problem. The information they gather includes:
- Date and time of incident
- The vessel involved
- Operational mode of the vessel
- The persons directly and indirectly involved
- The type of incident-personnel injury, illness, property or process damage, or environmental damage
- The shipboard area where incident occurred
- The position, operational status, and visibility status of the vessel
- The atmospheric and sea conditions during the incident
- Data related to engineering factors
- Data related to deck operations factors
- Electronic data that may inform the investigation
In conducting the incident review, investigators examine physical evidence and conduct interviews to gain as much information about the incident as possible, including:
- Vessel collision analysis
- Examination of vessel systems and components
- Reconstruction and documentation of the accident site
- Analysis of participant perceptions and reaction time
- Evaluation of vessel, human, and environmental factors
- Assessment of culpability and liability
- Identification of actions that could have been taken to avoid the accident
How Do I Find Out the Financial Rating Of An Insurance Company
One of the most important pieces of information that you can gather as you shop for life insurance is determining the financial stability of the company that you are about to do business with. You want to make sure that your premium dollars are not going to be wasted on a company that may not be in existence when you need to policy to pay out.
The place to start is a website called ambest.com. This site is a neutral website that rates insurance companies. Neutral means that they have “no skin in the game.” Their rating system is based totally on the financial stability of the companies that they collect data on.
Once on the site, you will be asked to go through a brief registration process, which is free to the user. You will then be asked to type in the name of the company that you are researching. The site is very user friendly and quit easy to use.
The information that you glean from this site is not the be all and end all for your decision on what company to go with. But, it does give you some sense of security if the company meets the standards that have been set in the insurance industry for companies to strive for. It is simply one more piece of information that you can use to make an informed decision. The financial rating of an insurance company is key to the purchase of any life insurance policy.
As always, we suggest that you sit down with a trusted insurance advisor to assess your personal financial situation.
The Buffett Philosophy: How a Trip to Omaha Changed the Way I View the World
Once upon a time, in a land far far away, I was an employee for a small company by the name of Geico. It just so happened that their regional offices were located 2 miles from my parents’ home. At the time, Geico had just recently been bought out by Berkshire Hathaway, making many employees that had stock millionaires overnight! It became a wholly owned subsidiary of a man that has been called the Oracle of Omaha. His name was Warren Buffett and his philosophy has been to invest in great companies and stocks. He rarely ever sells a stock or company he owns.
As I worked for Geico, I saw first hand how efficiently they were with their capital as well as how efficient they were with their customer service and sales processes. At the time I was invited by another employee to go out to see Warren Buffett for myself at his annual shareholders convention in Omaha, Nebraska. As a person that loves traveling and learning I said “Sure”! When I arrived I was amazed to see a small mid western city overflowing with people from all over the world to see the Oracle of Omaha. They packed the entire stadium to hear him and his partner speak about the economic times and the future of Berkshire Hathaway. It was 2003 and the economy was recovering from the tech bubble and 9/11. Here are a few things I learned from Warren Buffett that day:
Lesson #1: He truly loved investing, filing his first income tax return in 1944 at the age of 14. Buffett took a $35 deduction for the use of his bicycle and watch on his paper route.
Lesson #2: Never sacrifice integrity… He had a saying “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”
Lesson #3: He loved letting other people manage his assets. Commonly referring himself to a bat boy for the legendary Yankees. All he did was supply his CEO’s with the right bats, he would often say!
Lesson #4: Wealth is a game that takes time. This quote illustrates his point quite well: Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.
Lesson #5: When you are in love with what you do, the world becomes your playground, as Warren Buffett proved to me that day!
It was a pivotal moment in my life to see that wealth can be accumulated with integrity and responsibility by focusing on what you love and do well. I learned that if you truly believe in yourself and apply integrity to all you do, you will become a success.
