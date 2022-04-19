Finance
What Makes TimesPro’s PGDBM XL Program the Best in Its Class?
The banking sector in India is poised for robust growth as technological advancements and policy reforms continue to provide the impetus to growth. A well-developed BFSI sector is a must for economic progress, and that is why the banking sector today is holding a strong emphasis on strengthening the overall customer experience by providing better and personalized services for their clients. The ingress of technology and expansion of banking services have resulted in a surge in demand for banking professionals with requisite skills and qualifications. As a result, relevant education in Banking and Finance management from a reputed institution has become crucial for those aspiring to make a robust career in the BFSI domain.
Generally, graduate and diploma programs in Banking and Finance management are aimed to produce smartly trained banking professionals who are enabled to meet the demands of the industry. Banking management programs help prepare students to face industry challenges by equipping them with relevant knowledge and skills. Such programs are devised to provide students with a better understanding of the financial markets, economic concepts/theories, financial management, banking operations, and customer relationship management. Banking programs pursued by graduates aspiring to embark a career in the BFSI industry allow them to gain extensive industry knowledge with technical skills and abilities that are required to take up jobs in the banking and finance sector. In that sense, TimesPro, a professional education institute of international repute, has garnered a lot of preference and trust from banking aspirants from all over the nation owing to its strong track record of successfully generating industry-ready professionals and enabling them to secure lucrative career opportunities.
TimesPro – A Name to Reckon With in the World of Banking Education
TimesPro, the education wing of the highly reputed Times Group, has been addressing the employability gap in the BFSI industry by providing quality banking education to aspiring candidates. Students at TimesPro are well-trained to enable them to gain a deep insight into the technicalities of the BFSI industry and augment their knowledge in the field. At TimesPro, students are provided with a robust foundation of industry-specific skills and abilities to propel their career further into the field. TimesPro’s PG Diploma in Banking and Financial Services Management (PGDBM XL) Program is deliberately designed and delivered by industry experts to provide to the learners a comprehensive understanding of the banking sector, along with a broader view of the industry changes and developments.
All-round Skills Development for Immense Professional Growth
The PGDBM program from TimesPro aims at advancing the existing skills of the students and developing their knowledge potential for the finance and banking industry. Candidates are provided the right platform to fine-tune their skills required in the practice and develop their proficiency in application of financial knowledge in real-life situations, which is a prerequisite to advance their career in the BFSI industry. At TimesPro, we believe that an in-depth detailing of financial and banking topics aids the students in developing the needed skills and knowledge. Besides, good communication and interpersonal skills can benefit the students in establishing a steady position in the sector. With the right set of skills and abilities, lucrative opportunities are ahead for the students in both domestic and international banking sectors. TimesPro’s PGDBM XL program is based on a cutting-edge curriculum that combines theory with case studies to benefit the students by infusing in them the vital market knowledge and financial wisdom. Moreover, the program helps students to develop cognitive, interpersonal, and critical skills, thus laying a strong foundation for pursuing their career in the banking field.
PGDBM XL Program – The Roadmap to Lucrative Job Opportunities
The PGDBM XL Program at TimesPro has been well sketched out with practical learning, projects, and workshop galore, all of which serve to provide the students with the much-needed exposure to the industry trends and practices. The best part of the program is the placement support and training which helps to ensure that the students get placements as per their capabilities and expertise. Students are given the necessary guidance and training to meet the company requirements and face the interviews with confidence. The placement cell at TimesPro, recognized as the Best Banking Courses Institute in India, offers the students practical training and skills development opportunities along with theoretical learning. The eminent faculty at TimesPro ensures that the students are infused with all the essentials to achieve hierarchical success in their career. Indeed TimesPro’s PGDBM is a road-map to accomplish a fruitful career post placement.
TimesPro’s PGDBM XL program focuses on high quality learning and development through a consolidated framework of academics and experiential applications that helps prepare students thoroughly for progressive opportunities within the banking sector. The course predominantly aims at preparing students cognitively, technically and academically for actualizing their inert potential for the industry. The institute aims at leveraging various approaches and methodologies to offer a blended learning experience to the students so as to enable them to gain a deepened insight into the professional, practical, and corporate world of banking.
Wit and Wisdom on Money, Wall Street and Success – Part #5
The key to successful investing just like life itself it to have a thorough understanding of RISK and REWARD. The Amateurs
think this means UP is Good and DOWN is BAD. People have very strange ideas about Success and Money. Focus your attention on Understanding RISK and it will all become clear.
Here are a few more of my favorite quotes on Wisdom, Money and Risk. Enjoy!
1) Why not invest your assets in the companies you really like? As Mae West said, “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful”
-Warren Buffett
2) Wall Street people learn nothing and forget everything.
-Benjamin Graham
3) Most of the time common stocks are subject to irrational and excessive price fluctuations in both directions as the consequence of the ingrained tendency of most people to speculate or gamble… to give way to hope, fear and greed.
-Benjamin Graham
4) “Investment and speculation are said to be two different things, and the prudent man is advised to engage in one and avoid the other. This is something like explaining to to the troubled adolescent that Love and Passion are two different things. He perceives that they are different, but they don’t
seem quite different enough to clear up his problems.”
-Fred Schwed, Jr., Where are The Customers’ Yachts
5) “If you don’t know who you are the stock market is an expensive place to find out.”
-George Goodman
6) “A loss never bothers me after I take it. I forget it overnight. But being wrong, not taking the loss,
that is what does damage to the pocketbook and to the soul.”
-Jesse Livermore
7) “The stock doesn’t know you own it.”
-Adam Smith, The Money Game
8) “I’d give $1000 to be a millionaire.” – Lewis Timberlake
9) “No I’m in real trouble. First, my laundry called and said they lost my shirt and then my broker said the same thing.”
-Leopold Fechtner
10) Money is a good servant but a bad master.
-Sir Francis Bacon
11) “Failure is Success if we learn from it.”
– Malcolm S. Forbes
12) “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
-Winston Churchill
13) “There are two questions you must answer to achieve wealth. What is the worst thing that ever happened to you in the markets? OK. Now what did you learn from it? You’ll find most people will talk endlessly about the first topic. However, the silence on the second question will make you think you’ve lost your hearing!”
-Harald Anderson Analyst at eOptionsTrader.com
HP Officejet 4650 Printer – Get the Information Before You Purchase
The HP 4650 Officejet printer is a great across the board printer that will spare you time, since it can print, output, fax and duplicate all from a solitary machine. I can recollect the fax machine and sweep machines were separate units and kid did they take up a ton of room.
You would now be able to do every one of these undertakings and duplicate numerous pages consequently, and not just that it’s likewise conceivable you may not have the HP 4650 printer in an indistinguishable room from your work area or workstation. On the off chance that you buy the remote model, once introduced it can be put anyplace inside the home office without the should be associated with links.
Starting now and into the foreseeable future, there is no need isolate printers for every one of your work areas or workstations in light of the fact that with the HP OfficeJet 4650 remote printer you can interface various PCs and PCs to your printer.
No more requirement for the messiness of links around your work region, a remote printer wipes out this issue. Everybody in the home would now be able to print, fax or output from the one printer.
The ink cartridge
Finally, somebody has thought of the immense thought of having a similar number for both ink cartridges. You now simply need to recollect one number and afterwards request either the shading cartridge or the dark ink cartridge.
This presently takes away the issue of attempting to recollect two unique numbers. One of the principle things I generally do with my across the board is to ensure that I have reinforcement cartridges for when I’m running low on ink. There is nothing more regrettable than coming up short on ink and after that waiting for substitutions.
The HP 4650 is a phenomenal economical across the board printer
Spare cash presently by having an across the board printer that will do all your printing for you. It’s difficult to be without this machine due to its modest cost. It can be kept on vitality mode and will startup when it is sent a print order.
There is no compelling reason to keep the HP Officejet 4650 exchanged on consistently. This printer can save money on vitality by exchanging it on vitality mode. The printer would then be able to be kept on vitality mode until the point that it is required and will wake itself up when it is sent a print order.
The great focuses
· The cost since this printer is a cheap across the board printer.
· It’s quick speed and great print quality.
· It can spare time in a bustling office since it can multitask i.e. print, output, duplicate and fax from the one printer.
· Awful focuses
· The HP 4650 needs programmed two-sided printing.
· It doesn’t have a memory card opening.
· The paper feed plate stands out from the front a bit.
Who might profit by having this HP 4650 printer?
· Individuals who are maintaining a private venture from their home.
· Somebody who needs to print from in excess of one work area or workstation.
· Somebody who is searching for a vitality sparing printer.
· I trust that the great purposes of the HP 4650 printer far exceed the terrible focuses.
This printer with its cost-sparing capacity and modest cost and be an awesome advantage for anybody maintaining an independent company or somebody who needs a decent across the board Officejet printer.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – Servant Selling – Make It Personal and With a Purpose
Daniel H. Pink is the author of the new book, “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink penned the bestsellers, “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.”
Pink declares it’s time to forget the old ABCs of selling (“Always be closing”) and adopt the new ABCs: Attunement, Buoyancy and Clarity. The new ABCs tell you how to be. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise and serve show you what to do.
Servant leadership is a popular concept and now Pink introduces servant selling to help you move others
Sales and non-sales selling are ultimately about service that surpasses perfunctory customer greetings in stores or pizza delivery within thirty minutes, although both are important.
It’s a broader, deeper, transcendent definition of service that improves others’ lives and the world. Many people can achieve something greater and more enduring than simply exchanging resources; and it’s apt to happen if we apply two key concepts: Make it personal and make it purposeful.
1. Make It Personal. Radiologists lead lonely professional lives, often sitting alone in dimly lit rooms or hunched over computers reading X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs. The isolation can dull their job interest, ultimately diminishing their performance when it feels impersonal and mechanical.
Three hundred patients consented to a study allowing their photo to accompany their CT scan. Radiologists who viewed the CT scans with a face picture reported feeling more empathy towards those patients and being more meticulous in examining the CT scan.
Outstanding radiologists are able to identify “incidental findings;” abnormalities in a scan that the physician wasn’t looking for and aren’t related to the targeted ailment for treatment.
Three months later, researchers re-presented eighty-one of the CT scans to the radiologists who had discovered incidental findings; this time however, without patient face photos (the radiologists didn’t realize they’d already seen the same scan due to the volume of scans they read daily).
Results showed that 80 percent of the incidental findings weren’t reported when photos were removed from the files.
The study demonstrated that, for health professionals, a single-minded reliance on processes and algorithms that obscure the human being on the other side of a transaction is similar to clinical error.
Every time we try to move others, it involves another human being; yet often in the name of professionalism, we neglect the human element and adopt an abstract, distant stance.
The value of making it personal when serving others is two-sided. First, you recognize the person as a human being. Second, you put yourself personally behind whatever it is you’re attempting to sell.
Pink describes his experience of eating at a well-known Italian restaurant in Washington, D.C. While waiting in the lobby, he noticed a picture of the store’s owner along with his cell phone number; inviting patrons to call him directly with comments about service. It communicated a person behind the restaurant who cares about his customers’ happiness.
“Many of us like to say, “I’m accountable,” or “I care.” Pink says. “Few of us are so deeply committed to serving others that we’re willing to say, “Call my cell.”
2. Make It Purposeful. Hospitals are conducive to infection and the best way for health professionals to reduce their occurrence is to wash their hands. Surprisingly, the frequency of hand washing amongst U.S. hospital staff is low.
Researchers experimented with a hospital staff, providing three different approaches to the non-sales selling challenge of hand washing.
They received permission to post signs next to the hospital’s soap and hand sanitizing gel dispensers for two weeks. One third of the signs appealed to the health care professionals’ self interest: “Hand Hygiene Protects You From Catching Diseases.”
One-third of the signage emphasized patient consequences: “Hand Hygiene Prevents Patients From Catching Disease.”
The final one-third used a catchy slogan and served as the control: “Gel In, Gel Out.”
Results showed the most effective sign was the second one, which appealed to purpose (protecting patients).
Pink says that emphasizing purpose is powerful, yet often overlooked when we’re trying to move others. We often assume human beings are motivated mainly by self-interest. Research shows however, that we also do things for prosocial or self-transcendent reasons.
We should not only be serving but also tapping into others’ innate desire to serve. Making it personal works better when we also make it purposeful.
“Servant leadership” is a popular practice based on the premise of leaders subordinating themselves to followers. Many companies embrace the practice, including Starbucks and Southwest Airlines.
Pink says it’s time for servant selling; based on serving first, then selling. To move others today, it’s important to ask if the person you’re selling to agrees to buy; will his or her life improve? When you conclude your interaction will the world be a better place than when you began?
On New Year’s Day, author Dan Pink hosted an exclusive webinar for first responders to “To sell Is Human.” He endorsed the forthcoming book, “Give and Take,” by Adam Grant. The book highlights givers, takers and matchers. Givers are by far the most successful. Grant is the youngest tenured professor and highest-rated teacher at Wharton School of Business. “Give and Take” will be released on April 9, 2013. To learn more, visit: http://www.giveandtake.com/
