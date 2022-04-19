News
Wild place Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game in Montreal
With the NHL eliminating daily COVID testing a couple of months ago, it has been awhile since the Wild have been swabbed as a team.
But ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens in Montreal, the Wild needed to get tested due to cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada — and that’s when Wild winger Marcus Foligno tested positive. He was placed in COVID protocol Monday and will be forced to miss the next few games.
While there’s a chance Foligno could be cleared by this weekend, he will miss Tuesday’s game in Montreal, plus home games Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks and Friday against the Seattle Kraken.
In response to Foligno being placed in COVID protocol, the Wild recalled winger Mitchell Chaffee from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 24-year-old Chaffee leads the minor-league team with 22 goals. He also has 15 assists.
After a successful collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts, Chaffee signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent on March 24, 2020. There’s a very good chance he makes his NHL debut Tuesday.
In addition to missing Foligno, the Wild are also without Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) and Tyson Jost (lower-body injury) up front.
News
Kendrick Lamar announces new album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
News
Tonight’s Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game postponed by inclement weather and temperatures in the 30s
The Chicago White Sox will have to wait a day to get their first look at the Cleveland Guardians after Monday’s game was postponed because of poor weather.
The game was called as snow fell in the area.
The postponed game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 12 at Progressive Field. The first game will start at 12:10 p.m. and the regularly scheduled game is at 6:10 p.m.
Dallas Keuchel and Shane Bieber are scheduled to start Tuesday. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) — who is going for win No. 101 — was the American League Cy Young Award winner with the Houston Astros in 2015 while Bieber (0-0, 2.70) won the award in 2020.
Jimmy Lambert (Wednesday) and Dylan Cease (Thursday) are scheduled to start the final two games of the series for the Sox.
The Sox have won two of three games in each of their first three series this season (at Detroit, home against Seattle and Tampa Bay).
They lead the AL Central despite injuries in spring training to starter Lance Lynn (right knee surgery to repair torn tendon) and third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and in the opening series to starter Lucas Giolito (left abdominal strain) and right fielder AJ Pollock (strained right hamstring).
They began Monday as the only team in the AL Central with a winning record.
Cleveland split its season-opening four-game series at Kansas City and won two games at Cincinnati before being swept in a three-game series against San Francisco in their first series at Progressive Field since the changing their name.
Associated Press contributed to this report
News
Jorge Polanco helps power Twins to Patriots’ Day victory over Red Sox
BOSTON — The Twins showed up to a daylong party in the city of Boston early Monday morning intent on spoiling it. In other parts of the city, there was a celebration. On one of the most vibrant, jubilant days of the year in the city, Patriots’ Day and Marathon Monday were reunited for the first time since 2019.
But inside of Fenway Park, the Twins made sure the Red Sox couldn’t celebrate, taking hold of a first-inning lead and never letting go. The 8-3 victory at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon secured a series split for the Twins (4-6), who will continue their road trip Tuesday in Kansas City.
After managing a combined nine hits in the previous two games — and scoring just one run in those two games — the Twins’ offense showed up in the first inning on Monday. Carlos Correa, who admitted a day earlier his timing has been on and off after a late start to a shortened spring training, got the Twins going with a single in the first inning off former Twin Rich Hill, one of two hits for him on the day.
Kyle Garlick followed later in the inning, hitting a ball that touched the top of the Green Monster in left field and bounced back onto the field. A quick huddle by the umpires sent Garlick, who had posted up on second base, home.
Two innings later, Jorge Polanco added another two-run homer — two of the four runs the Twins second baseman would drive in on the day. Polanco’s two-run single came as part of a four-inning eighth inning that helped the Twins break away for good.
The Twins manufactured their runs in the eighth by drawing three walks, scoring twice on wild pitches and then using Polanco’s big hit to help spoil Boston’s party. Also helping? Starter Dylan Bundy, whose strong 5 1/3-inning start lowered his earned-run average to 0.87 after two starts this season.
After beginning his season with five scoreless innings last week, Bundy followed by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced on Monday. While the Red Sox (5-5) scored a run in the fifth off him and Bundy left after getting into a jam in the sixth inning, his start positioned the Twins well for a win.
