Winter Park soldier challenges Simpson in GOP primary for agriculture commissioner
Eight years ago, Army Lt. Chuck Nadd was featured in a Budweiser Super Bowl commercial when his hometown of Winter Park threw him a parade when he returned from Afghanistan.
In 2022, Nadd is in the spotlight again, this time as a Republican primary challenger to Senate President Wilton Simpson in the race for agricultural commissioner.
Simpson has name recognition, has raised more than $1 million, and — most importantly in a Republican primary — has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
But Simpson notably doesn’t yet have the endorsement of Florida’s most prominent Republican: Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Nadd’s campaign shares a treasurer, Nancy Watkins of Tampa, with both DeSantis’ reelection campaign and the affiliated political group Friends of Ron DeSantis. Watkins also is listed as treasurer for Attorney General Ashley Moody.
“It seems to me that DeSantis is using the carrot-and-stick approach to endorsements,” said Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida. “… The carrot being, the implicit promise, not an explicit promise, but the implicit promise that he would back Simpson at some point in the future, but the stick being, ‘I haven’t done it yet, and there’s no guarantee I will, and especially if you cross me and some of my priorities. Then maybe I’ll endorse your opponent.’”
DeSantis has one last thing he wants the state Senate to do this year. The Legislature is reconvening on Tuesday to approve a congressional redistricting map after the governor vetoed the lawmakers’ original plan.
The governor wants a map that gives the GOP a 20-8 advantage in seats and would eliminate a Black access district in North Florida.
DeSantis has leverage over the Legislature, as he can still hamper their plans by wielding his line-item veto power on the state’s $112 billion budget. For Simpson, his endorsement for agricultural commissioner is another piece of leverage.
DeSantis was asked at a press conference in Miami on Tuesday if he would endorse Simpson, who was standing right next to him.
The governor laughed and said, “We’ve got some more work to do for the [session] coming up.” He then praised Simpson for working well with him.
While the event was official state business, DeSantis has not been shy about talking politics at them, at one point calling for “a red wave” in November.
Nadd, 32, is a Harvard graduate who flied Black Hawk helicopters and spy planes and served two tours in Afghanistan.
He is one of three other Republicans running for agricultural commissioner, along with Richard Olle of Hillsborough County and James Shaw of Vero Beach. Democratic incumbent Nikki Fried is leaving the job to run for governor, and so far just one Democrat, Ryan Morales of Clermont, is listed as running.
But neither of those other GOP candidates have had the exposure of being the star of an ad seen by millions. Or has a campaign run by the same person running DeSantis’ campaign.
On his website, Nadd ties himself to DeSantis, saying he was running “to promote clean water and a strong pro-growth, conservative agenda alongside Governor Ron DeSantis.”
Nadd, who filed earlier this month, has not released any contribution filings.
Nadd and his treasurer, Watkins, did not return requests for comment. But in a statement to Politico upon filing, Nadd “ripped into [Simpson] over guns and immigration and called him a ‘shill’ for the sugar industry,” Politico wrote.
Nadd “also contended that Simpson hasn’t been a strong enough supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis,” the report said.
Simpson’s campaign could not be reached for comment.
Simpson, who will finish out his time as state Senate president in November, filed to run for agriculture commissioner last year after getting the thumbs up from Trump.
“I hope he runs for Florida Agriculture Commissioner in 2022 — he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote in an email. “Wilton has been a great supporter and worked hard to get many good Conservatives elected in Florida.”
Simpson has also been endorsed by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.
But as former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam found out, endorsements, or the lack of them, can play a key role in GOP primaries in Florida.
“We’ve seen that being part of the Republican establishment doesn’t mean that you get the nomination,” Jewett said. “DeSantis himself knocked off Adam Putnam” in the 2018 GOP primary for governor.
Putnam was the favorite until Trump’s endorsement of DeSantis, Jewett noted.
If Nadd gets DeSantis’ backing, “You know, he would have a chance,’’ he added.
Dolphins Q&A: Is Christian Wilkins next in line for multi-year extension?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Is there any chatter about a Christian Wilkins extension? His draft class is gonna blow up the DT market — him, Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver…would be a good idea to lock him in before the other guys start signing deals. — John Cronce on Twitter
A: There is such chatter, and around the time of the scouting combine in early March, a league source told the Sun Sentinel that a multi-year extension for Christian Wilkins is a goal before utilizing a fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline.
Such a deal could make Wilkins one of the NFL’s 10 highest-paid defensive tackles.
Wilkins may actually set the market for the other defensive tackles from the 2019 draft mentioned more so than they would him, outside of maybe the Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons, who was a Pro Bowl selection last year, a distinction Wilkins has yet to achieve.
Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver and Dexter Lawrence have been solid but not as consistently impactful as Wilkins, although Williams, the No. 3 pick in that draft to the New York Jets, has provided the most in terms of pass rush with his 15 ½ sacks over three seasons, 13 in the past two years. With the Bills, Oliver, also taken ahead of Wilkins, has been a liability in run defense. Lawrence, with the Giants, has not quite lived up to his billing as a top run-stopper.
Wilkins is coming off a third NFL season where he tied for the league lead in tackles among defensive linemen. His 89 tackles tied Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward for most last season, which was the highest mark for any down lineman since 2013. Ten of those tackles for Wilkins went for a loss.
“He had a heck of a year last year,” said Dolphins general manager Chris Grier when asked about the likelihood of picking up Wilkins’ fifth-year option. “I would say most likely, but we’ll make that decision when we get to that.”
Wilkins, starting every game, also upped his pass rush in 2021 with a career-high 4 ½ sacks, adding 13 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and fumble recovery — oh, and of course, a touchdown reception with an epic celebration that followed.
If Miami can’t get an extension done before the May 2 deadline for exercising the fifth-year option, it would likely use the fifth-year option, guaranteeing the former Clemson standout $10,069,000 in 2023, a figure that is based on his playing time the past three years and the average salary of the third through 20th highest-paid defensive tackles.
A multi-year deal for Wilkins, who is slated to make $2.6 million in 2022, would likely earn him an annual salary in the $10-13 million range. The fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks, gives the Dolphins an extra season to get a deal done, but a multi-year extension would be more cap friendly.
The Dolphins, of course, have had various other maneuvers to prioritize this offseason before coming around to Wilkins. They signed left tackle Terron Armstead, traded for receiver Tyreek Hill and added running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds in free agency among outside acquisitions. Miami gave cornerback Xavien Howard the extension he wanted, re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, among moves made to keep top returning players within the organization.
Previously answered:
What could Dolphins’ draft strategy be?
How should Dolphins fill out O-line around Armstead?
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
Wild place Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game in Montreal
With the NHL eliminating daily COVID testing a couple of months ago, it has been awhile since the Wild have been swabbed as a team.
But ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens in Montreal, the Wild needed to get tested due to cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada — and that’s when Wild winger Marcus Foligno tested positive. He was placed in COVID protocol Monday and will be forced to miss the next few games.
While there’s a chance Foligno could be cleared by this weekend, he will miss Tuesday’s game in Montreal, plus home games Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks and Friday against the Seattle Kraken.
In response to Foligno being placed in COVID protocol, the Wild recalled winger Mitchell Chaffee from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 24-year-old Chaffee leads the minor-league team with 22 goals. He also has 15 assists.
After a successful collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts, Chaffee signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent on March 24, 2020. There’s a very good chance he makes his NHL debut Tuesday.
In addition to missing Foligno, the Wild are also without Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) and Tyson Jost (lower-body injury) up front.
