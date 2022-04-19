Wit and Wisdom on Money, Wall Street and Success – Part #5

It can be quite exciting and inspiring to buy a home for the first time. However, it can be quite tiring and stressful if you are a first-time buyer. This article will give you a couple of tips that will help you make sure that the process of purchasing a house is enjoyable and stress-free.

1. Set your Budget

Before starting your research, we suggest that you think about financing this purchase. If you cannot pay in cash, you will have to borrow the required money through a mortgage. For a deposit, you will also need a lot of cash. Typically, it is between 5% and 10% of the value of the property you want to purchase.

2. Identify your Needs

Once you have set your budget, your next move is to look for a property that can meet your needs. Now, if you want the property located near a certain workplace, station, or school, you may want to mark them on the map. This will help you identify if the property is near the spot. Apart from this, you may want to prepare a list of all the stuff that you desire in your property.

3. Put your Home on the Property Market

Some buyers want to sell their existing home prior to looking for a new one. According to experts, it’s not a great idea to do so. If you have not put your existing home on the market, you may not be able to secure the deal that comes your way.

4. Start your Property Search

Ideally, you may want to start your research on the internet and the websites of popular real estate agents. Most of the websites allow you to filter the search results by the number of bedrooms, price, and location.

5. Sort the List

It won’t take you more than a couple of hours or days to create a list of properties that might meet your needs. So, what you need to do is create a shortlist list of the ones that can satisfy your criteria. It is not a good idea to look at a lot of houses in a day. The reason is that this will make you forget the details quickly.

6. Make an Offer

Once you have decided on a property that can meet your needs, you may want to decide on the price that you need to pay. It is important to keep in mind that every property comes with an asking price. And there is the price that you will be willing to pay. So, your role is to negotiate with the seller before making payment.

7. Agreeing on the Price

Once you have made an offer, it is up to the seller to accept or reject it. If they say that your offer is too low, you may have to offer a higher amount. Once the negotiation is over, your offer will be accepted and the deal will be done.

Long story short, these are some of the tips that you may want to keep in mind when looking for a home to buy for the first time.