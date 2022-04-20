News
$10,000 ransom demanded for 17-year-old missing in Arkansas
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – A $10,000 ransom was being demanded for a missing 17-year-old girl in Arkansas, officials said.
The Arkansas State Police has issued an Amber Alert for the girl, who was last seen in Hot Springs on Monday night.
According to officials, Trynytee Case left work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at about 9:15 p.m.
Authorities described Case as a white female standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Authorities also noted that she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a “Pour some sugar on me” logo, legging-style pants and white tennis shoes.
Authorities said she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles, which were parked a block away, when they met an unknown white woman standing near a parked vehicle.
Investigators said the woman asked Case if she could use her phone, saying she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.
Authorities said the woman then said she changed her mind and told Case she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to walk closer to the woman’s vehicle.
Police said Case’s friend said that, during that time, she went to get her vehicle, which she’d left in a parking garage. When the friend arrived to pick up Case, investigators said, she was nowhere to be found.
According to authorities, the friend tried to call Case with no answer. She then called Case’s mother to inform her.
Investigators said Case’s mother tried numerous times to call Case’s phone, with her answering and saying, “Everything is fine,” before a male voice came across the phone demanding $10,000 for her return or they would kill and cut up Case.
Authorities said the phone then went dead and no contact has been made since.
The ASP said Case may have been traveling in a white Nissan Versa 2014-2017 with a Tennessee license plate reading 59B D82.
According to authorities, Case’s cell phone was pinged and was last seen headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.
MN House Democrats propose using $7.4 billion of budget surplus for new spending
Minnesota state government spending would increase by $7.4 billion or 14 percent over the next 15 months under a DFL budget road map approved Tuesday by a powerful House committee.
But the final budget that emerges from the Legislature next month is likely to look very different.
The Ways and Means committee voted 17-10 — with all Democrats voting “yes” and Republicans “no” — to boost the state’s general fund budget for the current two-year budget cycle to $59 billion. That additional spending would come from the state’s projected $9.3 billion budget surplus.
“No one is left behind in this budget,” said Ways and Means Chair Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul. “This is a historic opportunity to catch up and keep up” on financing programs that have not been fully funded in the past.
Republicans argued the proposed spending increase is unnecessary and fiscally irresponsible at a time when inflation is soaring and the national economy is unpredictable. “It’s spending on steroids,” said Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake.
The vote was on a budget resolution that sets spending targets for 18 committees that will assemble a House budget package during the final weeks of this year’s legislative session.
But the Republican-controlled Senate is virtually certain to sharply cut the spending increases proposed by the House DFL majority. The House budget resolution is, in effect, the DFL’s opening bargaining position for negotiations with the Senate and Gov. Tim Walz on a final spending package.
Senate Republicans passed an $8.4 billion tax cut bill last week, leaving little surplus money on the table for spending increases.
During the Ways and Means hearing, Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, joked that “You Democrats really like to spend money.”
But then Garofalo proposed an amendment to spend an additional $1.7 billion to repay the federal government for unemployment benefits and replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which was depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now employers across the state are getting bills for an automatic tax hike that took effect after legislative leaders failed to reach a deal to pay back the fund.
DFLers rejected Garofalo’s amendment. They didn’t provide any money in their budget resolution for repaying that fund. That was the focal point of Republican criticism of their plan.
Moran said there’s a separate bill in the House to undo the unemployment insurance tax increase, but her committee won’t take it up until Republican senators agree to fund bonuses for frontline workers who took risks to do their jobs during the pandemic. So far, Senate Republicans have refused.
The biggest spending increases proposed in the House budget targets include $1.6 billion for new property tax relief and other tax aids and credits, $1.2 billion for education and $700 million for health and human services.
Parson joins Republican governors in forming Border Strike Force
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) – 26 Republican governors, led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announced the creation of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force on Tuesday.
This is a multi-state partnership designed to disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations along the southern border.
The new strike force will aim to target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states.
This comes after an increase in criminal operations along the southern border, and in communities across the country.
The Republican governors are using State National Guard and law enforcement reinforcements in Texas and Arizona. They have ten policy solutions they want present to Pres. Joe Biden they say could immediately relieve border activities.
Signatories to the memorandum include: Governors Doug Ducey (AZ), Greg Abbott (TX), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Larry Hogan (MD), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).
You can view the memorandum here.
Dolphins re-sign practice-squad defensive tackle who played in 2020
The Miami Dolphins re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones, the team announced on Tuesday.
Jones played in six games as an undrafted rookie in 2020, but he spent the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. In 2020, Jones made two tackles, one solo.
Jones went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2020 after he was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior in the 2019 season, his third as a starter on the Rebels’ defensive line.
The 6-foot-1, 318-pound defensive tackle gives the Dolphins another big body this offseason who can compete for a roster spot come training camp in August. On the interior of the defensive line, Miami has Christian Wilkins, nose tackle Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Adam Butler and John Jenkins.
